Marriott Int: Too Many Intangibles

Shares of Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) are up about 56% over the past year, and in my view the shares are now richly priced and they represent more risk than reward at these levels. Current shareholders should sell the name and others should avoid it until they can acquire the shares at a more reasonable entry price. I'll go through my reasoning below by focusing in on the capital structure here, and by modeling my expected future for these shares given the dividend. I'll conclude by offering an analysis of the shares themselves.

Financial History

On the face of it, there's much to like about the financial history of Marriott International. Revenue has been growing at a nice steady CAGR of about 5.6% over the past six years. In addition, the merger with Starwood Hotels and Resorts seems to be going smoothly. This merger cost about $408 million, and it may ultimately be worth it. Looking a bit below the surface reveals some problems, though. For instance, there's some dilution going on, with the share count rising by about 50% over the past year.

The biggest problems here in my view, though, relate to the capital structure. For instance, more than 70% of the assets are intangibles, which is troublesome for a host of reasons. First, these assets can be written down dramatically against earnings in future, which creates a great deal of risk. We can't know if or when these will be written down, but they hang like a sword of Damocles over current shareholders. In addition, there's a very high level of debt present . The leverage associated with this debt increases returns, but it also increases risk, so it's a net neutral. In my view, the company should (and likely will) pay this down aggressively in the next few years, with obvious implications for dividend growth. On the (somewhat) bright side, just over 50% of long term debt is due after 2021.

Modeling The Future Based on Dividend Growth

The dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 13.4% over the past four years, and that'll be my starting point for my analysis. As usual, though, I want to be as conservative as possible with growth rates, especially in light of the high debt load here. In my view, given the debt level here, there's a strong probability that the dividend growth will drop from this point forward.

With all of that in mind, I'll forecast a dividend growth rate of about 4% over the next three years. When I perform this exercise, I infer a CAGR return of about 4% per year from now until 2020. In my view, this is an inadequate return given all the risks present in the capital structure and the shares themselves.

Shares as Proxy

As I've said many times, investors are in the unfortunate position that they can't access the cash flows of a company directly, but must do so via the shares that are traded in a public market. The shares we buy and sell are supposedly a proxy for the health of the underlying business, but the data suggests that they often behave according to rules of their own. In my view, one of the chief ways in which investors get themselves into trouble is by purchasing shares of companies that are relatively optimistically priced. Buying optimistically priced shares is troublesome because if the rosy scenario that the market price is predicated upon unfolds, the shares will likely not do much as the good news is already "priced in." If, as is typical in human endeavors, plans go awry somewhat, the shares may plummet.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for MAR turned bearish when it closed below $106.00 on June 6. The shares broke down from an rising triangle pattern on the daily charts, which we view as a topping pattern for the shares. From here, we see the shares falling to the $96.00 level over the next three months.

We will buy MAR Put Options which will provide us with approximately 12x leverage on our SHORT trade (for details on the option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $108.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you sell to avoid any further drop in the share value.

Conclusion

Marriott currently trades at a 48% premium over the S&P 500, and with an EV/EBIT of 29, the earnings yield is only about 3%, which is a strange state of affairs in my view. Marriott has significant amounts of debt on a balance sheet that is made up of mostly intangible assets. In addition, the net margin is in the mid-single digits. There are certainly other companies within the S&P500 that have better growth and profitability characteristics than Marriott and for that reason, investors should eschew this name at this point. In the relativistic game of investing, there are certainly more profitable firms that trades at much less lofty multiples than this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MAR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.