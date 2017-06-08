Launching DSO Restaurant Analysis: In-Depth Research Dedicated To The Dining Sector

What is DSO Restaurant Analysis?

Simply put, DSO Restaurant Analysis is a dedicated research service covering publicly traded restaurant stocks. This subscription service provides customers with real-time research, updates, and stock ratings on 40+ dining companies. We rate companies based on share price valuation, growth outlook, management track record, financial performance, etc. Our research notes aim to update subscribers on any and all news items that might be material to investors in those companies. Common news events that would trigger a research update could include, but are not limited to, quarterly earnings reports, significant stock price movements in either direction, merger and acquisition activity, and investor sentiment shifts within the entire sector or specific companies. We also make a point to highlight the most intriguing investment opportunities in the industry and answer subscriber questions as they try and identify which investment opportunities are worth their consideration.

Why this service specifically?

We believe there is a lack of valuable sector-specific research on the restaurant sector. This is especially interesting considering that we believe that individual investors like to invest in companies and industries that they understand and enjoy supporting. After all, the more you know about something, the more likely you are going to be able to post strong investment results. Given what we believe to be a high level of interest in the space, we aim to be one of the main research resources for investors closely following the restaurant sector.

What can subscribers expect?

Our service's research centers around a few main areas; constantly updated ratings for 40+ public restaurant stocks (1 is worst, 3 is best), real-time updates on material news events on a company-by-company basis, as well as industry specific commentary on sector fundamentals, merger and acquisition activity, and market sentiment, among other topics.

Rather than offering fewer research notes with pages and pages of information (much of which would just be filler) we prefer shorter, more frequent notes. Subscribers should expect 10-15 research notes, on average, every month. We try to focus only on the important points that actually might impact shareholder returns, so each note might only be 3-5 paragraphs long. For instance, when a company reports earnings, we are not simply going to cut and paste the press release for you. Instead, we will touch on the highlights (or lowlights) only and spell out some of the more important questions discussed on the conference call with analysts.

In addition, we are always monitoring and updating each company's DSO rating in our coverage universe of 40+ stocks. No less than monthly (and oftentimes mid-month) we will reevaluate our ratings based on current share prices and individual company outlooks for growth, profitability, etc., make changes as necessary, and explain the rationale for such changes.

How can subscribers benefit?

Our goal is for our subscriber base to become experts in analyzing and investing in the restaurant space. Given that the industry is relatively straightforward and easy to understand from a consumer standpoint (everyone eats, right?), we believe the dining sector is ripe for individual investor success. Combining subscribers' personal experiences and interests with our service's in-depth coverage of publicly traded companies and valuation analysis, we believe subscribers will be able to amass an impressive track record investing in restaurant stocks.

Why sign up today?

For a limited time we are offering a two-week free trial in order to introduce our service to the masses, show potential subscribers what we can offer, and collect feedback in order to make the service even more valuable for Seeking Alpha users.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.