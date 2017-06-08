Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

2017 storage is expected to fall below the five-year average by August.

This was 7 Bcf higher than our estimate of +99 Bcf.

The EIA reported a +106 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 2.631 Tcf. This compares to the +68 Bcf change last year and +94 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 25 traders and analysts pegged the average at +98 Bcf, with a range between +80 Bcf and +111 Bcf. We expected 99 Bcf and were 1 Bcf higher than the consensus average. We were off by 7 Bcf on this storage report.

Since we reset our track record at the start of April, we are currently 34 Bcf below EIA's reported 2.631 Tcf storage figure, while consensus is off by 29 Bcf. Estimate for this week was outside of our estimated range.

Looking at injections since the start of April, readers will note that our estimates have repeatedly been lower than what EIA has reported. Excluding the 10 Bcf overestimate on 5/5, our average underestimation has been 6 Bcf or 0.86 Bcf/d. Looking at our model, we think 0.5 to 0.7 Bcf/d is underestimation in US gas production. This has resulted in us revising higher our production estimate for June.

Here’s how storage will look until the end of June:

As you can see, 2017 storage is on pace to fall below the five-year average by sometime in August. If weather remains bullish, then we expect it to happen mid-July.

