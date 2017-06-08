More Signs The Trump Rally Is On Shaky Ground

If the market was optimistic on the U.S. economic outlook, you simply would not see so many people betting on the U.S. Treasury prices rising.

Cracks are starting to appear in the Trump rally.

How solid is the current economic recovery? In late April, I argued that the recovery was faltering and that cracks were starting to appear in the "Trump rally" in U.S. equities.

I wrote then that a stock market can rally on promises - in the case of the Trump presidency, promises of lower regulation, tax cuts, and infrastructure spending. But it takes concrete results to sustain it, and those results aren't being delivered.

U.S. equity markets have continued to grind upwards. The S&P 500 is up around 2 percent since I raised the idea that the Trump rally was sitting on a shaky macroeconomic foundation in late April. And it's up around 8 percent in 2017 so far.

The CBOE S&P 500 Volatility index (or VIX), which measures the expected level of equity market volatility, is around 10. This means investors are not bracing for a sharp decline in U.S. equity markets anytime soon.

Meanwhile, U.S. economic data continues to be weak.

Last week's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data was not encouraging. This data provides month-on-month changes in U.S. employment. It's a key barometer for overall economic health. In May, data showed that 138,000 jobs were added that month versus expectations of 182,000. That's a 25 percent miss.

Cracks show in the bond market first

More interesting is what's going on in the U.S. Treasury market.

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's electoral victory in November, 10-year Treasury yields shot up from less than 1.8 percent to 2.6 percent in the space of a month.

When bonds prices fall, yields rise.

This was all part of the "Trump rally" in equity markets. The view was that a Trump presidency would lead to faster growth, higher inflation - and therefore faster interest rate rises (If the economy grows faster, the U.S. Federal Reserve would likely boost interest rates faster).

As a result, the market sold U.S. Treasuries (which perform poorly in a rising interest rate environment) (For bonds, a higher yield equates to a lower price).

The chart below shows the Commitments of Traders (or COT) report on net U.S. Treasury futures positions in 2016 up to the end of February 2017. Treasury futures are contracts to buy or sell U.S. Treasuries for a specific price at some point in the future. They are extremely liquid instruments used by traders and asset managers to hedge or bet on U.S. Treasuries.

This COT data is published weekly and shows to what extent the market is long or short (i.e. betting against) the price of the 10-year U.S. Treasuries.

A positive number means the market is generally long U.S. Treasury futures contracts, which means traders think bond prices will rise (and hence yields will fall).

A negative number implies the market is betting against Treasuries and expects the price to fall (and hence yields to rise).

As soon as Trump was elected, the net futures COT numbers went negative. That is to say, the market began betting heavily against U.S. Treasuries.

The market was anticipating that the price of Treasuries would fall. And it did. Treasury yields increased and bond prices fell.

You can see in November 2016, when Trump won the election, that 10-year yields rose quickly, and the net COT position went negative, i.e. traders began betting heavily against the U.S. Treasury market.

But take a look at the next chart below. This shows you the COT numbers to the end of May and in the context of the past decade.

You can see that in recent months, traders have suddenly switched from betting heavily against Treasuries to betting heavily on Treasuries. It's the largest and fastest swing ever recorded (in data going back to 1993) in such a short time period.

The reality is, if the U.S. economy is in such good shape, and interest rates are likely to rise as a result, then the market wouldn't be betting so heavily on Treasuries all of a sudden. If the bond market is boss, then right now it's saying you better look out… the Trump rally and economic recovery aren't a "given". Traders are now positioned more bullishly on the U.S. Treasury market (i.e. betting bond prices will rise and yields will fall) than any time since 2007.

Let me be clear: If the market was optimistic on the U.S. economic outlook, you simply would not see so many people betting on the U.S. Treasury prices rising.

Look east

Because of U.S. economic frailties, I suggested in April that investors look at shifting some of their U.S. equity exposure to Chinese equity markets. I cited a relatively strong economic foundation and stabilization in the renminbi, the Chinese currency.

Specifically I said, "We are bullish on H-Shares." (H shares are Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong).

It's early days, but since then H shares have outperformed the S&P 500, with A shares (Chinese companies listed in China) not far behind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.