Amazon: Best Play On Our Future Of Retail And Public Cloud

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the best play on the e-commerce market, and with many new initiatives, its upside potential is far from being dried up. This leads to a "BUY" recommendation with a target price of $1,120.

Introduction

This is my first article on Amazon. Nevertheless, from this moment on I'm going to closely watch this stock and submit an article every quarter. The reason behind it - Amazon is diversifying its business and it is quite interesting to watch this happen, whereas at the same time, its primary market, e-commerce, deserves a lot of attention associated with drilling into its features and developments.

Developments in the e-commerce market

Amazon is the best play on the e-commerce market, which brings up the question of what is going on in this market. Despite the fact that e-commerce takes up an ever-larger share of the US retail sales, it is still far from its equilibrium level, according to many experts in the field. In the mid to long term, it should be around 30% to 50%. Now, this is a huge growth opportunity, and it's evident that when you think about e-commerce, inter alia, in the United States, a pioneer and innovator in this market, you think about Amazon.

Fig. 1 - US e-commerce sales as a % of total US retail sales

Source: US Commerce Department

One of the most important metrics for online retail companies is GMV or gross merchandise value/volume (it should be noted that Amazon now is much more than simply an online retail firm, still, e-commerce is its main revenue stream for the time being). Consequently, most e-commerce companies report only their net revenue, or commissions, instead of reporting the overall volume of business on its platform.

Despite the fact that Amazon doesn't report its GMV, there is some information on its GMV/Net sales ratio for 2013-2015 (see Fig. 2). There, we can see a downward trend meaning that the company generates more and more net revenue as a % of its GMV. It can be attributed to diversification of the Company's revenue streams and to an increase in overall efficiency. BTW, GMV to Net sales of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), a Chinese comparable, is way higher.

Fig. 2 - Amazon GMV/Net sales ratio

Source: Statista

One of the important developments in the U.S. retail market is an enormous amount of brick-and-mortar store closings (see Fig. 3). The projected figure for this year, as per The Wall Street Journal, is at 8,000+ closings, which is ca.30% more than in 2008 - the worst year for American retailers in the 2000s.

Fig. 3 - US retail store closings statistics

Source: The Wall Street Journal, comScore

E-commerce sales volume in the US is growing both in terms of transaction number and average transaction value (see Fig. 4). In particular, the number of transactions increased from 895m in 1Q2016 to 943m in 1Q2017 (a 5.4% growth rate), whereas average transaction check rose from $75.9 to $82.5 for the same time period (an 8.7% growth rate).

Fig. 4 - Characteristics of desktop sales in 1Q 2017

Source: comScore

Now, proving the above-mentioned hypothesis that Amazon is the first when it comes to e-commerce, 55% of clients have 0 to 3 retail apps on their smartphone (see Fig. 5). Out of those with only 1 app (12% of total number of clients in the survey in 1Q2017, compared to only 8% in 1Q2016), 1 out of 3 has an Amazon app.

Fig. 5 - Average number of retail apps on the clients' smartphones

Source: comScore

Summarizing the above-mentioned trends, e-commerce market is a great growth opportunity, while Amazon is the dominant player in this market. Further growth of e-commerce sales is predetermined by brick-and-mortar store closings, higher number of online clients, higher transaction values, more activity from the existing e-commerce clients, etc.

Amazon's products

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was first introduced in 2005-2006, first of all, as a service of free 2-day delivery throughout the year just for around $80. Practically a decade later, it evolved into a widely diversified tool, which includes among other things such features as streaming (video and music) and access to the Kindle library.

Among other services, which come with Amazon Prime membership: Twitch Prime (free game content), Prime Photos (unlimited photo storage), Share Your Prime (opportunity to share Prime benefits with another adult in the household) and many more. Amazon Prime is central to the Company's business model - it helps to attract and retain customers, also increasing the conversion rate (it motivates people to consume more of Amazon's products and services).

Prime's subscriber base skyrocketed over the course of the last 3-4 years (see Fig. 6). Keep in mind that this is only a projection of what the Company said in its annual reports - it's quite secretive concerning the Prime subscriber base dynamics (the Company only disclosed that it had 20m+ in 2013, then the base grew by 53% and 51% in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and in 2016, it gained 20m more subscribers). At the same time, CIRP's analysts estimated that Amazon Prime's sub base is somewhere around 80m in 1Q 2017 in the US only.

Overall, these are pretty high growth rates, which, in my opinion, will not decrease significantly despite the scale of the base right now. Main driver for subsequent growth is international expansion. Not long ago, Amazon Prime entered China and Mexico, as well as India. Moreover, it's important to note that Amazon's market in terms of its 2-day, 1-day, same-day delivery services present significant barriers to entry for its competitors (due to enormous amount of investment to reach such scale).

Description of the logistics system, which has been built by Amazon, can be found on the MWPVL official website. Just to get a sense of the scope, Amazon has more than 240 facilities in the U.S. only (including 101 fulfillment centers).

Fig. 6 - Amazon Prime subscriber base

Source: Company reports, author's calculations

Amazon Echo

You have probably all heard about the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) HomePod by now. That is what Amazon has done in the year 2015. An intelligent, voice-activated assistant Alexa, which even responds to its name, allows you to play music, make to-do lists, set alarms, receive traffic, weather and other real-time information and many more features. Also, there is a smaller version of Amazon Echo - Amazon Echo Dot.

Moreover, this year Amazon launched Echo Look, which has a built-in camera providing outfit recommendations, based on a number of machine-learning algorithms. This list of connected devices will be widened in June, when Amazon Echo Show is released. It will have a built-in screen as well as a camera and allow using video calls as well as playing various video files.

Now, just a bit of statistics, further proving that Amazon is a leader in Internet of Things and e-commerce market - 8% of US connected homes has a smart speaker, 90% out of which is Amazon Echo (see Fig. 7).

Fig. 7 - Amazon Echo statistics

Source: comScore

Amazon Web Services

Many individual investors find AWS difficult to understand, thus, understating the growth potential of this segment and of the whole Company. Nevertheless, the importance of AWS cannot be stressed enough (in the final block of the article, you'll find out that AWS contributes approximately 1/3 of Amazon value).

To simplify this, think of it the following way: AWS provides its clients with computing platforms. AWS' clients are individuals, firms and even governments (because in our day and age everyone needs computing power and AWS is a relatively cheap solution compared to buying a lot of gear to store data or perform complicated calculations). Here you can find a short video, explaining what AWS brings to the table.

There are still doubts, whether AWS will continue to show these enormous growth rates in the future. Mainly, those doubts are associated with the customer base growth potential (refer to a great SA article covering the demand for public cloud consumption). The basic idea is that high growth rates in the past are explained by an increasing number of start-up companies. In order to sustain such growth rates, AWS and other IaaS companies should be able to attract mature enterprises, and this is a tangible risk.

Nevertheless, AWS still maintained its ca.50% growth rates y-o-y for the last three years. Thus, for now, without first signs of growth deceleration, we should treat this risk as a part of the pessimistic case.

Other initiatives

Amazon Go is a store, where you can just take whatever you like and walk out without any lines or cash registers. Needless to say, this technology will give an additional boost to the Company's sales growth rates. The technology, developed by Amazon, works in such a way, that your smartphone scans all of your actions, taking note of what product you took and what you put back. For now, the store works in a beta version only for Amazon's employees, but it can give you a sense of what Amazon is capable of. Here you can see a detailed video of how Amazon Go works.

Amazon Dash is a device, which helps you to order basic products, which you are about to run out of (towels, soap, etc.). Families can set up each button to refer to a specific product, which they use a lot, and put it in a place, where they use that product. The button, which is linked to the consumer's Amazon account, can then be used to order the product by a simple touch. Amazon partners with a number of brands on the Dash device - one of the most popular are Bounty, Tide and Cottonelle.

There was also a lot of hackers of simply people with good tech knowledge, who reprogrammed their buttons to order pizza or control light, etc. As a result, Amazon announced and started selling a programmer-friendly Dash Button, which can be configured to perform a wide range of tasks from posting on a social network or turning off household appliances.

Financials

Amazon managed to sustain high growth rates both in terms of turnover and profitability measures. Thus, net sales increased from $74.5bn in 2013 to $136bn in 2016 (CAGR '13-'16 = 22%), EBITDA - from $4bn in 2013 to $12.3bn in 2016 (CAGR '13-'16 = 45%). Consequently, EBITDA margin increased from 5% in 2013 to 9% in 2016 (see Fig. 8).

Fig. 8 - Amazon financials

Source: Bloomberg, the author's calculations

Working capital

Amazon utilizes a model, which allows it to have negative net working capital (this topic was brought up by the Company in its MD&A section of the 2016 annual report). This means that the Company receives money from clients faster than it pays its suppliers, even considering the amount of inventories the Company has to keep up. Over the last 5 quarters, net working capital fluctuated around minus $500m-$5,500m (accounts payable usually skyrocket in December every year, which explains this delta of $5bn).

Mergers and acquisitions

M&A activity is an important topic for every company in any industry, but for e-commerce platforms and for retailers in our time, it is often a basis for further development. Amazon performed four notable acquisitions in 2017 so far, among which Harvest.ai, Thinkbox Software, Do.com and Souq.com. Harvest.ai is a cyber security start-up, which was co-founded by two former NSA employees and was acquired for ca.$20m in January. The logic is clear - to preserve consumer data in this dangerous time in terms of cyber-attacks (you all probably now about WannaCry, which is all over the news right now).

In line with the above-mentioned deal, AWS also acquired Thinkbox Software, a start-up developing solutions for people in visual media industries. According to a TechCrunch article, AWS is already getting a lot of revenue from clients having to do with lots of video content (e.g., Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)), so it would be wise to offer some complementary services. It is quite clear that Amazon is trying to widen the service offering of AWS, and that should make investors enthusiastic.

A more quiet deal was also completed in March this year, when Amazon reportedly bought Do.com, a Chinese start-up, to help with development of its own video-conferencing offering, Chime (a funny fact, that this was also one of the plot lines in this season of a tech-related TV show Silicon Valley). This deal should also be considered as part of the Amazon's strategy of making AWS more competitive and functionally diverse.

Last, but surely not least, the latest deal was an acquisition of Souq, a so-called "Middle East Amazon." This is more interesting for investors as it is the first serious (reportedly Souq cost Amazon ca.$650m) step to penetrate the Middle East region, where for now only 2% of retail sales are made online (read "strong growth opportunities"). Overall, Amazon's M&A strategy is convincing, and investors should feel optimistic about the Company's ability to exploit this type of opportunities.

Stock performance

This year

This year Amazon demonstrated a strong growth rate by far outperforming the market with the S&P 500 as a proxy (see Fig. 9). While the S&P 500 increased by 7% YTD, Amazon's stock surged by 32% since January.

Fig. 9 - Stock performance versus S&P 500 in 2017

Source: Bloomberg

Since 2006

Overall, Amazon proved to be one of the best growth stories over the course of the last decade, outperforming the S&P 500 by 527% in returns (see Fig. 10). While the S&P 500 increased by 113% since 2006, Amazon stock demonstrated a 640% return.

Fig. 10 - Stock performance versus the S&P 500 in 2010-2017

Source: Bloomberg

Analyst recommendations

I like to give a brief overview of analyst investment recommendations on covered companies just to provide an insight of how an investment community sees the stock at the moment. The situation for Amazon is positive with 39 "Buy" recommendations (incl. JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse), 7 "Hold" recommendations and no "Sell" recommendations. Consensus 12M target price for the stock is $1,104, which corresponds to a ca.12% upside potential (source: Bloomberg).

Valuation

DCF

I am a big believer in the DCF analysis and its power of determining intrinsic value of companies provided the assumptions are made carefully and with due diligence. I highly encourage you to use the model, which is attached here, because then you can see, how our outcome (target price) is going to vary depending on the set of assumptions used - I try to make these models as user-friendly as possible (the most important tab for you then is the control panel).

I apply average growth rates, which Amazon managed to sustain in the past, and build a revenue forecast for 2017-2022. The base case also assumes that the Company is going to increase its gross margin by 0.5% per year (you can see, what the stock price is going to be, if Amazon fails to do so).

As per the 2016 annual report, Amazon expects to increase its "Technology and content" expenses due to hiring more data scientists, software and hardware engineers and so on. Therefore, I believe, there will be no economies of scale in this cost line item. Nevertheless, in my opinion, Amazon will be able to decrease marketing costs, as well as costs on fulfillment centers, as a % of revenues.

Using all these assumptions and historical working capital and CapEx requirements, Amazon's target price should equal $1,100 (WACC of 10%, terminal growth rate of 5%).

Relative valuation

For the purposes of relative valuation and due to the diversified structure of the Amazon business, it would be more appropriate to use a sum-of-the-parts approach. In particular, it would be informative to break down the business in two parts - AWS and the e-commerce part of the business. It is important to note that SaaS-listed companies are valued way higher by the market, which is explained by the innovative component of the business and strong growth prospects (comparable multiples for each business can be seen in Fig. 11 and 12). Using the median EV/Sales multiple (breaking down EBITDA or any other profit-related metric would be far more time-consuming in this case), one can arrive at a $1,160 valuation for Amazon.

Fig. 11 - Amazon retail business comparable multiples

Source: Bloomberg, the author's calculations

Fig. 12 - AWS comparable multiples

Source: Bloomberg, the author's calculations

Football field

Integrating both relative valuation and DCF approaches, one arrives at the following football field - valuation corridor of $1,047-$1,221 (see Fig. 13). Applying a 30% weight to the relative valuation approach and 70% to the DCF approach, I arrive at a $1,120 Dec18 target price for Amazon, which corresponds to a 12% upside and a "BUY" recommendation.

Fig. 13 - Football field

Source: Bloomberg, the author's calculations

Summary

Summarizing what was stated above, the e-commerce market, the primary market for Amazon, is characterized by strong growth potential, and Amazon managed to establish a full circle model encouraging its clients to engage in more transactions with its wide line of connected devices like Dash, Echo, etc. With that in mind, AWS provides strong growth opportunities as well and is the best play on the public cloud market. Overall, if the Company manages to sustain existing growth rates and slightly increase profitability, a target price of more than $1,100 is more than justified.

