High-Dividend Stock Now Yields 12% - Trap Or Treasure?

Back to the dog pound again - to take one of our holdings out for a walk in the light of day. We've been covering Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) since May 2015 in quarterly articles. We've also owned it, happily collecting quarterly distributions of $.5775.

Like many shipping stocks, GMLP got waterlogged in the crude oil crash, but then came back pretty well after oil bottomed out in February 2016. This roller coaster ride was in spite of it being exclusively in the LNG industry, with long-term contracts.

Lately, though, Mr. Market has seemingly abandoned ship - GMLP is down 9% over the past month and over 14% for the past quarter:

Profile: GMLP is a limited partnership formed by Golar LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLNG) to own and operate floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters, which it defines as charters of five years or more. GMLP had its IPO in April 2011. In general, FSRUs take in less revenue than LNG carriers.

Risks: What has been happening lately is that there are questions concerning GMLP's ability to recontract its vessels at attractive rates.

-Management has to recontract the Golar Spirit now, and the Golar Maria and Golar Mazo starting in January 2018.

-One of its customers, Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), also elected to terminate early its charter of the Golar Spirit, a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit - FSRU.

-Due to an ongoing delay in parent GLNG's project in Ghana, GMLP won't be acquiring the Golar Tundra vessel at present - they decided to exercise the put option on it, giving it back to GLNG, in return for GLNG's promise to pay an amount equal to approximately $107M, plus an additional amount equal to 5% per annum of the Deferred Purchase Price. The Deferred Purchase Price and the Additional Amount shall be due and payable by Golar on the earlier of the closing date of the acquisition of the Hilli Shares, or March 31, 2018. The put sale is expected to close in June 2017.

(The Tundra put sale is a positive though, in that GMLP is using the money to acquire the Hilli Episeyo in Q3 - there's much more on that deal's potential impact, further on in this article.)

-GMLP also turned in a weak Q1 '17 earnings report, which, although its Revenue and EBITDA were roughly flat vs. Q1 '16, they both fell substantially, along with DCF and Net Income vs. Q4 '16.

(Source: GMLP Q1 '17 presentation)

This table highlights the biggest losses vs. Q4 '16:

That $27M "Other Financial Items" hit was due mostly to non-cash items: "Other financial items recorded a loss of $6.9M for Q1 vs. a $20.6M gain in 4Q. Although swap rates continued to increase resulting in incremental non-cash mark-to-market interest rate swap gains, these were a total of $2.7 million as compared to $23.4 million in 4Q. Other Q1 financial items also include an accounting loss of $3.8M relating to the largely offsetting foreign exchange gain and loss on the 2012 Norwegian Krone Bond and the related currency swap from December 31, 2016." (Source: GMLP Q1 '17 earnings release)

Here are the trailing quarterly figures - not terrible year-over-year, but pretty rough for Q1 '17 vs. Q4 '16:

Management explained on the earnings call that "earnings were impacted this quarter by the usual Golar Igloo winter downtime, (Jan-Feb), period as well as the Golar Grand drydock which was in preparation for her new charter."

Here's a snapshot of GMLP's fleet and contract balances as of 3/31/17. With the return of the Golar Spirit, management now has three vessels to recontract, as the contracts for the Golar Mazo and the Golar Maria both expire at the end of 2017.

However, it's not all bad news - one pending major deal for GMLP is the acquisition of the Hilli Episeyo from GLNG, which is expected to close in Q3 2017. This is a floating liquefied natural gas - FLNG vessel, which is designed to enable the development of offshore natural gas resources.

As management stated on the Q1 '17 earnings call, "Our revenue backlog as at March 31 was $1.8 billion, but this would effectively increase to $2.6 billion with the proposed Hilli acquisition."

(Source: GMLP Q1 '17 presentation)

Being gluttons for punishment, we decided to try and quantify GMLP's EBITDA and DCF going forward in 2017. The main obstacle was the lack of historical EBITDA or DCF figures for individual vessels and for the Hilli Episeyo acquisition, in addition to finding no money estimate for the Petrobras early termination fee that management expects to receive in Q2 2017.

That data certainly would've been helpful, but we used instead these ratios - EBITDA/Revenue, (.83) and DCF/Revenue ratios (.45) based on 2016 total company data.

WARNING: These are extremely loose projections we made, to be taken with a very large grain of salt; but, hopefully, they'll shed some light on the future.

Since the Golar Igloo and the Golar Grand downtimes were blamed for part of the Q1 shortfall, we estimated their impact on EBITDA and DCF in Q1 and going forward. However, their impact on EBITDA seems limited, at only around $3.4M out of the $19M shortfall.

More importantly though, moving forward to Q2 '17, the $8.7M possible EBITDA total from those two vessels probably won't make up the $19M deficit. But, there's the one-time revenue from the Golar Spirit termination fee, that's due in Q2 '17.

Management said on the earnings call that "the termination fee is approximately equivalent to 62% of the Adjusted EBITDA that would have otherwise been earned between June 2017 and August 2018 when the charter was originally due to end."

That's swell guys, but how about just giving us an approximate dollar figure? And, while you're at it, why not produce a table with Revenue, EBITDA and DCF/vessel, so the company's current story is easier to decipher?

(OK - glad we got that off of our chests - a little whining goes a long way, doesn't it?)

So, it looks like that one-time termination payment may "save the day" in Q2, but what about Q3 and Q4?

If our figures are remotely accurate, (which they may not be), GMLP can make up that $19M EBITDA deficit in Q3 and Q4 '17, which tells us one thing - the Hilli Episeyo acquisition is a big deal for GMLP. The eight-year contract should add $800M to GMLP's revenue backlog and increase their average contract life by 44%, to 6.4 years. (emphasis ours)

Management said on the earnings call, "assuming we execute on the Hilli acquisition option, we will add significantly to our effective revenue backlog and this will provide significant support for our distributions going forward."

But what about future DCF and Distribution Coverage? There was a $21.5M shortfall in DCF in Q1 '17 vs. Q4 '16. Our loose estimates suggest that, even with the Episeyo acquisition in Q3, the three vessels in question might only chip in $16K toward the $21.5M shortfall. Again, we're assuming that only the Golar Grand and the Golar Igloo had shortfalls in Q1 '17.

Management did provide a clue about future Distribution Coverage on the earnings call: "the longer-term target would be to keep a good level of coverage above let's say 1.1 times. But over the net we have been building coverage on purpose and because of the recontracting risk that we have in 2017."

Management's "above 1.1 times" distribution coverage jibes with what we found - looking at our table below, you can see that our projected total DCF coverage for 2017 is 1.12x. (Numerical miracles can happen, even in the most difficult of circumstances.)

That 1.12x coverage figure is without the net effect of the Spirit termination fee and loss of income. It also doesn't include any possible earnings from a potential recontracting of the Spirit in 2017.

So it's kind a difficult to predict where that coverage ratio will go until we know what the outcome of the recontracting of the vessels is, but that the key message is that with the Hilli dropdown for which we already have the funds for, we will have a significant addition to distributable cash flow sort of almost irrespective of what happens to those vessels. So we're looking - the Hilli supports the current distribution going forward, and then growth is a matter of how successful we are at recontracting."

Acquisition Terms: "We have entered into an agreement with Golar to effectively swap the Tundra for an option to acquire up to 25% interest in Hilli Episeyo, which represents 50% of the capacity contracted to Perenco. The put option - the put amount receivable is approximately $107 million, and this will be deferred until the closing of the Hilli acquisition or March 2018 and Golar Partners will receive a 5% fee on this deferred amount. Together with the $119 million proceeds for the February equity issue, we expect to have sufficient funding to conclude this acquisition without the further need for further capital."

(Source: GMLP Q1 '17 presentation)

Industry Tailwinds: Time for some long-term good news. We found these tidbits in the latest presentation from GMLP's competitor, Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP).

HMLP's management saw a "significant increase in demand in Q1 '17" with competitive pricing shifting the LNG market into a buyer's market.

(Source: HMLP Q1 '17 presentation)

They also see a shortage of FSRUs, with only 11 on order and just 4 of them uncommitted:

This buyers' market is driving many countries to seek new FSRUs for various reasons - covering shortages, diversification, increased demand, and competitive pricing:

(Source: HMLP Q1 '17 presentation)

The ongoing shortage of equipment is echoed by GMLP's management in its Q1 presentation:

(Source: GMLP Q1 '17 presentation)

It said on the Q1 earnings call: "Significantly new volumes are coming over the next few years, 34 million tons approximately this year, which is more than 10% of total market supply to date. This will undoubtedly positively impact LNG shipping demands as predicted, the right-hand graph with the orange dotted utilization line moving upwards from 2016. We also expect these new volumes will continue to drive demand for FSRUs as this new LNG seeks new markets."

Distributions: At its price/share of $19.53, GMLP now yields 11.83%. Management has maintained a $.5775 quarterly payout since 5/5/15, with a distribution growth rate of 6%.

Our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables track GMLP's price and current dividend yield in the Services section.

GMLP's distributions are reported on a 1099, not a K-1, and it pays in the usual Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle. Several websites have posted that there is a $1,000.00 passive earnings cap per LP/MLP before IRA owners have to report taxes, but investors considering purchasing it in an IRA should consult with their accountants before doing so.

Another bit of fallout from the Q1 '17 quarter was a big drop in distribution coverage, from a record 1.53x to .89x, the third-lowest coverage in GMLP's history.

Looking back further, though, you can see that it has had good growth in EBITDA since its IPO:

(Source: GMLP Q1 '17 presentation)

Options: With all of the uncertainty surrounding GMLP, you may want to check out selling puts below its current price/share in order to establish a lower entry point.

The November $17.50 put has a bid of $.75, which gives you a breakeven of $16.75, just below GMLP's 52-week low and 14% below GMLP's $19.53 price/share.

The November $17.50 put has a bid of $.75, which gives you a breakeven of $16.75, just below GMLP's 52-week low and 14% below GMLP's $19.53 price/share.

GMLP's call options aren't currently that attractive, as it's straddling a $20.00 price.

Analysts Targets and Estimates: After its drubbing, GMLP is now over 9% below analysts' lowest price target.

Analysts have been mixed in their estimate revisions, with three increases and four decreases over the last 30 days. This makes sense, as it's currently difficult to project tight figures due to the uncertainty surrounding the recontracting issues and the lack of clarity for EBITDA and DCF for the Hilli Episeyo deal.

(Source: YahooFinance)

Valuations: We've updated this valuation table to reflect Q1 '17 and TTM earnings for GMLP and these other LNG shipping stocks - GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

GMLP is in the low tier of this small group for Price/DCF, and also has the lowest EV/EBITDA valuation. It has the highest yield, but the second-lowest distribution coverage, thanks to its Q1 '17 coverage dip to .89.

Financials: GMLP's Current Ratio jumped in Q1 as a result of the cash it raised in a secondary offering and a bond it floated: "Net proceeds from the new $250 million bond and approximately $119 million from equity issuances. Both of these were offset by the partial buyback to the 2017 maturing NOK bond and the temporary retirements of the 125 million of our revolving debt facilities." (Source: Q1 '17 earnings call)

Two positives stand out here - management has sustained a high 60% Operating Margin over the past two quarters, and has also improved the company's leverage for four straight quarters:

Compared to these peers, GMLP has the highest ROA, ROE, and Operating Margin, with the lowest Net Debt/EBITDA ratio:

Debt and Liquidity: "On February 1, 2017 the Partnership placed a USD 250 million non-amortizing 2021 maturing bond in the Nordic bond market. The bond priced at 3-month LIBOR plus 6.25% and the Partnership subsequently entered into interest rate swaps to hedge the aggregate principal of the bond such that the all-in interest cost for the $250 million is 8.194%." (Source: GMLP Q1 '17 release)

(Note: We used trailing EBITDA in our Net Debt/EBITDA calculation, whereas GMLP's management used Q1 EBITDA annualized.)

(Source: GMLP Q1 '17 presentation)

Summary: Even though GMLP had a lousy quarter, and has challenges facing it in the short term, we still believe that this company is a well-run company, with several positive attributes and potential tailwinds.

However, we're rating GMLP a hold, at least until there's more clarity surrounding future earnings. For those who want to take a contrarian stance and buy shares, selling puts below GMLP's price/share may offer a bit of a shield from "catching a falling knife."

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

