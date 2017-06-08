AT&T's (T) Management Presents at Baird 2017 Global Consumer Technology & Services Conference (Transcript)

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steve Hodges - SVP Business, Customer Experience and Strategy

Will Power - Baird

Will Power

Great, we’re going to go ahead and get started. My name is Will Power. I cover communications services for Baird. It’s my pleasure to introduce our next company AT&T who’s a global leader in wireless, data, video content increasingly, a variety of services. From the Company today we’re pleased to have Steve Hodges who’s the Senior Vice President of Business, Customer Experience and more recently Strategy, which I think is the principal focus. Steve has been with AT&T I guess for over 30 years in a number of roles, so I think a wealth of knowledge across the businesses. We also have Michael Black here from Investor Relations. Steve is going to start with a couple of obligatory quick comments and then we’ll jump straight into Q&A.

Steve Hodges

Q - Will Power

All right. Steve, thanks for being here. So, let’s start with your new role, Strategy for the wireline business, what does that entail, since you’re taking that on, what have the learnings been, what are the kind of key priorities around that for you?

Steve Hodges

So, I’ve been here for -- in Strategy job for about almost a year now, and I came from the mobility business, so I spent almost probably 12-14 years in mobility, as one of the region presidents running the Northeast, so I hope you guys are using AT&T’s network in the Northeast. But -- so, I come from a very much of a mobility background and operator execution oriented roles. I then moved into customer experience for enterprise. You comment that I’ve had kind of both. And so, I did come in and had a chance to look at the customer experience. On the consumer side, we’ve won seven consecutive J.D. Power, so experience as we did in retail and other. And so, we now speak a lot of that language, a lot of that learnings, and now are applying to the business side, how we think about it, how you start to execute differently, and how you listen to customers and change things. And so, spent almost a year on that and then pivoted within last year to take down Strategy as well for the business solutions.

So, it seems to me, when you look at the assets that we have being AT&T, moves, you guys cover AT&T should know what we’re and what we’re about. So, to me it’s just fascinating to look down and see the capabilities and assets that we have on the business solutions side, and so it’s pretty exciting.

So, first up, when I look at this business, you look at the breadth of our business, and you look at the integration capabilities, and our ability to serve customers across multiple products. And so, the network is the foundation of what we do, so having a great network is kind of how you start and look at it, and we do have great networks. But next is just looking at the breadth and the scale products that we can bring to the table, so whether it be our nationwide mobility business, which is now extended into Mexico, it’s even bigger, 400 million POPs. You look at our wired services, nationwide, even global operations on some of our services, we’re very well scaled, great products there. And then you start to look at IoT and the position we have in IoT is fantastic in security.

So, when I start thinking about Strategy, you start with the network, then you start to look at okay what integration capabilities do we bring to our customers. And then beyond that you start to look at how do we differentiate, and most excited with the work that’s going on SDN and virtualization of the core network, the capabilities that rollout of that, then it becomes sort of your products, and your ability to differentiate. And so that’s exciting piece on that. And after that you look at your distribution. So, that’s sort of a broad scope of everything I was looking at when I first came into the job and thinking about strategically.

And so, when you think about our strategic priorities and what we’re working right now, well first thing I did was I brought in the other job that I have which was around customer experience. And so, your first up is how our experience is because customers, the first thing they are looking for is the great experience. They don’t want to have a lot of friction in the relationship; they want to have an easy relationship, simplified. So that’s one of our first priorities, how do we make sure that we are continuing to improve and move that forward. That’s number one. Number two is how you are differentiating with your products, and we call this our smart solutions. And so, you begin with your SDN network, start to think about where that goes and how you take that thinking from a core network and virtualization model, how do you move that to the edge, and what are the opportunities to start to move closer to customer premise or inside a customer trend.

Next up is just how do you grow your business. Another priority is how do we get revenue growth. And there is a lot of factors in that. Obviously there is macro economy issue; there is also issues around legacy basis versus new IT base, fiber based solutions and the migration between those and how you balance that equation. So, revenue growth is a big piece of our focus. And then, we kind of drop down in you cost model, how do you end up with the cost model that puts you in a good strong position relative to your peers. And then beyond that your last real priority is how every tool of customer base, I mean employee base prepare them for changes in the -- different things that we have to deal with going forward. And just think about virtualization, the impact that has on your ability to sell, think about security is something that we are really well positioned for. But it’s not simple. Your average 25 year old seller needs a lot of training; 35 [ph] year old will need a lot of training to make them security experts. So that’s sort of our top priorities. It’s how you work the way through that is really what I have been working on to last few months.

Will Power

That’s helpful. If I think about those different pieces, I think what many of us will be interested in is how do you grow the business part of that enterprise? As we all know the enterprise is there for many years. Now that you’ve done a deeper dive, what are the opportunities there within specific segments? And then, on an aggregate basis, how do we think about the opportunity to improve that growth rate?

Steve Hodges

Yes. First up is you will study execution opportunities. And that’s sort of my core strength that I can bring in the game is how do I make sure that all of our assets are getting really good utilization. And so, we’ve broken that down; we’re studying that. That’s our issue and we are working on that. But I think broader than that is the fact that just private investment is not an all-time high, it’s not great as a percentage of GDP; it’s at a low. And so, our business rides on investments.

We measure success and economic growth around number of seats being produced, jobs created because we sell wireless to employees and we sell high-end services to number of seats. And so, the more people you have employed and more businesses that are growing, the higher we are going to get. So, when we look at that, how do you get that investment to grow, it has a lot to do with, and one piece of it is certainly tax reform. And so, can -- are there things that the administration is thinking about that can help us, clearly. So, we are little bit excited about some of what’s being discussed today. We like the fact that we are focused on job creation, so that’s more employed people who need more wireless services and more other things. We like the fact that there is some rationalization on regulatory reform, unleash people to move faster, we love that. And tax reform is obviously a big component of this. So, fixing taxes and tax reform will certainly accelerate economic growth in the country. And when the country grows, we grow because we are measure infrastructure provider in the country.

So, as I look at it, you’ve got big headwinds which are the broader macro and opportunities more just within our business are how do we take our asset pool that we have whether it’d fiber, whether it’d be wireless, spectrum and other assets and accelerate their utilization.

Will Power

Well, I guess that leads to next lot of questions, looking the assets you have, the big fiber assets, the wireless network, and how important are those in differentiating your product versus the competitor -- competitors that are out there?

Steve Hodges

Yes. So, take those separately for a second; they’re both separate but extremely important. The base assets or most important think that I like talking about, being a wireless guy I’ll talk about that first. And to me, one of the most exciting things that’s happened to us as a company in the last year, maybe just for last a couple of years is FirstNet. FirstNet is something that, again coming from a wireless perspective, I didn’t see too many opportunities like that in the many years that I’ve worked there. And so, FirstNet, first, it’s an opportunity to partner with the government, a public-private relationship to build infrastructure as well, the first of its kind in the world. We love it because we get to participate in this and it’s a great thing for the country. Obviously, it’s being one of the leaders and how we build networks for first responders, given the news we watch every day, we think it’s powerful to be part of that, and we’re actually honored to be part of that. But to us, it’s 20 megahertz of 700 spectrum, low band spectrum that comes along with this FirstNet deal and that doesn’t come easy these days. We’ve all seen it. So, we’ll have an opportunity to take that, deploy that nationwide on our high density grid 70,000 cell sites. But the same time, we’re going to climb these towers and we’re going to go out there, and build this and add this actually 20 megahertz and 700 spectrum we’re actually going to launch -- we’re going to add total of 60 megahertz spectrum. So, we’re going to add AWS some WCS, plus 700, new antennas, new technology all at the same time nationwide, and then obviously build out some small pockets in there, rural areas where we don’t have good coverage today, which will help the IoT and other things of course.

So, I look at that as a massive benefit to our wireless network. And obviously, this network will be the first responders, to help [indiscernible] priorities on the cases needed, obviously they’ll get priority and when they use the service and the capabilities that will come with that are fantastic. But to us, if one brings a tremendous amount of spectrum, spectrum is the way you improve your networks, add more cell sites, which we will do selectively in building things like that. But it’s just an unbelievable enhancement that’s about to come to our commercialized network. And then that brings access to a huge base of customers, which we’re relatively low penetrating today and that’s the first responders. And as you look at the millions and millions of customers, first responders, and then all secondary benefits that come with their -- other responders, maybe not primary responders but the others that can follow that, this is a pretty big deal for AT&T. And so, we’re happy to be part of it. But it’s a great opportunity.

Will Power

And then how does it extend then to wireline strategy and the opportunity? I mean, is part of that that you have an opportunity then to extend fiber, is part of the $6.5 billion that’s part of this fund…

Steve Hodges

It is certainly, network expansion that we’re coordinating, adding spectrum to the network but at the same time you clearly will be driving fiber further, which is another -- it’s another benefit. So, more fiber, the more services you can hang up that fiber, the more prepared you’re for 5G down the road, additional site densification. And so, when you put these pieces together, this has a very big impact for business, very positive. And again, I think it’s great for the country, it’s great for us.

Will Power

It’s fascinating. This is like…

Steve Hodges

I can talk about that whole day. [Multiple Speakers]

Will Power

Let me come back just to -- yes, the enterprise and the wireless piece of that and try to understand your differentiation and value proposition, given you have wireless. What does the competitive environment kind of look like today, putting the macro environment side? The way you are seeing competitively within enterprise, how important is wireless? I mean, how many of those your wireline solutions are bundled with wireless?

Steve Hodges

When you think about the enterprise, you really have to think about your global customers, you have got domestic larger customers, you have got government customers, and you’ve got public type customers and then you have a middle and the small. And you really have to study the business and break it down into those segments to answer that question. I’m not going to skip the question, but it’s a different. And so, your question about how do the products come together and how does having this broad scope of products help you. And it absolutely does. When you are up market, it’s a relationship based business and having a great sales team, well positioned and have long term relationship with customers, makes all the difference in the world for your whole of breadth of products. So, more likely to buy security, even more likely to work with you on IoT solutions and things like that.

As you start to move down market and as you get into the small business, you see it’s a different kind of a decision process. Smallest customers, they need mobility, so heavily mobile centric, they also need broadband and so, shared broadband solutions. So, you look at these things and say well, how do those two things help a small or medium sized business. So, clearly, they buy them, they may buy them separate and they buy them in a bundle, the surprise packages which bring together which is helpful. But there are some integration, early integration and there is all kinds of integrations. One of my favorite is how do you use wireless backup for a LAN services or just your wide area services. So, if you have a customer that relies on your network and if something goes on and backhaul came along and cut fiber also now flips to wireless, the customer doesn’t even know it. And maybe hours before they back and running, but their commerce is rolling. So it’s using any kind of things that having these multiple assets can bring that maybe other can’t. So how does that help us? I think those are the some of the areas where it can really help us.

Will Power

Okay. Just thinking about the fiber footprint, one of the things you are focused on, this is one of the consumer side, but I guess it impacts enterprise as well. This unlimited world in wireless. How do you think about capacity requirements on the fiber side? You have the assets, going to be at some point a step function need for higher investment to support that and how you – and being a strategy, how do you think about that longer term?

Steve Hodges

For me, when I think about that, what unlimited has done and the unbelievable shift to video, as far as what’s driving the utilization behind unlimited, when I think about that, it’s more about the wireless side. I’ll come back to fiber in a minute. But, from a wireless perspective, we have got a tremendous portfolio. And we had a conversation earlier today, we were talking to folks, and one of the things is we love spectrum. And we are in a very good position, both high band, low band, well balanced, spectrum portfolio, I think probably one of the best portfolios right now, particularly when you add a new 20 megahertz from FirstNet. And so, that it’s -- everything I talked before is how do you -- when you bring 60 megahertz of spectrum at one time to your wireless network without having to go back three, four times and touch these networks and then you upgrade your technology at the same time, you are in a pretty darn good position. So, now, the question is the backhaul capabilities we sell. A high percentage of our sites, today have fiber backhaul today and the rest is just a matter of time. But having a really strong fiber position like we do, really favorable position, it just puts you in a better place, not only for today’s utilization on unlimited, but as you start to think about as you move to 5G and how does that impact, because 5G is going to be a huge consumer of bandwidth and the constrained piece of that. It’s not necessarily going to be spectrum because it’s very short hop, it’s going to be your ability to backhaul. So it’s going to be the fiber deployment that’s going to be a differentiator. So, we kind of like where we’re in both positions.

Will Power

Well, let me ask you, since you brought it up, 5G has been a big topical area [ph] across the industry of course. When you think about your fiber position, the requirements for 5G, where does that fit into the enterprise planning, is it more supporting the consumer push or the business applications for the 5G as well?

Steve Hodges

I think you’re going to find a lot of use cases over time. But, when you think about consumers and you then start to blend your way into small businesses, their needs are very similar. Small businesses have a very high expectation for reliability and customer experience. It’s one of my learnings coming from consumer to business, because I just didn’t know that before. And what I found is that there’s a different tolerance level on the business side for great experience. The small businesses, they survive or not based on their delivering a great experience, by the way they’re very intuitive; therefore, they expect it. They also don’t have a lot of time on their hands. So, experience really matters with small businesses, but when you talk about 5G and how that blends, I think that the needs of small business, particularly for broadband and voice services, localized services, 5G, we’ll meet those needs. So, when you talk about distributed smaller locations, I think 5G is a great application.

Will Power

So, you said from -- or from a business perspective, you think it’s more of a backhaul and fixed wireless connectivity or is it -- maybe even broader than AT&T, how quickly can we see this as a broadband, SOHO displacement type service?

Steve Hodges

Today, it’s about getting standards right, getting the spectrum you need to get the job done, making sure you’ve got fiber where you need it. So, it’s a pretty distributed fiber network to support this. And then it’s -- also today, we’ve got trials in several cities, we’re actually testing the new 5G technology. We’re involved with standard bodies, we’re trying to pushing on all those fronts to make sure that we’re participating and driving where we want to go. It’s exciting, but it is another technology jump and it takes time, and it’ll be pockets of cities. I think we have Austin, and we’ve got a couple of pockets around the country where we’re running trials and we like what we see, but it’s got to go through a few more turns, but we’ll be a big player.

Will Power

So, you touched on NFV, SDN earlier, as you think about wireline assets today, where are your in terms of moving the software to find network and how do you think about both the cost efficiency side, but what are the kind of the revenue opportunities maybe it creates as well?

Steve Hodges

That’s one of the more exciting things, again coming from mobility where it was like on and exciting, every two months there is a brand new shiny object that came out that came out, a handset or a tablet or some -- it was just all of exciting stuff and it was just -- you got to play with the technology and play. And so, the move into a world where it’s okay now what I’m doing, we’re looking at big broad networks and what it is. When I started to get involved learning about virtualized networks and software defined capabilities that is to me the shiny, most exciting things going on in our world and started for us was the core network and how do we virtualize the core network and make that software defined. And we’re -- I think at the end of this year, about 55% of our network will be fully SDN, virtualized. And that is hugely exciting. And all of a sudden new products, we’re now software based driven company, and we start to deliver products, and one of the more exciting ones is network on demand just a whole new way of start delivering services. So, you have a large hotel like this and all of a sudden today what you guys do, consumers, on demand, they can just increase their capacity of fiber into the building, they can just increase for these two three days, when you guys are here, bring it back down afterwards, cool systems up and down. Summer’s here, they can bring down there what they need.

And so, just that flexibility from where we came from to this is pretty darn exciting, but it goes beyond that. That was SDN in the core network, virtualization in the core network, the next phase of this is pushing that deeper down in a customer premise and it’s now virtualizing the same thing. It’s a natural expansion. Now, you had a lot of boxes and sitting in your customer premise, whether it’d be a router or switch, accelerator, firewall, stacked all these devices. And now, you’ve got the capability of brining in small, single, multi capable unit and dropping applications on for all these same capabilities. So, it’s exciting. From our world, it’s hugely exciting because it opens up new capabilities, the SD WAN, SD LAN, all these things you now sit as just applications you can bring back down. And just think of what the iPhone did to the fact that you used hold a calculator, and you had camera and you had all these a level, all crazy stuff that popped and you’ve got altimeter for you guys that like the hiking stuff, maybe something else. When you are hiking, you had a pop [ph] trail tracker and stuff like that. But all of a sudden you now have this little iPhone in your pocket that’s everything. It’s your rolodex; it’s your camera; it’s your phone; it’s your [indiscernible]. And you want something else and you’re thinking about it, you just go to the app store and you drop one down and you are up running pretty soon. Also now, we have taken the prem to that same mindset or same model where you can now start bringing down applications, and you need new security you need whatever, you can start to move in that direction. So, I find it’s hugely exciting because it just opens up so many opportunities for our business. It’s a new world; it’s neat.

Will Power

I’ve got some more questions. But if there are questions from anyone in the audience, feel free to shoot an email to the instructions you have in front of you there. One other buzz word, opportunities and emerging opportunities we hear a lot about is IoT. How do you think about the fiber footprint, the assets you have? Obviously, there is a lot of discussion around connected car. When can this become a more meaningful business, how important this is to your strategic work?

Steve Hodges

IoT is again -- that’s probably the hottest, shiniest thing going on right now. And it’s -- Chris Penrose who runs this business for us is really good friend of mine. And it’s just fascinating, sitting to listen to him how fast this is accelerating and where it’s going. It’s just -- it’s almost endless and this guy has so much energy to talk about it. You got to step back, but starts with the biggest issues, biggest opportunity is just cars. And when you think about the car, it is multiple networks in a car. It’s never as simple. Okay, so a car? First, you got a network that’s managing diagnostics in the engine. And by the way, the car manufacturer wants to know that and your dealer wants to know that, because dealer wants your service business, right? So, clearly that’s one business model that sits in your car. And second one is, you now have driver assisting capabilities. Even before you get autonomous vehicles, you today have navigation; you have other things going on in the car that having connectivity is helpful. And then, you have a third application which is the back seat as we think about it, and that’s the kids that want to play games or watch entertainment. So, you really have -- all of a sudden you have three networks and business models just sitting in a car.

Now, we are really well-positioned in the auto and we’ve got 22 largest global car manufacturers even trucking companies at this point where we are in the car and just seeing great growth on that. But it just goes on and on and on. And you look at the billions of devices that are being predicted to be on the networks. Now granted, relatively lower use, but hey, it’s all revenue; it does impact your network. So, it is a fascination world to get into. As you start to peel off in the little verticals that’s sitting here as we really start to get even more excited.

So, you got automotive and transportation, you start to get in medical and the capabilities inside of medical and how they’re measuring blood pressure and blood sugar levels through earrings. It communicates with your phone, and your phone may tell you in real time what to do or not do, such that you don’t get too far down the road and you break down your health. And so you think about the health applications and just the productivity benefits to the overall economy and industry are great.

Revenue, we predict good revenue growth but it has other secondary benefits, even beyond the standalone benefits. And that’s how you take all of those capabilities, which business customers all over the world want to talk about, know about. And so, if you’re a leader in IoT, it will actually have a pretty large pull through in my opinion to your core business because once you bring that into your core operational model, it creates new levels of conversation with your customers that you may not have had before talking about new applications, how you help them become more productive. Now, you’re in a very consultative kind of a world, in a way that they’re not as familiar as you’re because we’re building out vertical learning labs all over the country. We have one down in Houston for the medical communications; we’ve got automotive one down in Atlanta. And so, we feel some capabilities where we bring industry experts and then teach them what we know, and it helps us grow our business but we’re helping them become more efficient to help them grow their business.

So, I look at this as I love IoT, I love the revenue growth it’s going to bring, I also love the fact that when you combine it with our other assets, and I keep talking about integration, here’s a case where I can make it very simple, so everybody understand how that integration of being great in IoT will help the rest of your business, either mobility and your fixed businesses. So, I love IoT for multiple reasons, and I see multiple veins of growth and how you segment your business and how you think about different segments, and have different needs, and how you train your organization to deal with that particular segment, become experts in it but not just for the sake of IoT, for the sake of your entire broader business. I think that’s a growth engine that will -- that has a lot of fire in it. So, I’m pretty excited. I can talk about it all day long, as you like.

I saw a video the other day of some guys driving combines in the Midwest. They were I guess cutting the hay or something like this. And typically, you’ve got a mile of combines, sitting next to each other where the driver in every single unit and there was one driver with about 20 units tracking, basically had a land sitting in this one unit with one driver tracking a half a mile or so of these combines all across the country with just sensors and all kinds of things in those units, and it just, first, I was little scared, because I wouldn’t want to be out there hunting or do whatever you do out on those fields but it was kind of cool how productivity wise you start to think about the applications, and just the amount of communications. And you jumped off autonomous vehicles and where all this starts to go in the future, our networks become critical in how you operate and how those businesses grow. So, I love IoT. Sorry…

Will Power

Yes. No, that’s a fair question. I could ask you more questions on that too. I do have a question from the audience kind of back to SDN. The question is -- I think this is for the previous guidance that you all provided, 35% of the network or so is expected to be virtualized by the end of the year. Any sense for what percent of actual traffic would be flowing through that? And I don’t know if you have a sense for I said today about…

Steve Hodges

I don’t have that, I wish I did. But, as you start to get 55 and on, you start and shifting to the sweet spot…

Will Power

Presumably continue to build I guess.

Steve Hodges

Yes, I’m sure it’s pretty linear at that point.

Will Power

I wanted just to come back to the IoT. How important is 5G as an accelerator? People are talking about lower latency being a big driver of that; IoT has not been for lot of years. I mean, is this something that needs 5G to really be this big accelerator [multiple speakers].

Steve Hodges

I think it depends on the application. I mean there are some applications that require very low latency. And I think when you think about autonomous vehicles, I don’t think anybody here wants to go on the road if it’s the latency or high latency. You’ve got to wait for that data center and your trunk to be getting data back in 10 seconds for it to make a decision whether or not to hit the brakes before it smashes into the back. I don’t think we want to be in that world. And so latency will matter, as you move into those -- one use case where you’d say it really does matter. There are others where, really it’s not to the same degree. If you just meter reading in your house, 10 milliseconds versus 2, not that big of a deal. So, latency has applications where it really makes the big difference. But, I don’t know, I could go on all day on IoT. It’s such a cool new space with applications that just go on forever.

Will Power

Let me try to fit one last one in, in closing minute or two here. We haven’t touched on security, obviously another big topical area as you think about your assets and focus. How you all think about the security opportunity? You’ve got different vendors out there that you may resale versus solutions you have ourselves, how important is that to your strategic analysis process?

Steve Hodges

Security is becoming top of mind for everybody. You just watch the news and look what’s going on with these threats, cyber threats to the networks everywhere. It’s something that we are very good at. This is something that we’ve done forever, running global networks, and we are very good at this. And so, our strategy has much to do with what does the customer want and need and how do we package together, either it’s something of -- that’s ours, which obviously our core networks will be, but are there other solutions we need to help them in the cloud space, with that cloud space we bring in and others -- we are partnering with others in many cases. So, strategy is some cases partners, some cases own and operate. But the growth in security to us has much to do with training, our sales people to become security experts that they can really help consult and so. And so, a lot of focus is on just getting this organization certified, become experts and then obviously the revenue growth on that.

Will Power

Okay. For time purposes, we need to wrap up there. Please join me in thanking Steve for his comments out there.

Steve Hodges

Thank you.

