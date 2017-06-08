NXP: Three Scenarios To A Merger Arb With Limited Downside

The third (scenario with the most potential for return - Black): the activists successfully force Qualcomm to offer a higher price.

We took a look at NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) back in March. We like the company a lot and we particularly like the fact that it is a key player in the fastest growth sectors of the semiconductor market. When the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) acquisition for NXP was announced in September at around a 30% premium to the then trading price, it looked like a decent deal for shareholders. The share price, rightly, jumped within a few percentage points of the target $110 price.

Since then semiconductor stock index is e up close to 40%. That means all the really hot stocks, nVidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) for example, lumped together with all the not-so-hot, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Qualcomm as the examples, together are up an average of 40%. Stocks with plays in the automotive technology space (the most similar to NXP being NVDA) are up very significantly more.

Back in March, Intel offered to purchase Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) to break into the autonomous automotive space adding lots of fuel to the erupting valuation fires (See our article). They offered to pay $63 per share, which at the time was an astronomical 117x EBITDA. To demonstrate how high this was, the 117x NXP's EBITDA implies an astronomical and overvalued valuation of roughly $900 per share. While NXP is clearly not worth $900 per share in our opinion, aspiring acquirer's or activist investors, as we will explain later, are willing to pay a significant premium to break into the autonomous car sector and NXP is in a fantastic position here.

There are three scenarios playing out for the Qualcomm/NXP acquisition.

The Green Scenario

The deal happens.

Everything goes perfectly - the regulators have no problems, no higher bids come along, enough shares are tendered and Qualcomm find the cash. Investors will get paid $110 per share, less than a percentage point up from current closing prices. This is the breakeven scenario for investors (albeit the transaction costs maybe higher than the profit made), and a big win for Qualcomm.

We estimate the chances of this scenario playing out are below 50%. While regulatory approval may be the lowest of the barriers the two other hurdles are likely to prove to challenging.

Regulatory and antitrust approval for the deal are required in various jurisdictions, some of which have been achieved already. On June 1, 2017 Qualcomm was expected to offer some concessions to the European Commission competition authority to smooth the path for approval. They offered nothing. On June 9, the EC will provide their answer and one of two things will happen:

1) They OK the deal. We note the overlap between Qualcomm and NXP is minimal and the deal seems to overall be synergistic. In addition, it does not create the largest semiconductor company and actually may increase competition by creating a counterweight to Intel's dominance. Perhaps there is a dominance issue in the NFC (near field communication) area, but it's probably a small issue they will let pass.

2) The EC doesn't OK the deal which will mean an extended review that could last up to four months, after which it will either be cleared or not.

We believe that Qualcomm probably felt good that there were not too many issues with the deal and it would get approved either now or eventually. And if it didn't get approved immediately, right now they could do with the extra time to get the shares tendered. We believe chances are the deal will get the clearance and we will know in the next few days.

The big hurdle is the tender.

The tender offer has now been extended 4 times by Qualcomm. The number of shares tendered each time were as follows (and note the most recent update is at the top):

Date of press release Shares tendered % outstanding Offer expiry/extended to May 31, 2017 47,682,083 14.1% June 28, 2017 May 2, 2017 50,300,920 14.9% May 31, 2017 April 4, 2017 54,811,284 16.3% May 2, 2017 March 7, 2017 58,021,126 17.2% April 4, 2017 February 6, 2017 49,599,470 14.8% March 7, 2017 November 18, 2016 0 0% February 6, 2017

Since March, the shares tendered are actually moving in the wrong direction. The process allows investors to withdraw shares from the tender, and as the market has been moving up, some of the investors - probably wisely- have been withdrawing the shares in the hope of either the deal failing or getting a better offer.

But beyond the withdrawals, for the deal to go ahead 95% of shares need to be tendered (though Qualcomm can get this reduced to 80% and with NXP's okay, even down to 70%). We're very far from this, and NXP activist shareholders are cropping up who will likely not tender shares as they hold out for a better deal.

We believe, as things seem now that the chances are small and shrinking fast that the tender will succeed.

Thus the green scenario: Qualcomm win, NXP investors break-even.

The Red Scenario

The deal does not happen.

Either the tender fails because: 1) The EC or some regulator blocks the deal 2) Qualcomm doesn't come up with the money, or 3) another technical reason.

Share prices in the semiconductor spaces are up about 40% since September, and having exposure to the autonomous automotive sector provides upside well in excess of that 40%. NXP's results in the automotive sector have been solid, so we can assume that NXP would have risen with the market tide, if not well ahead of it.

NXP is currently anchored to the $110 offer price per share. If that anchor is cut, the share may float to where it would have been had QCOM never made the offer. We would estimate that would have taken NXPI above a 40% positive move from where it started the day before the offer (at $83.90). To be on the conservative side we assume that NXP would be up only 40%, which implies $117.50.

One of the major risks for investors in this scenario is this, the last trading price we know 100% pre acquisition is $83.90. Since the acquisition was announced NXP and Qualcomm have both been working to integrate the companies which is taking some of management's focus away from growing the business organically. Furthermore, NXP specifically took on various covenants that allowed for "business as usual" but limited its ability to take on new major investments and projects. Thus, over the past 9 months NXP has not necessarily been operating at its full potential. By comparison, a company such as nVidia has been investing. Despite this dampener, we see a 40% increase on NXP's share price since October 2016 as quite a conservative estimate.

Another potential short term risk is that, if the deal were to collapse that the share price could fall back toward the pre-deal $83.90 per share. While plausible, we would view this as an opportunity to grab fist-fulls of shares until the market corrects and re-prices NXPI with it peers, i.e. above the $117.50 we mention above.

It is important to note is that if either side pulls out of the deal for whatever reason, the withdrawing side has to pay the other a separation fee. Qualcomm pulling out will have to give NXP $2 billion in cash, while NXP would have to give Qualcomm $1.25 billion.

From a valuation perspective, if NXP were the one to pull out, we believe that the valuation gap up to peers would more than cover the $1.25 billion cash payout. In numbers: $1.25 billion equals to $3.63 per share. Our 40% premium to the pre deal price of $83.90 per share yields a value of $117.5 per share. $117.5 less the $3.63 per share in cash equals $113.87 per share or 3.5% above the $110 offer from QCOM. Investors still come out ahead.

If Qualcomm were to pull out - well that's just another nice bonus of $5.82 per share for NXP investors.

We actually think that the scenario where NXPI remains a separate entity is the most likely one. On the one hand the $110 per share deal will fall apart for the reasons stated above and on the other hand, Qualcomm probably will not agree to pay anything close to what some of the activists are hoping they will.

Thus, in the red scenario: Qualcomm loses, NXP investors very likely win.

Black Scenario

The most interesting one: a higher offer is put forward by Qualcomm to convince the NXP investors to tender their shares.

When significant value can be affected through a vote- especially one which doesn't necessarily go the way management wants, there is motivation for activist investors to get involved. These investors clearly see what we see (very limited downside in any scenario) and coming in a) to prevent the tender from succeeding and holding out for a better deal or b) collapsing the deal and hopefully selling the more valuable pieces afterwards.

Elliot Management - an activist hedge fund managed by Paul Singer, with $56 billion under management has taken an interest. Elliot is better known for taking a 4% stake in BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), a $93 billion, Australian mining company and their efforts to convince the company to restructure. Elliot is one of three (unidentified) investors pushing for NXP's board to negotiate a higher price with Qualcomm.

Taking a look at the current top five investors of NXP:

Institution Shares at Q1 2017-end % of NXPI's outstanding shares % of their portfolio Shares at Q3 2016-end T. Rowe Price 20,667,771 5.97 0.37 46,265,407 HBK Investments 13,000,030 3.76 19.82 0 Pentwater Capital 10,735,400 3.10 22.69 890,000 Soroban Capital 9,752,462 2.82 7.41 5,235,837 Fidelity 8,683,708 2.51 0.11 20,157,668

Fidelity and T. Rowe have been reducing their positions and are well-known fundamental, perhaps a little passive, and definitely not activist investors.

There are three clear activist investors in the top 5 - Pentwater, based near Chicago, is a merger-arb player and only launched its position at the end of Q3 2016, straight after the announcement, investing 23% of its entire portfolio in this one deal. That's quite a risk for a fund, unless they see at as a dead certainty.

Soroban, a New York based and well known activist fund, has been in the stock for a long time, but close to doubled their position following the deal announcement.

HBK, a Dallas based hedge fund, founded by Harlan B. Korenvaes, a former Managing Director of Merrill Lynch in charge of the firm's convertible arbitrage trading, came into the stock for this play- using up a fifth of its entire portfolio.

Elliot Management is conspicuously missing from this list. The SEC forces funds to file their shareholdings as of the end of each quarter and publish those holdings within 6 weeks, or when a fund crosses a 5% outstanding shares threshold. Thus, we should assume that Elliot holds less than 5%, and he had to have purchased these shares on April 1st, 2017 or later. Elliot clearly has no problem in affording to buy 4.99% of NXP, so let's assume he has just shy of 5% now, which we will probably discover in due course.

Thus activist investors collectively hold 14.85% of NXP's shares (and there maybe more further down the list of shareholders). These activists will be holding out for a better offer. Thus the maximum tender acceptance NXP can reach now is 85%. This also assumes that none have purchased more shares since April 1st, and we note below 80% is an (almost) sure failure for the tender. In fact, it would seem prudent that given these activists are not far from this level, they somehow acquire the additional 5%, just to be 100% sure the tender can't succeed.

We see a higher offer as possible. However, we believe that following a significant increase in market wide valuations, demands by the investors at this stage might be well in excess of what Qualcomm considers reasonable and Qualcomm may choose it better to let the deal fall through and take NXP's separation fee.

Thus the black scenario: a higher offer will be forthcoming, perhaps everyone wins- but especially NXP investors.

Conclusion

Baring a black swan event (i.e. market crash), out of the three possible scenarios for investors with regard to the way the NXP/Qualcomm deal pans out, we believe that the downside is limited.

Green: Qualcomm takes NXP at $110 per share and investors are left with what they have now.

Red: the deal falls apart and NXP is allowed to float to wherever the market takes it (very likely up, and up a lot).

Black: the activists successfully force Qualcomm to offer a higher price.

It's one of those rare cases where it's almost certainly a win-win and, at worst, breakeven for investors.

