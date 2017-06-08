RioCan REIT: Shockingly Mediocre

My investment philosophy has not changed much over the years. About a decade ago, I began investing in REITs. I wanted a steady, stable return with good growth and a growing dividend. RioCan (OTCPK:RIOCF) didn't fit the bill. It didn't back then, and it doesn't today. RioCan has a history of under-performance and is not a sound pick for dividend or growth investors. RioCan faces a retail apocalypse and it is sitting idly by.

A Short Background

For those with less of a background with RioCan than I, let me give a rundown of what the company does. RioCan can claim to be whatever it wants, but in reality it is a B and C grade shopping mall operator. While I can only speak to what I see, but it'd appear they are allowing some of their B grade properties to become C grade. This is the RioCan mall closest to me. Since this photo was taken, many of the shops pictured have closen. RioCan seems to have no interest in stopping the deterioration of their properties. Look at how unappealing this location is! Across the street from this mall is a Smart Reit (traded in Canada on the TSE as SRU.UN) owned Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT). The location is the same age as this RioCan mall, yet is much better kept, and bustles with customers.

Source: Google Maps

Some people may ask "what's wrong with owning C-grade malls?" One need only look to the U.S. C-grade malls are the first to feel the heat when things turn sour in retail. Operators that focus on this market such as Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) have lost immense market value and trade with yields in excess of 10%. In all fairness, Canada is not over-malled to the same extent as the U.S. Canada has roughly 16.4 square feet of retail space per capita, vs 23.4 in the U.S. This may buy mall operators like RioCan time, but it does not buck the trend of malls losing ground.

Source: Y Charts

RioCan and Washington Prime share similar charts, but RioCan has fared better. What's concerning is that the market views the companies as being peers. There are other retail REITs that have been much more prudent than RioCan at diversifying. See below.

RioCan's Balance Sheet is Middling

Moving on from my little anecdote. What makes a good REIT? That's a bit of a loaded question. But let's break it down into some basic financial metrics. Let's use balance sheet, dividend yield/growth and earnings growth.

The balance sheet is okay.

Source: RioCan Q1 Results

This paints the picture of a very average REIT. The debt to asset ratio is relatively low but growing. 8x debt to EBITDA is a little high compared to most REITs I own, but it's fine.

Source: RioCan Q1 Results

These numbers paint the picture of a slightly below average, uninspiring REIT. This in itself does not make the company uninvestable. What is concerning to me is the company having no long term plan to modernize or reposition its portfolio. Why should an investor continue to invest into this weak execution?

Earnings and Dividends Show No Growth

Here's where things get really disappointing. Earnings were flat for FY 2016. The AFFO payout ratio fluctuates a little quarter over quarter, but it's right around 90%. So what we have is a mall operator with no earnings growth, a decent balance sheet and a 90% payout ratio. This must trade at a pretty attractive multiple, huh? It trades at a 16.4x AFFO. Very mediocre, I can buy safer, faster growing residential REITs at that multiple.

So let's talk dividends. Some of my readers may know I'm a fan of Cominar (OTC:CMLEF), another mall operator with similarly weak results. Well, Cominar pays 11% and RioCan 5.5%. Even worse is the dividend growth. RioCan paid C$1.36 in dividends in 2008. What does it pay in 2017? C$1.41. C$1.36 in 2008 with inflation is C$1.56 today. The dividend you receive today is actually worth ~10% less than it was in 2008! Boardwalk's dividend has grown 25% in that time (from C$0.15 to C$0.1875)!

You Can Do Better

Given what has been discussed thus far, it is no wonder that RioCan stock has done nothing over the past decade. RioCan is precisely flat over a ten year window (had you converted from USD to CAD in 2007 you'd be underwater today). Boardwalk (OTCPK:BOWFF) is up 9%. Allied Properties (OTC:APYRF) is up 67%! Both of these companies pay similar dividends to RioCan and have much safer properties... So it begs the question. Why would anyone buy this REIT? Well, it's huge. It carries a market cap of C$8 billion. Canadian Apartment (OTC:CDPYF) is next up at C$4.5 billion. Being the biggest doesn't make you the best though. Some of my favourite REITs have market caps of only a couple hundred million. Being small sometimes means being focused... Beyond that, I really can't put a finger on it. It's a chronic underperformer at a relatively high valuation. On top of this similar US retail REITs have been hit much harder than those in Canada. The much higher quality Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has lost 20% in the past year compared to RioCan at 13%. This disparity in performance is completely unfounded. Simon Property has actually posted stronger FY 2016 results than RioCan.

Riocan Has Better Competitors that Make Smarter Investments

If you're looking for a Canadian retail REIT, I'd encourage you to look for something with two things. Firstly, top tier properties. I do not consider any mall property to be top-tier, but RioCan's B and C grade malls are particularly vulnerable. Competitors such as Smart REIT own freestanding buildings like Wal-Marts with similar fundamentals. Equally important is the need for a long term strategy and a management team to back it up. RioCan is bereft of both.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APYRF, BOWFF, CMLEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long SRU.UN

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.