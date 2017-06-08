Maxis: Rich Valuation And Paltry Dividend Unjustified By Revenue Headwinds In The Next Few Quarters

Maxis will likely need to raise equity capital as it is likely unable to raise debt financing, cut CAPEX, or reduce dividends.

Advertising expenses have decreased consistently in the last few quarters. We do not think this can last and believe Maxis could increase spending amidst the sector competition.

We expect the decline in Maxis's prepaid subscribers to accelerate in the next few quarters as a result of the unlimited service plans introduced by webe, Digi, and U Mobile.

Funded by its deep-pockets parent (Telekom Malaysia), new challenger webe has offered unlimited service plans at extremely low prices. Competitors U Mobile and Digi have followed suit.

Maxis (OTC:MAXSF) is the largest mobile operator in Malaysia in terms of revenue market share. Approximately 94% of service revenues are generated from its mobile operations, with the remainder from enterprise fixed services and integrated telecom services.

Author's Note: Readers please be made aware that there is greater trading liquidity for Maxis's stock that is traded on the Malaysian Stock Exchange.

The Opportunity

Maxis's share price has increased by c.12% since June 2016, which we attribute to the market rewarding Maxis's improving operations in the past few quarters.

In the prepaid segment, Maxis's QoQ decline in subscribers was c.2% (lowest decline among the three listed Malaysian Telcos) between December 2016 and March 2017, an improvement from the c.4% QoQ decline between December 2015 and March 2016, while its ARPU have increased by c.8% from March 2016 to March 2017. While Maxis is seemingly outperforming the #2 and #3 mobile telcos (i.e. Celcom and Digi), we would flag that cumulatively, the top 3 players have been losing market share to U Mobile and webe. In the post-paid segment, Maxis had turnaround the trend of declining subscribers since 3Q16 while ARPU remained constant.

In addition, we think that comments from U Mobile (4th largest mobile player in Malaysia) that the firm will strive for and expects to be EBITDA positive in 2017 could have improved sentiment for the sector, as it could result in competition in the sector potentially easing slightly in 2017.

However, we believe that the current share price has more than priced in Maxis's historical improvements in operations and fails to take into account multiple near-term headwinds. Maxis trades at only c.3% yield, significantly lower than the c.5% yield offered by its Asian peers which are facing similar industry conditions (i.e. intensifying competition, poor data monetization). We struggle to justify this premium valuation. Its FY17E PE is also c.24x, higher than most of its peers.

Key premise of our thesis: We expect the decline in Maxis's prepaid segment to accelerate in the second half of 2017 (compared to its 1Q17 levels)

Maxis believes that U Mobile has limited room to lower its prices to grow its market share, and webe, a new mobile operator backed by Telekom Malaysia (#1 broadband player in Malaysia), will take a few years to impact Maxis's subscribers' base meaningfully. We do not fully concur with its assessment.

Since the launch of webe in August 2016, the QoQ decline in Maxis's prepaid subscribers has accelerated. Between July 2016 and September 2016, Maxis's prepaid subscribers QoQ decline was c.1%. The QoQ decline accelerated to c.2% between December 2016 and March 2017. We believe that this justifies our opinion that the impact of webe on the industry will be felt in the near term (i.e. in 2017).

Incorporating Maxis's management view, we note that it has not introduced any unlimited data plan in response to the challenge. We believe that the relative inaction by Maxis (especially so when we consider that Maxis's competitors are introducing unlimited service plans) will allow webe, U Mobile, and Digi to further capture its cost-conscious prepaid subscribers in the next few quarters.

Other headwinds

Likelihood of further intensification in price competitions in the next few quarters

In light of the intense competition, Maxis's ability to stabilize its ARPU in the past few quarters is commendable. However, we believe that its ARPU will fall in the next few quarters.

webe launched an unlimited mobile plan (MYR79/mth for unlimited calls, text and data) in August 2016 for existing Telekom Malaysia's subscribers. Since then, webe had further increased its aggression and expanded the plan to include non-subscribers in November 2016. In addition, it lowered the monthly fees for additional subscriptions (under the same individual) in the following order:

MYR79 (pre-GST) for the 1st subscription

MYR69 (pre-GST) for the 2nd subscription

MYR59 (pre-GST) for the 3rd subscription

MYR49 (pre-GST) for the 4th and 5th subscription

With Telekom Malaysia's comments that it does not expect webe to be profitable in the next few years, we believe that webe will likely continue this unlimited plan for the next few quarters. Despite that, we did not see a significant response from the top 4 operators until March 2017.

In response to webe's competition, Digi launched an unlimited data/call plans in March 2017 for MYR80/mth. In April 2017, U Mobile launched the P38 plan, with monthly fees of MYR38 providing subscriber unlimited calls as well as unlimited data for social media (i.e. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram), navigation (via Waze) and music.

Going forward, we view that the competition will likely stiffen further, as U Mobile will gain new spectrum (and thus more capacity) in July 2017. We believe that Maxis will eventually have to take steps to respond to the unlimited data plans from webe, Digi, and U Mobile or risk its subscriber base falling further. We think that it will likely be in the form of an unlimited plan or lowering prices on existing plans. In such an event, we would expect ARPU to face downward pressure, notwithstanding Maxis's ability to up-sell its users into higher ARPU plans.

We believe that A&P expenses would likely increase

Maxis has continuously reduced its marketing expenses, from MYR63m in 2Q16 to MYR39m in 1Q17. We do not think that it will be able to maintain its marketing expenses at such low levels without a hit to its subscribers count, especially in light of the intensifying competition faced.

We think that Maxis could potentially start taking remedial actions to stem the bleeding in its subscribers and one of the actions could likely be the increase in advertisements and marketing. In that event, Maxis profitability in the next few quarters would suffer a double whammy in the form of lower/stagnant revenues and rising advertising costs.

Equity raising a real possibility

To fund its growth as well as for the upcoming spectrum auctions, Maxis have to decide between raising equity or cut its dividends. In the 2016 AGM, Maxis obtained shareholders' approval for additional share issuance (up to 10% of existing share base), although no definite timeline or details have been provided. We believe that Maxis will likely raise equity capital in the next few quarters due to the following reasons.

Firstly, Maxis is the most leveraged player in the Malaysian telecommunications industry, with a 1.96x net debt / EBITDA (versus internal set limits of 2x). Management has also guided that FY17E EBITDA is expected to be at the same levels as FY16. In contrast, its competitors have significantly lower leverage, with net debt/EBITDA of 0.4x to 1.5x. The high leverage is due to Maxis's choice of providing dividends in excess of its FCFF in the past. This indicates that Maxis has close to zero room to raise debt funding. Should management lift its leverage limits, we believe that the market will view it negatively.

Secondly, its controlling shareholder requires dividend payments to service its debts which are secured to Maxis's shares.

Furthermore, Maxis has guided that its FY17 CAPEX will be sustained, understandably as the company has to continually upgrade its network to sustain its quality amidst surging data growth. In addition, Maxis plans to scale up its own fiber network. We also note that Maxis's spectrum holding has reduced after the spectrum reallocation in 2016. Hence, there is a risk that it could potentially increase its CAPEX to sustain network quality. Considering the above, Maxis will unlikely be able to cut its CAPEX to fund its bid for additional spectrum.

Key Risk To Our Analysis

As discussed above, a large portion of our thesis is premised upon the fact that Maxis's profitability would likely suffer in 2H17 due to loss of subscribers, lower ARPUs, and rising marketing expenses. This is primarily due to our expectations of the aggressive challenge from webe and U Mobile.

Should our expectations turn out to be incorrect, this will largely invalidate the analysis. However, we assign a relatively low probability to this event as webe's market shares are insignificant at the moment and thus we expect webe to continue its unlimited data plans, considering its well-funded parent company (Telekom Malaysia) and our view that the campaign has been successful in attracting subscribers (based on the accelerating decline in subscribers of the top 3 Malaysian mobile players). As such, the other players will likely continue low pricing or risk significant loss of subscribers.

Conclusion

We believe that there is downside risk in Maxis's ARPU and subscribers count for the next few quarters. We also believe that Maxis will likely raise equity capital to fund its investments/spectrum bid in the near-term as well.

Considering the above, we struggle to justify the paltry 3% yield offered, which is significantly lower than other Southeast Asian players such as Digi (c.4%), Singtel (c.5%), and Starhub (c.6%).

We believe that Maxis will likely sustain its quarterly dividend payouts (explained above). If we assume Maxis trades at a 4% to 5% yield (yield offered by its peers who are facing similar industry conditions), its MYR0.20 DPS allows us to estimate a per share figure of MYR4.00-5.00, 19-35% lower than its current share price of MYR6.19.

Considering our analysis above, we believe that there is room for its share price to fall further in the next 12 months.

