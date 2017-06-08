GNC: Double Or Nothing

Investors in GNC Holdings (NYSE: GNC) have been on a roller coaster ride from an all-time high of $60.56 in 2013 down to current levels of $7.40. Former CEO Michael Archbold hoped to quell fears of slowing demand for specialty retail through a debt-fueled share repurchase initiative that, combined with a large write-down in Q4 2016, has landed the company in the dreaded "negative book equity" zone. Many short sellers have already made a killing on the stock, helping push the price down to the lowest levels in its history.

The million-dollar question, of course, is whether this historic low for GNC's stock is a bottom or just another stair step on its way even lower. A consensus target price in the ballpark of $9 a share (Nasdaq) indicates that sell-side analysts on Wall Street have at least some faith in Mr. Moran's turnaround story, and associates at stores across North Carolina seem to agree. Large insider purchases over the past few months also suggest management's confidence in the "One New GNC".

However, the market seems to disagree, recently pushing prices back down to the levels we saw before Q1's spectacular earnings release for seemingly no reason (more on this later). After modeling out the company's financials and comparing target prices yielded by multiple scenarios, it is clear to me that at its current levels, the market anticipates almost no growth in revenue going forward.

The above table shows the one-year target prices yielded by four valuation methods, using my base case assumption of essentially flat revenue through 2021. Let me be clear-I expect revenue to improve; I only assumed no growth to highlight what I consider to be a mispricing. EV/EBITDA looks bad, because given the company's current debt-to-asset ratio, there is very little equity value left after subtracting net debt. There is no way around this, but it does bring up an interesting point. While GNC currently reports a negative book value of equity (more debt than assets), it is important to note that this was not the case before a one-time non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $471.1 million in Q4 2016. This write-down came as the result of "the significant decline in the Company's share price in the fourth quarter of 2016 coupled with the short-term expected decline in future projected operating results associated with the Company's strategic changes around the One New GNC." (2016 10-K, pg. 74) Essentially, the company validated the market's view by writing down the carrying value of various assets. It seems that Wall Street wasn't quite sure how to model the consequences of the impairment, as shares bounced around by more than 6% on four out of five days following Q4 earnings.

In fact, up until this write-down retained earnings were actually growing at steady double-digit annual rates. Not only have retained earnings grown markedly since GNC's IPO in 2011-they have done so despite growing dividend payments and a debt-fueled share repurchase program initiated by former management.

One of interim CEO Robert Moran's first moves after replacing Archbold was to completely reinvent the company's capital strategy, suspending dividends and repurchases. As CFO Tricia Tolivar stated on Q1's earnings call, "The decision to suspend the dividend is consistent with the fundamental changes in our business and will give us greater flexibility as we implement the One New GNC. Consistent with prior periods, we expect to use cash flow in excess of what we invest in our business to pay down our debt, particularly our revolver." (GNC Q1 2017 earnings call transcript) Share repurchases have also been suspended in an effort to reorient free cash flows to debt reduction. If Q1's results are any indication, the company should be able to reinstate the dividend by the end of 2018 or sooner, even after paying off their revolver balance (due September 2018), refinancing their term loan facility ($1.13 billion), and without material revenue growth. GNC already paid off $39.7 million of their term loan on April 10th, "of which $28.2 million was paid with borrowings on the Revolving Credit Facility and $11.5 million was paid with cash on hand." (1Q17 10-Q, pg. 9) They may also pay off portions of their convertible notes ($287.5 million, due August 15, 2020) over the next three years.

A representative from GNC's IR department confirmed that management plans to reduce debt starting with their revolver balance, of which $1 million was outstanding as of April. This representative also stated that the company should be able to do so well before the facility comes due in 2018. When asked about plans for the term loan facility and convertible notes, he brought up an interesting point. As a few other SA contributors have suggested, GNC asserts that many of the shorts are using the stock as a hedge against long positions in the company's debt. This may explain some of the more confusing price movements that we have seen over the past few months. In a typical hedged strategy, bullish and bearish positions must be constantly adjusted to maintain a desired hedge ratio. As the values of each position fluctuate, arbitrageurs are forced to increase or decrease one side of the bet in order to remain balanced. If traders are using GNC stock to hedge bets on the company's debt and the stock price jumps (as it did on Monday), they must sell more shares short in order to maintain their desired hedge ratio. The GuruFocus chart below illustrates how short interest has increased inversely to share price in recent months. Could this explain why every time we see a large upswing in the stock, it is followed by a sharp decrease to prior levels? If so, said GNC's rep, refinancing the term loan could induce many shorts to cover. He also stated that management plans to do exactly that as soon as they can do so on acceptable terms. Given the massive short positions in the stock, this could finally trigger the short squeeze that many bulls have been hoping for.

While evidence for a successful turnaround at GNC has continued to build, it is important to note that the stock is still an almost binary bet on the One New GNC model. Investors should be aware that slight input changes will significantly impact target prices, which is why ultimately, any decision to invest in GNC should be based on your individual opinion regarding the likelihood of a turnaround. To illustrate, the table below provides a range of one-year DCF target prices based on different inputs for both WACC and long-term growth.

Many factors will influence the direction of GNC stock, and ultimately the success of this turnaround play may hinge on one figure-same store sales. The Street tracks this figure closely, and the GNC rep I spoke with cites the past nine quarters of declining comps as the primary driver of the stock's lackluster performance. Management has voiced their expectation of positive comps in the back half of the year, and their ability to meet this benchmark will undoubtedly affect the stock price. Q2's earnings release will provide a telling indicator of what is to come. Personally, I expect Q2's results to be even better than Q1's, as Q2 has historically been the company's best quarter, with revenues exceeding full-year means by an average of 3.4% since 2013. If I am right, investors could easily see another 25% jump in price like the one following Q1 earnings.

Ultimately, my research supports the idea that an investment in GNC boils down to a double or nothing bet on management's turnaround strategy. If management's plans come to fruition, investors could easily double or even triple their money within a year. If they fail, the stock could be headed much lower. Any investment must be accompanied by rigorous personal research, and I would encourage prospective investors to visit local stores, talk to investor relations, and carefully consider their own risk tolerance before making a decision.

Strong and Weak Case Scenarios:

