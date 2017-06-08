Hallelujah: Thoughts On 'Super Thursday'

As always, I've included some charts that I think are quite telling regardless of whether you share my general take on markets.

"Super Thursday" isn't over yet, but we got through the regular session in the US without incident.

While we could still see some FX fireworks once the UK election results come in, "Super Thursday" turned out to be largely uneventful in terms of big market moves.

You've got to hand it Mario Draghi. As expected, he did omit the guidance that rates may be cut further and the growth assessment was adjusted up to "balanced," but he effectively offset that with a dovish tone at the presser and as tipped earlier this week, the inflation outlook was downgraded.

The euro drifted lower in response, declining versus all of its G-10 peers and dipping below 1.1200 on several occasions, but nothing dramatic enough to cause a fuss. In short: "that's how you do it, Janet."

Overnight, Bloomberg reported that the BoJ is contemplating their own exit strategy. And as comical as that sounds given how laughably accommodative policy is in Japan, it does underscore a point I made on Wednesday - namely that they (central banks) are going to give normalization a shot.The reaction in the yen to the news was swift and readily apparent:

I won't say much about the Comey testimony in the interest of not turning this into a political discussion.

What I would note (and this goes a long way towards explaining the market reaction or, more appropriately, the lack thereof) is that both sides feel vindicated. That is, everyone viewed Comey's comments through the lens they were already looking through anyway - hence the muted reaction in markets.

Here's what former FX trader Richard Breslow said early Thursday morning:

So, the eagerly anticipated Thursday has arrived. Waiting for bombshells, enlightenment or is it closure? Barring some black swan moment, you're likely to be rewarded with none of the above. And it's not that meaningful twists and turns can't happen. Not even that consequential consequences won't emerge. The problem is ours. No matter what we see and learn, no one is willing, nor is any longer able, to change their minds on anything. As an investing community we pride ourselves on employing steely rationality. Constantly updating our Bayesian priors and developing revised and better informed forecasts. Ready to react on a moment's notice has been replaced with "that's my story and I'm sticking with it."

That's amusing, and also true.

I guess I would reiterate what I said yesterday. The whole "that's my story and I'm sticking to it" mentality has worked precisely because markets have pigeon-holed central banks into making that a tenable investment philosophy.

The story is sell volatility, be a carry trader, or otherwise ride the liquidity wave. Here's what that wave looks like, in case you need a reminder of why everyone is talking about whether we should take forward guidance seriously or not:

(Bloomberg)

Obviously, those numbers are cartoonish, for lack of a better descriptor.

Just to be clear, what you're looking at in those two charts is a combined $10 trillion in asset purchases. Lots of money chasing scarcer assets equals higher prices for those assets. Plain and simple.

Now consider those visuals along with the following three charts that show you how US stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY), the VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX), and corporate credit spreads have performed during this Fed hiking cycle versus previous cycles:

(Citi)

Anyone want to take a stab at explaining why things look so different this time around?

That's a rhetorical question. It's obviously because of the ECB and the BoJ. Here's Citi:

What stands out however, is that on all three charts, markets in the current cycle have outperformed history. The S&P 500 is well above any recent Fed cycle experience, credit spreads are much tighter and volatility is extremely low. As we have pointed out, valuations in virtually all asset classes are rich in large part as a function of the QE world we have been in), and as such we re-iterate that corporate fundamentals, e.g. earnings in equities, need to do the heavy lifting from here out.

Finally, it's not entirely clear to me why so many people seemed to think that some kind of catastrophic selloff was imminent on Thursday.

Obviously, the political risks in the US are manifold and the Comey testimony in many ways encapsulates those risks, but if you know anything about James Comey, it wasn't exactly likely that he was going to stand up and flip a table over or shout something crazy out of the blue (as funny as that would have been).

Anyway, the Nasdaq just closed at a new record.

Hallelujah.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.