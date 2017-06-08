Zero Geopolitical Risk Premium In The Oil Markets Today

The market is pricing in zero geopolitical risk premium into the price of oil.

Welcome to the geopolitical edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI took a fist to the face yesterday following the surprise build in the EIA crude storage report.

Total oil stockpile rose 15 million bbls last week, and traders and investors dumped oil futures in mass. CME reported that yesterday’s trading volume was the second highest trading volume. The big sell-off post the bearish EIA report likely saw oil bulls capitulate and throw in the towel on the global rebalancing. As David Sheppard tweeted yesterday, “Capitulation is oil falling 4.5% on a day Iran’s Revolutionary Guards directly blame Saudi Arabia for a terror attack in Tehran.”

Here’s what the oil markets are completely ignoring right now – geopolitical risks.

Middle East tensions are at the highest they’ve ever been over the last 10-years. The recent move led by the Saudis to cut-off all diplomatic and economic relations with Qatar poses a question mark for future geopolitical stability in the Middle East.

Qatar has so far refused any of the 10-demand imposed by the Saudis, and Turkish parliament has recently approved troop deployment to Qatar.

Qatar is not a major oil producer. Latest data had it producing just 619k b/d. But it’s the geopolitical implications around what an escalation between former GCC allies mean for the stability of the Middle East region.

To add fuel to the fire, Iran’s parliament was recently attacked by six attackers and 12 people were killed. In the aftermath of the attack, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said that it was Saudi Arabia’s support of ISIS that had lead to two deadly attacks on Wednesday.

How will things escalate from here? Does this mean the OPEC deal is in jeopardy?

They are far too early to tell, but the market’s complacency over this won’t bode well for any potential conflicts that may arise from this. The probability of something actually happening (war, attack) is low, but there’s better than a non-zero chance that something might take place.

For a deeper dive into what happened in the oil markets yesterday, please consider signing up for HFI Research to read our latest oil market analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.