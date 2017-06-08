Affiliated Managers Group: 3 Primary Positives

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) announced first quarter earnings on May 1st, and there were a number of points to take note of. While AMG primarily had a solid performance this quarter, there was another quarter of net outflows. While the management is guiding for inflows to accelerate into the second half of this year, there was also negative organic growth. In order to know if AMG is falling prey to some of the pressure hitting active managers or if this was just a lumpy quarter that is to be expected, the finer details must be looked at. In general though, it is safe to say that I am slightly less positive about AMG's growth prospects than I was in this article from January. Below is a visual breakdown of assets under management for reference.

The One Large Negative - Net Outflows in 1Q

AMG had net flows of $-1.3B which was far below the expected inflows of $3B by Credit Suisse, in their May equity research report, coming from weaker institutional flows than expected largely impacted by two large equity redemptions. AMG assured that the product withdrawn from is performing fine, and the client was doing rebalancing. The client though has already reallocated back to the same Affiliate in a different product. There should be some expectation of better flows in U.S. equities since this reallocation inflow was not recorded in 1Q. There was inflows to U.S. equities of $3.5B and outflows of $8B. These outflows were partially set of by inflows in the alternative strategies. These outflows would be nothing to worry about if not for the net outflows in last quarter following a strong period of inflows in 24 of the last 26 quarters. It causes one to wonder if there has been a shift in the Affiliates abilities to sustain inflows. With all that being said though, I am confident in AMG's ability, along with its Affiliates, to continue strong fund raising.

Three Primary Positives

Alternatives Business Provided Solid Performance and Inflows: Alternative strategies currently make up 39% of AMG's assets under management. To get slightly more granular, fixed income, equity relative value, and multi-strategy and other category posted strong performances, while the systematic diversified category dropped slightly and affiliates posted mixed performances.

Looking at the flows in the alternatives, they had strong organic growth with $4.3B of net inflows. These positive flows came almost entirely from their more liquid subcategories. AMG's broad range of alternative strategies and Affiliates provide clients with the ability to balance their beta exposure, and with a potentially volatile market environment, these strategies may differentiate themselves through their alpha generation driving future inflows. Private Equity Fund Raising Cycle to Accelerate in 2H17: AMG has experienced continued realizations from its maturing funds in the private equity side, but had not had the complimentary fundraising. The company pointed out that they have a large fundraising cycle that is weighted to the back half of the year and the first half of 2018. Driven by the strong performance at Affiliates, such as EIG and Pantheon, the next year should see elevated inflows. Performance Fees Remained Stable: Overall, the ratio of aggregate revenue to average assets under management has increased from one year prior. It also increased on a management-fee only basis. This was quite the surprise give the industry trends regarding retail and alternative businesses. AMG has continued to experience pressure in some product segments, but AMG has begun to tilt towards top alternative managers with higher management fees and performance fee contributions. This helps to offset some of the pressure in other categories.

Conclusion

While the main negative during the quarter was the large outflow in the U.S. equity segment, strong performance in the alternative categories helped to provide an offset and gave the quarter a positive bent. The upcoming private equity fund raising cycle will be a place where attention will need to remain. While it is hard to predict what any one quarter will look like, due to lumpy inflows and outflows, sometime in the next two quarters there should be net inflows. If there is not, a deeper look into what is occurring may be required, but management feels good about the balance trend for the year as a whole.

