BlackBerry: Let's Start Talking About Autonomous Driving, Please!

The QNX saga continues. I didn't plan on publishing another BlackBerry (BBRY) article so soon; but I didn't expect five year old news to be the new line of attack from short-sellers either. BlackBerry shorts are now playing up GM’s move to android powered infotainment systems from Harman (which was known as early as 2012), as being the final nail in the coffin for BlackBerry’s role in cars of the future. As I discussed in my previous article “BlackBerry Is A Buy: Regardless Of Infotainment”, mentioning infotainment alone isn’t the painting the whole picture. BlackBerry is positioning QNX for growth in a much more interesting and lucrative area and GM’s moving to Android for infotainment does not change that fact. Google, the very company shorts say is going to kill QNX in automotive, has been quoted as saying QNX is top notch in safety critical systems. Not only is the debate being framed as a zero-sum game, information that has been known since 2012 is being presented as breaking news by BlackBerry short sellers; like in Paul Santos' piece, "BlackBerry QNX: Et Tu, General Motors?" Let's clear some things up...

Source: Reuters

We Knew This Day Was Coming For Over 5 Years

The new short mantra today on BlackBerry is on information that has been public knowledge for over 5 years. Mr. Santos is using trying to make this sound like another car company is abandoning QNX in exchange for Android. I'd encourage you to listen to the 2012 interview with Harman CEO Dinesh Paliwal in which he says two interesting things. Firstly, Harman developed BMW's infotainment system which incorporates both Android Auto and QNX; it's not always a zero-sum game. Secondly; the infotainment systems Harman is developing for GM, has been tested in vehicles since 2014. Instead of Mr Santos titling his article "Et Tu, General Motors?", a more fitting title would be "Tu quoque General Motors? Me autem scis cum nuntiatum esset V annos vigilia in foro!". For those of us who don't speak Latin, that translates to "You too General Motors? I should have seen this coming when you announced it 5 years ago." To paint a picture that BlackBerry is being blindsided by QNX abandonment in infotainment is laughable.

Investing in QNX, where it counts

What shorts have been trying to play down is QNX's role in autonomous drive systems. This is Patrick Brady, director of engineering at Android Auto (NASDAQ:GOOG) on QNX (italicized is the interviewer):

How easy will it be for QNX, which licenses its Unix-like operating systems for infotainment and safety functions, to operate on Android? Will QNX be a competitor or a partner? In many ways, you could say Android and QNX are competitors, but in other ways they're very complementary. QNX was built around operating real-time safety critical operations, and Android was built around great connected services and things like that. They're actually a natural pairing. If you want an advanced ADAS system, I would not advise you to choose Android today. That's not what Linux and Android were built for. QNX runs in so many safety critical systems from airplanes to automotive, I think they could be quite complementary, and I think you will see instances where cars run both.

Take note of that last paragraph. This is where longs, BlackBerry management and even Google agree. QNX’s future is as the OS powering autonomous drive, not GM infotainment. ADAS stands for “advanced driver-assistance systems”. As admitted by Google here, Android cannot and will not EVER (by the nature of the OS) be able to compete with QNX in this field. QNX is one of very few OS’ that are suitable for powering ADAS systems. Will Google eat BlackBerry’s lunch in infotainment probably, but frankly who cares?

BlackBerry already is like Nvidia, in a sense

In fact if you begin digging into ADAS, you see two names keep coming up, BlackBerry and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). I encourage you to search “ADAS” for yourself if you don’t believe me. The market has driven Nvidia’s market cap up 800% over the past couple of years because of its involvement in ADAS. Guess who their software partner is? I’ll leave it to the vice president of Automotive Software at Nvidia to answer that, Kevin Flory:

“The deep learning capabilities of NVIDIA DriveWorks software on the DRIVE PX 2 AI computing platform, combined with BlackBerry QNX’s ISO 26262 safety-certified operating system, enables automakers to build the highest performing, ASIL-certified autonomous driving solutions.”

I can already imagine the shorts pounding their keyboards now, saying something to the extent of “that’s old news, Nvidia is probably partnered with Google by now, QNX is a joke”. Sorry, but no. That was at CES 2017 when BlackBerry launched QNX Software Development Platform 7.0. In fact you can see an autonomous vehicle packing Nvidia GPUs and running QNX 7.0 here. The only direct competitor I can find to QNX is Texas Instruments, for whom limited information is available.

Since these companies operate in the same space, let’s look at their 5 year stock charts. Since then Texas Instruments has almost tripled, Nvidia has octupled. BlackBerry as of writing trades at exactly what it did in 2012.

BlackBerry is pouring money into its QNX autonomous drive project

In the winter of last year, BlackBerry unveiled its Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Centre, based in Waterloo, Canada. BlackBerry is working in tandem with the University of Waterloo, whom out of interest is the autonomous drive research hub of Canada (what a convenient way to snipe talent).

The company is currently investing C$100 million in the centre, but considering the close to $3 billion pile of cash Blackberry is sitting on, this can be ramped up incredibly quickly if need be. If the field heats up, BlackBerry has the cash to scale up...

The Canadian federal government was so excited by the move; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to speak at its opening. As anyone following Canadian politics knows, Trudeau is not laissez faire in his economic beliefs. He has been outspoken in guiding Canada towards being a high tech economy. There is a high probability BlackBerry will have its AVIC subsidized by the federal government.

Conclusion

The short mantra implying BlackBerry is being blindsided by QNX abandonment in infotainment systems is disingenuous at best, malicious at worst. BlackBerry is peers in a field with players like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA) and Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN). While these companies are not directly comparable, BlackBerry is more directly exposed to autonomous drive than Texas Instruments, yet there has been a 300% gap in share performance over the past 5 years. Before you buy Nvidia or Tesla to get in on the self driving car craze; buy BlackBerry...

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBRY, TXN, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.