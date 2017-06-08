Well Yahoo, At Over $55/share, What Do We Do With You Now?

When I penned "Well Yahoo, at over $50/share, What do we do with you Now?" just two weeks ago on May 22, I was skeptical of most things Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO). I was (and continue to be) long YHOO shares and I was suffering fatigue from years of Yahoo speculation. I don't believe I was looking for risk where there was none, but I was starting to concentrate my accepted risk in YHOO (arbitrage risk) to other clear and present risks (management risk, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) deal close risk, risk in Alibaba and Yahoo Japan performance). However, today Yahoo shareholders cleared the deal with Verizon to close on June 13, and Yahoo's move to extend their $3 billion tender offer lends us to believe the "smart" money believes Yahoo heads higher from here. I will continue to hold my long shares and, as published to my subscribers, will build some debit spreads with YHOO call options. Let's break down today's news, as we've received it thus far.

The Verizon Deal

Yahoo shareholders cleared the Verizon deal today, scheduled to close on Tuesday of next week, just three short trading days away. This deal seemed like a given, but with shareholders wondering if the sale would go through at all just a few months ago, because of Yahoo's announced data breaches, we are all happy to finally see this part of the saga closing. Current management's ability to execute and lack of direction has plagued Yahoo for quite some time. Their data breaches only added to the misery in speculating whether this deal would close.

It has seemed that if it could go wrong, it would go wrong with Yahoo - and this deal. I believe that the buyout representing the move of Yahoo's core operations into the Verizon behemoth will be a pretty decent deal for Verizon, and will receive an acceptable purchase price and produce a significant hoard of cash to YHOO shareholders.

The deal is scheduled to close Tuesday. With YHOO shareholders clearing the deal, I can't think of any normal scenario that would gum it up from here. This reduces risk in holding YHOO from here on out.

Improved Alibaba Revenue Guidance

Yahoo shares are up over 8% today on improved Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) revenue guidance. After the VZ deal, there are still two major risk sets for YHOO shareholders - Alibaba's share performance and future taxation on the sale of BABA and Yahoo Japan.

Like many investors of YHOO, getting to know Alibaba has been a necessity to be a YHOO shareholder. And I haven't been a big fan of it. I tend to focus more on domestic companies with core operations based on the U.S. economy - and because of this, Alibaba has not been in my wheelhouse.

To clarify, I have been a BABA shareholder at various times over the past decade, for as many reasons. But only as a minor holding in a broader theme - like as a part of a Chinese stock ETF.

For my work on YHOO, I've relied heavily on analyst ratings for Alibaba from TheStreet, CFRA, Ford Equity Research, MarketEdge, Jaywalk Consensus, along side comments and research produced within the Seeking Alpha community. Because most research on BABA is neutral at worst, and extremely bullish at best, I've had some level of comfort balancing my lack of knowledge in BABA with the extreme discount of YHOO shares to their net asset value.

Today, Alibaba hit a new all-time high after CFO Maggie Wu announced this morning pre-market that the company was predicting revenue growth in 2018 to be in the range of 45%-49%. This shot BABA shares up over $16/share in this afternoon's market, while YHOO shares are up nearly $5/share to $55.40. As a small tangent, Seeking Alpha provides the Alibaba Investor Presentation slideshow here.

I'm much more comfortable with BABA in the short term as YHOO and VZ ink their deal, YHOO closes their tender offer, and YHOO transitions to AABA.

Which leaves us to the last major risk for YHOO shareholders - the future tax liability in selling BABA shares and Yahoo Japan shares. But before we get to that, let's check in on Yahoo's tender offer.

Yahoo Extends Dutch Auction Tender Offer for $3 billion in Stock

In the middle of the much debated and oft analyzed tender offer, Yahoo announced today that it is going to extend the company's offer, stating that only 22,233 shares have been scheduled to tender per the offer's depositary, Compushare Trust Company. At this afternoon's stock price, that is about $1.2MM - or $2,998,000,000 short of the company's desired buyback. Yikes, am I reading this right?

To give credit where credit is due, many comments to my original Yahoo articles discussed this tender offer as "much ado about nothing." However, the YHOO future happenings over the next month are not "business as usual," and analysis on this issue is important for any YHOO shareholder, regardless of their resulting conclusion to tender or not to tender.

Specifically, the issues that made this tender offer worth analyzing were: 1) S&P 500 index funds and ETFs requiring to sell YHOO as it transitions to AABA and gets eliminated from the Standard & Poor's 500, 2) institutional holders required to pair down their YHOO holdings to stay compliant to the SEC or their own management protocols, 3) YHOO's average daily float seemingly not able to support the potential selling activity from points outlined in 1 and 2, and 4) the fact that the high range of the tender offer is likely to be a premium to YHOO's share price.

But just as I'm not going to chalk the tender offer's analysis to "much ado about nothing," I am not willing to place the same label on the lack of demand for the offer.

It is clear that there is virtually no demand for the tender offer, and given the reported amount by Compushare, the small number is likely a result of retail investors placing offers - maybe no institutional activity at all. Time will tell if Yahoo's extension for the offer will bear any additional fruit in the form of institutional activity here.

There doesn't have to be much speculation here on why there is a complete lack of demand in the company's offer. Either 1) "smart" money (institutional) believes in the long thesis of YHOO from here and want to hold as many shares as possible, 2) institutional holders believe that they have a) time to sell their shares at a better price in the open market or b) not the need to sell required shares in any urgent time frame, or 3) required dumpers of YHOO have already made significant progress on the open market or in private transactions. None of these reasons offer me pause, except to bolster a long thesis for YHOO.

I see this lack of activity on the tender offer as bullish and probably strengthens the long thesis for me even more than the first two points in this article.

So, with Yahoo at $55/share, what do we do with it from here?

Just as exuberant stock moves often have slight pullbacks, as Alibaba may experience in the coming days, Yahoo would likely experience the same results as a proxy for BABA.

However, the fact that there are not only tender offer sellers but more buyers than sellers in the open market, I believe that there is only one risk left to tackle, and that is the unknown future tax bill for AABA's (the new YHOO) sales of BABA and Yahoo Japan.

There has been some interesting, and even fun, speculation on different ways AABA management may be able to accomplish these sales with the most tax efficiency possible.

But what I do know is that the reason I started building my long position, along with many hedge funds, was to play the arbitrage between the paper value of future taxes and the possible discount to paper value of future taxes based on a variety of possible actions by AABA leadership and leniency provided by the Internal Revenue Service.

Given that we have seemed to reduce, or even eliminate, many of the risks that were making me skittish in my first YHOO article, and left primarily again with arbitrage risk, I find myself looking to again build on my long position in YHOO, and believe it's upside could be $65-$70 by the end of the year.

The YHOO trade has treated me well over the past couple of weeks. Read my past articles with recommendations to see where we started. Or better yet, subscribe so you can see how we are playing the YHOO trade from here.

Questions? Hit me up.

-Ryan