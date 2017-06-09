Separating Retirement Fact From Retirement Fiction

Over 50% of people say they expect to work past age 65. Less than 15 percent of today's retirees actually kept working that long.

Retirement preparation can be filled with misconceptions that may harm your enjoyment of those “golden years.".

Spending can vary as much as 50 percent or more per year for retired households.

Misconceptions about retirement are rampant and can hurt your savings and spending strategies, making life that much more difficult in later years.

Retirement Fact vs. Retirement Fake News

There are so many misconceptions surrounding retirement that any number of them can trip you up if you're not careful. Spending can vary as much as 50 percent per year, from year to the next, for retiree households. While more than 50 percent of people say they expect to work past the age of 65, less than 15 percent of today's retirees actually work that long. This points to either a disconnect between those who are currently working and those who have already retired or a disconnect from the best made plans and the actual outcomes.

Let's examine some of the major misconceptions and beliefs held by many investors today.

Nine Common Retirement Misconceptions

1. You need to reach a magic number.

This misconception has been around a long time. It's convenient to think about reaching a specific amount of assets because it's a concrete concept we can deal with. Set a target amount, reach it, and then retire.

However, the truth is that each of us must account for our own individual circumstances which make the calculus a bit more complicated. What is the general picture of longevity in your family history? How about illness in the family, hereditary disease and so forth? What is your own health like? Do you have confidence you will live many years after you retire at 65?

A lot of folks believe that if you save enough money, you can withdraw 4 percent each year and that nest egg with last a lifetime. This so-called 4 percent rule doesn't necessarily work for everyone. It is very dependent on lifestyle, general health, projected longevity and investment portfolio, all of which carry various uncertainties of their own.

2. My Investment Carries No Risk

Every investment comes with some degree of risk. Different types of investments carry different risks. Planning for retirement involves the understanding of these various risks and how they might influence the income available to you in retirement.

The ups and downs in the securities markets may result in the reduction of the value of your retirement savings available to you if you're counting on drawing down a portion of your principal for living expenses. If you must withdraw from your investments by selling off shares, there are important factors you must account for in determining how long those investments will last. One is the amount of withdrawals you take. The other would be the growth of your investments (capital appreciation) or the earnings the investments will garner (dividends or distributions).

You might presume that over the length of your retirement, market fluctuations will average out. You could then estimate how long your investments will last you, based on an anticipated, average rate of return.

This might be accomplished with the Real Time Dividend Income Projector, which incorporates the use of CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of the dividend on the stocks in your portfolio.

Because we've been monitoring Realty Income (NYSE:O) for a new entry position to add to our current position, by entering the previous dividend in column I and the CAGR in column O, the tool automatically grabs the current dividend and price in real time. This data is then used to automatically calculate the cost of our investment, the current value and current annual dividend income in column P.

Scrolling to the right and using this data, the tool then computes our projected income for Realty Income, one year from now.

If past performance is reflected in the dividend growth going forward, our annual income on the current position in O should rise from the current $786.83 to $826.96 next year. The following year it should rise to $869.13 as circled in red, and by the 6th year, annual income from Realty Income should rise to about $1009.01, which would be an increase of 28.24% over this year's income. As we attempt to continually balance income in the portfolio, column W indicates that Realty Income is generating about 23% of total portfolio income in this example. Because we bought our original shares at much lower prices, the capital gain is reflected in column X as $13,152.

Projecting dividend income on all of our portfolio positions gives us a fairly accurate picture of what we can expect for retirement income from our dividend stocks in our portfolios.

It must be pointed out that the market doesn't always cooperate for those on the cusp of retirement. Sometimes, markets do not generate positive returns for periods lasting a few years or longer. At those times that the market reflects negative returns, constant withdrawals of principal by selling shares, when combined with prolonged periods of negative returns can result in a depletion of your investments at a much faster clip than you had planned. However, if you are in the enviable position of not having to touch capital, the growth of your dividends will be there to cover your spending needs in retirement.

3. There's No Such Thing As Reinvestment Risk

Reinvestment risk is real. This is all about the risk we are presented with when proceeds become available for reinvestment and they must be reinvested at a lower interest rate than the instrument that generated the proceeds. This might occur in a falling interest rate environment. Say you built yourself a CD ladder at your local bank, hoping that when your first CD matures, you'd be able to reinvest the proceeds, interest and principal, in a new CD carrying a higher interest rate.

In a falling rate environment, the opposite would occur. When your CD matured, the prevailing rate would be lower, and you'd face the prospect of earning less income, or possibly having to invest in a riskier vehicle to achieve the same interest rate you once enjoyed before rates fell.

4. Interest Rate Risk Doesn't Exist

Oh yes, it does. Interest rate risk is a variation of reinvestment risk, on the flip side as it applies to stocks and bonds. When interest rates rise, the prices of some existing investments drop. For instance, when rates rise, newer bond issues will be issued with higher yields in concert with prevailing market conditions. In such times, buyers contemplating buying your older bonds, issued at lower yields, will demand that you sell to them at lower prices. That is the only way that new buyers can approximate the yields available on newly issued bonds.

If you were contemplating selling off portions of your bond holdings to pay for living expenses in retirement, you'd be facing a situation of getting back less than you paid for those bonds, or less than you anticipated. This, in turn, might force you to sell off larger portions just to obtain the cash you need to pay expenses.

You might also see the same effects visited upon some stocks and mutual funds, particularly those investments that are the most interest-rate sensitive. When interest rates rise, some investors will shift monies from those stocks and mutual funds to lower risk fixed income investments, like bonds, which are now paying higher interest rates compared to past periods. Bond mutual funds concentrating on long maturities are the most affected by a change in rates. Rate hikes will see the price of shares in a bond mutual fund decline in lockstep with the interest rate hikes.

5. Inflation Risk Doesn't Scare Me - Inflation's Running At Less Than 2%

You don't need to be scared about inflation risk. But you do need to understand it, its implications and ways to deal with it.

Because of inflation, the purchasing power of a dollar will decline over time. This is due to the ever-rising cost of goods and services. The genie of inflation has been out of the bottle in our economy for a very long time. The historical long-term average of inflation has been about 3%. At this rate, the purchasing power of a given sum of money will be cut in half in about 23 years. If we jump up to a 4% inflation rate, purchasing power of that same dollar is cut in half in just 18 years.

A simple example can illustrate the danger posed by inflation. Assuming a 3% inflation rate, if $50,000 would satisfy your income needs in retirement this year, you would need $51,500 of income next year to meet the same expenditures. In ten years down the road, it'll require about $67,000 to buy the same goods and services that $50,000 bought this year.

This is why it is crucial to have an investment strategy in place that will allow for your income stream to grow throughout your retirement years in order to outpace the effects of inflation on your spending power.

6. I'm Healthy - I Don't Need To Plan for Long-Term Care Costs

Not everyone will need long-term care. However, ignoring the possibility might leave you or your spouse with little or no income or savings if such care is in fact needed down the line.

With the increase in life expectancy has come the very real need for additional numbers of folks needing care for physical or mental disabilities that impair their ability to perform everyday basic tasks like washing, dressing, cleaning, shopping for food and cooking. As the number of years of life after retirement increases, so does the potential for long-term or assisted care.

Even if you decide that buying long-term care insurance is for you, you'll need to factor in the cost of premiums into your retirement income needs.

7. Catastrophic Care Is For Catastrophes That Don't Happen To People Like Me

Fewer employers provide retirement healthcare benefits today than in the past. At the same time, the cost of medical care continues to outrun the inflation rate. This makes planning for catastrophic healthcare costs in retirement more important than ever.

If you are among the lucky few who recently retired from a job that provided you with health insurance, you may have little appreciation for the actual costs of healthcare today.

Though most people will be eligible for Medicare when they turn 65 years of age, there will be many out-of-pocket costs you'll come face to face with. Premiums for Medicare Part B which helps pay for outpatient services and Part D for prescription drugs have been rising. If your income is above certain thresholds, your premiums could be double, triple, or even quadruple what your next door neighbor pays.

You may also want to buy a Medigap, or Advantage Care policy which pays Medicare deductibles and co-payments, and provide protection against catastrophic expenses not covered by Medicare. It should be noted that most of these plans carry premiums, deductibles and co-pays of their own, many of which have been rising rapidly as well.

8. I Won't Have To Pay Taxes In Retirement

Some individuals and households below certain income thresholds will enjoy a zero tax bracket on their qualified dividend income and capital gains. This applies to taxpayers in the 10 percent and 15 percent tax brackets. For the rest of us, the effect of taxes on our retirement savings and income is often overlooked, often at our peril.

Taxes can eat into your income, just like when you worked, significantly reducing the amount available from your investments to spend in your retirement years.

Interest income, like that which you receive from a bond, CD or savings account, is taxed at ordinary income tax rates. Long-term capital gains and qualified dividends are currently advantaged and if you're in the 25% to 35% tax bracket you'll pay at the 15% rate. Those in the 39.6% tax bracket face a 20% tax on these types of income.

Municipal bonds generate income that is exempt from federal income tax as well as city and state income tax. Treasury bond interest is taxable by the federal government but not by your city or state government.

Understanding how your income from your investments is taxed can help you factor in these taxes into your income projection in retirement. Taxes on pensions, 401ks and traditional IRAs when withdrawn as required minimum distributions will impact your available retirement income as well. Roth IRA withdrawals will not affect your tax picture since you have already paid taxes on those contributions. Withdrawals on Roths, therefore, require no payment of tax.

Knowing the different aspects of tax treatment for your various investments is crucial to understanding and projecting your retirement income available after taxes take their toll.

9. Diversification Is For Sissies

Okay. You may be among the few Warren Buffetts or Peter Lynches that are so good at identifying excellent investment candidates that you feel confident concentrating your investments in one or two bets. The rest of us have a hard time accomplishing this feat. For us, the long-accepted role of risk mitigation through diversification in our portfolios plays an important role.

In the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio, we try to identify high-quality names in various sectors of the market, then spread our bets around. Since we are income investors, our major goal is to guard against total income failure to the whole portfolio.

We do this by investing in such a way that each stock generates approximately the same amount of annual income as all the others. This way, if one or two names reduce, freeze, or totally eliminate the dividend, the damage to total income is minimal, contained, and manageable.

I use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker to help diversify our portfolio, to balance and equalize income and manage the very real risks to dividend income that may occur at some time in the future.

The Real Time Portfolio Tracker helps guide me to balanced income, better entry prices and higher yields on those stocks I've placed on my watch list, in addition to allowing me to track my entire portfolio in real time throughout the day.

I've been monitoring Realty Income for many months now, but not with the purpose of hitting a home run.

No, I'm focused on hitting singles and doubles now. The home runs, though, can come from increasing dividend yields and income on the order of 49%. You can read how this is done in my recent article, "Waste Not, Want Not."

Circled in red, you can see that investors who paid last year's high of $72.30 for Realty Income paid $14,460 for their 200 share purchase, received a dividend at the annual rate of $2.40 for a yield of just 3.32% shown circled in red in column L. Column I indicates the percentage loss in market value, and column P indicates the dollar loss of $3634.00.

Had those earlier investors not overpaid for their positions and exercised patience with us, perhaps they would have saved themselves that capital loss. They would also have more money to invest at cheaper prices today and bought even larger amounts of shares if they chose.

If they stuck with the same 200 share allocation, at the $51 price target we are anticipating, investors would pay only $10,200, circled in red in column G. Again, at that price point, investors will get almost 5% yield on their new investment, indicated by the automatic calculation made in column L.

Though we already own shares of Realty Income in our FTG Portfolio, we stand ready to buy income on sale and add more of their shares to the portfolio.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 20 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and DineEquity (NYSE:DIN).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.98% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income totals $28,734.

Here is how we focus on the growth of income in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio:

FTG Annual Dividend Income

FTG Portfolio Close, 6/2/17

Your Takeaway

So many misconceptions abound surrounding retirement that they can adversely impact your retirement savings and income available in your retirement years. Getting a handle on all of them has the prospect of greatly increasing income available to you.

Risks to retirement income can come from various quarters, from investment risk, interest rate risk, inflation risk, risks to health, portfolio concentration risk - the risks are seemingly endless.

Understanding the various risks presented here can give you the knowledge of what to do to mitigate those risks and lessen their negative impacts to your retirement income and security.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion and questions. Please share your thoughts. Have you given serious consideration to some of the risks to your retirement income discussed here? Please share with us, in the comment section below, how you are dealing with these risks. Are there additional risks you've identified?

