PRO Weekly Digest: Activist Investing With Livermore Partners

Feature interview

David Neuhauser is the founder and managing director of activist hedge fund Livermore Partners. We emailed with Livermore Partners about taking advantage of Brexit, where to find value in financials and why sometimes sitting on your hands is the best strategy.

Seeking Alpha: Your fund was up 80% last year, while the S&P 500 (a common, if imperfect, benchmark) was up 9.5%. Can you discuss your fund's strategy and the drivers behind this outperformance?

Livermore Partners: Livermore focuses on value. We attempt to be opportunistic in approach and, therefore, contrarian. Today's market is penalizing value for high growth. So, we see strong opportunities where we can engage and be proactive.

Regarding our performance, there was strong volatility in 2016 and we took advantage. ‎The LP driving the 80 percent gains was highly concentrated and had much exposure to commodities, which ended a 5-year bear trend.

SA: Can you discuss how the activism space is changing and the impact it has not only on the funds that employ that strategy but on managements and investors?

LP: Activism is changing. It's becoming more operationally focused. It used to be financial-led, where the goal was to use select drivers such as a spin off or asset sale to buyback shares. Today, it's all about strategy. So having real knowledge and the skill-set required to alter that strategy and accelerate value is key.

SA: Can you bring us up to speed on the subsequent developments at Jadestone Energy(OTCPK: JADSF) since your initial thesis from November 2016 and share your outlook for the company/stock?

LP: Jadestone's thesis remains solid and on track. The market doesn't appreciate it yet, but it will. The key to investing in energy today is not to just bet on price, but on strategy and the management. We have both with Jadestone. In fact, a flat oil price should be the proper environment for the company to grow through cash flowing and even free cash flowing assets which the majors are selling for blowdown valuations. Jadestone can acquire and rationalize the cost structure and create even more value. Then, as crude prices rally, the NAV grows even further, as well as our cash flows. No one today is really implementing this except select large private equity firms. So, shareholders of Jadestone are essentially investing in a private equity deal.

Once the market fully grasps our vision, and we continue to acquire both producing and development opportunities for a large discount, we will then be given a public equity value. At less than 3X cash flows and a large discount to NAV and on a flowing bbl, and with a strong proven management team from giant Talisman Energy, we feel Jadestone is grossly undervalued and has strong potential. Livermore owns approximately 9 percent of the company. We see a path to 2X-3X our money as the stars align and much value is created.

SA: You're the second activist to take a stake in Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY). Can you discuss what actions you would like the new CEO to take? Does this story end with a sale to a larger peer?

LP: Livermore was actually the initial activist in Burberry. Then came investment giant and Billionaire, Albert Frere (he bought 3 percent), which helped validate our thesis. Livermore feels the new CEO of Burberry, Marco Gobbetti, needs to grow sales, expand margins, and refresh the brand's image. Lots of drivers remain. The stock has already run 30 percent since our initial call‎, so we are less bullish given valuation. We may revisit, and we feel at some point a merger to a large rival makes complete sense and provides scale and cost synergy.

SA: You made two great contrarian calls last year (long Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) and FTSE post Brexit). Can you walk us through your thought process at the time? What was the market missing that created the opportunity? What are the takeaways that can be applied going forward?

LP: Livermore viewed Glencore as a massively mispriced security. We followed the name for a long time but didn't want to attempt to bottom-fish, as the commodity bear market was front and center. Still, in January of 2016, with downgrades looming, we saw the path for a true bottom, as well as the knowledge this management team would be laser-focused to recharge and lean the cost structure to delever and pay down debt, thus, re-rating the common stock. It was not an easy investment at 70p, but usually that is the time things can turn, and when they do, the potential to profit is very high. With the shares now near 300p, Glencore was a great example of the market getting it wrong and an opportunity to reflect Livermore's value and skill set.

SA: On a related note, with GBP returning to the post-Brexit lows, which companies (besides Burberry and Unilever (NYSE:UL)) do you see as likely targets for M&A or activism? Do you see a risk of political interference (the Kraft-Cadbury merger comes to mind)?

LP: We don't comment on specific targets though more M&A is forthcoming. In an age of low growth, business combinations are a must. Our event-driven theme looks for such specific situations, and I want to focus more time and capital to the cause. We think Europe can outperform the US, given there are many overlooked and underfollowed names. One we continue to own and pressed publicly on was Entertainment One (OTC:ENTMF). Here, Livermore pushed hard for the company to pull back on M and A and to focus on cash flows. It resulting in not only a 35percent return for us, adding to our gains for 2016, but they received an unsolicited bid from rival ITV. So our voice was heard. ‎Livermore is gaining respect in the market today.

SA: Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) - along with the entire financial space - has recovered strongly since the U.S. election. Has it solved its company-specific issues (which could lead to a narrowing of the historical discount to book value), or is this a textbook example of a rising tide lifting all boats?

LP: DB remains structurally challenged as an enterprise. We are not investors in the name. The flood of capital and hope for higher rates has helped the bank raise capital and narrow the gap to its TBV. But we don't see much upside here. Instead, we are focused on smaller banks whereas the path to value is through merger. And where Livermore can guide that strategy through. We see more small bank consolidation forthcoming. So don't be surprised when you see Livermore appear. When I was just starting out in the 1990s, I worked for a hedge fund, where our focus was activism within small financials. We were extremely successful then and feel we could mimic that success to some degree today.

SA: What's one of your highest-conviction ideas right now?

LP: Besides Jadestone Energy, BNK Petroleum (OTCQB:BNKPF) (Livermore is a Board member), Bank of California(NYSE:BANC), and Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) offer deep value and upside in an otherwise fully-valued stock market. We are very cautious investors today. Value is key for Livermore, and sometimes sitting on your hands is the best strategy, all the while raising cash for when opportunity arises. So, our conviction is to raise more outside capital to deploy in these very specific opportunities, which sometimes provides us quick returns and at other times over many years. Livermore will invest anywhere in the capital structure, within debt or equity. Additionally, we are now looking at forming private equity partnerships so as to help push activism forward in select situations.‎

PRO idea playing out

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is up ~90% since Jim Roumell shared his bullish thesis in July 2016, as upside was driven by its exciting new technology and improving cash flow/op income, while downside was limited due to the strong balance sheet, legacy chip business, possibility of another tender offer and high insider ownership. Subsequent earnings reports validated the key parts of the thesis (4Q gross margin >guidance due to favorable product mix, litigation expenses dropped 95%+, continued investments in new category of products, continued share repurchases).

Call from the archive - WPC

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is up ~5% since Thomas Lott made a compelling relative valuation case two months ago. The market appears to be coming around to the bullish thesis, as evident by the strong rebound since 1Q earnings were released (in which management affirmed 2017 AFFO guidance and increased the dividend). With an additional 35% upside to the midpoint of his price target, this may be worth another look.

Noteworthy PRO articles

We wanted to highlight one of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week.

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: Pluton Research effectively argues that Covanta (NYSE:CVA) is not a safe dividend play, as it will face a significant headwind over the next few years as hedges roll off. Misleading non-GAAP metrics obscure cash burn, capital intensity and true profitability, while it has become highly levered after borrowing to sustain the dividend.

Notable Sohn Investment Idea contest entries

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) by Altheia Value: published on June 6, 2017. KMX is the weakest among peers due to higher exposure to the U.S. second-hand auto market, yet trades at implied valuation multiples consistent with expectations for increased market share, revenue and EBITDA growth and free cash flow generation it doesn't have; KMX could drop to ~$30 next year, driven by a 30% decline in EBITDA.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) by Beta Dodger: published on June 7, 2017. Investors have been quick to forget that lighting has historically been a hyper-competitive business - Chinese upstream manufacturers integrating downward could result in aggressive cost-cutting. We are likely at a peak in the LED lighting cycle, while investors largely predict secular growth unencumbered by slowdowns in the economy.

Idea screen of the week

Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA, looks at activist targets.

All too often, there is a big difference between what a company can do to maximize shareholder value and what it actually does. Enter the activist investor. To help avoid those situations where value extraction is always a day away, I ran a screen of PRO long ideas with the Activist Target opportunity tag.

Three ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of June 8 close).

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) by Thomas Niel: published on May 14, 2017, ~unchanged since publication, author's price target at the midpoint offers ~45% upside. While Mill Road Capital (which already made a takeover offer, which was rejected) may be not an activist in the traditional sense, its presence should ensure the discount to intrinsic value closes (or at least does not widen). Even if LCUT fails to attract another offer from Mill Road (or another financial/strategic buyer), there is still a compelling relative valuation thesis here.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) by Laughing Water Capital: published on April 12, 2017, up ~20% since publication, author's price target at the midpoint offers ~75% additional upside. Notable activist Cannell Capital is involved here. Even if PCOM is not sold at a significant premium, the standalone case is still compelling (large moat, asset-light business model, stable revenue, high operating leverage, significant growth opportunities, changes to the way that the company reports earnings will isolate the value of the core business).

IES Holdings (NASDAQ:IESC) by Donald Marchiony: published on April 7, 2017, down ~10% since publication, author's price target offers 100%+ upside. While this is not a typical activist situation, Tontine Capital Management does own ~60% and has begun to implement the same acquisition strategy that it successfully executed at Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK); IESC is underfollowed and positioned to benefit from macro tailwinds, enjoys double-digit organic growth, and trades at a ~10% FCF yield.

About the PRO Weekly Digest

