Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX) Management at Deutsche Bank 2017 Global Industrials and Materials Summit Conference Call (Transcript)

Freeport-McMoRan Incorporated (NYSE:FCX)

Deutsche Bank 2017 Global Industrials and Materials Summit

June 08, 2017 12:20 PM ET

Executives

Kathleen Quirk - Chief Financial Officer

David Joint - Investor Relations

Analysts

Chris Terry - Deutsche Bank

Chris Terry

Okay, welcome everyone. We’ll get straight started. So I’d like to introduce Kathleen Quirk, CFO of Freeport McMoRan. I've also got David Joint from Investor Relations at the back of the room. So, I hand over to Kathleen and then we’ll have some questions at the end. Thanks.

Kathleen Quirk

Thank you, Chris. Good morning, everyone and it's good to be back here again in Chicago for this conference, which we’ve been stemming for the last several years. And thank Deutsche Bank for hosting again another great opportunity for us to connect with investors. We’ll start with our annual report, which you have probably received copies of. But the focus of our annual report this year is, the theme is driven by value. And it reflects our management team’s firm focus on delivering value to shareholders through our strong portfolio of copper assets.

We’ve turn the corner on our balance sheet. You saw the progress we made last year where I think which prove our metal, we had to prove our metal during a really challenging time in the market. And the challenging time with the level of debt we had. But we’ve turned the corner on that. We’re on our path to meet our debt reduction targets, and the execution of those plans was very positive. Now, we’re focused on delivering value to shareholders through our strong assets portfolio, as I said, focused on copper. And we believe we have a great opportunity to do that. We’re really positive about the market for copper and about how our assets are placed within the copper industry.

You'll see here on the slide and you've seen it before these are the top 10 producers of copper in 2017, estimated by Wood McKenzie, and you can see we’re second, Codelco on equity attributable basis is larger than us. But we’re very significant producer even after our asset sales during 2016. And if you ask any company in our industry, any of the large companies in our industry, the top commodities that they’re focused on, I think most of the management teams will talk about copper very positively, because of its characteristics, because of how it's used in the world economies and also on the fundamentals, how supplies are so limited.

And we know that because even when copper was much higher than it is today, copper was 350 or more for several years, the industry was focused on how can we find new supplies. And even though there was incentive pricing available, there really has been limited supplies to that. And as we go forward, it becomes more and more of a challenge to replace the pleading supplies.

I’ll talk a minute about the markets. You’ve seen a recovery in copper, beginning last fourth quarter of 2016. We’ve been in a period of time where copper was in the $2 plus range and then copper prices started to improve in the fourth quarter of last year. We didn’t see the wall of supply come into disrupt the copper market fundamentals as many market analysts had thought previously. And what we started to see is supply side issues come more into focus. We started to see more disruptions taking place because of labor issues or other issues in the industry, and so copper prices have recovered.

And while they have recovered, they are still not at a point where the industry is investing in new dollars to replace supplies. And part of that is because of the incentive price required to build new supplies. And Wood Mackenzie estimates that that price is roughly $3.30 a pound. So we're in a period right now where the companies aren’t making large investments in new projects. And so the longer that goes on, the longer you’ll see the situation where the market is very tight.

The market is essentially balanced this year, and many analysts believe that it will be finally balanced in 2018 and 2019. And so you’re left with the supply disruptions that have occurred. And like I said, year-to-date, they’re running higher than average. In the first quarter, we did see availability of scrap, as prices increase, more scrap become available. But here in the second quarter, we're not seeing as much scrap availability as what we had in the first quarter.

China is going to be a key as it has been to this marketplace. They’ve been a very strong source of demand for copper, approximating upwards towards 50% of the market. And while the credit has tightened in China, the demand as we see it remains strong, particularly in the wire and cable markets. So we're focused on the long-term fundamentals of this business. We think it’s a great industry to be in. And we believe Freeport is placed very well with its assets, and you can see the assets here.

We have a very strong portfolio of copper assets, very difficult to replace. We have seven copper mines in the U.S., which has been established and operating for some time. And during 2016, these mines produced almost 2 billion pounds of copper at a cash cost of $41. We have the world's largest molybdenum business, as well and we sell molybdenum as a byproduct from our copper mines in the U.S. and in South America, but also have two primary molybdenum mines in Colorado, very strong business in the U.S. We benefit from having very long lived reserves of a stable workforce, very attractive energy cost, and a pipeline for development. 10 years ago, people would have said oh, the U.S. is not going to see mine development. But we actually have great project opportunities in the U.S. that we’ll pursue overtime, we’re not doing those now, but we have a great inventory which we’ll talk more about.

In South America, we operate in Peru and Chile. We just completed last year a major expansion of our mine in Peru it’s called Cerro Verde, it’s world class operation in every respect. And we produced about 1.3 billion pounds of copper from South America during the 2016 at a cash cost of $1.41. As you'll see here, we have very long lived reserves, both in North America and South America and a solid industry position in those areas.

We also operate, as you know, when we’ve operated there for a long time, the world class mine in Indonesia and Papua Indonesia, called Grasberg. And the Grasberg was discovered in 1988, prior to that, we operated at a small mine there. But we’ve produced from the Grasberg open pit principally since the late 80s and early 90s. And we are transitioning to move underground as we deplete the open pit and start accessing this high grade ore body from the underground. I'll talk more about that. But it’s a wonderful ore body that spans -- that even though will produce significant amounts in the future, it has a very long life. And currently, our reserves go out to 2041, which is the term of our contract of work with the government.

We’ll talk about Americas’ portfolio. As I said, it’s very strong cash flow producer. You can see here the bottom of the chart. This shows the average EBITDA from our Americas mines, both in North America and South America at 250 copper and copper prices are slightly higher than that today. We generate $2.3 billion of EBITDA and have capital expenditures of $700 million. So it’s a very high cash flow generating business; it's got long lived reserves; we have a flexible operating structure, which we demonstrated during 2016 and ’15 where we reduced capital spending, reduced operating cost. And we have future investment opportunities.

As I said, we’re not developing projects now, because we’re looking to the market to see when prices justify doing that. And in the interim, we’re using cash flows to continue to de-lever our balance sheet. But you can see here the top of the page, 60 billion pounds from just North America and South America, 60 billion pounds of copper reserves we produced just under 2 billion pounds during 2016. We have 137 billion pounds, including the mineralized material, which we believe will come into reserves overtime and then potential beyond that. So this is a very long lived attractive portfolio of assets.

We’ve got number of development opportunities within this set of assets. We don’t have to go and make acquisitions. We can look within our own set of assets to find attractive opportunities for growth. And these are essentially listed of those in alphabetic order. But they are all around our existing mine sites. And as we drilled, we’ve conducted drilling we found a depth that these ore bodies extend. So we’re very excited about been able to do this long term. Again, it's not something we’re doing now, probably the thing that we’ll do most quickly is Lone Star oxides, which is an extension of existing mine at Safford where we can do some stripping and bring in some material to replace the fleeting ore at our Safford mine when use synergies of the existing processing facilities there. But this is a very large set of resources that all within Freeport's portfolio.

I’ll talk about -- just give you an update on where we stand in Indonesia. As I mentioned, we operate the Grasberg mine in Papua, Indonesia where we’ve operated for decades now. There have been some regulatory changes that are effective at our operation, which has been and most of you probably have followed. But earlier this year, there was some export restrictions placed on our ability to export capital concentrates from Indonesia. We were able to reach agreement with the government to allow us for to continue in April. And so we’ve been exporting copper concentrates normally since April 21st.

During that period, we also entered into Memorandum of Understanding with the government that confirmed that our contract of work with the government would continue to be valid and honored until we reach a long term replacement of that agreement. And we’re currently in discussions and negotiations with the government about reaching an agreement that would provide an extension of our rights, our current contract of work as a primary term that expires in 2021. But we have two 10 year extensions that go to 2041 and the contract basically says that the government can't withhold or delay approval unreasonably. So we’re looking to do to be responsive to the government to exchanges in its mining law is to replace our contract of work with a license and have that license be accompanied by investment stability agreement that would essentially provide us with the same level of legal and fiscal certainty that we have in our contract of work.

We’re working cooperatively with the government, various ministries are involved, and we’re working on a real time day-to-day basis to reach agreements that would be in the best interest of the people of Papua, the Government of Indonesia and also Freeport shareholders. And we believe that we are on a path to get an agreement, there are many complexities involved in it. But it makes a lot of sense for us and the government to reach a mutually satisfactory agreement. And that's what we’re focused on doing as our top priority during 2017.

Now, the reason why this is so attractive to us and so important to us to reach agreement is the quality of the ore body. And we're highlighting here the Grasberg Block Cave ore body, which is sits below the current open pit. And we've been working for several years to develop the ventilation drifts, the access to this ore body that will allow us to access and mine the ore body underground as opposed to through open pit methods. This is a more economic way in a mature status of this mine to reach the ore is to access it from the underground. And so over the past several years, on infrastructure to get to the underground and on development of the Grasberg Block Cave, we've spent about $3 billion and we're about half way there.

You can see here the reserves of just almost 1 billion tons of copper at 1%, over 1% copper and 0.78 grams per ton of gold, that's very high grade material. Just to give you some perspective, this mine, this ore body by itself, of almost 1 billion tons is bigger than Morenci today, so -- and in terms of the overall metal output from this mine; so it's a very exciting transformational type of project; this will be the largest block cave in operation in the world; it'll use state-of-the-art technology; you can see the rail that we'll have underground; that'll move material; it's a real source of pride for Freeport and for the people of Indonesia that this is being done in the remote province of Papua.

And Freeport's got a lot of experience in developing block cave mines. It's not a common experience that you'll see in the mining industry. But Freeport's really been in a leadership role in developing and operating underground mine. So this will come into production in the 2018-2019 timeframe. And like I said, we're well on our way to get in there.

Just talk a minute about the financial benefits. As I said, we've been operating in Indonesia for decades. Since 1992, which is when we -- our current contractor work with the government first started, the Freeport operations in Papua have generated over $60 billion to Indonesia's GDP. We've been a very significant employer in Papua, and a real economic engine for the development of that region. We're over 40% of the GDP of the Papuan province. Consistently, we've been one of the largest tax payers in Indonesia. And we also do a lot for the communities involuntarily, we dig in to healthcare and schools and infrastructure in community and also we contribute 1% of our revenues voluntarily to a local fund for the benefit of people of our area. You can see from 2007 to 2016, $19 billion of benefit was generated from this operation most of that 62% went to the government Indonesia and 38% to Freeport and its shareholders. So it’s a big asset, lot of benefits, but Indonesia has a very fair deal when you look at international standards for sharing between in resource situations.

This is a big accomplishment that we achieved during 2016. And I believe that you hopefully will agree we improved our metal in a very tough environment. We took our debt down from $20 billion at the beginning of the year of 2016 down to net debt of $11.8 billion at the end of 2016. The first quarter of this year, our net debt declined again to $11.4 billion. And based on various price, as you can see, where our debt would be at the end of 2017. So we feel that we have turned the corner on the balance sheet. We want to continue to strengthen the balance sheet, and de-lever. But in terms of where we are, we're very comfortable with the level of debt we have and our ability to deal with upcoming maturities.

You can see here, this is just outline of what maturities we have coming up. And you can see even with the cash we have on the balance sheet, $4 billion at the end of March, it more than adequately covers maturities for the next three years. This doesn’t include the Cerro Verde non-recourse loan, which we’re currently in the market to refinance. But you can see we have a lot of financial flexibility, strong liquidity and very strong cash flow generating capacity. This year, we're expecting to generate roughly $4 billion in operating cash flows and $1.6 billion in capital spending, so very strong position from a cash flow generating standpoint.

We’re very focused on resolving the contract matters with the Indonesian government. We think we're on a path to be able to get that result during this year, and that’s our top priority as we’ve addressed the balance sheet and the rest of our operations are performing very well. So that’s, Chris, a summary of where we are. And we’ve less of time to take any equation that you might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Chris Terry

We’ve got about 10 minutes or so for questions. Has anyone got any from the audience row? I'll start off with one, Kathleen. Just in terms of Grasberg, there’s been a lot of talk around the labor situation there. I think there was around 30,000 workers at the start of the year. Can you put into context some of the recent labor strikes or how many workers are there and who the contractors and who are employed by PT-FI, et cetera. Just to give us a little more color on that situation.

Kathleen Quirk

Sure, okay. At the start of the year, we had roughly 33,000 workers, including contractors and employees. The bulk of our work force does represent contractors. But during the first quarter we -- because of the export restrictions and the impact of the smelter in Indonesia that we shift about 40% of our production to our operations were shut down for a period of time during the first quarter. And we furloughed about 10% of our workers, both employees and contractors at that time. So that brought us down to roughly 30,000. And then during mid-April, we started to have a situation where there was absenteeism, high level of absenteeism at our operations. And then that represents about 4,000 employees and contractors that started to be absent for work. And just split between that, is roughly 3,000 employees and the 1,000 contractors.

And so we started communicating with those workers to ask them to come back to work, and we issued various summons to them to come to work. And they still did not respond. And so under Indonesian Law and under our Contract Labor Agreement, if an employee doesn’t report to work for a certain period of time, the Company can assume that those employees have resigned. And so that is what has occurred here. We’ve got roughly 4,000 additional to the ones I talked about earlier that had not reported to work and we’ve assumed that they’ve been deem to have resigned.

Now, we need to replace those workers. And so we’re going through a process to bring on additional workers to train workers to move people throughout the operation to focus on getting our mining rates up in the open pit, which is where a large portion of our oil will come from during 2017 and 2018. And so we’re working very hard to get additional workers trained and offering opportunities for those workers that have deemed to resign to be able to apply for open positions through contractor companies.

So we’re managing the situation. The union declared a strike in May and they said that they would continue it in June. But we have not seen additional workers beyond these 4,000 that I just mentioned that have been impacted by this. The rest of the work force is working very productively, and we’re very pleased with their performance and loyalty during this time.

Chris Terry

Any additional questions at all. Just in terms of balance sheet, overall, you’re obviously a bit over $11 billion net debt. Do you have a specific target that you want to achieve, obviously? It's in good state in terms of maturity profile have coming out. But is this still a goal to get that down I think to around $5 billion or so or…

Kathleen Quirk

Well, the target that we established last year was basically to cut our $20 billion in half. And so we’re very close to getting to that target. We plan to continue to use excess cash flows that we’re generating to apply to debt reduction once we get the Indonesian situation stabilized, we can look to see whether there are other opportunities to use cash in different ways than debt reduction. But philosophically, we believe that given the nature of our business and assets that having a very strong balance sheet with a lot of liquidity and financial flexibility will allow us to better drive shareholder equity returns overtime. And so we’ll be focused on continuing to strengthen our balance sheet. We’re not in a must do situation because we’ve got a lot of flexibility and we’re generating cash flow. But we still have an objective to continue to de-lever.

Unidentified Analyst

What kind of levers do you have further into [indiscernible]?

Kathleen Quirk

Well, for the country as a whole, it's about just under-1%. And for the province that we are in, it's just over 40%. So we’re very important to the province of Papua and also to the country as a whole. And really what we want to see is a stable investment framework so that we can continue to make investments. If we were to stop making investments in the underground that would have a very negative effect on the province of Papua and on Indonesian government revenues, because if you don’t make the investments the mines production will eventually go to zero in relatively short order.

And so we need to make investments in order to continue to provide benefits to the government and benefits to the province. And that’s what we are asking for is to be able to have a reasonable investment framework to be able to justify making these investments to our shareholders. But we are very significant employer, very significant tax payer. And if we don’t make investments, those will -- those benefits will go away.

Unidentified Analyst

Are you guys committed to changing from this contract of work structure towards a license? If you still have the same rights, when you guys come to an agreement, why is it significant for the government to convert to a license?

Kathleen Quirk

Well, the license framework was really what was in vision by the 2009 mining law, which was put into place and then there was some implementing regulations that followed it. And the question is our contract of work has a force of law, and cannot be arbitrarily modified. And in fact the 2009 mine law says -- indicated that existing contract would be honored. But the government has been trying to move more to a license system. And we have agreed to accept that under the proviso that we also have an investment stability agreement that essentially outlines what our rights are, and so that those rights cannot be unilaterally changed by the government.

We want to make sure that both parties have rights and obligations under our contractual arrangement or an agreement that can't be arbitrarily changed by either party. And so that's what all this is about is we're having to look -- we look at this contract in light of what has taken place with the mining law. But I think it's fair to say that you're not going to see investment coming to these projects if there's not a solid investment framework for investors to come in and fund the capital and take the risk. And so that's really what we're trying to achieve. And I think it's an international standard, which is recognized for natural resource projects where if you're going to take the risk upfront in making the investments, you need some sort of investment framework that supports your rights and your fiscal terms.

Unidentified Analyst

What's the best case scenario for an agreement, would you say it's the back half of 2017? And then could you just comment on your capital structure? You have a lot of options with callable that, and some other near term maturities. You've seen a lot of mining companies clear the run way. Are you waiting to do that until an agreement is reached in Indonesia, similar to, you said you wouldn't spend any excess cash flow on growth until Indonesia is completed.

Kathleen Quirk

Well, just to answer your first question, no. Our top priority is to get an agreement with the government this year. And we're working diligently towards that objective. Now, it's complicated and we're dealing with the government. So we don't always control the timetable. But they've advised us that they would like to get this done quickly as well. And so we're working cooperatively to try to get to that point, because there is a lot of decisions that need to be made in terms of investments. We can't continue to make these investments if we don't have the issue resolved or stability resolved.

So it's important to us we can't invest in a smelter that the government wants us to do until we have this resolved about what our long term rights are and what the -- make sure that we have a solid investment framework to make those investments on. But our objective and I think the government shares this objective, is to get something done as quickly as we can during this year because it does impact the economies of Papua and the country, and also obviously impacts Freeport.

The question about the balance sheet, we've got significant amount of cash on the balance sheet and essentially covers off the near term maturities that we have through 2019 and even beyond that. We're going to be very economically driven if there're opportunities to bring the debt in more quickly then we'll do that, but we haven't. We’re not in a position where we thought we have to go out and tender and make expensive tenders just to get the debt down. Now, that we have the cash on the balance sheet, we think about as a effectively way a lot of these maturities that we have over the next few years are effectively deceased.

Chris Terry

Well, I think we’ll call there if nobody has any other questions…

Kathleen Quirk

Thank you very much for joining the conference.

Chris Terry

Thanks.

