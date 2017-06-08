JPMorgan Chase Blows Creative Smoke

As the regionals slowly pass on, they hemorrhage customers that the dealers pick up, providing ex-regional customers out-of-date services at lower quality and cost. Temporarily.

The reality is otherwise. The dealer banks’ resistance to change “succeeds” through the greater failure of the regional banks.

The large American dealer banks’ market-to-book ratios languish in a state of conspicuous mediocrity, while these banks attempt to convince investors of their innovative persona.

Several financial observers have been drawn to comment this week on JPM's highly publicized "moonshot." An imaginative plan, the bank claims, that will "disrupt the disruptors." A closer look, however, suggests this JPM venture is more of a ride on the DC-New York shuttle than a moonshot, from a creative perspective. The plan appears to prey on the multitude of smaller regional and European financial institutions that are even more obsolete than the dealer banks. This Darwinian strategy of feeding on the shrinking population of regional and European banks has been the hallmark of dealer bank survival since the Crisis.

Yes, the dealer banks are stodgy and out of date. No, their stocks are not performing well. But, if the dealer banks want to survive without creativity, there is an abundance of smaller, weaker, less efficient, more out-of-date, even less successful, government-sheltered, financial institutions upon which the dealer banks can feed.

Meanwhile, the more aggressive, often privately held, non-bank financial institutions compete, one day determining which of them will seize the initiative while the commercial banks continue their slow eclipse.

JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is among the most successful of the commercial bank survivors of the Financial Crisis. But seriously. JPM is no paragon of success. Lately, JPM has once again breached the invisible barrier of market-to-book greater than one. Wow. There is nothing successful about JPM's post-crisis performance.

It is impossible to discuss JPM without mention of its clones, asking if JPM is imitating its peers or, perhaps, striking out on a new course. JPM's future performance is linked, perhaps too closely, with that of the three or four other dealer banks that "dominate" trading markets now [Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)]. I use the word dominate in the sense that Rome dominated the Mediterranean in the first millennium. They're bigger, but there is reason to think they are in decline.

The dealer banks need real change but are ill-equipped for it.

What these banks term "success" today is pathetic performance, even for the average corporate stock. And their fortunes will go from bad to worse as less hide-bound, lower profile, less regulated, non-bank financial institutions - young Turks such as Vanguard Group, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), and even more aggressive privately held companies such as Citadel, XTX, and Virtu - grab financial market share from these dinosaurs.

Indeed, the case can be made that the young Turks themselves are beginning to look a little slow. These newer market leaders are in many ways captive of a different set of regulators, and a similar inertia born of past success, as are the commercial banks. And this problem is betrayed by their recent consolidation.

I base my poor opinion of the future performance of the dealer banks first on the baggage of the past, and my doubt about the future success of the forenamed young Turks upon their slowing rate of innovation and their recent innovations, which seem unduly focused on arbitrage of poor government regulations. To be sure, innovation in financial markets is a tough business - the industry is regulated in multiple directions and still partly captive of the powerful commercial bank oligopoly. But the business of financial change may proceed at a pace that leaves regulatory delay in the dust, when the ideas are there.

False innovation.

Examples of hyped financial innovation abound. There is the ubiquitous blockchain. Izabella Kaminska of the Financial Times and Matt Levine of Bloomberg, provide hilarious comment on a recent blockchain "innovation," described by Kaminska as follows: "Polybius, the crypto bank initiative, is a proposed blockchain-based digital institution which raised $11m last week via an Initial Coin Offering (NYSE:ICO) with little more than a 22-page "prospectus" and a promise that 'Polybius Bank will become a fully digital bank accessible everywhere at any time.'"

Armed with a 22-page white paper, this anonymous organization with unknown management issued a potentially "unlimited" number of newly invented costless electronic coins in return for an uncertain stake in the future of this anonymously managed enterprise. The bar for attracting investment funds without regulatory interference is amazingly low.

On a more substantial front, the recent increase in the number of exchange-traded funds ((ETFs)) to exceed the number of listed public shares is another recent dubious achievement. The lion's share of ETFs by investment volume remain a few market index funds such as Vanguard's SPYDR S&P index fund (NYSEARCA:SPY). Most of the new ETFs are blowing unprofitable smoke, reminiscent of the proliferation of now-defunct derivatives instruments in the early years of that concept. History suggests that truly successful new financial technology drives old technology out, leaving the basic purpose of investment unchanged. The world does not need many instruments. It needs better instruments.

Most importantly though, the young Turks, unlike the dealer banks, are not burdened with the incredibly heavy baggage associated with past success in building a sheltered oligopoly in the London over-the-counter (OTC) markets. Reducing dependency on the out-of-date ways of OTC trading will require the dealer banks":

Dumping the costly operations of the OTC markets, especially staffing. Entering the electronic competition dominated by high frequency traders ((HFTs)). Do not minimize the difficulty of this transition. It is more than simply jettisoning staff and adding computerized operations. For this business is itself arguably overcrowded. The young Turks of HFT are themselves beginning to fall on lean times. Thus, JPM must find a way to create new strategies within the HFT business. Profitability of the existing HFT strategies is wearing thin. Refocus on index products, rather than the aging fixed income, forex, and derivatives instruments that have been the dealers' bread and butter in the past few decades. This is also no small change. And it is also no guarantee of future profitability. But some form of more efficient, more liquid, less regulatorily burdened electronic trading vehicle plainly owns the future of financial markets. But the index EFT isn't it. The EFT is showing its age.

These changes are necessary just to catch up to the non-bank financial institutions that have been outperforming the dealer banks for the past decade or so. Not to make these adjustments guarantees death by a thousand cuts. But making them is no guarantee of success.

Reasons to doubt JPM will succeed in becoming an industry leader again.

The stumbling blocks that will prevent the dealer banks from saving themselves are dealer bank hubris, public hatred, and inept global bank regulation.

The primary stumbling block in the path of JPM is hubris, personified by Jamie Dimon, JPM's CEO. Leaders of JPM doubtless believe their post-Crisis leadership crown never fell into the dust in the first place. As with the other dealer banks [perhaps excepting MS and UBS (NYSE:UBS)] the hallmark of this hubris is a willingness to add new activities while showing no inclination to eliminate low/no margin businesses. Also, Dimon exhibits a need to provide the rest of us with advice on political and social matters - almost always arguing for preservation of the status quo. Even Dodd Frank; which does belong within JPM management's commentary bailiwick - the most damaging piece of legislation to hit the financial institutions since the post-Depression era; has not been directly opposed by Dimon or other dealer bank leaders. They ask for tweaks, not repeal.

The second important barrier to JPM's future success is popular opinion - which borders on hatred. The most damaging public view is the idea that banking businesses other than lending and deposit-taking are in some way riskier or less honorable than the outmoded loan. This popular attitude has two major negative effects.

First, the belief among bankers themselves that lending and deposit-taking are at the center of banking has prolonged the life of the second tier and lower banking institutions far beyond their use-by dates. It has blinded the entire banking industry to the fact that to focus on lending is to beat a dead horse. The result is a bloated banking industry with inefficiencies that, paradoxically, extend the lives of the dealer banks.

Finally, there is the question, "Is this moonshot a weak imitation of Goldman Sachs' earlier strategic decision to commit to technological replacement of traders?" There is evidence that the answer is "Yes," most obviously in GS' more radical departure from traders as leaders of trading areas to IT professionals: personified by GS chief financial officer Marty Chavez, the highest ranking IT professional working for a dealer bank.

How do the dealer banks survive their own mediocrity?

One of the primary sources of strength of the dealer banks is the steady stream of failures of weaker, smaller, financial institutions that provide carrion upon which the dealers may feed while the smaller banks endure. These failures produce a steady stream of new dealer bank customers that cling to old inefficient banking services, now provided by the plodding, few, all-consuming, industry leaders.

The smaller banks' resistance to dropping the lending/deposit-taking model of banking is reinforced by the attitude of the public. Public opposition to movement of JPM into the businesses of the young Turks, galvanized in part by "piling on" in popular literature such as Michael Lewis' "Flash Boys," has resulted in vilification of electronic finance which, despite its inevitable success, has become the new definition of "shadow banking."

Such dealer bank damnation by association with the inevitable electronic nature of financial change will compound JPM's problems adapting to the new realities of finance. JPM will need to argue that these changes do not flout Dodd Frank's mandate for dealer banks to adhere to the Volcker Rule, a vague requirement that the Too Big to Fail (TBTF) banks should cease trading for their own accounts unless such trades facilitate customer objectives.

Disguising old habits in new garb.

It was with no surprise but some disappointment that I learned of the initial focus of the JPM "moonshot." The first moonshot, according to Bloomberg, will be a

trading platform for asset managers and regional banks, institutional clients who are suffering as investors flock to low-fee index funds and regulatory costs squeeze margins. (A chunk of the $50 million Hudson [manager of the JPM moonshot] requested is going toward this effort; the bank won't disclose exactly how much.) Hudson holds up a paper printout that distills the activities of both types of companies into a dozen or so categories. Only a handful, such as gathering assets, is something these companies truly need to do, leaving the rest-things like executing trades and back-office settlements-better handled by someone like JPMorgan."

This certainly appears to be more of the same old thing. Find something JPM does less efficiently than the young Turks, but more efficiently than the regional banks, and convince these regionals, financial walking dead, to continue their inefficient operations more cheaply with JPM's help, instead of ceding their turf to the young Turks, the inevitable outcome.

