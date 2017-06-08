Frontier Communications: Impact Of New Secured Debt Issue On Unsecured Bonds

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) is a provider of local telephone service, broadband internet, and other communications services in primarily rural areas of the United States. It has been growing itself recently by acquiring assets from other telecommunications companies, the most recent being the acquisition of certain broadband internet and other wired customers for the former California, Texas, and Florida (NYSEMKT:CTF) operations of Verizon (NYSE:VZ). In order to complete this transaction, Frontier took on a large amount of high-interest debt. Subsequent to the CTF transaction, there was significant loss of customers leading to dramatic reductions in customer counts, credit rating reductions, a dividend reduction, an announced reverse split, and a huge drop in the stock price.

These events have been covered in some detail in previous articles as well as numerous commentaries. The purpose of this article is to follow up on a specific aspect of the FTR story, relating to the recent $1.5 billion secured loan. Namely, how does this new loan impact the capital structure of Frontier, with a particular impact on the credit risk of the unsecured bonds? After working through a bankruptcy scenario and evaluating possible recovery, I conclude that the secured loan should have had no more than a 1.5% impact on unsecured bond price.

Credit Priority Structure of Frontier-Before and After

In order to understand the risk to unsecured debt holders, it is important to understand how Frontier's debts are structured. Frontier carries three categories of loans:

Subsidiary Debts, which are debts that are issued by wholly owned direct or indirect subsidiaries of Frontier Communications

Senior Secured Debts, which are debts that are issued by Frontier Communications, but have the stock of the subsidiaries pledged as collateral.

Senior Unsecured Debts, which are debts issued by Frontier Communications, but have no collateral issued and are only backed by the general earnings potential of Frontier.

In case of a default, such as a bankruptcy, the general priority of claim is that Subsidiary and Secured Bonds will have priority claim over the Unsecured Bonds

Source: Author's calculations based on FTR 2016 10-K

For the unsecured bondholders, a key question is: "who is in line in front of me?" Before the secured loan, there was $1,873 million of secured loans and $850 million of subsidiary debt in front of them, or $2,723 million. After the loan, there is $3,373 million of secured loans and $850 million of subsidiary loans, or $4,223 million of loans with priority. This is illustrated in the graph above, assuming the $1.5 billion in new secured debt is used to retire the same value of existing unsecured debt.

Next, the bondholder will evaluate how does this change in priority affect any potential recovery in case of default.

Loss Given Default for Bondholders - A Scenario Analysis

A key concept that bondholders use to price junk bonds is the concept of Loss Given Default (LGD). This is the estimate of how much value the bondholder will lose after recovery in case of a default.

In order to determine this, the bondholder needs to forecast two key unknowns. First, what is the total enterprise value of the company that can be recovered after bankruptcy? And second, how will that enterprise value be divided among different creditors, taking into account their priority?

Enterprise Value of Frontier in Bankruptcy Scenario

To answer the first question about enterprise value at bankruptcy, I created a cash flow scenario that leads to bankruptcy. Before the FTR true believers and bulls (are there any left?) pounce on this, I note that this is typical of what an investor in a junk bond will do which is to model the bankruptcy scenario to evaluate what his downside case looks like in terms of default. This is not to say this is the most likely scenario, as no bondholder makes an investment thinking that the bonds will not be repaid.

In order to provide a flavor for how this would work, it was necessary to make some assumptions and engage in some storytelling to simplify the key concepts about what would drive Frontier to bankruptcy, what their remaining enterprise value would be, and what bondholders might recovery in a reorganization.

Source: Author's Calculations

So, to develop the cash flow scenario, I start with the 2016 actual values and work forward in time. 2017 is calibrated so that the capex is at the high-end of management guidance and the free cash flow is at the low end according to Frontier's 2016 Q1 investor presentation. From there, I assumed continued degradation of EBITDA by 7% a year in 2018 and 2019, and 10% a year in 2020 and 2021. In response, Frontier eliminates the common dividend by 2020, and starts to reduce their growth-related capex in 2019 with total elimination by 2021.

Frontier continues to retire debt maturities using free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) through 2019, but the FCF is not sufficient to tackle the 2020 and 2021 maturities. Substantial amounts are refinanced in 2020 and 2021 at higher interest rates than existing debt, which leads Frontier to seek bankruptcy protection in early 2022.

In bankruptcy, the company has to be restructured so that it can meet its obligations as a going concern. After restructuring, it is estimated that the reorganized FTR can only sustain a 4x EBITDA enterprise value, with $100 million going for legal and financial advisor's fee, and about $1 billion going for debtor in possession financing resulting in $8,880 million in enterprise value that can be recovered for the bondholders (the common stock holders are wiped out of course).

Loss Given Default under Old Capital Structure. Author's Calculations

The company is recapitalized as 30% equity and 70% debt, which means $2,664 million in equity and $6,216 million in debt. The secured bondholders are able to recover 90% of their par value as new debt and 10% in equity, leaving the remainder for the unsecured bondholders. I assume that the new equity trades at 75% of its notional value due to the market's continuing mistrust of FTR even post reorganization.

This results in about 95% recovery for the secured bondholders and 54% recovery for the unsecured bondholders. This scenario is based on the capital structure before the secured debt was issued.

Now, under the new capital structure, the FCF scenario stays the same, but the recovery scenario changes due to the change in priority of the secured versus unsecured debts.

Source: Author's calculations

With $4,223 million in front of the unsecured bondholders for priority claim, their recovery percentage falls to 47%, or by 7 percentage points.

Credit Rating Agencies View

How realistic is this analysis? Moody's rates the senior unsecured as LGD4, which is a loss given default of 50 to 70%. My analysis places the potential LGD at the lower range, (around 53%) due to my view that Frontier will have inherent business value in its monopoly on rural communities and that subscription revenues tend to degrade slowly over time. Furthermore, my enterprise valuation relies on low EBITDA multiples and high recovery for secured bond holders, so I believe that this is plausible outcome.

Summary and Investment View

FTR has had many well publicized struggles this year that have been covered at length on Seeking Alpha. This article reviews the impact of the new secured bond holding on the risks to the secured bond holders.

Using a potential bankruptcy scenario, I calculate that the potential recovery for unsecured bondholders has been reduced from 54% to 47% due to the new $1.5 billion of secured debt coming at the front of the line. I believe that this magnitude of loss given default had already been priced into the bonds before the secured loan. Furthermore, assuming a 22% default probability for the unsecured bonds over five years (as per my previous article), the expected change in the valuation of the bonds should have been 0.22x0.07 = 1.5%.

Now obviously, for a secured bondholder, collecting 47 cents on the dollar of par value is not that great a deal, even if you're paying a discounted price for the bond. However, I think the unsecured bonds had already priced in a recovery of that magnitude, and the new $1.5 billion in secured debt should not have had a material impact on the value of the unsecured bonds.

The only caveat to my analysis is that it is based on Frontier's management doing what they said they would do. Namely, that they would focus on debt reduction with the cash flow freed up from the dividend cut and use the new loan to reduce existing debts. If Frontier's management decides to do something else with their newly found cash, such as make new investments or acquisitions, this analysis would need to be completely revisited.