Dividend Investors' Counter To FANG: MOATS

For those who never want to sell or reduce their positions they spent years building, MOATS is a blended mix of yield and dividend growth to secure financial freedom.

FANG, I Never Knew Ye

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Google/Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). These 4 technology companies make up the illustrious FANG moniker, tantalizing the investment world week after week. And it’s easy to see why. Let’s look at the 3-year charts for each of these (courtesy of CNBC):

Take a second to marvel at the unrealized gains had you retained each share from 3 years ago to today. Facebook is up 137%. Google is up nearly 80%. Netflix is up a whopping 171%. Amazon reports a ludicrous 208% gain. I doubt any folks who bought and held are regretting their decision. Even more shockingly, most analysts predict more upside and growth ahead.

Dividend investors do not deserve a pat on the back for missing out on these stories. To scoff at these companies as unworthy of investment dollars is a bit like claiming you’re a better free throw shooter than Shaq. That’s not a terribly impressive feat, but free throw shooting does not a supersize center make. I would bet my life savings that I could outshoot Shaq in a free throw shooting contest, but that doesn’t make me remotely as valuable as him to a basketball team. Similarly, FANG stocks may not pay dividends but investors are nevertheless ecstatic over their growing value of each share. And they may yet offer a dividend in the future.

While those 4 companies are inextricably linked to today’s investing world, they are screened off dividend investors' radars for one existential reason: they pay no dividend. As primarily an income investor myself, I fit into that category and I own precisely 0 shares of the vaunted FANG.

I am not happy about that.

But when I screen for companies worthy of my life savings, I, like many of you, first ensure they’re sharing a portion of the proceeds with shareholders. Thus far, FANG stocks have not returned any cash to investors, which is why I never bit.

While dividend investors don’t deserve a pat on the back for rebuffing FANG, they don’t deserve a kick in the rear either. I have crafted a dividend growth investor version called "MOATS," which may not be as punchy as FANG, but it provides dependable income, a level of safety, and, well, a moat.

Why MOATS?

The MOATS companies are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T), and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). It was very difficult to omit two other personal favorites, Dominion (NYSE:D) and Disney (NYSE:DIS), both of which belong in any dividend investors portfolio. However, I believe the valuations of Dominion and Disney are presently more stretched than the other names. I continue to DRIP them nevertheless.

I will unpack a bit why I selected the MOATS companies and how, in the process, I fortified its moat.

Microsoft’s products are so ubiquitous I don’t go a single workday without using them. From Office to Windows and Skype for meetings, I would be sent home for the day if Microsoft took a day off. That’s a pretty solid foundation when constructing a moat. Microsoft employs over 120,000 folks worldwide. Its investments into the cloud and its acquisition of LinkedIn show that it’s an evolving company planning for the future.

I wrote about Realty Income recently here as a premier REIT that belongs in any dividend investor’s portfolio. I encourage you to read that article for the compelling reasons why it deserves a coveted spot but I will note a few things here: well diversified tenants, investment grade credit, triple-net leases, nearly 100% fixed-rate debt. And most importantly, a dedicated management team intent on rewarding shareholders year after year. If you live in the United States, there’s a pretty decent chance you’ve shopped on their turf. Real estate is an integral component for any investor seeking a wide moat.

Apple’s revenue is so large that one of its fledgling divisions will itself be as big as a Fortune 100 company. Smartphones are inseparable from their owners. Many of you are reading this on one currently. I use my iPhone to track fitness, listen to music, check billing statements and even trade stocks. I can do almost anything I need to on my mobile device. I was on a cycling vacation in Japan last year and was buying up shares of Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) while at a rest stop waiting for our team to regroup. Amazing what can be done. Apple is an essential part of daily life and is another solid addition to the MOATS index.

AT&T is the network provider I rely on to enable my daily iPhone tasks. T has invested more money in the U.S. economy than any other public company in the past 5 years ($135B). This investment helped solidify itself as the world’s largest communications company by revenue. Annual revenue has increased to $163B from $130B a couple years ago. AT&T is in the midst of a drawn out acquisition attempt of Time Warner, which would make it the largest entertainment company in the country. It’s easy to see why T is a staple for the MOATS index.

Count me among the millions of morning coffee drinkers. I would say I’m not functional until after 9 a.m., but truth is I’m not functional until I’ve had some coffee whenever that time may be. Now I personally prefer my local coffee shop, but even I stop for the Flat White once or twice a week. Starbucks has over 26,000 stores across the world in 75 countries. It is the 3rd most admired company in the world (Apple is first). Starbucks' revenue has ballooned from $13.5B a couple years ago to over $21B today. The world runs on coffee and, like the other MOATS companies, their product is an essential part of daily life.

Dividends/Returns

Let’s take a look at a 3-year chart for MOATS companies:

Aside from Apple, the capital returns are marginal in comparison with FANG. However, the dividends paid are a whole ‘nother story:

Each of these companies pays more to shareholders than the year before. These 5 companies were purposely selected as a blended mix of starting yield (nearly 3% with an equal weight assigned to each share collectively), dividend growth (11.4% collectively), and total return. AT&T and Realty Income offer the highest starting yields between 4.5-5%. Those are great yields in a low-interest-rate environment, but what you gain in initial yield you lack in future distribution growth. The chart above shows that O is growing at 5.4% and T an anemic 2.1%. Still beating inflation, but nothing to boast about.

Former sparring partners Apple and Microsoft are hugging the midline between exceptional growth and decent starting yield. Apple offers investors only 1.6% after its torrid run the past 6 months but is growing at a steady 10% clip. Apple investors are well positioned to benefit from a potential tax holiday which would provide an opportunity for Tim Cook and his team to payout a special dividend - a huge boon for income investors. Microsoft currently yields 2.2% and is growing its payout at nearly 15% annually the past 3 years. If Microsoft continues to grow at 15%, the payout would be equivalent to a 3.3% yield at today’s stock price.

Starbucks rounds out the MOATS index, currently yielding 1.6%. Nothing to write home about. However, Starbucks has brewed its dividend growth extra hot delivering 25% raises the past 3 years. This is practically the inverse of where we started with AT&T and Realty Income. Put together, where MOATS lacks yield, it has growth; where it lacks growth, it has yield. This is like Shaq shooting free throws like Steph Curry. A perfect blend of yield and growth.

Conclusion:

I often read comments from income investors shaking their fists or heads in dismay at high-flying stocks like members of FANG and Tesla. But you won’t find that from me, because I lament not investing in these companies years ago. I didn’t make that mistake with Tesla late last year.

That said, 90% of my portfolio is comprised of bonds and dividend stocks. I think generating passive income is a surefire way to financial freedom and long term wealth. Compound interest is the proven method that everyone can leverage to their advantage, unlike market timing and picking the right horse (company). No one can do either of those consistently. So therefore 90% of my investments are on autopilot DRIP while I screen the universe of public equity/debt for deals.

Another issue I have is selling. I Just. Don’t. Like. It. I would prefer to never touch the principal of my stock investments and I never want to diminish a position I spent years building. Therefore, creating MOATS provided a balance of growth and yield that is a great counter to FANG.

So while dividend investors may have missed out on FANG, they can sleep soundly with MOATS.

