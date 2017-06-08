Caterpillar (CAT) Presents at Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit Conference (Transcript)

Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Industrials and Materials Summit Conference Call

June 08, 2017 01:00 PM ET

Executives

Denise Johnson - Group President, Resource Industries

Amy Campbell - Head, IR

Analysts

Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank

Nicole DeBlase

Okay. So, we’re going to go ahead and get started with the lunch session. For those of you that don’t know me, I’m Deutsche Bank’s machinery analyst, Nicole DeBlase. I’m very pleased to introduce, with Caterpillar here today for the key notes, going to introduce Denise Johnson. She’s the Group President of Caterpillar with responsibility for the Resource Industries segment. For those of you that are less familiar with Cat, that’s basically the Company’s mining business.

A little bit about Denise. She joined the Company in 2011 and initially served as a General Manager of Specialty Products within the Reman & Components division; in 2012, she was named Vice President of the Diversified Products Division; in 2013, she was named Vice President of Integrated Manufacturing Operations; and then in 2014, she was made Vice President of Material Handling and Underground. So, quite a bit of experience across Cat. Denise graduated from Michigan State with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and also earned dual Master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration from MIT. We also have on stage today Amy Campbell, a lot of you probably know her. She’s Head of Investor Relations department at Caterpillar.

So, I’m going to go ahead and turn it over to Denise to make some opening comments.

Denise Johnson

Okay. Well, good afternoon. I know I met with some of you over the morning session. So, it’s good to see all of you here today. And I’m really pleased to be here and share with you a little bit about Caterpillar and more specifically about what’s happening in Resource Industries.

So before I get into Resource Industries, just reminding you that Caterpillar really has three primary operating segments. Construction Industries, which is basically road construction as well as building construction products; in addition to that then Resource Industries which includes mining, underground and surface as well as large construction quarry and agg; and then finally, we have our Energy & Transportation segment, which includes marine, industrial engines, rail and the rest of our energy products, which are primarily in the oil and gas arena.

So, most of you are very familiar with Caterpillar’s performance, I’m sure. I thought I’d just recap what we’ve been facing over the last few years. Caterpillar is in a number of industries and supports a number of industries that really have been in a decline. And as a result, we had certainly some challenges over the last few years in supporting declining segments.

So, you see here for full year 2016, our sales and revenue were $38.5 billion, which is down 18% from 2015. Restructuring is something we’ve been doing a lot of. We have been undergoing a major restructuring plan within Caterpillar over the past few years. And our restructuring and non-cash adjustments taken in the fourth quarter affected our full year results. So, just last year, we had a loss of $0.11 per share compared with a profit of $4.18 per share in 2015. So, our adjusted profit per share for 2016 was $3.42, which was down $5.35 per share in 2015.

We have spent quite a bit of time, as I mentioned, in the area of cost reduction and restructuring, almost 3 billion, $2.3 billion of reduction in period [ph] costs and variable manufacturing costs had taken place in 2016, and that really helped to mitigate the impact of a lower sales and revenue.

Switching over to Resource Industries, which is the portfolio that I lead. As I indicated, largely mining, we have basically divided into three groups. We have a surface mining and technology group. Surface mining is primarily ultra class types of equipment that’s used at large mine sites. This includes draglines, electric rope shovels, large mining trucks et cetera. Those are isolated and really work together as a system, and so we combine them into one group. In addition to that, we have material handling group, which is largely surface equipment that support a large mine quarry or agg site. So, this is large wheel loaders, large track-type tractors, drills; we also have some off-highway trucks and articulated trucks, which are used crossover between construction and mining. And then finally, we have an underground division which focuses on underground mining, both soft rock as well as hard rock underground mining.

So, our lineup is very extensive in mining. As many of you will recall, we acquired Bucyrus back in the 2011 timeframe. So, the portfolio that we have for more mining and construction, large construction equipment is very holistic and it does include quite a bit of technology that we’ve been adding to the product, as well as integrating them into our product line, so that we have a full service, full line portfolio.

In addition to these three segments, I also have responsibility for the technology division. That includes all of the R&D, which covers the entire portfolio of Caterpillar’s enterprise, in addition to the technology development. So, that’s sits in my arena, as well as some of the components divisions including our lower power train, transmissions, drivetrain, electronic and cab.

So, what has been my priority and what are my priorities as I move forward in Resource Industries? First and for most, profitability. As we entered into 2017 -- 2016 results, I’ll share with you in a minute, we were not profitable. And so, we’re turning the segment to profitability, even through the deepest troughs and even though the lowest part of the cycle was certainly my first priority. In addition to that, so not losing sight of the fact that we need to invest for the future and where we’re placing our bets for the future in research and development and where we’re investing in technology becomes very important. We’re getting a huge pull from mining customers for technology. They want connected assets, they want productivity assets, they want assets that really drive their total cost of ownership and their ability to get their cost per ton optimized. And so, there is a huge pull for technology and we want to be the choice for mining companies as they look at technology, and we have a lot of competition in this space. So technology is defiantly a priority.

In addition to that recognizing that we compete in an environment where a customer is definitely seeing a lot of different faces, and recognizing that we have a dealer network that partners with us, we want to make sure that we are first and foremost seen as visible to our customer. So, we put a renewed focus this last year in partnering with our dealers but being on site and having a site performance presence, so that we could drive improvement and continuous improvement as well productivity improvement, add our mine sites and really show the value of the partnership of Caterpillar with our dealer. And that’s really proved to be a great thing to do. And we’ve gotten some feedback from our mining customers that this has really made a difference and the impact in their mines.

And then, finally, we’ve been through four years of restructuring, and our people have felt that. So, we’ve had certainly wanting to make sure that we were retaining the back talent in the industry but also attracting people to our Company as a renewed focus and ensuring that we have an engaged workforce and the right leaders who are leading for the future so that we can move forward in the right direction.

So, let me talk a little bit about what mining has experienced. We see this chart on the left, which basically is a commodity dollar index, shows not only crude oil but also a major commodity cycle. And you see here the bottom of that at the end of the 2016 timeframe and how it is moved up accordingly. And I think what’s relevant here is the fact that mining companies, while they had the huge super cycle in the 2012 timeframe and really have learned to become much more focused on cost reduction, they’ve learned to really look at their productivity at a much different way than they had been they had when commodity prices were at their high levels. And as a result of that is they are coming out of the cycle. And even though pricing relatively is only slightly up, they are actually making money, and you see that in the profitability and the reemergence, if you will, of a number of the mining companies coming out of bankruptcy.

Huge changeover in the leadership team, teams as well. And so, a renewed focused on really trying to make sure that they are not adding cost back as they start to see the market turn. And so, they are asking for us to help them become more productive, but they want to spend money on new trucks, they want to spend money on parts, they don’t have to spend money on, so really partnering with them to get that cost curve, if you will, as low as possible for them.

On the right hand side of the chart you will see our equipment shipment. So, this is machine shipment from Caterpillar and you see that our low was in 2016, the lowest level in over 10 years. So, 2016, if you look at it, was a really tough year for OE sales. Our aftermarket was stronger but certainly a very depressed market and one that really has made it very challenging to work through.

So, you see here our results in sales and you see that we were -- actually hit peak sales in 2012 in my segment at over $20 billion. So, we were down 70% from that level last year and in 2014 to 2016, it was a 37% decline; and if you look at 2015 to 2016, it was a 26% decline. So, while we kept looking for that bottom to be there, we continue to see the decline. And I think what that forced us to do is to really look at our business moving forward and saying what does the cost structure need to be, to be profitable; what do we need to do as a team; what products line should we be in to compete; and how do we position ourselves to the future, so that even in the deepest of the trough that we are actually continuing to make money.

So through the first quarter of this year due to a lot of hard work from the perspective of cost reduction, our first quarter profit was at a $160 million, and our ROS was at 9%. So, certainly, we are continuing to focus and work to further reduce costs and obviously it’s still at very low level of sales. But we have a target of being best in segment for return on sales within our industry. And so further improvement in our ROS is expected and planned.

So, I talked a quite a bit about the restructuring but what have we done to really improve the Resource Industries business? We have done a lot of work to close and restructure over 20 factories. We have factories around the world, some of them are very small, others were large but located in high cost regions. And so, as we attacked our cost structure and looked at what did we need to do, we consolidated and closed over 20 facilities. We reduced floor space in excess of 5 million square feet. And we reduced headcount of over 15,000. In fact, all of the reductions that have taken place within Caterpillar over the last few years, we have equated to nearly half of all of those reductions.

In addition to that, we’ve really looked at our product portfolio and understood where we can be competitive, where we feel we need to be for the future as far as positioning. And as a result of that, chose to exit three product lines, room and pillar, which is a coal mining product line, material handlers, which is in the industrial and waste space and track drills, which is largely large construction and some mining. And so, we exited those three product lines and divested of that this last year.

So, we really focused on lowering the breakeven, we have lowered that every year since 2012, and we are not finished. We will be continuing to restructure in my segment through to the end of 2018. So, I can’t share all the details of that, but to tell you that we are not finished, we have another year and a half left in our plans, but we do intent to come out with a much lower breakeven and continue to focus on growing our business overall.

I’ll say that while we’ve done all this restructuring, we haven’t reduced capacity per se. We can still build the same number of products that we built even in the peak time. When we were in the 2011-2012 timeframe, we were actually adding additional capacity, which we then had to take back out. So, we aren’t extended beyond what we could produce in 2012 but we certainly have the capability to leave that in. And we chose to do that for a number of reasons, even if we don’t get back to those peak areas and peak numbers, the cost of removing that -- the savings from removing the additional capacity really didn’t make sense, when it’s time to revamp those assets in the future, we will relook at that. But at this point in time, we have plenty of headroom as the mining industry comes back from a capacity perspective.

So, I talked a little bit about the recovery. We are seeing a good solid recovery from a really low level. If you see on the left, certainly the commodity dollar index, as the last chart has shown with it returning here in 2017.

We are also seeing that our equipment is being utilized at fairly high rates. And you see the chart on the right hand side which really shows parked truck utilization overall. We track that in addition to the amount of trucks that we have. And you seen in 2016, it did wane for a while we had more trucks being taken offline and in some cases, part utilization of our equipment wasn’t as high. And I would say that since the commodity prices have improved, the cost point of the price -- cost curves have come down at the mining companies, we have seen that the mines are ramping back up, they are producing at higher levels than 2016 and in fact are bringing some of the parked trucks back on line.

We are also seeing that the mining companies are forecasting CapEx to increase, I’ll say, although they have been very stingy with those CapEx dollars. Wherever possible, they are looking to maintain the equipment that they have. They are rebuilding more than ever. So, most of what we are seeing for improvement or at least in the first quarter of this year, certainly has been in the aftermarket area with rebuild and overhauls that have been done. In addition to that, we certainly have seen stock levels of existing aftermarket parts that were at really low levels, start to be replenished. So, we’re seeing a demand of parts supply as a result of that. And we finally really are starting to see the end of dealer inventory being reduced. While mining dealers don’t keep a lot of inventory of mining OE equipment, they do keep some. And for the last four years, we’ve seen nothing but a decline in that inventory as it was sold off, and we’re finally seeing that stabilize which we do believe is a good sign.

So, as we look at the opportunity for the future, we recognize that replenishment demand is something that we do expect to come back. And if you look at what we currently have for orders, we are seeing certainly more quoting activity and we’re starting to see more orders pull through. And although that doesn’t show up in our retail sales yet, we expect it will in the latter half of the year. We have a number of shipments that are due to ship in the latter part of the year which should improve our overall performance.

That said, in the aftermarket side, and I talked about this quite extensively today. On the aftermarket side, we don’t quite have the visibility to the second half of the year. So, we have not made the assumption in the second half of the year that that rebuild activity will continue to be as strong as it was in the first quarter. So, we see OE sales increasing, and we’re really planning right now for a fall off in aftermarket parts. And so, we’ll have to wait and see what happens. Our visibility to those rebuilds is fair -- within a few months timeframe, it’s not as long as the full year. And so, we just haven’t been as confident in that and haven’t put it in our outlook.

Certainly, we see the age of our fleets continuing to rise. Over half of our asset truck fleet is over nine years old. And while truck life has extended between 10 and 15 years, we have a number of trucks that are getting up there in age. So, we do know that the miners will eventually have to replace the fleets, we do see that coming. Whether that happens in 2017 or later is yet to be seen, but we are seeing definitely increase in quoting and certainly anticipate replacement demand to come here in the future.

One area that we’re very heavily focused on is technology, and I talked about that a little bit. One highlight that I’m very proud of is the fact that we are a supplier in production on autonomous fleets. We have two fleets in production in Australia and we have a number of customer contracts that have been signed for additional autonomous fleets to be deployed, one in the oil sands, one in Brazil, and another in the U.S. So, I will say in general, there’s a high level of interest in autonomy, mainly for the benefit that it provides for productivity. FMG is one of the sites that we are partnering with, Fortescue Metals Group, out of the Pilbara in Australia, and they’re seeing between 20 and 30% productivity improvement with the application of an autonomous truck fleet.

And so, the pull is there; clearly there are other benefits from a safety perspective; fly in, fly out sites and just getting the right workforce there. So, there’s a big pull for autonomy, and we’re very proud to be a part of that solution, recognizing though there’s a lot of competition in this space. And we have -- certainly our direct competitors that also have our working autonomous solutions and there’s a lot of technology companies out there right now that are also working on these kinds of solutions. So it is something that we are definitely recognizing that we need to continue to invest on and stay ahead on.

In addition to autonomy though, we have a suite of technology tools that help our miners become more productive, if they don’t want to be autonomous. There are trains, we call our train suite of solutions which help with payload monitoring and our grade control, so just helping them become more productive. We also have the detect suites, which is really helping them with object detection and/or even a driver falling asleep and helping detect whether that happened. And then, certainly health, can we predict when components, major components are failing or when something needs to go in for maintenance. So, all of our assets we intend to have connected leading the factory, they all are today, but we want to leverage that connected technology even further to help customers become more productive, safer and certainly make more money with our equipment.

I talked about autonomy; here are some of the statistics from that. So, right now, we have 74, 793F operating, about three and half years in operation, over 500 million tons that have been hauled with zero loss time incidence, and we also have line site to adding trucks to those suites, so that will hit about a 100 later this year. And as I indicated, there are a number of development agreements. So, this will grow over time and we will expand it beyond 793 truck to our full suite of truck offering.

So, if you look at what’s happening in mining, certainly the industry itself is poised to grow. The mining methods of the past have changed. And where we’re controlling mines from for the future from pit support is located in office buildings instead of the mine sites. So, recognizing the technology needs to be -- the solution step that’s used and leveraged to a larger degree is something that we definitely see and it’s getting a lot of pull for, and I think something that really is the game changer in this industry.

And I was asked earlier today, does that mean you’re going to sell less equipment over time, as a result of the equipment being more productive. And answer to that is that could be the case. But with technology, we want to be the solutions that we don’t want a technology provider to get between us and our customers where they become agnostic and we become commoditized. We need to be the part of that solution; they need to be more productive leveraging our technology. And our technology we intend to deploy will be interoperable and that it will work with a Komatsu truck as well as with the Cat truck or Olivier [ph] shovel. So, we want to make sure we’re fully interoperable and that we are able to provide solution that meets the needs of our customer moving forward.

So, in general, I just want to wrap up to say clearly, we’re committed. Profitability was number one goal of this year. We hit that in the first quarter and tend to profitable through the rest of this year. Technology being first and foremost, the most definite increase and what we’re really going after from a research and development prospective, focusing on our customers and making sure that we have the right people in the right place to help those customer succeed.

So with that, I’m going to end my formal presentation. And I think we’re going to go to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nicole DeBlase

Thanks, Denise. So, maybe, I’ll kick it off, first few minutes and then we will go ahead and open it up for the audience. We have plenty of time to work with you.

So, you talked about the first quarter, you start to see a pretty big pick up in retrofit rebuild activity, which is great to see. I completely understand that there is some uncertainty in the second half, but is there confidence that that strength has continued into the second quarter, so that we’re looking at a very strong one half of rebuild activity?

Denise Johnson

Well, technically, I can’t say too much because we really are in -- we haven’t reported out for the second quarter. I would say that in general, we’ve seen -- we continue to see strong aftermarket action. And so, yes, I can [ph] specifically answer that questions.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, got it. And then, just from a theoretical perspective. We’ve had four years of downturn. It feels me to like there is probably a lot of pent-up demand for retrofit and rebuild activity of trucks. Do you guys have a sense, based on what you saw in the first quarter and what you are starting to see in the second quarter of how much of that activity has come through and maybe how much of that pent up demand remains to be released however many years?

Denise Johnson

It’s something that I think we don’t have as much visibility to it as we would like. So, we work very closely with our dealers to try to anticipate and plan part of our SNOP [ph] process to anticipate where do we see that going in the long run. We do know that based on the age of the equipment that there is a tipping point where decisions have to made, am I going to buy new or am I going to rebuild. And earlier this week, I met with a gold company that was actually doing that analysis and we were trying to help them decide what is the best way forward for you.

A lot of it does depend on the length of the mine is going to be open, how much longer they see the life of the trucking needing to be. And if the mine’s going to be only open for five more years, maybe a rebuild is the right option for them versus new. But, we’re trying to do that analysis from what is the most efficient use of your capital, what do you - if you want to do it as a capital outlay, do you want to do it a little bit at the time where you are replenishing the fleets and stretch it out over a longer period of time. So, the answer isn’t the same for everyone.

I would say though that in general we do see that. If everyone chose to rebuild, there would be considerable business in that arena. But it’s a case by case decision that has to be made, based on the needs of that particular site.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, understood. And so, then the second half of the year, I know you guys have talked about on the conference call that you are seeing an uptick in truck shipments that will come through in the second half of 2017. Is all of that related to replacement out of existing fleet implying that growth CapEx isn’t -- we’re not even close to the point where that starts again.

Denise Johnson

So, most of the orders that we have in the second half of the year, they’re specifically tied to new development that actually is taking place. We have a couple of big orders, one from India, one from CIS that will be hitting. Those are pretty low margin deals, but they were big orders, because they were developing some new sites. So, from that perspective, it wasn’t just replacement demand, it was the new mine sites. We are seeing some orders for a few trucks here and there that are replacement trucks as well. And we’re seeing those throughout the world at various locations.

Nicole DeBlase

And that order activity that you saw from CIS and India, will all of that be shipped in the second half or just some of that carry over into 2018 as well?

Denise Johnson

All of those particular orders will be shipped in the second half of the year. We actually got those orders late last year, so we kind of had anticipated in early this year. So, because our order board was fairly open, we were able to satisfy that demand pretty quickly.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay. I had some questions from investors recently, the iron ore prices has come in quite a bit. And I guess the question is how concerned are you that even aftermarket activity could potentially slow down if we do start to see continued declines in certain commodity prices?

Denise Johnson

We are watching that really closely. I would say, in general though, most of our iron ore customers have been extremely focused on lowering their costs. So, even though pricing is going lower, they are still at a point where they are not looking to pull off from production. So, it hasn’t impacted us to a large degree. Now, I would say that there are few of those customers that are -- we had thought were going to order trucks and had decided to delay the order. So, it’s just a delay. But for the most part, they haven’t -- it just hasn’t stopped them from to normal activity.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, got it. And you’ve spent a lot of time talking about restructuring and what you guys have done to lower the breakeven point, which is very helpful. Thinking about what you have done so far, how much restructuring payback are you anticipating throughout the rest of the year into 2018 and into 2019 based on what you have done? And is that a big reason why you think that you can remain profitable throughout the rest of this year?

Denise Johnson

Well, I think certainly we expect to continue to have some growth as well, so that will help. Absolutely we expect pull-through of the restructuring efforts to continue to pull through. Much of the benefit, especially of some of the big plant closures, so don’t hit us until like 2019. So, there is somewhat delay because of the when the timing is. And there are some charges that you have as you are moving from one facility to the other closing that doesn’t count as restructuring, you have to absorb in your P&L. And so, that goes away over time as well. So, our -- where we will really see the benefit will be 2019 and beyond. But we will see a continual breakeven reduction even through the next two years.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay. And you mentioned that you have restructuring activities planned through the end of 2018. Is all of that pretty set in stone? So, let’s say that we do start to see a really big upswing in volume, would that change your mind about the restructuring, or is that, okay?

Denise Johnson

I would say one of the benefits -- benefits of a downturn is that if you are doing restructuring, it’s much easier to do it in a downturn than when you are in an upturn. And one of the things we are challenged with right now is we have a lot of in place, a lot moving. And it does make it more challenging to move things around as you are trying to juggle volume increases. But because we aren’t reducing capacity, we are optimizing our footprint to a larger degree, it doesn’t change anything we’ll do. The decisions we have made, we will move forward with. It could slide out the timing a little because you are trying to juggle things. But in general, we are really set to be done by the end of 2018.

Nicole DeBlase

And thinking back since you started this restructuring program, how do we think about the split in Resource between what you would call structural and what would you call temporary restructuring where costs could potentially be back in with portfolio as volumes come back?

Denise Johnson

It’s a really good question, it’s something that me and my CEO talk about all the -- CFO talk about all the time, because we are in a position where we recognize that in order to be profitable in the trough that we can’t let that period cost structure come back. And we obviously will have as we add shifts and add people back in as volume increases have some increase, it’s a relatively small percentage however. A lot of the restructuring that we have done has been asset consolidation and period cost reduction as we combine two factories into one, so you can eliminate a whole staff. And so, I would say, there will be some but it will relatively small percentage of that total that would come back.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, that’s helpful. And you mentioned, you guys exited three specific product lines. Are you now happy with the product portfolio or could there be a bit more of that as well?

Denise Johnson

I would say we are constantly looking at our portfolio and looking at how are we performing against the competition, what the market economics are, where those OPACC pools or profit pools are, and it doesn’t make sense to stay in those markets. We are looking at that constantly. At the same time, we also recognize we have customer relationships, we have a lot of people that are depending on product lines. You don’t want to enter and exit product line haphazardly; you have to do it intentionally and you have to do it thoughtfully. So, we have a pretty robust process that’s actually leveraged across the entire enterprise for that analysis. But, you can’t also continue to move money for 15 years and expect you’re going to keep in that -- stay in that product line, or even five years. So, you need to make sure that you have a winning product and a winning business case moving forward in order to stay in this for the long run.

So, never say never but it’s a constant assessment; we could potentially in the future, but right now we think we’ve got the right portfolio for what we need.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, got it. And you mentioned wanting to be strong versus competitors. We have big consolidation in the industry, just closed recently, Joy and Komatsu. Have you guys seen anything different in the competitive dynamics of the industry since that transaction closed?

Denise Johnson

We really haven’t. Obviously, it’s way early. They’re still going through their whole integration process. And so, as far as market dynamics, we haven’t seen anything at all yet. I think it’ll be -- time will tell what changes, but it’s a little early.

Nicole DeBlase

Why don’t we go ahead and open it up to the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. I had two question, one is you talked about the pick-up in parts and service in the first quarter. Have you talked about sort of what percent increase you have in parts and service? And secondly, autonomous trucks you talked about, the 20 or 30% productivity increase, is that mostly labor saving or does the autonomous truck actually a lot more efficient or faster than a truck run by a driver?

Denise Johnson

Yes, good questions. So, I’m going to answer the second question first. So, the improvement, the productivity improvement is not really related to the operator costs. That certainly is an added benefit. But, if you look at the bulk of what improvement it’s made, it’s the fact that you can keep those trucks running 24x7, and that they’re consistently operating in a way that doesn’t damage the equipment. So, in a lot of the mine sites, you have a place where you have to dump, and there’s not a lot of clearance between it and the wall. And operators that are very savvy can get in there pretty quickly. But, if you have it automatically programmed, you get in there every time, on a dime, on a cycle time, and so it’s very consistent. You don’t have to take bathroom breaks, you don’t any of those kinds of things. So, it certainly is definitely related to the uptime and the overall productivity that is able to have due to the repeatability of the cycle.

The second question with regards sales, we’re up -- our sales and revenue up 15% from last year. We don’t really break out between ROE and aftermarket what that entails. But, I will tell you that if you look at our retail statistics, our retail statistics are actually down for the first quarter of the year over year. So, clearly, aftermarket played a very heavy role in our improvement in profitability in the first quarter.

Nicole DeBlase

I had a question about electrification trend and is that something that is on the horizon for you guys in the next decade and what percentage of your current equipment right now is fully functioning on batteries in mining and where could it get to in the next decade?

Denise Johnson

We’re at 0% today for battery. However that won’t be there for long. I would say that the earliest and largest tool for battery electric vehicles is in the underground mining space. And specifically, there’s a lot of pull and a lot of activity up in Northern Canada. And so, we’re in a development program right now with one of the mining companies to develop battery electric vehicles. It is one of the primary focuses that we have around technology. Electrification in general -- in mining is something that I see is a growing trend. We have some electric trucks, electric drive trucks that pull from customers, continues to grow, we also have mechanical drive trucks. So, we have both that we offer. But we’re adding to that electric drive truck fleet, to a large degree, and just introduced a new 794 which competes directly with Komatsu’s 930 truck. So, we defiantly see the trends increasing but we see it happening, I think it evolving over time where the need is the greatest. And if you look at underground where the battery electric is really the pull is taking place, that has to do with the deep mine shaft and how much it costs to invest in the ventilation for those mine shafts and how much savings they have been able to find they could get, if they could go completely emission free. But the technology underground when it’s very hot, batteries really have a hard time living. So, you want a duty cycle that’s going to allow them to run for at least four hours without recharge and then you want a recharge cycle that’s going to last 10 to 15 minutes.

So, it’s getting the technology developed and not to allow it to really work in the environment and still carry the loads and work under really difficult conditions. So, it is something that I see evolving. I think we should have a battery electric underground vehicle in production in the next few years. But, the technology is changing quickly. And so, we want to try to make sure that we’re taking advantage of that. We do have a number of competitors that already have some battery electric vehicles underground. And we feel like, what we’re developing will be a better solution than what they have, but having it in the market means a lot. And so, we’re intending to move faster in that space.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay. I’ll keep going. From a pricing perspective, typically when we move into a recovery in Resource, do you tend to see more competitive activity as people start, as Company starts bidding for projects that are becoming available or is pricing you expect it to still remain kind of stable?

Denise Johnson

So, competitive -- our pricing is extremely competitive right now. We are actually -- we’ve anticipated in this year that we’ll have slightly negative pricing. So, I think it will stay that way until more capacity is utilized. You look at where factories are running across the world, there is a lot of empty factories still. So, while there is still excess capacity out there and everyone is kind of fighting for all those deals, pricing will remain very competitive.

Nicole DeBlase

Sure. Okay, got it. And you’ve done a lot of restructuring activity, bringing on the breakeven point. I guess, the question is, as we move into a volume recovery, the incremental margin should improve cycle over cycle. So, have you thought about, as volume start to recover where incrementals can go within the Resource?

Denise Johnson

So, I mean, we have a target, like I said to have a return on sales in the top cortile. So, that’s something we see we can do, especially with volume growth and with our continued cost reduction. So, that’s really where we’re targeting to be. The question is a matter of timing, the cost reduction we have, it’s going to take us a few years to get all the way through and then, it’s unclear how fast the volume is going to come back, certainly something we’re pushing for. If you look at our ROS in the first quarter, it defiantly was heavily influenced by our aftermarket. So, clearly that’s something we’d love to hold through the rest of this year but it will depend on where that lands.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay. So, you think mix is probably the biggest determinant of what margins will look like each quarter?

Denise Johnson

For this year, mix will play a big part. We know that the deals as I indicated that we have that are in the latter half of the year for some of these larger deals are pretty tight from the pricing perspective. So, the mix there will be negative. But it could be offset, we will see.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, understood. And I mean, is it possible, margins were very, very high, at prior peak levels, but so are revenues. With all the cost cutting that you’ve done, is it possible that even if we’re non-believers that revenues ever return to prior peak levels, is it possible that your profitability could return to prior peak levels?

Denise Johnson

I think it’s certainly we could get close to that. I think part of it will depend on the marketplace obviously. Because even though we’re reducing our cost, so are our competitors. And everyone is focused in the same arena. So, it’s really hard to say. But, certainly our goal would be, it would be great to get back there; we will do everything we can to do that.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, got it. And from an autonomous perspective and getting an increasing number of questions over autonomous, and if you think about the penetration of the total feet, do you have an approximation for how many trucks are autonomous at this point?

Denise Johnson

Well, I mean, in our fleet, we only have 75, really small when you think about how many trucks are out there in the marketplace. And I think Komatsu has something in the same scale. So that really when you talk about relative in production running every day, how many autonomous trucks you have, it’s not that many. But, you have customers. And I was talking to a customer last week about autonomy and they have a goal to be fully autonomous on every mine site by 2025. And they have thousands of pieces of equipment. So, you’ve got these bold goals being placed out there. So, clearly, the momentum is moving. We’re getting calls every day from mining customers asking for us to come in and talk to them about what we can do together. So, there is certainly a pull there. And so, it will happen, it’s just how fast. There is -- it still is the technology that’s evolving. And we do have a lot of tech companies out there that are also trying to fill that space. So, it will be interesting to see how it evolves, but it will clearly go there.

Nicole DeBlase

Yes, certainly.

Denise Johnson

And it’s easier than putting cars on the open road. These mine sites are pretty protected. So, putting an autonomous mine together has a much lower risk profile than I would say putting an autonomous car out on that street.

Nicole DeBlase

Yes, that’s right, absolutely. And we almost are out of time. But, I just wanted to ask Amy a couple, because there is a couple of topics that have come up during the conference. And I guess the first thing is on the construction business. Are you guys starting to see indications of restocking from North America dealers? We’ve heard that from a couple of other companies.

Amy Campbell

This is Amy Campbell. Denise and my voice sounds alike, so we get confused on the transcript. I would say no, we are not seeing evidence of restocking, either in China where dealer inventories remain pretty low. And so that’s not been a case of North America. If you think of our North America dealer inventory position, we worked really hard at the end of 2016 to pull inventory out. And all things being equal, we’re still working to pull inventory out by the end of this year. I think that will be largely dependent on what the 2018 forecast looks like. So, I would say, we’re more in a destocking to kind of flat inventory position certainly than any kind of restocking taking place.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, got it. And then, just one more on oil and gas. Any new developments there? It seems like aftermarket activity was starting to pick-up in the first quarter, has that continued?

Amy Campbell

I think especially in Texas and West Texas and South Texas, there is quite a bit of activity going on. Dealers service days are full during overhauls and repairs to some of well servicing and drilling equipment. We’re seeing an occasional order for new equipment as well on the wealth servicing side. So, I’d say, activity goes on, we continue to watch oil prices closely and they continue to be a bit -- we see a long period of time, where they kind of say above 50 which is where we’re comfortable and really where the outlook is forecasting to be and then this week they dropped $5 a barrel. So, I think that’s something we keep a constant eye on. We haven’t -- it doesn’t respond weekly to the overall demand, the drillers or our focus on getting oil out, especially in West Texas, they’ve lowered their cost of production. And so I think we are still in a good place there.

Nicole DeBlase

Any other burning questions from the audience? We have 20 seconds left.

Unidentified Analyst

This will be quick too, one more for Denise. What is roughly the population of mining trucks globally and roughly what share do you have of that population? Thanks.

Denise Johnson

Well, it depends on how you classify large mining trucks and whether you include the 100 ton trucks or not. So, Amy, which ones you like to…

Amy Campbell

We talk about large mining trucks, 150 ton and above.

Denise Johnson

So, we have roughly 50% of share in large mining trucks, 50 to 60% somewhere in that range, depending on the model. So, well over half. And if you include the 100 ton trucks, I think we are around 12,000 total population.

Q - Nicole DeBlase

Great. Well, thank you Amy; thank you Denise.

