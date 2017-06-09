ARI Network's (ARIS) CEO Roy Olivier on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ARI Network Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIS)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 8, 2017 4:30 p.m. ET

Executives

Matthew Zomboracz - Corporate Controller

Roy Olivier - CEO

Bill Nurthen - CFO

Analysts

Louie Toma - Craig-Hallum

Ed Woo - Ascendiant Capital

Matt Gall - Barrington Research

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the ARI Network Services' Fiscal Third Quarter Year Ending 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Matthew Zomboracz, ARI's Corporate Controller. Please go ahead, sir.

Matthew Zomboracz

Thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results. With me on the call today are Roy W. Olivier, Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Nurthen, Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we will open up the call to a question-and-answer session. Please note that we are also webcasting this call on our Investor Relations Web site at investor.arinet.com. The earnings press release was issued earlier and is also posted on the Investor Relations Web site.

Before I turn the call over to management, I'd like to remind everyone that during today's call, including the Q&A session, we may make forward-looking statements regarding expected revenue, earnings, future plans, opportunities and other expectations of the company. These estimates and plans, and other forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied on the call.

These risks are detailed in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such, maybe amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements made during this conference call are based upon information known to ARI as of the date and time of this call. ARI assumes no obligation to update the information presented in today's call.

During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. These measures when used in combination with GAAP results provide us with additional analytical tools that allow us to better understand our business. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures can be found on our Investor Relations Web site.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Roy W. Olivier, ARI's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Roy Olivier

Thanks, Matt, and thanks to all of you on the line for participating in today's call. Now we continue to make progress executing our FY'17 plan, seeing improvement in many areas of the business, and we're excited about our Q3 results. The results demonstrate that we're continuing to execute well around our strategy of expanding our total addressable markets, creating and launching new products, raising our average revenue per dealer, and executing on acquisitions that align with our strategy.

That said, we do need to focus on improving other areas of our business, most notably our organic growth rates. We reported record revenues for the 13th straight quarter, and I'm excited to report that the churn improvement we saw during the last few quarters continued in Q3. We had a strong quarter in bookings, delivering 3.8 million versus 3.2 million last year, but the totals include a large order which I will talk about in more detail later in the call.

We do continue to see some headwinds in expanding new bookings versus the previous year. While new bookings are slightly behind last year, net new bookings are significantly up due to the decline in our year-to-date churn rates. We will discuss these items in more detail, but for now, I'll turn the call over to Bill to go over the financials in detail, and then I'll be back to comment further.

Bill Nurthen

Thanks, Roy, and good afternoon to everyone listening on the call. I will now share with you some more details regarding our financial results for the third quarter of our fiscal 2017, which ended on April 30, 2017. Total revenues for the third quarter were $13.4 million, which compares to $12 million in the same period last year. This represented our 13th consecutive quarter of revenue growth. Year-over-year the total growth was 12%, of which approximately 4% was organic.

Recurring revenue comprised 91.9% of revenue in the third quarter of '17, compared with 92.2% of revenue in the prior year. Recurring revenue grew 11.6% year-over-year, and the organic growth rate in our recurring revenues was approximately 6%. From a recurring revenue perspective, we experienced organic growth in all of our four core product offerings, with the most significant dollar growth in our lead generation and eCommerce Web site offering, and the largest percentage growth in the digital marketing services and business management software offerings.

You may recall from our last earnings call that I noted that we had finally made up the revenue from the large business management software customer, that churned over a year ago, due to them being acquired, and that we expected to resume organic growth in that business in this quarter. This did happen as the recurring revenue on that line grew about 8%, and due to the increase in bookings we have experienced over the last two quarters, including the 100-plus location booking that Roy will speak about later. We expect the business management software offering to have double-digit growth over the next 12 to 24 months.

Breaking down total revenue by product for the third quarter, lead generation Web site revenue for the quarter was $7.3 million compared with $6.1 million in the prior year. eCatalog was $4.4 million compared with $4.5 million in the prior year, business management software revenue was $800,000 compared with $700,000 in the prior year, digital marketing revenue was $700,000 compared with $500,000 in the prior year.

And lastly, our other revenue was $200,000 compared with $200,000 last year. Looking ahead, I do not think we will experience much change in our organic growth rate as we close out our fiscal year, and it may even be a little lower in Q4 as our core dealer bookings number was a little softer than we would like in Q3. As we look to fiscal year 2018, we will be targeting a higher organic growth rate than we experienced in fiscal 2017.

We believe a number of factors contribute to increasing our organic growth rate which include the scaling up of our sales on our new product offerings, continued synergies associated with the Auction123 acquisition, the implementation of license sales booked in our business management software business, and the growth benefits associated with the ongoing reductions we have experienced in churn.

Turning to profitability, we believe this could be a strong quarter for us given we had largely put behind us the proxy and acquisition-related charges from the first half of the year. Additionally, Q3 represented the first quarter where we realized the approximately $400,000 annualized cost synergies from the Auction123 acquisition. All that considered, the results actually exceeded our expectations as the company reported record highs for operating profit and adjusted EBITDA in the quarter.

Looking at gross profit, our gross profit was $10.8 million in Q3 or 80.5% of revenue compared to $9.7 million or 80.5% of revenue in the same period last year. The flat performance from a margin perspective represents the additional acquired software amortization associated with the Auction123 acquisition, offset by the previously noted cost synergies realized from that acquisition. Going forward, we expect gross margins to run in the low end of our 80% to 82% range as we continue to dedicate resources to migrating customers to our newer lead generation platforms, as well as continue to grow our digital marketing services offering, which tends to run at a lower gross margin.

Turning to operating profit, the firm recorded an operating profit in the third quarter of $1.5 million or 11.1% of revenue versus an operating profit of $900,000 or 7.7% in the same period last year. The result represented the highest quarterly operating profit in the company's history, as well as the first time the operating margins were in the double digits since the third quarter of our fiscal 2011. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to efficiencies gained on our sales and marketing line, however we did also experience cost efficiencies on the customer operations and support and general and administrative lines of the P&L.

Looking a little deeper at some of the operational lines on our P&L compared to last year, sales and marketing is an area where we continue to gain efficiency and scale as the expense on this line actually decreased over the prior year.

Some of the efficiency gains were as we expected, however, we do have some vacant headcount in this group which led to some of the softness in our dealer bookings for Q3. We will be looking to add to this headcount in Q4 to give us a good start heading into the fiscal 2018. In customer operations and support, we believe we are starting to see some of the cost efficiencies associated with our India office as this quarter, on a percentage of revenue bases, represented the best quarterly performance since the third quarter of our fiscal 2015.

Looking at the software development line, it was up $284,000 year-over-year. The increase primarily relates to the new operating expenses associated with bringing on Auction123; however there is also some expense here associated with the increased software development headcount in our India office.

Lastly, the year-over-year dollar increases on the general, administrative, and depreciation lines are primarily attributable to the incremental operating expenses associated with the Auction123 acquisition. We continue to see scale on the G&A line however, and believe that can continue as our revenues grow.

Looking at pre-tax profit, our pre-tax profit for the quarter was $1.3 million versus a pre-tax profit of $800,000 in the prior year. Our interest expense was up about $82,000 year-over-year due to the senior debt brought on to close the Auction123 acquisition. That said, our interest expense was down sequentially as we paid down debt, and were able to reduce the interest rate on our senior debt due to the lowering our leverage ratio.

Net income for the quarter was $1.4 million or $0.08 per share compared with net income of $448,000 or $0.03 per share in the prior year. One thing I will note is that our tax rate for the quarter was negative 10% compared with 45.1% in the same period last year. The reduced tax rate was due to the effects of a tax study we completed in the quarter, which produced approximately $600,000 of tax credits. If you removed the impact of these tax credits our EPS would have been approximately $0.05 per share versus $0.03 in the prior year. Another positive note on the tax study is that it should serve to lower our tax rate going forward whereas in the past our tax rate ran between 43% and 45% we expect it to run between 38% and 40% for the foreseeable future.

Turning to adjusted EBITDA; this hit a record high for the company at $3 million in the third quarter of 2017 or 22.5% of revenue compared to $2.2 million or 18.2% of revenue in the same period last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin represents the highest margin performance since the first quarter of our fiscal 2012. I will discuss our outlook and how we expect adjusted EBITDA to trend for the remainder of fiscal 2017 and going forward later in the call.

Taking a look at cash flow, Q3 is seasonally the time of our highest cash flow generation, this quarter did not disappoint as we set a record high quarterly cash flow from operations of $3.2 million which compares to $2.6 million in the same period last year. On a trailing-12 months basis we have now produced approximately $9.2 million of cash flow from operations. Free cash flow which we calculate as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and software capitalization was also very strong at $2.7 million in Q3 compared with $1.9 million in the same period last year.

If you recall from our last earnings call, I noted that the scaling of our software development capability in the India Office allowed us to decommission some outsourced software development labor which we're working on capitalized software development projects. For this reason, we expect the cost of our capitalized software to come down in the second half of our fiscal year, we did experience this effect in Q3 and as a result of that and lower capital expenditures, we continue to expect free cash flow to grow at a significantly higher rate in cash flow from operations for fiscal 2017. On a trailing-12 months basis, we now produce $6.5 million of free cash flow compared to $4.9 million in fiscal 2016 and we expect that number to improve as we close out our fourth quarter.

Looking at the balance sheet, I want to start first by recapping where we stood at the close of the Auction123 acquisition on November 1, 2016. You may recall that we financed the transaction with approximately $2 million of excess cash flow and through our refinancing of our senior debt with Silicon Valley Bank, we estimated at that time that our total debt balance which we defined as debt from our line of credit, notes payable and capital lease obligations was roughly $16.8 million and that we had a cash balance of approximately $3.4 million for net debt of $13.4 million.

Our cash flow performance has been strong enough such that six months following that transaction, we have reduced our net debt from $13.4 million to $10 million. As of quarter end on April 30, 2017 our cash and cash equivalents were $5.6 million and our debt balance was $15.6 million for net debt of approximately $10 million. The cash balance is essentially back to where it peaked prior to the acquisition of Auction123 further you may recall that our target for fiscal year end on July 31, 2017 was to add the cash balance back above $5 million and our net debt below $10 million.

We have essentially achieved that target a quarter early and look to improve on those numbers as we close the fiscal year. In conclusion Q3 put us well on the path to achieving our goals for fiscal 2017, to restate those goals for the second half of the fiscal year, we were targeting adjusted EBITDA outperforming the prior year both in aggregate and from a margin perspective and having the outperformance be such that it allowed us to produce similar margins for fiscal 2017 compared to fiscal 2016, despite the proxy and acquisition-related charges we incurred in the first half of the year.

We were also targeting an adjusted EBITDA annualized run rate of over $10 million for the second half of the year and margin expansion such that we had a chance to improve our operating income and EPS year-over-year despite the excess depreciation and amortization charges associated with our acquisition of Auction123.

The strong performance in Q3 has positioned us well towards achieving all of those goals and with the tax study we completed this quarter, our EPS is already ahead of our full fiscal year 2016 performance. As we look ahead, I want to be clear that Q3 was exceptionally strong and that $3 million of adjusted EBITDA and 22.5% adjusted EBITDA margins should not be considered to go forward run rate for the business.

As previously noted, a contributor to some of the margin expansion in the quarter was open headcount which we are looking to fill in Q4. Further as we can to grow our organic growth rate we will want to target margins in the 18% to 22% range in the near future. It will most likely operate in the mid to lower end of that range as we invest dollars back into the business.

All that said, we do feel like adjusted EBITDA margins will be stepping up from the 17% to 18% range they have run over the last nine quarters due to the efficiencies in scale we have added to the business. For Q4, our goal is to finish the year fiscal year with $10 million of adjusted EBITDA which would represent approximately 19% to 20% margin in the quarter.

Additionally, through Q3, we have recorded impressive numbers on a trailing-12 months basis in all of our key financial metrics of revenue operating profit EPS adjusted EBITDA and cash flow. As we close before we expect to see further improvements in all of those metrics on a trailing-12 month basis recording level will be again another record year for ARI.

I will now turn the call back over to Roy.

Roy Olivier

Thanks, Bill. For the last few quarters, I've opened this section of the call by reiterating our strategy; I will not do that again on this call, and would point new listeners to last quarter's conference call transcript for an overview of our strategy. Historical transcripts can be found on our Investor Relations Web site at investor.arinet.com under the financial section.

I will just remind listeners today that ARI's SaaS platform business helping manufacturers and dealers and select the vertical markets sell more stuff. It is our intention to be the leader in omni-channel retailing as it applies to our markets and by helping our customers navigate the growing trend of researching online and buying in-store.

We are excited about the shift in consumer behavior and believe that we are in the best position to help our dealers in our markets capitalize them benefit from their shift. We continue to deploy our new data manager our team product with great success and are focused on development of our next generation catalog viewers. We have conducted several focus groups like sessions with the OEMs and dealers and the feedback has been very positive. We continue to be excited about the opportunities data manager RT and the new catalog viewer products bring and believe it will extend our total addressable market with manufacturers who build complex equipment that require service from a service or dealer network.

As a reminder, this product dramatically reduces the amount of time it takes the manufacturer to develop and deploy technical documentation and we believe it can drive organic revenue in our e-catalog business. We also reported last quarter that we rewrote our current e-commerce and lead generation platform which is being rolled out to customers now. As I mentioned on the last call we now have several hundred customers operating on the platform and they're very happy with the performance so far.

To that point, we recently completed a head-to-head test of this platform versus our largest competitor in the space and we outperform their platform in all key areas for example on our most recent test we improve lead volume from 22% to 74% in the test dealers. We have rolled out the platform in several vertical markets and we remain bullish about its prospects to reduce turn and accelerate new bookings and up cells in the coming quarters.

The product investments we have been making and the other operational improvements we have made are starting to positively impact our churn rates. I'm excited to report that our same store churn rate meeting the churn rate exclusive of the impact of off from one to three for the quarter was 14.3 down from 18.7 last year. With the inclusion of Auction123, which historically has run at a higher churn rate? The churn rate was 17.1, which is still ahead of the 18.7 we reported last year.

We expected Auction123 to have higher churn rates, and we continue to execute a plan to reduce the churn rate in that business overall we're pleased with our progress in this area and will continue to focus on improving our products and services to drive down this important metric. New bookings for the quarter were $3.8 million up from $3.2 million last year. This figure doesn't grew the very large single sale in the tire and wheel vertical which was a great win for the team and a relationship we're very excited about.

Dealer bookings ran behind last year. We were a little light on sales headcount and you may recall that Q3 last year was exceptionally strong as we ran a very successful digital marketing campaign with a core group of dealer customers. As I mentioned last quarter, our net new bookings number is running ahead of last year due to the lower churn rates. We are currently reevaluating our sales messaging and approach, and looking to fill open positions in order to return dealer bookings to their historical levels. In addition, as we discussed last quarter, we have begun actively cross-selling ARI products into DCi's customer base, and the results continue to be promising.

During the quarter, we did have some exciting new customer wins. We did go live with a 24-store tire and wheel customer in Southern California. In addition, we booked a very large sale with one of the top 10 tire and wheel dealers in the United States during quarter which represents a 100-plus location licensing commitment. That project will go live over the course of FY18. Both of these opportunities were highly competitive, and we were happy to prevail against one of our most visible competitors. We also closed an OEM relationship with Argo ATV to provide Data Manager RT and PartSmart web for their dealer portal, and entered into a data access agreement allowing ARI to include their content in our offerings.

Finally, we were also approved by [Coyote] [ph] to be the preferred Web site provider for their dealers, which allows dealers to use co-op fees to help fund the ARI Web site. We have now grown revenues every year I've been at ARI, and we expect FY17 to be no different. We have been targeting revenues between $53 million and $55 million, but I expect we'll be slightly below or at the low end of that range. The good news is that we expect to deliver very strong adjusted EBITDA performance for the year, as previously mentioned by Bill. We continue to show nice improvements in cash flows and adjusted EBITDA, and will continue to focus on generating those in order to position the company to execute on our strategy without diluting shareholders.

That said, I will add that as we go into FY18 we are rethinking our messaging, sales approach, and compensation plans to put more emphasis on organic recurring revenue growth. Since we have historically made decisions based on a priority of generating EBITDA, at the levels of EBITDA and cash flow we are generating today, we want to make a few adjustments to focus on driving higher revenue growth. We have a great team of people here at ARI who have consistently delivered the results we've asked for, and I'm confident that as we update our approach we can improve our organic growth rates

In summary, we're very pleased with the Q3 results and with our progress toward another record year in FY17. We're excited about the opportunities in front of us, and we will continue to work hard every day to maximize shareholder value. We have made, and expect to continue to make, significant progress in terms of growing the business on both the top and bottom line.

With that, let me open up the call for your questions. Operator, please instruct our listeners how to queue up.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Louie Toma with Craig-Hallum.

Louie Toma

Hi, guys, thanks for taking my call. Just a couple of quick questions, one of the things that you mentioned is looking at revenues per dealer as a metric -- as an important metric to gauge your business, can you give us a sense on how we can quantify that? Is there any data that you can give us to show that the metrics are moving in the right direction from that perspective?

Roy Olivier

We typically include in our IR deck average revenue per customer by product type, catalogue, Web site, et cetera. I think we typically update those once a year, Bill?

Bill Nurthen

In the IR deck it's updated quarterly.

Roy Olivier

It is, okay. So the IR deck has the quarterly numbers. And if you need those historically we can get them to you.

Bill Nurthen

Yes, I mean, I -- basically we did -- there's not significant change quarter-over-quarter, but we have seen some little bit of uptick in the Web site number -- Web site lead generation number in recent quarters. And we saw a little bit of uptick in eCatalog this quarter and in business management software. Actually I'm just looking at it now, and basically every offering of the core four offerings had a slight uptick quarter-over-quarter on ARPD.

Roy Olivier

And as we go into FY18 we typically will do some price increases on products, so you'll start to see that in the first segment quarter of FY'18.

Louie Toma

Got it, that's helpful, thank you. And just to talk a little bit more about the Auction123 acquisition. Can you talk a little bit about what's been done since you've integrated it? It looks like you've got some great cost synergies, maybe talk a little bit about the revenue synergies that you've been able to get from that or what you expect just going forward?

Roy Olivier

Yes, I think there's a long list. I'll give you three that I can -- off the top of my head, and Bill may have a couple more. I mean, obviously there's a big cost adjustment that's reflected in this quarter from a - just an execution perspective Auction123 typically did not sell on annual contracts, like ARI does. So we have started moving them toward more annual contracts which will allow us to at least have a little more predictability to the churn rates because we know when things are coming up for renewal. And we have in fact taken part of one of our sales teams, married it up with the two sales reps that Auction123 had in place. We've moved them to our CRM. We've moved them to our sales approach in a very disciplined process of outbound calling and sales. And we've started to see some pretty good results in some areas of the business. We're basically selling three products into the Auction123 customer base at this point.

We're selling the core Auction123 market listing tool, we're selling some new eBay offerings that allow dealers to basically buy -- think of it as a park -- a 10 slot parking lot that they can put cars or motorcycles into and then swap out as they sell a car with the next car. And of course, we're selling our dealer Web site platform with auto data in it. And I think we've seen some success with two of the three of those. The third has been a little more of a learning curve, but we're still pretty bullish on the prospects there. Bill, you got something you want to add?

Bill Nurthen

No, not much. Some of the stuff that Auction was doing with eBay we're also brining down into Powersports as well, so there's some -- a little bit of a reverse synergy there where we're bringing some of their capabilities into our business as well.

Louie Toma

Got it, thank you. And just lastly, you mentioned that you had a large order that impacted your bookings. Can you help us quantify what that was, and what bookings would have been excluding that large order that you had?

Bill Nurthen

Yes, so the booking was essentially about a $1 million booking related to, again, a 100-plus location tire customer where we're implementing our business management software. So if you -- I think the number…

Roy Olivier

3.8.

Bill Nurthen

Was 3.8, and so we'd be down to around -- I'm sorry 2.8, excuse me, without that booking.

Louie Toma

Got it. Thank you very much guys. Nice quarter.

Roy Olivier

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Ed Woo with Ascendiant Capital.

Ed Woo

Yes, thanks. Congratulations on the quarter. I had a question in terms of your outlook for M&A acquisitions. I wonder if, now that Auction123 is a little bit behind you guys, are you guys going to possibly take a more aggressive stance going forward?

Roy Olivier

Yes, I mean I think we're certainly comfortable with the performance of the, I guess, the Auction123 business and the integrated business, and it certainly puts us in a position to move a little bit quicker than we expected six months ago. So there continues to be some interesting opportunities out there, and from a timing perspective we certainly would love to have one of those fall into place, if you will, over the next six months. However, we don't pursue acquisitions on a timeline. We pursue them if they make sense strategically and financially. But to your point, yes, I think we're in a really good position to kind of turn up the heat in our activity in that area.

Ed Woo

Great. Was the integration of Auction123 faster than you guys expected because of the experience you guys have gained from some of your other recent acquisitions?

Roy Olivier

I think it was just kind of on track with what we expected. We did not attempt to integrate every aspect of it, which is something that we've tried to do the last few acquisitions. But the pieces that we have integrated moved along consistent with our expectations.

Bill Nurthen

Yes, I think too with the -- we knew with the way it was as a standalone and with the synergies that we were going to bring to it that it was going to be highly accretive for us. And so from that standpoint getting the synergies and getting the margin we want out of the business, we've gone a long way to achieving that pretty quickly. I wouldn't say it was more quickly than expected, but it was part of the reason which we were highly interested in the transaction. And to Roy's point earlier, from a financial perspective where we continue to reduce our net debt over $1 million a quarter, our net debt is at like $10 million now. So when we close key portal, it'll be $8. something, and again, that'll position us very well from a financial standpoint to start looking at transactions again.

Ed Woo

Great. Well, thank you, and good luck.

Roy Olivier

Thank you.

Bill Nurthen

Thanks, Ed.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Gary Prestopino from Barrington Research.

Matt Gall

Hi, good afternoon. This is Matt Gall in for Gary. Thanks for taking our question, just had a question following up on the sales team and kind of the headcount maybe that you're looking to add to and maybe that that had some impact on some new bookings. Can you kind of describe it that maybe in any of your core products or is it kind of across the board where maybe you're looking to add some of that headcount?

Roy Olivier

Just a quick reminder, we have multiple sales teams. We have an OEM sales team and a deal sales team, and then we've got kind of an international sales team. And then separately, we have a renewal team that also does up-sells. I think the two teams that are under headcount, one team being significantly under headcount is dealer sales. The other team, that's a little bit under headcount, is OEM sales. So OEM sales ran behind last year, and dealer sales ran a little bit behind last year. So those are the two areas where we've kind of heated up our recruiting efforts, and hope to fill those seats in the -- certainly during this quarter to have everybody up and trained as we move into the fall selling season. Summer is typically a lighter selling season for us because the dealers are busy, but we need those seats trained and filled as we get into September and later.

Anything you want to add to that, Bill? No?

Matt Gall

All right, thanks for that. And then I'll look for the average revenue per dealers in the deck when I have a chance, though I know, Bill, you kind of mentioned directionally where they were. I guess one just last housekeeping item, you'd mentioned with the expectation for the lower tax rate to the study to get completed. As we look at Q4, is that -- should it be within that range or is that possibly even lower from this benefit, and then maybe into 2018 should expect that 38% to 40% range?

Bill Nurthen

No, I'd start to model that in Q4.

Matt Gall

In Q4, okay. Thanks for taking our questions.

Roy Olivier

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And that concludes our question-and-answer session for today. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for any closing comments.

Roy Olivier

Well, thank you again for joining us on today's call. We look forward to talking to you at the conclusion of the fourth quarter of our FY17. Have a great evening.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. And you may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

