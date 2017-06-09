Russell 3000 Dividend Dog Net Gain Ace Will Gain When People Go To Movies Again

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five June top-yield Russell 3000 dividend dog stocks showed 26% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little Dogs ruled June's Russell 3000 top ten.

Broker target-estimated June Russell 3000 top ten net gains ranged 23%-81%, topped by NCMI 6/6/17. The master list was pre-screened for yields over 6% and net returns greater than -15%.

"All Russell US Indexes are subsets of the Russell 3000® Index, [namely] large-cap Russell 1000® & small-cap Russell 2000® Indexes. These Indexes are. building-blocks of financial-products [and] performance-benchmarks."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 23% To 81% Net Gains For Ten Russell 3000® Dogs By May 2018

Five of ten top Russell 3000® dividend dogs by yield were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Russell 3000® dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for June 2018:

National CineMedia (NCMI) was projected to net $811.72, based on a median target price estimate from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) was projected to net $564.42, based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% more than the market as a whole.

Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (FSAM) was projected to net $547.57, based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for FSAM.

Windstream Holdings (WIN) was projected to net $485.38, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% less than the market as a whole.

Medley Management (MDLY) was projected to net $442.18, based on a median target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for MDLY.

CBL & Associates (CBL) was projected to net $374.40, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Whitestone (WSR) netted $320.10 based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

New Senior Investment Group (SNR) was projected to net $304.18, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for SNR.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) was projected to net $239.64 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from three brokers, less broker fees. TA Beta number was not available for WPG.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) was projected to net $232.72, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 85% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 47.52% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top Russell 3000® Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Russell 3000® Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Russell 3000 all cap stocks selected 6/6/17 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Arlington Asset Investment (AI) [1] was the one of three financial services representatives in the top ten.

Other financial services firms placed fourth and sixth, Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) [4], and Medley Management (MDLY) [6].

Five real estate sector representatives placed second, third, fifth, ninth, and tenth. Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [2], RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) [3], CBL & Associates (CBL) [5], Washington Prime Group (WPG) [9], and New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) [10].

Finally, one industrials firm was seventh, Ship Finance International (SFL) [7], and one communication services sector firm placed eighth, Windstream Holdings (WIN) [8], to complete the Russell 3000® top ten for June. (If it sounds familiar this was the same list as the the Russell 2000® top ten by yield.)

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Russell 3000 Dogs Showed 13% To 71% Upsides To June, 2018; (31) Worst Downside From One of Eleven Was -10%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Estimated (32) A 10.79% Median Target Price Upside and (33) 22.16% Net Gain From 30 Russell 3000 Upside Dogs Come June 2018

The top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 6, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 8.5% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 6.1% in the coming year. Notice, price moving to about $850 away from dividend in the coming year is far away from any transition to a Dow-like overbought condition for Russell 3000 top yield dogs for 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 26% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Russell 3000 Dividend Stocks To May 2018

Ten top Russell 3000 dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The master list was prescreened to only include firms with over 6% dividends and with net returns greater than -15%.

As noted above, top ten Russell 3000 dividend dogs selected 6/6/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (24) Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Russell 2000 Dogs Delivering 41.49% Vs. (25) 32.95% Net Gains by All Ten by June, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Russell 2000 kennel by yield were predicted by 26% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The very lowest priced Russell 2000 top yield dog, RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 56.44%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Russell 2000 dividend dogs for June 6 were: RAIT Financial Trust, Fifth Street Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:FSAM), Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN), Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY), and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT), with prices ranging from $2.31 to $6.27.

Five higher-priced Russell 2000 dividend dogs for June 6 were: Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Ship Finance Intl (NYSE:SFL), and Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI), whose prices ranged from $7.78 to $14.39.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Russell 2000 dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: wonderwall.co.uk

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.