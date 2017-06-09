These Are The Top Dividend ETFs

A third fund comes in as a strong contender, lacking the longer histories of the top two funds but offering low expenses and an appealing investment strategy.

Two of the ETFs rise to the top on the basis of consistent outperformance over the other dividend ETFs and the the broader market.

Last week I reviewed ten dividend ETFs. The objective of that exercise was to identify a core equity fund by using moderate dividend yield as an indicator for a portfolio with high potential for sustained capital growth and a reasonably defensive positioning. High current income was not an explicit priority in my quest for the top dividend ETF. Regular readers will be aware that my preferred vehicle for current income is a portfolio of closed-end funds. This exercise was a venture into a new realm for me. It was an area I had not previously explored or followed. My approach expanded and evolved as I went through the list and as I received input and insights from readers. I didn’t set any hard parameters at the onset and opened with a review of six funds (Looking For The Top Dividend ETF) that, as it turns out, were not the best selections. As new funds hit my screen I added them into a second (Top Dividend ETFs: Round 2) and then a third (SDOG: Good, But Good Enough?) article. The result is that those three articles turned into something of a hodgepodge that I’ve decided could benefit from a summary.

Some of my findings and conclusions drew responses from readers who have strong feelings or investment commitments to funds I rejected. I really wasn’t aware of the ongoing disagreements among advocates of some of these funds. With my uninvested perspective I came down strongly pro and con on a few of them. Commenters who wanted to defend their own choices or holdings in the face of the data found all manner of reasons why their fund was superior, but in my view none of those held up. Of the funds in my reject pile, only one looked to me to merit further consideration but, even so, it remains in that reject group.

Ten Dividend ETFs

Here, then, are the funds I’ve looked at.

First, there are three I considered to be the top of the group: It’s my view that there is something here for any equity-dividend investment strategy other than high yield.

The First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) is an exchange-traded index fund. The objective of the fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield before fees and expenses of the Value Line Dividend Index. FVD is one of the ETFs that blurs the lines between active and passive management, seeking to replicate an index that employs quant-based analysis to determine its holdings. FVD is considerably more expensive than most dividend ETFs. The fund is not available commission free on any platform.



is an exchange-traded index fund. The objective of the fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield before fees and expenses of the Value Line Dividend Index. FVD is one of the ETFs that blurs the lines between active and passive management, seeking to replicate an index that employs quant-based analysis to determine its holdings. FVD is considerably more expensive than most dividend ETFs. The fund is not available commission free on any platform. The PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPHD) tracks the price and yield of the S&P 500 Low-Volatility High-Dividend Index. Standard & Poor's compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is composed of 50 securities traded on the S&P 500 Index that historically have provided high dividend yields and low volatility. The Fund is rebalanced and reconstituted bi-annually, in January and July. The fund is not available commission free on any platform.



tracks the price and yield of the S&P 500 Low-Volatility High-Dividend Index. Standard & Poor's compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is composed of 50 securities traded on the S&P 500 Index that historically have provided high dividend yields and low volatility. The Fund is rebalanced and reconstituted bi-annually, in January and July. The fund is not available commission free on any platform. The iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:DVY) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance before fees and expenses of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index. The index screens the equity universe by factors such as dividend per share growth rate, dividend payout percentage rate, and dividend yield. DVY is available commission free from Fidelity.

Next are the close seconds, two funds that are worth investing in but I see as having a flaw, not necessarily fatal but sufficient to keep them out of my top category.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities with a history of consistently growing dividends. Companies are screened for sustainability of dividend growth and are broadly diversified across industries. Dividend growth over five years allows for balanced sector diversification, as it can include sectors with a more recent history of dividends but with potent growth potential, such as technology. DVY is available commission-free from Fidelity.

seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities with a history of consistently growing dividends. Companies are screened for sustainability of dividend growth and are broadly diversified across industries. Dividend growth over five years allows for balanced sector diversification, as it can include sectors with a more recent history of dividends but with potent growth potential, such as technology. DVY is available commission-free from Fidelity. The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) is an ETF that applies the Dogs of the Dow Theory on a sector-by-sector basis using the S&P 500 as its starting universe of eligible securities. DVY is available commission free from Charles Schwab.

Finally, the five also-rans. Four of these have extremely low fees, which helps to explain their appeal.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) seeks investment results that track, as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. Provides exposure to high dividend yielding stocks issued by U.S. companies that have a record of consistently paying dividends and have strong relative fundamental strength based on select financial ratios. The methodology considers multiple metrics, including dividend growth and dividend yield. The fund is available commission free from Charles Schwab.



seeks investment results that track, as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. Provides exposure to high dividend yielding stocks issued by U.S. companies that have a record of consistently paying dividends and have strong relative fundamental strength based on select financial ratios. The methodology considers multiple metrics, including dividend growth and dividend yield. The fund is available commission free from Charles Schwab. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) tracks the performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index, stock of companies with a record of growing their dividends year over year. Securities are chosen based on a history of increasing dividend payouts for at least ten consecutive years. It provides exposure to dividend paying large-cap companies with value characteristics. VIG follows the passively managed full-replication approach we have come to expect from Vanguard. It is currently available for commission-free trading on Vanguard, TD Ameritrade and Firstrade.



tracks the performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index, stock of companies with a record of growing their dividends year over year. Securities are chosen based on a history of increasing dividend payouts for at least ten consecutive years. It provides exposure to dividend paying large-cap companies with value characteristics. VIG follows the passively managed full-replication approach we have come to expect from Vanguard. It is currently available for commission-free trading on Vanguard, TD Ameritrade and Firstrade. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) tracks the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index comprising common stocks of companies characterized by above-average dividend yields. VYM’s index consists of roughly 440 holdings and exposure is tilted towards consumer, energy, and industrials. Securities are chosen for inclusion in the fund based on current yield. Only the highest yielding companies are chosen. It is currently available for commission free trading on Vanguard, TD Ameritrade and Firstrade.



tracks the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index comprising common stocks of companies characterized by above-average dividend yields. VYM’s index consists of roughly 440 holdings and exposure is tilted towards consumer, energy, and industrials. Securities are chosen for inclusion in the fund based on current yield. Only the highest yielding companies are chosen. It is currently available for commission free trading on Vanguard, TD Ameritrade and Firstrade. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index. The index is designed to measure the performance of a group of U.S. equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis. Very large blue chips dominate this product's top holdings raising the possibility that the fund may duplicate other holdings in a portfolio. The fund is available commission free from Fidelity.



seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index. The index is designed to measure the performance of a group of U.S. equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis. Very large blue chips dominate this product's top holdings raising the possibility that the fund may duplicate other holdings in a portfolio. The fund is available commission free from Fidelity. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDL): The investment objective of this fund is to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index. This index consists of roughly 100 holdings with exposure tilted most heavily towards utilities, telecoms and energy. The fund is highly concentrated in its top holdings; the top ten make up more than three-fifths of the total assets of the fund. The fund is not available commission free on any platform.

This table summarizes some fund characteristics:





There are several things I note here as interesting.

FVD has the highest turnover by a large margin. This fund is the least passively managed of the group. Management is agile and ready to work within the context of changing market conditions. In each of the previous articles in this series I noted portfolio characteristics and sector weightings. For longer term planning purposes this would seem to be least relevant for FVD. Either VIG, which has extremely low turnover, or SDOG, with its fixed sector weighting, would demonstrate more stable allocations over time.

DGRO and VYM have the largest portfolios; SHPH and SDOG have the smallest.

Weighting schemes vary. Seven funds emphasize dividends in their weightings. Two (FVD and SDOG) are equal weighted and one (SCHD) uses market-cap weighting with a cap. I'm inclined to consider market cap weighting as an inappropriate strategy in this category but one that may be more compatible with the low fee structure of the fund.

Expense Ratios

The first thing that put people off the best of these funds is that they tend to have high fees. One of the top three funds (FVD) carries an expense ratio a full ten times that of the lowest-priced fund (SCHD) which I considered as being one of the bottom tier. The other two have expenses of 0.30% (SPHD) and 0.39% (DVY) substantially higher than the 0.07-0.08% of the low-priced funds. Only one of the three (DVY) trades commission free on any platform, Fidelity in this case.

I’ve discussed my opinion on expenses and fees many times; most recently in some detail in the first article in this series (here). To me it’s obvious that for a set of funds that address a given investment objective, net gains take priority over expenses. There is no logical basis for seeking out lower fees if one is giving up net return. But that is all too often the case.

There are often good reasons to pay close attention to expense ratios when considering investing in funds. It would be naïve to suggest otherwise. Readers who do put a high priority on expenses will want to look closely at one from the second set of funds, DGRO. DGRO’s expense ratio is only 0.08%, putting it in a five-way tie for second place for the metric. It has an investment strategy based on dividend growth and dividend sustainability which should appeal to many dividend investors. It is broadly diversified and has put up performance numbers competitive with the best of the ten funds. The only thing that keeps it out of my top set is that it is relatively untested as it has only a three-year record.

Objectives, Strategies and Dividend Yield

Although each of the ten funds here emphasizes dividend and each has a portfolio made up of dividend-paying stocks, the strategies, approaches and dividend-yields differ. The right fund for any given investor would depend on how those strategies and approaches correspond with the investor’s goals.

My own goal for a dividend ETF in my portfolio is for a core equity fund that complements a growth-oriented strategy. It is well documented by rigorous research that moderate and stable dividend yields tend to correlate strongly with multiple premia factors: low-volatility, quality and, often, value. A dividend fund that emphasizes quality over yield should, therefore, have high potential for capital growth that outperforms broad market indexes over time, even if that is not an explicit goal of the fund.

Other investors may place a higher priority on dividends for current income and be looking for ETFs with high-yielding portfolios. So let’s compare current dividend yields of the ten funds.

If dividend yield is your priority, SPHD looks like the clear winner. Its 3.8% heads the list and its overall performance puts it solidly in the top three funds. SDOG would be my second choice for the high end of the yield scale here and not simply because it is the second-highest yielding fund. SDOG is the second of the two funds I noted could have made the top cut but for a single concern. In SDOG’s case I consider the caution flag a more serious indicator than DGRO’s short history. SDOG leads the group in volatility and maximum drawdowns since its 2012 inception. On this basis it looks to me to be the least defensive of the ten funds. Any investor concerned that the bull market may be growing a bit long in the tooth will want to take a hard look at SDOG’s volatility as an indicator of how the fund may respond in a real correction (or worse).

Fund Histories

The table below shows annual returns since the inception of DGRO, the youngest fund in the set. The top three performance records for each year are highlighted.

This record clearly shows that SHPD and FVD have the outstanding records over this time frame, followed by DGRO and SDOG. Another key point to notice is that for 2015, a year marked by low to negative returns, only two of the funds beat the 500 index: SPHD and FDL. SPHD did so by an impressive margin. SDOG demonstrates the volatility I referred to above: In 2015 it trailed everything badly, but as markets recovered in 2016—a good year for dividend stocks generally—SDOG led the group. Those who enjoy the roller coaster could find appeal in SDOG.

Dropping DGRO from the list allows a look back to November 2012, SPHD’s first full months. The nine funds from that time frame generated the returns seen in the next table with the top three funds highlighted for each year.

This adds the full year for 2013 and enhances the appeal of SDOG, which places in the leaders for three of the four full-year records. The only other fund to achieve that is SPHD. Only two funds beat the index for 2013, SDOG and SCHD. 2013 was SCHD’s best year, but it has failed to place among the leaders again until the current year to date.

I’ll go back a few more months to SDOG’s first monthly record in the next table.

We now have five months for 2012, and SDOG is the second-best performing fund for those months. Only VIG beat the index for that partial year, however. What we see in this record is how difficult it is for a fund to beat Vanguard’s 500 index.

Obviously one can only draw cautious and limited conclusions from historical performance results, but it is the only record of how fund strategies have performed. It helps that we have a strong (2013), two good (2014 and 2016) and a weak (2015) year in our comparisons. But what we don’t have is a strong correction, something that is surely coming.

My view of these results is that FVD has been a consistently strong fund, never spectacular but always in the money. SPHD, by contrast, is also consistently in the money and, on occasion, spectacularly so. My initial enthusiasm for DVY (see the first article in this series for details) has waned considerably as I expanded beyond the base of comparison funds beyond the low-fee group.

But if we look at total return for a longer-term holding period, we see a somewhat different picture. In the tables below we find the total return from DGRO’s June 2014 inception through 2017 year to date, a few days short of four years' history.

SPHD is the clear return leader, followed by FVD. Third is FDL but only by an insignificant margin. DGRO and DVY are within 60 bps over the four years. All five of these funds beat the index for the period. So these results confirm my top three choices and one of my second group. FDL, which was easy to overlook on the annual data shows itself to have been a strong and steady performer over the four years. SDOG would really not merit any serious consideration on the basis of these numbers.

Going back to the next youngest fund’s inception takes us to SPHD’s October 2012 date. The only change in the top two funds is that the difference between them is narrower. SPHD still leads, but FVD is close on its heels. These are the only funds that beat the benchmark. SDOG shows more strongly over the longer time frame emphasizing its exceptional volatility among this group of funds. FDL falls back into the realm of the readily overlooked.

It’s worth noting, once again, that the low-priced funds make up the trailing pack.

Summary

I think these results inescapably point to two choices and one strong contender. SPHD is the clear top fund of the ten. It has the highest yield and the best total return stats since its 2012 inception. While its fees may be higher than the bargain group, the fund is reasonably cheap to own, and, more importantly in my view, its performance more than justifies paying those fees.

FDV is a close second. SPHD beats on nearly every measure but FDV has a longer and consistently distinguished record (see the second article in the series for details) that sets it apart from the others here. FDV lags in yield, so an investor with a high priority on current income will likely prefer SPHD.

The contender is DGRO, the youngest fund. It presents excellent past performance stats and is the single low-cost fund to have done so. But like FDV, it also lags on yield.

Given that each of these three has consistently bested the broad market benchmarks, any would meet a filter based on past returns. Yield certainly favors SPHD, giving it an edge as my pick for the top dividend ETF to buy today. But since in my own portfolio, I’m putting a lower priority on current income, I am inclined more toward FDV on the basis of its longer record. Both have demonstrated that their strategies are capable of outperforming over multiple years. DGRO offers a strong dividend growth slant, and an investor who considers that positioning as being most appropriate for future market conditions would not, in my view, go wrong choosing the fund.

At this time I am inclined to back off my earlier preference for DVY. I still consider it to be a much more attractive buy than any of the low-priced ETFs, but I don’t consider it to have the potential going forward that SPHD, FDV or DGRO have.

Nor would I be inclined to enter a position in SDOG. From my point of view, the fund’s highly volatile price movements put it into the “better to avoid” category. I consider the fund to fail to fulfill the primary role I look for in a dividend ETF: solid outperformance coupled with strongly defensive portfolio positioning. Readers who do not consider the data here to fully support that negative point of view should review the maximum drawdown data presented in the previous article that focused on SDOG (here).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.