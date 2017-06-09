Let's Dream Up A Reason To Stay Bullish - Sharon Will Bring The Eggplant Parm

There's a way to rationalize this that's based on real market analysis.

I wanted to follow up on a post I wrote a few days ago regarding the simultaneous rally in stocks and bonds.

Remember what I wrote earlier this week about stocks and bonds rallying simultaneously?

No? Me neither. Blame it on the dead brain cells.

But, as I was perusing a Deutsche Bank note on Thursday evening, I remembered that I had indeed broached the subject recently in a piece appropriately entitled "Can Stocks And Bonds Keep Rallying Simultaneously?"

Basically, a lot of people are worried that the price action depicted in the following chart isn't sustainable or otherwise signals that "someone must be wrong":

Of course, the risk parity crowd is having a field day with this. Recall the following from a Bloomberg piece out last week:

Stocks and bonds are rallying in tandem at a time when their hedging power against one another is the strongest in almost a year. Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Brean Capital LLC, sees risk parity strategies at play, snapping up Treasuries as a safeguard against holding equities at record-high prices. The correlation between the S&P 500 and the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index in the past 30 days is -0.67, the lowest since July 2016, data compiled by Bloomberg show. A more negative reading signals prices are likely to move in the opposite direction of one another, providing a stronger hedge. As recently as mid-April, the figure was positive. The best example of this hedging strength at work was May 17, when the S&P 500 plunged 1.8 percent, its biggest drop since September. Treasuries, by contrast, rallied the most since July 2016. The fact that both markets are rallying even with this offsetting dynamic at work suggests that investors are buying both sides as a way to offset their exposure to losses - like those described by Bank of America's Rajan - according to Tchir at Brean Capital.

In other words, this is self-fulfilling. If both keep rallying and volatility stays low, risk parity can continue to lever up. That's a systemic risk, because obviously, if volatility were to spike materially and sustainably, these same strats would have to de-lever, as would CTAs and the rest of the programmatic crowd.

But let's leave that aside for now. The more basic question that often arises when people think about the simple chart shown above is whether bond yields (TLT) are saying something entirely different about the prospects for the economy than stocks (SPY).

Additionally, the fact that long-term yields are falling in the face of a hawkish Fed has bull flattened the curve, leading to still more questions about the conflicting signals being sent by stocks and bonds.

The reason I wanted to touch on this again is because, as noted at the outset, Deutsche Bank has a new note out that does a pretty decent job of putting the pieces together and expanding on the idea that bonds are acting as a "crutch" for stocks.

You'll recall that the bank's fixed-income team believes that "it is not that equities are cheap to bonds and therefore equities can keep rising, [but] it is that bonds are expensive to equities and by staying expensive can allow equities to become more expensive." If that's the case, then we need to know why it is that bonds are getting more expensive and, in turn, how that feeds into equities.

The answers should be self-evident. One reason bonds are expensive is because central banks are buying them by the trillions. Recall that the ECB and the BoJ now both have balance sheets on par with the Fed's:

(Source: Bloomberg)

But beyond that, political turmoil in both the US and Europe as well as policy gridlock in D.C. and geopolitical concerns tied to terrorism and "rogue" states have kept a bid under Treasurys.

That bid has forced massive short-covering in 10s over the past month or so, exacerbating the decline in yields and adding fuel to the rally. Still-lackluster realized inflation and the on-again-off-again character of the other incoming US economic data have further supported demand for safe havens. This is an exceptionally important dynamic to understand, as is the feedback into equities.

So with that in mind, consider the following from Deutsche Bank, which elaborates on this and was also nice enough to make a colorful chart to illustrate what it thinks is going on. To wit:

The Fed (FOMC) appears to expect three interest rate hikes within the year along with balance sheet contraction (reduced reinvestment for maturing bond holdings) starting in 2017. Long-term rates have declined despite FOMC members' hawkish stance, and interest rate volatility has also decreased. Long-term rates and volatility also decreased from 2004 through 2006, regardless of continued Fed rate hikes. Alan Greenspan, the Fed's Chair at the time, called this phenomenon a conundrum. Our global financial research team believes the causes of long-term rate decline to be as shown in Figure 5. The team believes that rate declines are largely being caused by four factors: 1) disappointment over policy of the Trump administration (pink), 2) geopolitical/political risk outside the US (orange), 3) increased demand for and decreased supply of bonds (yellow), and 4) concerns about slowing US and Chinese economies (grey). Our team believes the causes of rising share prices in a phase of declining long-term rates to be as shown in Figure 5 (bottom right). The first of these is 1) the "excess liquidity spiral". In the absence of risk-off factors, declining long-term rates (with the added impact of a weakening USD) give rise to excess liquidity. Pension funds/individuals/insurers strengthen their risk-taking stance to compensate for reduced income from government bonds and the like. Strengthening of the risk-taking stance brings about decreases in long-term rates through aggressive acquisition of term risk. 2) strengthening of the risk taking stance acts to reduce risk premiums required by investors, boosting stock market valuations (P/Es). Naturally, 3) a reduced risk-free rate acts to increase P/Es. 4) USD weakness acts positively on US-listed companies' profits [EPS]. In this way, we see declining rates and USD weakness fostering a Goldilocks market, with moves in search for yield (or capital gain) acting to bolster valuations.

A truly torturous, yet completely plausible, explanation for what we're seeing in equities and rates. So, if you're looking for a reason to stay bullish that's based on some semblance of real market analysis, you now have it.

