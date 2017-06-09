PURE Bioscience's (PURE) CEO Hank Lambert on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PURE Bioscience (NASDAQ:PURE)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

June 08, 2017, 4:30 pm ET

Executives

Terri MacInnis - Investor Relations, Vice President of Investor Relations at Bibicoff & MacInnis, Inc.

Mark Elliott - Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer, Vice President of Finance

Hank Lambert - Chief Executive Officer, Director

Analysts

Bruce Evans - Private Investor

Richard Pisano - Redwood Investment Group

Mike Thompson - Primus

Matthew Cress - Private Investor

Tom Harm - BMA Securities

Ed Marucci - UCAP Partners

Mark Elliott

Thank you Terri. As we reported earlier today in our third fiscal quarter 2017 operating results and as previously discussed on prior conference calls, we continue to focus on building our commercialization efforts of our patented SDC technology as a food safety solution while simultaneously managing our resources. We currently have the funding in place to support our operations through calendar Q4 2017, accelerate advancement of the commercialization of SDC-Based PURE Control as an FDA approved direct food contact processing aid for fresh produce and an FDA and USDA approved direct food contact processing aid for raw poultry, pursue regulatory approval for a use of SDC as a direct food contact processing aid for raw meat and further accelerate the development of PURE Hard Surface as a food contact surface disinfectant for both the food processors and restaurant chain markets.

I will now discuss operating results for the fiscal period ended April 30, 2017. Net product sales for the nine-months ended April 30, 2017 were $1,316,000, an increase of 72%, compared with net product sales of %765,000 for the nine-months ended April 30, 2016. Importantly, core food safety revenues of $946,000 increased 206% as compared with food safety revenues during the nine-months ended 2016.

Total operating cost and expense, excluding cost of goods sold and share-based compensation, for the nine months ended April 30, 2017 and 2016 were $4.7 million and $4.5 million, respectively. The nine-month net loss, excluding share-based compensation and non-cash derivative income and expense, was $3.8 million compared with $4 million for the nine-months ended April 30, 2016.

For the three-months ended April 30, 2017, our core food safety revenues increased 27% as compared with food safety revenues in the third quarter of 2016. Total net product sales for the third fiscal quarter 2017 were $338,000, a decrease of 16% compared with net product sales of $403,000 for the quarter ended April 30, 2016. The quarter-over-quarter decline was due solely to the timing of a significant reorder from a large legacy customer. Last year's order was placed in the third quarter of fiscal 2016 and this year's order was received in the first week of the fourth fiscal quarter in 2017.

Total operating cost and expense, excluding cost of goods and share-based comp, for the third quarter 2017 and 2016 were $1.5 million and $1.6 million, respectively. The third quarter net loss, excluding share based comp and non-cash derivative income and expense, was $1.3 million compared with $1.3 million for the fiscal third quarter in 2016. We ended the third quarter with a cash position of $2.7 million. Cash used in operating and investing activities for the first nine months was $3.6 million offset by cash received from financing activities of $1.1 million.

Now that I have concluded my financial review, I will turn the call over to Hank for a progress update of our business strategy. Hank?

Hank Lambert

Thanks Mark and good afternoon everyone. We appreciate you joining us for today's discussion. Let me begin with a very brief technology and product overview as context for today's discussion. As most of you are aware, our powerful patented non-toxic SDC-based antimicrobial technology is being marketed as a food safety solution in the form of two products, EPA approved PURE Hard Surface and FDA and USDA approved PURE Control.

Including sales of SDC concentrate with existing sales of PURE Hard Surface disinfectant, our first food safety solution to be commercialized, revenues are currently approximating a $2 million annualized run rate. PURE Hard Surface is applied on surfaces that come into contact with food but not directly on the food itself. We are building meaningful traction behind chainwide sales to Chipotle Mexican Grill among other restaurants and a growing number of national food processors. PURE Hard Surface disinfectant delivers superior ability to eliminate the two leading causes of foodborne illness outbreaks, Norovirus in a restaurant environments and Listeria in a processing environment and has the added competitive advantages of being lowest in toxicity and user and environment friendly while providing a residual pathogen kill.

In the third quarter, we initiated sales with our second food safety solution, PURE Control which is applied directly onto food during processing to eliminate pathogens causing foodborne illness including salmonella, E. coli, Listeria and Campylobacter. Last year, we gained FDA approval, the only regulatory approval needed, to commercialize PURE Control to fresh produce processors. In March this year, we made our first PURE Control sale to Taylor Farms, one of the largest U.S. produce processors. That order marked our first modest but validating sale into a new $300 million plus U.S. produce processing aids market. Our goal is to capture a 10% plus market share.

In the third quarter, we also gained important FDA and USDA approvals for use of PURE Control in pre-online reprocessing and post chill raw poultry processing. And we anticipate the start of PURE Control revenues from poultry processors in the second half of calendar 2017. We anticipate the combined sales streams from PURE Hard Surface and PURE Control will enable us to achieve our revenue goal of $12 million to $15 million annualized run rate to reach cash flow breakeven within 12 to 18 months.

Food processors are under growing scrutiny and pressure to meet heightened standards and our momentum builds with that increased regulatory wind at our back. As part of our ongoing industry product awareness building and marketing efforts, last month PURE exhibited at the 19th Annual Food Safety Summit in Chicago. Approximately 1,700 food safety professionals and 190 exhibiting companies attended. And food safety professionals discussed the most pressing issues facing the food industry, including Listeria, the implementation of the Food Safety Modernization Act rules, the integration of the nation's food safety system as well as case studies from recent foodborne illness outbreaks. Our solutions clearly have a role to play in all of these areas.

New food safety solutions clearly require comprehensive customer vetting and product implementation is not simply plug-and-play. For example, after PURE Control received FDA approval for efficacy and safety, our first customer Taylor Farms successfully completed over one year of its own extensive testing, including efficacy. organoleptics and shelf life before implementing a PURE Control application as an added intervention step on one line in the first of its many operating plants.

When they begin testing and optimizing the use of PURE Control in its pilot plant, Taylor Farms sought to achieve a 1-log reduction in pathogens. Testing consistently exceeded expectations with pathogen reductions achieved in the range of two to over three logs or 99.99% pathogen elimination. Taylor Farms plans a phased line by line rollout of PURE Control into its network of 12 plants nationally over the next 12 to 18 months. Today, PURE Control is currently in various stages of optimization and validation testing with three additional produce processors and those processors are achieving similar pathogen reductions and positive test results.

For as an intervention in raw poultry processing, PURE Control also requires USDA approval in addition to FDA approval, which we have already received. PURE Control has already been granted USDA approval for two of the three poultry processing uses we seek, pre-online reprocessing or pre-OLR and post immersion chiller, either as a spray or in a dip tank. Use of PURE Control of poultry parts during processing is an immediate opportunity that we will be pursuing.

In late May, we received the necessary scheduling clearances from the poultry plant and the local USDA FSIS inspector needed to begin our in-plant trial work to obtain regulatory approval for use of PURE Control in poultry online reprocessing or OLR. For this reason the in-plant testing and trial began last week, which was several weeks later than we originally anticipated. We look forward to completing this trial early in calendar Q3.

If the plant trial is successful and no additional trials are required by USDA, PURE anticipates that the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, known as FSIS, would issue a letter of no objection and that comes typically within six weeks after the trial's completion stating that PURE Control is approved for use in OLR applications. Upon receipt of the USDA FSIS letter, we would have required regulatory approval to initiate sales into the fresh poultry processing market for all three processing uses.

Our sales goal is to capture a 10% plus share of the $350 million plus U.S. poultry processing aids market. We see keen interest from poultry processors for our lowest toxicity intervention to dramatically reduce salmonella. Processors know they have a salmonella problem and they are under increasing regulatory pressure and scrutiny. The FSIS routinely reports on the rate of poultry processors' effectiveness to control both salmonella and Campylobacter and recently a disturbing 40% of processors exceeded the maximum allowable percent positive of these pathogens during a three month period.

We know of no other equally effective non-toxic solution and we believe PURE Control is the breakthrough solution the poultry industry needs. We have very compelling competitive advantages and anticipate the sales cycle for poultry processors to be somewhat faster than what we experienced in produce for several reasons. PURE Control will be replacing toxic and less than effective currently used interventions. It will not be an incremental step and costs as it is for produce processors. PURE Control has proven superior in eliminating salmonella and Campylobacter to currently used chemistries. As evidenced by the FSIS data just sighted, interventions in use today are just not getting the job done and PURE Control can enable processors to meet the new government standards.

SDC is distinguished by the fact that it is non-toxic. Currently used chemistries, most notably peracetic acid or PAA are highly toxic, irritants to users, negatively impact the environment and are corrosive to equipment. Additionally, where current toxic interventions can have a negative impact on yield, PURE Control has shown a neutral to positive processing yield impact.

Finally, with PURE Control, we can offer productivity benefits and potentially significant savings. Less chemistry can potentially be used while delivering superior efficacy, minimizing or eliminating yield loss, drive significant savings and being noncorrosive and user and environment friendly drives productivity and equipment replacement savings. In addition, many of the produce and poultry processors who are testing PURE Control are existing customers using PURE Hard Surface disinfectant and are already receiving the superior benefits of SDC. They are currently applying PURE Hard Surface for environmental and plant and equipment surface disinfection as a replacement for toxic and less effective products.

Our optimism and confidence is also fueled by the fact that PURE Hard Surface disinfectant is also gaining traction with sales to food processors and manufacturers and restaurant chains for food contact surface and environmental disinfection. While PURE Hard Surface is applied to food contact surfaces, it is also increasingly applied environmentally through misting to disinfect all plant surfaces and pathogen harborage points. Important benefits include, in addition to being highly effective against both Norovirus and Listeria contamination, the leading causes of foodborne illness outbreaks, an additional benefit is that PURE Hard Surface does not require rinsing after application and can be left on surfaces to provide residual pathogen kill. This feature eliminates the rinse process and represents important productivity savings.

Uniquely effective, SDC also mitigates bacterial resistance, which is a problematic issue with other commonly used chemistries. New business opportunities continue to materialize since we announced last year that we were now supplying PURE Hard Surface as a food safety solution to the entire Chipotle Mexican Grill chain of more than 2,200 stores nationwide. Pure Hard Surface disinfectant is now being used by five casual dining and quick service restaurant chains, including Chipotle and Subway, our first QSR customer and we are actively pursuing interest from new restaurant chains. A large national casual dining chain has successfully completed testing and we anticipate a national rollout this fall. Three other casual dining or QSR chains are in various stages of ongoing evaluation. Also a number of our restaurant chain customers have begun directing their own product suppliers to begin testing SDC and bring us into the product supplier's operations to enhance the safety of their respective supply chains.

In addition, we currently supply PURE Hard Surface to more than 50 national food manufacturers and processors in a wide variety of industries for environmental disinfection and protection. Our goal is to double that number in calendar 2017 and we are adding one to two new customers to this list every week. Recent additions include leading cheese and dairy processors, tortilla manufacturers and bakeries. And this list also includes poultry and produce processors which become extremely relevant as we launch PURE Control.

I am pleased now to give you an update on an initiative we told you about last quarter for a new use and revenue stream for PURE Hard Surface. In response to heightened compliance requirements for new FISMA rules, we have developed a new food safety solution using PURE Hard Surface for the sanitization of food transport trucks. Our solution is unique spray mist dispensing unit for PURE Hard Surface that when placed in a trailer can completely mist all surfaces and refrigeration units. Distinguishing benefits over currently used quaternary ammonia base products include, PURE Hard Surface is faster with a disinfection level kill in less than a quarter of the time that it currently takes to sanitize a trailer, meaning 15 minutes versus the current two hours, PURE Hard Surface is mist applied, ammonia is presently being flooded into the trailers and PURE Hard Surface is non-toxic and noncorrosive as compared with the toxic and corrosive ammonia currently being used.

Last week, we moved into the testing stage with a division of one of the largest food transportation companies with over 20,000 trucks. We are also in discussions in testing with three other major food carriers. We are enthusiastic about the prospects with the solution and we look forward to bringing you progress updates and more information on the economics of this opportunity.

With that overview of the quarter, I would now like to turn our call over to our operator, Ben, to begin the question-and-answer session. Ben?

Bruce Evans

Hi Hank. When I look at all the opportunities you have and the benefits of SDC, it seems like your goal of $12 million to $15 million run rate in 12 to 18 months looks really, really conservative. Anyway, lot of great opportunities here. Question for you is, can you give us an update on the progress with Subway? And how many trucks would be involved in the transport sanitization market?

Hank Lambert

Sure. Thanks Bruce. Great question. With regard to Subway, as the most of you, I am sure, are aware, Subway was our first validating customer and that's significantly important because they conducted extensive testing to bring PURE Hard Surface into their stores and certainly validated the chemistry. We are approved for use system wide at Subway. They have 27,000 stores. We are currently being used in approximately 7,000 of the stores or a quarter of the system. Subway, as you are where is totally franchised and implementing with all the individual franchise systems out there is very time consuming and we are plugging away at it. But we are in about a quarter of the system now.

Significantly however, some recent new developments with Subway, this month we have renewed discussions with new food safety management at Subway about expanded uses in-store for PURE Hard Surface. Specifically, they are looking at testing on vegetable slicers and they are also evaluating our new truck sanitation solution to take to their distributors. So we see new potential opportunities opening up with Subway, hopefully in the not too distant future.

And that's kind of a good lead-in to the second part of your question with regard to our truck sanitation solution. We really this as very high potential. We know that there are over 200,000 food transport trucks out there that would be candidates for our solution. We are in talks or testing with several of the largest food distributors, as I indicated. The one that we are currently in the third or fourth round of testing with has about 20,000 trucks themselves and we are very optimistic, because of the compelling competitive advantages that we have are very optimistic that we are going to be gradually adopted by this network.

Richard Pisano

Yes. Good day gentlemen. Thank you for being available for some questions. I have two. First question, what would be the most likely cause for the USDA to order any additional or extended trials? And second question, once approved for poultry, what is your immediate market strategy? Hiring salespeople? Distributors? Sales representatives? And in this regard, can you explain what preparations are already underway?

Hank Lambert

Sure Richard. Thanks. Great questions. I hate to tell you, it will be a lengthy and complex answer to get into all of the USDA regulations governing plant trials. I guess, the short answer is that the USDA typically requires three replicates or independent trials to account for different batches of chemistry, environmental and operational variances in the plants, et cetera. In our discussions to-date with the USDA, they have informally, unofficially indicated that the work that we had done early on at Kansas State University with Dr. Marsden and then the work we had done at Food Safety Net Services, an independent third-party lab could be considered as two replicates.

If they hold to that and if our current plant trial is successful and gains USDA's acceptance, then we would be finished and able to commercialize for online reprocessing. So I hope that's helpful. You can never predict with any certainty when you are dealing with regulators how they are going to interpret the regulations and how they are going to interpret your plant trial results but those are the indication that we currently have from the USDA based on our discussions with them.

With regard to your second question, we are currently approved for applications pre-online reprocessing or OLR and post immersion chiller in the poultry processing process. And we are preparing to market to processors for those applications. And then again as I mentioned in my remarks, assuming successful plant trials and obtaining USDA's approval for OLR application, we will then be in a position to commercialize for that application late in the calendar third quarter. So we have already developed some strategic distributor and marketing partnerships for our products in order to broaden our reach and PURE Control for poultry would certainly be added to these.

In addition, we have relationships with poultry industry experienced business development agents as well as technical service and equipment groups who can assist with implementation. Over time, as revenues build and can support it, we would certainly intend to expand our direct sales and technical service teams here internally. I hope that addresses your questions.

Richard Pisano

Yes. It does. Thank you Hank.

Mike Thompson

Hi Hank. I have got two questions for you. I was curious, what kind of pushback are you expecting from Ecolab and Clorox? And what's your plan to respond to that? They have got some pretty significant resources and I would imagine can sway and influence the customers that you guys are targeting? And then the second question I have is, can you briefly review the economics that are involved with poultry processors to adopt the PURE Control into their lines versus the competitors that they have already got?

Hank Lambert

Sure. Thank you. You mentioned the 800 pound gorilla. I appreciate that. As a disruptive new technology to food safety, we certainly confront that every day. And frankly, that's the primary reason all new customers perform extensive testing before adopting our solutions. As testing has consistently shown superior efficacy to legacy chemistries combined with our product being lowest in toxicity versus the highly toxic chemistries that are currently in use like quaternary ammonia or fluorine or peracetic acid, we provide residual kill which is a competitive advantage. We are noncorrosive and user and environment friendly. These have all proven to be successful responses in winning new customers and displacing legacy chemistry. Clearly going up against these entrenched chemistries has made for a very lengthy sales cycle as we have seen. But again, as we are now gaining momentum and validation and displacing them at customers like Chipotle and many of the processors that we are working with, the sales cycle should shorten as we move forward.

With regard to your second question on the economics for poultry processors of adopting PURE Control, I can tell you that we are still in the primary stages of commercialization for poultry processing and we are still optimizing our model and conducting testing and trials. So I can't be too specific. As I did outline in my remarks, we believe we have significant competitive advantages over existing chemistries in use, particularly peracetic acid or PAA that will result in productivity savings for the processor. PURE Control is noncorrosive versus highly corrosive PAA, resulting in savings for equipment maintenance, repair, replacement. Also, in testing, PURE Control has shown a neutral to positive impact on yield, whereas we know PAA has a negative yield impact and this could have a meaningful positive bottom-line impact for processors. Also PURE Control has no negative organoleptic impacts as PAA does, off-odors and discoloration. So while ounce-for-ounce PURE Control is going to be somewhat more expensive than existing chemistries, we believe our total value proposition will be compelling. I can also tell you from all that processors that we have talked to, they are looking for ways to get PAA in particular out of their operations because of its toxicity, the fact that it's an irritant to users, to the USDA inspectors that are in the plants. It has a negative impact on the environment. It's highly corrosive. So they are anxious for a defined and efficacious replacement for PAA that is non-toxic and we feel like it gives us an advantage as well.

Mike Thompson

That's great. Thank you Hank.

Matthew Cress

Hi Hank. Thank you. I had a question about produce processing. Why is it now that the PURE Control is an incremental step and can it ever be a stand-alone processing aid for produce producers?

Hank Lambert

Great question. Produce producers and processors today typically are only using chlorine products in their flumes or the water bath that produce goes through after processing. So for example lettuce, head of the lettuce will come down, they will go through a shredder. They will then go into a chlorinated flume. They will come out and they will be spun dry for packaging into the bag of salad, for example. We are introducing an incremental step before the chlorinated flume where we are spraying PURE Control on to the shredded lettuce as it is being shredded in the shredder. So this is an incremental step to generate enhanced pathogen reduction. And produce processors are not used to having these multiple intervention steps the way poultry processors are. So what we are really introducing is a new step that will generate enhanced pathogen reduction and thereby reduce the risk of contaminated product getting into the market.

Matthew Cress

Okay. Does that change your prediction then to gain 10% of the produce processing market? Or would that be an additional 10% for that step alone? And could Control ever be part of that flume?

Hank Lambert

No. We cannot be used in the immersion chiller and/or the flume, but we think PURE Control in produce has the potential to gain 10% share or $30 million in market share in produce processing aids.

Tom Harm

Hi Hank. My question is regarding the beef, pork and fish. How do they figure in PURE's future? And why haven't those verticals been submitted to the FDA and USDA along with poultry and produce?

Hank Lambert

Thanks. Great question. The short answer is, with limited resources, people and cash, we had to make a decision right up front to focus first on the two leading sources of foodborne illness outbreaks, those being produce and poultry. This is really where the greatest industry need is for a more effective solution. And once we have all the approvals we need and particularly for poultry now and are commercializing for poultry, we will then turn our attention to completing the testing and submitting for regulatory approvals for beef and pork and we estimate that will likely be in the first half of calendar 2018.

Tom Harm

Okay. Thank you.

Ed Marucci

Hi Hank. Well, first congrats on guiding the steady growth PURE has been on. My question, which was already somewhat covered by an earlier questioner, is regarding your food transport sanitizing solution. Can you dimensionalize the size of this opportunity and discuss PURE's advantages versus the current processors being used?

Hank Lambert

Sure. Thanks Ed. As I said earlier, we know that there are over 200,000 food transport trucks out there that would be candidates for our solution and we are in talks or testing with a number of the largest food distributors. We haven't fully optimized the economics of our solution yet as we are doing that as we speak with one of the largest food service distributors. We have another round of testing and optimization coming up next week. We know we have a compelling competitive advantage in that we can provide a disinfection treatment to a trailer, which would be a 5-log pathogen reduction in 15 minutes versus the current two hours that is taking carriers or distributors to clean and sanitize a truck. And that results in significant labor savings and minimizing trailer downtime.

Also, currently used chemistries like quaternary ammonia are highly corrosive and PURE Hard Surface is not corrosive, resulting in reduced trailer repair and maintenance and this is especially true in the refrigeration units because we are able to circulate the PURE Hard Surface mist through the refrigeration units and disinfect those units. Today if quaternary ammonia get into those units, it's highly corrosive and quickly corrosive. Lastly, our unique misting unit applies a fine mist to all surfaces in the trailer versus what they are doing today which is flood applying quaternary ammonia, literally hosing it down. So this would result in significant water savings, water usage savings and there are no negative wastewater impact with PURE Hard Surface as there are with other toxic chemistries being used like quaternary ammonia.

Ed Marucci

And just a quick follow-up, would this treatment or a process be applied to the refrigeration as well as non-refrigerating trucks that transport food product?

Hank Lambert

Yes, absolutely. And as I mentioned, we are unique in being noncorrosive so that we can directly apply the PURE Hard Surface mist into the refrigeration units, so it circulates through the unit and through the truck while we are disinfecting.

Ed Marucci

And lastly just a follow-up, I don't know if you had already covered this. Were you able to quantify what that potential market might be, because I know we have that on poultry and produce and some of the other verticals you are looking at? Have you mentioned that during the call? I might have missed it.

Hank Lambert

No, we haven't. We are still working on that model. There is really no market data available for what food transport companies are paying to clean and sanitize their trucks. But through the modeling that were doing and the optimizing that we are doing, we will soon be able to come up with an estimate for what the total market size is. But it will be significant.

Ed Marucci

Great. Thank you.

Hank Lambert

Sure.

Hank Lambert

Thanks Ben. My optimism about both our near-term opportunities and long-term success is fueled by several factors, as you heard on the call today. Among them are industry regulatory pressures which continue to mount driving demand for safe and effective solutions, more effective solutions. We are now beginning to realize sales into our second revenue stream for PURE Control and we look forward to broadening commercialization of PURE Hard Surface disinfectant in a new market segment as a solution for food transport sanitization. Our superior SDC antimicrobial provides solutions and several compelling sales advantages and our sales and marketing efforts continue to highlight our unique ability to help our customers supply safer food to their consumers while protecting their company's brand. I am looking forward to our next quarter's update call and I thank you again for joining us today.

