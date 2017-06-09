Determine's (DTRM) CEO Patrick Stakenas on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM)

Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

June 08, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Patrick Stakenas - President and CEO

John Nolan - CFO

Analysts

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

Peter Levine - Needham

Brian Kinstlinger - Maxim Group

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Determine Q4 Fiscal 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. An interactive question-and-answer session will follow formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. John Nolan, CFO. Thank you. You may begin.

John Nolan

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to the Determine fourth quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call. Presenting on the call today from the Company, we have Patrick Stakenas, President and Chief Executive Officer; and myself, John Nolan, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, please note that this conference will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These forward-looking statements will include discussions about the Company’s business outlook, anticipated financial and operating results, product development, and future plans.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, those that are contained in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors section in our most recent Form 10-K filed by the Company with Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly release any revisions to the forward-looking statements discussed during the earnings call.

In addition, on the call we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures to help understand the Company’s past financial performance and future results and to supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP counterparts in our earnings release filed with the SEC earlier today. It is also available on our website at determine.com in our Investor Relations area.

We will also be discussing annualized bookings, an operating measure that is not derived from the Company’s revenues or other amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s statement of income, balance sheet, or statement of cash flows, or other equivalent statements.

With that, I would now like to introduce Patrick Stakenas, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Patrick?

Patrick Stakenas

Thanks, John, and greetings to everyone from Carmel, Indiana. I’m so excited to be hosting today’s call this evening along with Jeff Grosman, John Nolan, Steve Potts and Kevin Grande from our corporate offices in Carmel, Indiana.

I’ve spent a better part of May, either here in Carmel or on the road with customers, attending customer prospect events, and I’m thrilled to report that prospects, both prospects and customers are equally excited with respect to our achievements this year, as well as our future products and service delivery direction. I want to thank our global customers and partners as well as thank our employees and team members around the world for their tremendous contribution this past quarter and last year. This includes our great team in Aix-en-Provence, in Paris, our folks in United Kingdom and Germany as well as many people in Carmel, Atlanta, San Francisco and those working in virtual offices around the United States. The entire team worked exceptionally hard to build, sell, deliver and service solutions to our customers. Solutions that are positioning Determine to be the leading Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management company in the industry.

Our fourth quarter was a terrific ending to a hard fought year of business transition and transformation and our business is gaining momentum globally. The excitement, enthusiasm of our customers who’re committed to the Determine Cloud Platform is what inspires us as we take on the marketplace. It is these customers who have contributed to our return to revenue growth.

Customers from a wide range of industry such as automotive, transportation, hospitality, entertainment and retail are all contributing to Determine’s success. Some examples include leaders in their fields like Alliant Credit Union, c2c, Mercury [ph] and Orion Corporation; these companies see the opportunity with the Determine Cloud Platform as an investment in their future. They’re not only looking to save money but to make it easy for their sourcing, contract management and procurement team to effectively accomplish their task by leveraging our intuitive user experience and single database functionality. These great new customers have helped contribute to our growth in revenue during our fiscal year and delivered over $800,000 in annualized bookings for the quarter.

On the technology front, we are well-positioned to create higher levels of customer success with the Determine Cloud Platform. And I have personally spoken to numerous customers like c2c and Mercury [ph] both of which have recently gone live on the Determine Cloud Platform and they’re both excited about the ease of use and technology platform we’ve delivered. From an industry perspective, we’re getting high marks from analysts in the space. Gartner named us number one Out-of-the-Box solution for P2P, specifically calling out that we have designed an intuitive technology solution that is easy to set up and easy to use. So, our customers will adapt easily and gain immediate benefit from using our technology. And finally, on the financial front, we have delivered a great quarter and a very strong year. I will cover more details on these topic as well as our progress in delivering against our 2017 business strategies.

But right now, I’d like to turn the call back over John Nolan, our CFO who will review our Q4 fiscal 2017 and year end results. John?

John Nolan

Thank you, Patrick. Please note that a few items discussed on the income statement will refer to both, GAAP and non-GAAP data, while the remaining income statement items in the balance sheet will refer to GAAP data only.

As this is the end of the year, I’d like to begin with a general discussion of the continued and improving strength of our finance. As we’ve stated, fiscal 2017 was a year of transition in which we focused on building an industry leading platform while efficiently transforming three companies into one. Our results show success in implementing the strategy.

On a non-GAAP basis, in fiscal 2017 versus fiscal 2016, we maintained total revenue and maintained recurring and non-recurring gross margin rates. We did this while reducing our operating expenses, resulting in over 30% decrease in non-GAAP net loss. We also used 28% less cash on the combination of operations in capital investment; despite the overall spend decrease, we delivered on our platform focused strategy by increasing our investment in capitalized software by 32%. The fourth quarter of 2017 continued these trends and positions us well for the future.

Total GAAP revenue for the quarter was $7.5 million, up 10% from the prior quarter and up 13% compared to the same period last year. There’s an important one-time revenue item to note when looking at our fourth quarter revenue and gross margin results. Over the prior several quarters, we’ve had some revenue that has been billed and collected but due to the way it was set up in our system was not being relieved from the deferred revenue account and recognized as revenue on the P&L. While the impact of this process challenge to any one period was small, the cumulative effect of clearing it out this quarter is $450,000 of incremental revenue, $400,000 of recurring and $50,000 of non-recurring. 34% of the quarter-over-quarter revenue growth and 46% of the year-over-year revenue growth is due to sales growth as more customers purchase software and professional services; the remainder in both periods is due to the one time item.

Total GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter was $4 million or 53% of total revenue, an increase of $632,000 from the prior quarter and an increase of $677,000 from the prior year. 29% of the quarter-over-quarter change and 34% of the year-over-year change is due to sales growth.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $4.3 million or 57% of total revenue, an increase of 3 percentage points from the prior quarter and an increase of 2 percentage points from the same period in the prior year. The margins for all three periods would have been essentially equal without the one-time item. Note that the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit is the difference in GAAP versus non-GAAP revenue as well as the elimination of the amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation and severance.

Total GAAP operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $5.3 million, down 4% from the prior quarter and down 36% from the same period last year. The second one-time item of note is that we received credits from the French government that reduced reported research and development expense by $200,000 in the fourth quarter. While we will continue to pursue these credits in the future, the unpredictability of the program timing and funding makes it such that we do not accrue for these, nor count them in our forecast. The R&D credits accounted for all of the quarter-over-quarter change in operating expenses. The year-over-year change is a result of numerous strategic cost reductions.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $4.3 million, on par with the prior quarter and down 23% from the same period last year. The quarter-over-quarter results were driven by increased sales and marketing expenses which were offset by the R&D credits. Note that the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses is the elimination of the amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation and severance.

Finally, on the P&L. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, we achieved a non-GAAP EBITDA of positive $337,000. This represents an improvement of $2.3 million over the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. Without the two previously mentioned one-time revenue and expense items, the non-GAAP EBITDA would have been a negative $313,000.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $9.4 million in cash compared to $9.4 million in the year ago period, and $9.4 million in the prior quarter. Note that all periods include cash borrowed against our credit line. The deferred revenue balance at quarter end was $10.1 million compared to $10.4 million in the year ago period and $10 million in the prior quarter. Billings, a non-GAAP measure, defined as revenue plus the change in deferred revenues for the fourth quarter were $7.6 million, up 1% from the prior quarter and down 6% from the same period last year.

I would now like to turn the call back over to Patrick to review some strategic and business performance topics. Patrick?

Patrick Stakenas

Thank you, John. I’m proud to say that we’re making continued progress with respect to our financial results, and we’ll continue to accelerate revenue growth as we pave our path to growth and profitability into our fiscal 2018.

Over the past year, we have been laser focused on three key objectives, maximizing business efficiency; developing and deploying of our new cloud platform; and maintaining revenue through the overall business transition. As we exit fiscal 2017, I’m proud to say that we have achieved these three objectives.

With respect to business efficiency, during this transition year, we undertook a comprehensive review and restructuring of our entire business, enabling us to significantly cut our non-GAAP EBITDA loss from $9.5 million in fiscal 2016 -- $5.9 million to $1.8 million in fiscal 2017, while at the same time growing total revenue. This is a significant achievement, and the entire Determine team contributed to making it happen.

For fiscal 2018, our strategy is now focused on our customers. We’re focused on sustainable growth and advancing the platform while efficiently running the business. Customer success on Determine Cloud Platform is paramount. With this pivot from cost reduction model to a growth model we will expect to see modest increases in spend but also commensurate increases in annualized bookings.

Customer success and leveraging this success to attain new business will be the forefront of all of our conversation in 2018. In future calls, you can expect to hear more about new customers, more about customer migration and up-sells and cross-sells, all while we continue to manage through our business plan. Early platform sales data indicates, there is indeed a strong market for the new Determine Cloud Platform. One key proof point, in Q4, we sold 100% of all new sales on the platform, and we expect that trend to continue going forward.

Leveraging our new technology solutions, we eagerly anticipate significant growth in our annualized bookings quarter-over-quarter. While it’s still early days in selling the Determine Cloud Platform, some additional compelling metrics that we’re watching closely include a meaningful reduction in the sales cycle versus the legacy product. Determine Cloud Platform sales are happening anywhere from 25% to 54% faster, it’s amazing. Depending upon the mix of products, another compelling data point is that the new platform customers are taking on average 1.5 of the product line per new sale versus effectively 1.0 on the legacy product. While all this is early information, we’re very encouraged and look forward to continuing to share these kind of metrics with you throughout the year.

From a market perspective, with the launch of the Determine Cloud Platform, we’re on a path to gain momentum in the marketplace. An example of this is Gartner recently naming us number one Out-of-the-Box for P2P in its Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay, and number one in customer satisfaction in a Strategic Sourcing Magic Quadrant. Another proof point is that we’ve been named a leader in five of the six solution maps recently rolled out by Spend Matters. This kind of industry response is awesome and for a new product in such a short time that we’ve been out there. However, attaining endless [ph] praise on our market leading capabilities is a great thing, wonderful thing, but we must prefer to excite and delight our customers.

So, I wanted to share a few details on some of the new customers that have come into fold, in the fourth quarter. Out of Europe, we won exciting new Determine Cloud Platform deals with Scania and c2c, as we quickly become a major player in the UK transformation vertical. I have personally spoken directly with these customers post sale. I’m delighted to say that c2c and Mercury [ph] for instance chose Determine over several well-known source-to-pay vendors, based on our key differentiators. These new customers specifically relate to me how exciting they are to use the platform due to the insinuative nature of our design and user experience. They actually said on how our ease of use translates into greater utilization. And that’s a functionality supporting their supplier relations translates into increased financial oversight of their contract, enabling them to easily comply with the regulatory requirement.

In my conversations with other customers who have recently purchased the platform, they have also commented to me and how we Platformance into action with ease of deployment, the speed at which they are able to get their teams up and running and our excellent support staff. Companies like Orion Corporation, Scania, and Alliant Credit Union rely on our technology solutions to save significant money and simplify their work groups in a power key business decisions.

I’m absolutely thrilled that many of our major customers who are coming up for renewals around the globe are now looking closely at the platform and the feedback that we are getting is very encouraging. We have a solid plan to work with customers on legacy products, over the coming quarters, and on their individual migration plans to the platform. However, we will strongly continue to support all of our enterprise customers on our legacy applications until they are ready to move.

To support our efforts to take Determine Cloud Platform to market and generation revenue growth, we now plan to ratchet up our investments in sales and marketing. Note, this activity will initially result in some increased costs as we ramp up sales and marketing with more firepower. On the sales front, we have added two additional top performance experience account executives from the competition, and added a sales operations position and the solution engineer position, which allows us the further increase sales productivity. To ensure we grow and build pipeline to support our account executives, we will be investing in incremental marketing, lead generation, trade shows, market events both domestically and internationally. The platform is now at a maturity level as well to take it faster into the market and raise awareness of our brand and value proposition.

Another key aspect to our strategy is our re-launch of our Global Alliance and partner program. The Determine Cloud Platform is now market-ready to be partner-enabled and we recently brought on an industry veteran Sean Regan as our Vice President of Global Alliances. Sean not only has a decade of experience in the SaaS base, he formally developed and ran the alliance program at SciQuest, now Jaggaer. Sean has tremendous experience building and launching true partner and alliance program and we are excited to have him on board.

Last quarter, we announced the branding effort around our key business differentiator with the launch of Determine’s principle of Platformance. And many of you may remember Platformance is Determine’s business doctrine regarding how we empower our customers to achieve enterprise success when people, data and business processes all work together in perfect harmony. So, to our customers and to us, these are more than just words, it’s a movement that we are living inside of Determine. It’s a philosophy with respect to how we do business as well as what deliver to our customers. But, let me be clear, it’s not just about SaaS technology but about our ability to make it different inside of our customer and our users’ lives. It’s not just about architecture or software but rather about a fantastic user experience, about outcome, about utilization that we deliver, driving towards changing how companies and onboard suppliers to their contracts and by their goods and service. You will be hearing much more about Platformance, as we move throughout the year, so please stay tuned.

From a growth perspective, in 2018, we believe it’s essential to ramp up our investments in both sales and marketing to ensure we attain a leadership position in our $8 billion global market.

To close, our fourth quarter was strong; it was a strong way to end our fiscal 2017. Our financial customer innovation momentum is setting a stage for greater customer success in the future and as we move into fiscal 2018, we’re looking forward to investing in opening up new channel and continuing to deliver on the innovation that’s brought the Determine Cloud Platform to life, to ensure that our continued leadership and what is becoming the most exciting and most important market in enterprise business technology today.

With that said, I would like to turn the call over to Q&A, answer some of your questions about the business strategy, our financial plan and solution offering on the Determine Cloud Platform as we execute our vision for 2018.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question is from Eric Martinuzzi from Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Eric Martinuzzi

Yes. Congratulations on the year. I think that EBITDA swing to me was probably one of the more impressive metrics going from the 5.9 to just I think it was 1.6 or so, yes 1.8 non-GAAP EBITDA. I mean, yeas, the revenue did decline a lot but you guys kept a tight grip on expenses, which leads me to my first question here. You’re seeing something I guess that given where the business is today that you’re investing on the sales and marketing side. So, if we’re going to be keeping score here, how do we track the progress of that sales and marketing invest and really will be looking at certain dollar amount, a headcount increase here just as we rollout the year if we could count that?

Patrick Stakenas

We’re going to continue to add sales reps; we just added a couple recently. We’ve built around our sales operations group, Added Global Alliance. We have tremendous high hopes, as well as now we have a real stable team, young team but stable. As you know last year, with the managing expenses, we were down a few reps but now we’re back to levels that are at a point we can continue to see improved growth quarter-over-quarter. So, we think by shifting these dollars to more marketing programs, driving more trade shows, lead generation and things like that, that we will truly be able to drive growth this year, Eric.

Eric Martinuzzi

As far as, may be a better way to ask the question is the sales and marketing number that we’ve printed for Q4 was $2.5 million, where do you expect that to go next quarter?

John Nolan

So, I’m looking at my non-GAAP numbers and I’ve shown 2.1 in the fourth quarter for non-GAAP and I’m saying that maybe 100K above that for the year, an average -- so maybe 2.2 for the year -- 2.2 a quarter per year -- for the year.

Eric Martinuzzi

And then just focusing on the quarter you just printed back to the top line, definitely better than where I was modeling for both the recurring revenue as well as the non-recurring revenue. You talked about a one-time item, I want to make sure I understand that, just because if recurring revenue was up $400,000 better than you thought it was going to be, is that something to sustain or is this -- it seems strange to be calling it a one-time item when it’s recurring, but…

John Nolan

Yes. So, I’ll spend a little more time on that. There was -- we had, there were several quarters this was happening. We had some for few customers some revenue that was being billed and collected as the non-cash item, because the cash was going through the cycle. But, what was happening because we had -- as you know we’ve moved -- we’ve re-headquartered and re-headquartered and we turned over literally the entire finance staff. We had some training and some couple customers stood up [indiscernible] such that we were billing and collecting the revenue but when you bill -- when you collect, when you bill the revenue, you’re supposed to periodically move the revenue from deferred revenue to recognized revenue, and that’s when we recognize the revenue. That final step wasn’t happening. So, you weren’t relieving the deferred revenue account and moving it to the recognized revenue account. So, we had some effectively aged deferred revenue. So, we cleaned up the deferred…

Eric Martinuzzi

[Multiple speakers] coming back, up sequentially…

John Nolan

So, I would say the 400 -- I mean if I look into -- so, if we reported a 5627 in sort of revenue for ARR, I would take 400 out of that as my jump off point, so it’s 5227, and likewise for non-recurring, we reported 1907, I would take 1857 as my starting point. And on non-recurring, we’re getting a little more comfortable with being in that 1.8 range. We are seeing with more implementations and selling more services that that’s one of the things with the team out there selling thing that people are willing to pay some more implementation to get this functionality. So, we’re seeing a little bit more of a sustainment of some of this NRR in that higher range. This is the third quarter we’ve been in that higher range. But for the second quarter, we all have to remember, when France goes on vacation and we have about a 200K dip typically in the second quarter, that 1.8 range is looking a little more comfortable to us.

Eric Martinuzzi

Understand, okay. And then, one more on the revenue, and then I’ll ask a question on the margin. But for Q1, Patrick, did I get you right, the annualized bookings, you do expect that to be up sequentially?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes. We expect it to continue quarter-over-quarter, Eric. We again look at where we were in the past from a sales growth standpoint, and we did a great job managing expenses, probably too good of a job managing expenses on both sales and marketing. So, now we’ve rehired, we’re ramping, I guess some real solid industry experience guys from the competition, so we think that that number is going to creep up pretty quick.

Eric Martinuzzi

And then just on the gross margin here, actually a nice finish to the year. I know I’ve got to kind of back out the one-time items. But, as we look at 2018 from a gross margin perspective, I think you finished around 55% or so for 2017, but FY18 what’s a good number to use for adjusted gross margin?

John Nolan

Maybe a point under that, point or point and a half under that 55, so somewhere in the 50 -- 53.5, 54 range. I mean, basically, the ARR is in the high 60s, very, very high 60s to 70 range and NRR is about breakeven.

Eric Martinuzzi

I mean, that NRR being at, I think it was 17% Q4, I understand that’s not a run rate that is build up of the deferred kind of coming through. So...

John Nolan

Yes. So, that kind of -- and we try to do that -- and once again that gets into I mean the NRR margin, as we swing -- as I get more into it, I mean depending on our mix of in-sourced versus outsourcing on that and what kind of the NRR people do versus as refreshes which we outsource or is it basically R&D that we move. So, even if the margin is lower there, sometimes it’s better for the total P&L because you’ve got R&D migrating from OpEx to gross margin. So, I mean it’s a complex story when you get into NRR but in general that’s about kind of where we think about things being is around seven -- the high -- very high 60 to 70 for ARR and about zero for NRR.

Eric Martinuzzi

Again, congrats. I know you guys had a lot going on this year between business efficiency and getting the platform in the wild, and then to the point now where the 100% of your signings are on that DCT. [Ph] I that’s just a tremendous accomplishment this year and good luck next.

Operator

Your next question is from Scott Berg from Needham. Please go ahead.

Peter Levine

Hey, thanks for taking my questions; actually Peter Levine in for Scott. So, a couple of quick ones here. Can you help us reconcile, so you said revenue be excluding one-time 400k, but billings fell year-over-year and I guess up sequentially 1%. So, why the difference there? Is there anything with billings, anything changed with kind of how you term the billings or just understanding of those contractors? [Ph]

John Nolan

No. Unless it must have been from the prior year, it may have been some of the billing terms related to the NRR change prior year. I mean that’s I haven’t dug into that real hard yet, Peter. I can dig into…

Peter Levine

And then, can you just remind on the new bookings? I know it fell sequentially, I know you’re trying to get to that $1 million number. So, just talk about pipeline, or sale cycles work down the quarter?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes. It really is about again our focus on managing expenses going -- coming at the end of last year, we were down a few sales people. We didn’t rush to hire and so we really had to market -- the product [indiscernible] in market and as well on the marketing side. We really did manage our expenses really well, and probably too well from that perspective. So, but we now, we recognize where we are. I must say that we had a few really good people, they thought -- we thought they could carry us through. But, we had ramped the team back up, we got -- the pipeline is looking very strong. So, I firmly believe we’re going to get back to those numbers and exceed them going forward.

Peter Levine

I guess the same question I asked last quarter, I Steve Potts came down to team now for certainly eight months. You talked about sales cycle, rep productivity that changed now from a year ago. Then, any update, I know you got there some leadership change in UK last quarter, some of the update?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes. So, everything we did, the work as Steve came in, he changed some things around in the UK with some people and promoted somebody from within actually to take that market over who had then customer success word. That’s just working out fantastic. Chris Jasper has just done an unbelievable job in driving opportunities forward. And the whole team over there from a customer support standpoint as well has done a great job.

As far Steve, he is ramped up, he’s had to manage the sales force, build it back up, he had some turnover that he had to manage, some planned, some unplanned. So he really is building for the long term here. So, we are willing to take the lumps here from the standpoint of -- as we turn this business around but the work he is doing, the processes he is putting in place, the emphasis on using the technologies like salesforce.com and Gainsight to help us manage and drive revenue forward has been great.

The other piece too from a sales cycle standpoint, we have seen a dramatic reduction in the time it takes to close a deal. And the legacy products, it took almost a year for that matter. Now, we are seeing half of that. A lot of that has to do with user interface getting -- moving up very fast to the sales cycle. When they see the ease of use, they see the functionality. So, Steve’s done a great job building a solutions engineer team around that and really getting out there and driving this thing forward. So, we will expect -- continue to see the shorter sales cycle. Of course now we have got a full lead. So, sales reps are out doing, selling on their own, bringing in deals. We now have Sean Regan on board to create a new channel from a part of perspective that we haven’t had, and now just spending the additional dollars in marketing to pop the pipeline up. So the deals are there, we’ve just go out and find them.

Peter Levine

When you talk about new reps, how long does it take them to get fully ramped? If your hire rep this quarter, how long it will take them to hit that…

Patrick Stakenas

Yes. The beautiful thing about the guys that we’ve hired from the compensation is there is no training for these guys. I mean, they are learning [ph] the product, but they know the industry, they know how P2P works, they know how sourcing works. In fact, one of the guys that we brought on board had left Determine about year and half ago and went to a competitor and saw what we were doing and came back. And not only did he come back, he brought one of the top sales reps that he was working with the competitor with him. So, we have high expectations with these guys that they are going to ramp up pretty darn fast. They still ramp, they got to -- they have to build their pipeline, they have to reestablish themselves with the territory but the great thing is, it’s not like there is six months to learn the product and six months to build the pipeline. They are building a pipeline right now. And literally, you can see the difference in our early stages of the one two and three from a pipeline perspective and then we expect them to move quick in a stage four or five to close deal. So, I would expect these two new folks to start contributing next quarter.

Peter Levine

Final question, sorry if missed this, but could you provide any guidance that’s outlined for 2018?

Patrick Stakenas

From a revenue perspective overall.

Peter Levine

Yes.

Patrick Stakenas

We really haven’t provided specific guidance around it. I mean, other than the fact that we’re looking at our plan, support sequential growth, but if we kind of look at where we’re headed and we take the numbers minus the one time, we expect to continue to work our out way from there.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Brian Kinstlinger from Maxim Group Please go ahead.

Brian Kinstlinger

By the way, just to follow up on that last question, sequential revenue growth how you’re talking about excluding the onetime recognition or even including given the new product?

John Nolan

Well, I mean, let’s talk about it. I mean, in answer to Eric’s question, I sort of talked about the level about NRR we’re talking about. So, we’re talking about being comfortable in the 1.8ish range, that’s the second quarter, couple of hundred thousand to that. So, that’s the NRR part of the equation. The ARR part of the equation, we’re hoping if we can stay in the 1 million, 1 million plus range, then if you divide 1 million by -- you have some level of churn, you can make your own estimates on that, then you can grow some more between 150,000 to 300,000 per quarter.

Patrick Stakenas

That’s the key thing…

John Nolan

So, that sort of the subscription model works. You take industry average returns and sort of the sales we’re guiding you all to, you all can sort of make your estimates about what growth looks like from starting point you have.

Brian Kinstlinger

Well if you can talk about the annual run rate bookings, because I think we’re at an inflection point now. Now you’ve got the cloud platform out, now you’re hiring sales people. First, let’s talk about maybe or two-thirds through the first quarter, have we seen that pick-up in bookings already? And at what point do you see a substantial acceleration in bookings? I mean, I know $1 million is the early goal, but I think you have bigger goals than that and that should be hit pretty soon, given you’re close to there anyway. So, when do we see more meaningful growth, maybe twice what we’re seeing today?

Patrick Stakenas

As we build momentum going forward from a booking perspective, we’re going to continue to see the platform offer more opportunities because from a SaaS model, as you know, once you sell in, you get in there, you cannot grow those each of those accounts bigger there, they are buying right now one and half of the product, so you still have one and half to sell. So that’s going to help a lot. From a standpoint of --if you look at most successful SaaS companies, right, they have up-sells and cross-sells to be able to leverage; we haven’t had that in the past, so now we do. As we migrate customers and we sell new customers, within hopefully four or six months, we’ll be able to up-sell or cross-sell and be able to continue to move them up the ladder. So, again, when you look at the sustainable growth, has a lot to do with moving these customers, get them on the platform, growing the platform and accelerating the sales cycles. So, I think as we look at that magic $1 million mark, we have to continue to drive up higher than that to be able to get the kind of growth we’re expecting.

Brian Kinstlinger

And can you talk about the trends in the first two months of this quarter, given they’re completed and it’s the first kind of signs as you’re talking about reduction in sales cycles and taking more products?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes, lot’s of activity, can’t really comment on where we are specifically related to the quarter, but the activity is there and the opportunities are there for us to get it.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. And a competitive landscape question, now that you’re cloud platform is ready and you’re going to seek more RFPs or however the procurement is laid out, who do you expect will be the companies you’re competing most against?

Patrick Stakenas

We’re going to [indiscernible] lot, we expect that has value, they’re in our space. I mean we are in France, again it’s a smaller geography and we’re deeper there, have been around there for a while. So now that we’re ramping up the additional products there, we’re getting more and more opportunities, more and more opportunities to compete as well. In the U.S. here now, it’s a matter of a branding game, right. We have to get deeper, we have to get out there, we have to let people know that we’re there. In the last year, honestly, because we cut back on spending and marketing and so on, we weren’t available at trade shows, we weren’t showing up in industry events, well now we are again. Myself, I’ve attended a couple of meetings in the last month or two. We’re going to get the name out there, we’re going to start driving this, and I think as that happens, we’re going to see more and more activity and the pipeline continue to grow over and over. But the key right now is, we’re winning deals when we’re in the deals, we just got to be in more deals, and that’s how we’re going to do it from a marketing perspective and enhance our investments there.

Brian Kinstlinger

Two more questions. First, can you talk about maybe the early kind of win rates on some of the deals in the cloud platform? And then can you remind us, now that you’ve got a new platform, how your pricing compares to other cloud platforms out there?

Patrick Stakenas

Well from a win rate standpoint, it’s hard to put percentages to it, specifically. But, I can tell you when we’re involved in deals getting passed stage three and four, we’re winning a lot more than we’re losing. So that’s exciting from that standpoint. And what was the second part of the question?

Brian Kinstlinger

The second part of the question was pricing, talk about how you’re positioned in the market for pricing.

Patrick Stakenas

Yes. So, from a pricing standpoint, I mean we were similar to where we were before, from a pricing standpoint. However, we are having to discount a little bit upfront because the platform is still unknown. But really what’s happening is the pricing from the product perspective getting more for less basically. So, before, if it’s about one module, the paid a price, and now we’re getting like 1.4 or 1.5 of the modules and they’re going to pay about the same or a little bit less right now as we break through. So, I expect prices to go -- us to continue to accelerate opportunities as we get more known in the market place. And when you start getting 20, 30, 50 references that’s going to help a lot. And when we start getting the analysts talking about us, we’re going to be able to inch that back up. But right now we’re really comfortable with where we are. I mean we are -- we’re launching a new product in the marketplace, it does a lot, it’s exciting. But competitively, we’re right there, we’re all about the same on a deal basis. Again, in the mid market, you get up market, the deals start to get to get bigger and the opportunity starts to get bigger.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great, looking forward to a great fiscal 2018.

Patrick Stakenas

Awesome, thanks a lot. I appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the floor back over to management for any closing comments.

Patrick Stakenas

Great. Thank you, everybody. I appreciate you being on the call today. Questions were great as always and I appreciate your support. It’s a pleasure to talk to everyone and continue to share our excitement as we continue to execute on our plan and on our vision. We’re really striving to deliver the best Source-to-Pay, Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management products in the world. Our platform is in the marketplace and we’re striving towards this with great people, great customers and a great opportunity. So, we appreciate you taking the time today and with your continued interest in Determine, and we’ll talk to everybody very soon. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today’s teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.