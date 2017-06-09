VeriFone Systems' (PAY) CEO Paul Galant on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

VeriFone Systems, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 8, 2017 16:30 ET

Executives

Christopher Mammone - Vice President, Investor Relations

Paul Galant - Chief Executive Officer

Marc Rothman - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Tien-Tsin Huang - JP Morgan

Darrin Peller - Barclays

Brad Berning - Craig-Hallum

Andrew Jeffrey - SunTrust

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs

Ramsey El-Assal - Jefferies

Wayne Johnson - Raymond James

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Mammone, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Christopher Mammone

Thank you, Austin. And welcome everyone to VeriFone's second quarter fiscal 2017 conference call. With me today is our CEO, Paul Galant; our CFO, Marc Rothman; and our Chief Strategy Officer, Vin D’Agostino. An audio recording of this call will be available on our Investor Relations Web site for the next 30 days.

Certain information you will hear on this conference call consists of forward-looking statements, including management's view of future events and financial performance. These statements are subject to various factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our outlook. For more information, I refer you to our SEC filings, including today's earnings release and our most recent 10-K and 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of today, and VeriFone is under no obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Please note that on today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these measures to their most comparable GAAP measures and other information regarding the non-GAAP measures are presented in our earnings release, which is also available at ir.verifone.com. Please always refer to this information for a comprehensive review of our financial results.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Paul Galant, CEO of VeriFone.

Paul Galant

Thank you, Chris, and good afternoon, everyone.

Today I'm going to discuss three areas of focus. First, I'm going to talk about high level financial results; second, the progress with our next generation solutions; and third, the divestiture activities we announced in our press release issued today.

The VeriFone team delivered second quarter results at the high-end of our revenue projection and above our non-GAAP earnings per share guidance. Revenue momentum was driven by double-digit sequential growth in our North America retail and SMB business verticals and by strong demand for devices in India and in other countries executing their payment electronification and fiscalization programs.

VeriFone's most important strategic goal for 2017 remains the successful launch of our next generation solutions. And I'm encouraged by our progress and the growth of the sales pipeline for our new Engage, Carbon and Mobile platforms.

Now, specific to Engage, we have recently achieved PCI certification on the current line-up of this device family and have numerous committed client certifications and pilot programs launched across the globe. Clients are selecting Engage and our services platform to upgrade and enhance security and transform consumer experiences in their stores.

In Germany for instance, six of the top eight payment service providers have now certified Engage and started rolling it out to their merchants. Our early successes in Germany and in other first out Engage markets such as France, India, Japan and South Africa give us confidence in our future revenue and margin growth.

On the Carbon front, we recently announced our second device, the Carbon 8. And we are continuing to develop a full line of this Android-based device family to enable integrated point of sales solutions globally. Carbon leverages our growing services platform and integrates consumer check out with advanced business software and an ecosystem of vertical applications that help merchants run and grow their businesses.

The recent and steady rise in popularity of IPOS solutions is driving banks and acquirers globally to work with VeriFone's Carbon platform to deliver these capabilities to their small and medium-sized merchants.

Our first-out Carbon pilot with Vantiv is progressing in North America and we now have new client engagements underway in all of our regions. VeriFone's mobile devices are increasingly in demand by our Tier-1 clients, who are supplementing their existing VeriFone terminals with our mobile devices to enhance the consumer checkout experience with endless aisle and line-busting capabilities inside their stores. Our large market share in Tier-1 retail in North America ensures that as clients make the decision to add mobile, VeriFone will capture a large portion of this upside.

We have also recently announced a new mid-range mPOS solution based on the Carbon platform that will position us well to compete for SMB and emerging markets business. Given that the TAM for mPOS is growing faster than traditional payment terminals, we are committed to further developing our mobility product portfolio to address this growing demand.

On the services front, we continue to win the vast majority of QSR clients in North America. VeriFone's payment as a service platform used widely by QSRs is now being extended to serve new verticals such as lottery where we recently formed a new strategic partnership with one of the largest suppliers of lottery systems in the U.S.

In EMEA, we are aggressively expanding our omnichannel service offering and have won first time mandates with large Southern European clients. Our increased investment in payment services will help us to capture greenfield growth and market share gains made possible by Pan European regulatory changes such as PSD2, which mandates the acceptance of bank accounts through account payments at the point of sale.

We have already launched this acceptance functionality through widely used mobile phone apps such as [WIPS] [ph] and MobilePay prompting merchants throughout the Nordics to shift their services business from competitors to VeriFone.

And in Latin America, the team recently won new strategic service contracts with some of the largest banks and acquirers.

The steadily growing appeal of emerging IPOS solutions and other startup payment innovations is proving to be a significantly positive driver for VeriFone's future market expansion.

Clients experiment with solutions from niche players, but they are increasingly turning to VeriFone to develop - to deliver superior solutions at scale. More than anything, they are choosing to scale with VeriFone because they trust that our solutions are delivered with the security, global domain expertise and broad services they’ve counted on from us for decades.

Our growing services platform connects to all of our next generation devices and opens up a large annuity revenue and profit pool for VeriFone. It is helping us to pivot our business from payment devices to vertically specialized payments in commerce solutions that incorporate our broad universe of point of sales software and capabilities such as powerful estate management, robust payment and security services and a rich software tool set aimed at developers, acquirers and merchants.

As a result of this, our sales pipeline of next generation solutions is growing steadily and this requires us to really focus more of our existing resources and our capital on our core business and on the client execution we have in front of us. To this end, we are optimizing our business portfolio and executing plans to divest non-strategic assets including our Petro Media and taxi businesses.

Additionally, we are restructuring our China operations into a minority holding in light of these markets increasingly challenging outlook.

Let me provide appropriate detail. First, I will discuss Petro Media. On our previous call, we announced the formation of our joint venture with Gas Station TV in which VeriFone contributed our petroleum media business. This transaction closed in early April. We believe this joint venture creates advantages in scale and the quality of consumer experience achieved through a consolidated national media platform. And it allows us to focus our resources and capital on our payments and commerce business.

Next, let me discuss taxi. We previously stated that the taxi business was under review. Our taxi team has made good progress in developing a service oriented taxi platform and launching our curb hailing and ride sharing application. To compete and grow this business on a global basis requires focus and additional resources and capital. As such, we believe that we are not the ideal steward to drive the next chapter growth of the taxi business given our strategic priority to scale our next generation solutions.

After evaluating several options, we have concluded that selling the business ensures the best potential value creation for all of our constituents including our clients and shareholders and active sales processes underway. We have received indications of interest and we expect to complete this divestiture in the coming quarters.

Finally, after a strategic review of the China market, we made the decision to divest control a VeriFone's China business into a minority interest in a China-owned entity. Despite achieving recent share gains with the top Chinese banks and the largest ISO, we see increasing barriers to doing business in China as a public U.S. technology company. Furthermore, we now see a greater than expected slowdown in demand for payment terminals and unacceptable long-term profitability.

Marc will discuss the financial impact of our actions in more detail in this section.

In closing, we are pleased with our Q2 results and our clients growing commitment to our next generation solutions. Our execution roadmap for the second half of our fiscal year will set us up for return to growth in 2018. The team here is operating with discipline and a sense of urgency to deliver the growth plans we outlined at our Analyst Day back in January. With that, let me now hand the call over to my partner Marc for his comments. Marc?

Marc Rothman

Thank you, Paul, and good afternoon, everyone.

For the second quarter net revenues of $474 million matched the top-end of guidance and grew 4% from the prior quarter. The top-line results in Q2 benefited from standout strength in our Asia Pacific region with seasonal rebalance in EMEA and Latin America offsetting anticipated Q2 weakness within our North America petro vertical driven by the three-year postponement of the EMV liability shift deadline.

Our consolidated gross margin in Q2 was 39.5% consistent with our expectations and 60 basis points above Q1 levels. With respect to our operating costs, we continue to invest in our next generation growth platforms, but a disciplined focus and efficiencies and continued restructuring efforts are enabling us to drive lower run rate expenses. And as a result, we exceeded non-GAAP EPS guidance and delivered $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Let me now discuss our results by business. Q2 revenues for our systems business was $286 million, an increase of 8% from the prior quarter and down approximately 7% year-on-year inline with expectations. The year-on-year decline primarily reflects the difficult comp created by the prior year surge in U.S. EMV related demand.

Systems margins of 38.7% in Q2 were higher sequentially by 80 basis points driven by continued cost reductions in operations and supply chain. And to this end, we are forecasting improved product margins in the second half of 2017 driven primarily by cost reductions and new product introductions.

Our services business delivered revenue of $188 million in Q2 slightly lower versus the prior year. Services strengthened in Latin America was offset by lower sales of Petro Media. Our gross margins and services were 40.7% as expected and up slightly from the prior quarter. The year-over-year comparison was impacted by a reduction in Petro Media revenue where margins fluctuate on volume changes given our fixed cost infrastructure. Additionally, now, as a result of our divestiture and restructuring activities, we expect our services margin percentages to improve meaningfully and I will discuss that in just a moment.

Our Q2 consolidated operating expenses were $138 million down sequentially on lower G&A cost and reflect a decrease of $16 million compared with the prior year driven by our focus on reducing costs.

In the quarter, total restructuring and related charges of $69 million, in the quarter were attributable primarily to our Petro Media business where we recorded $50 million in net charges related to terminating certain customer agreements and other activities associated with forming the joint venture. Additionally, for taxi, we recorded a $17 million goodwill impairment related to the planned divestiture.

Let me now discuss performance by geography. In North America, we deliver revenue of $158 million representing a 27% decline year-over-year and down 6% sequentially. This sequential decline was limited to our petro vertical which is impacted by the EMV delay at the pump and the deconsolidation of our Petro Media revenues. Despite the results in petro, our performance in North America during Q2 was encouraging, our retail vertical grew by 12% sequentially benefiting from several large QSR deployments, onboarding of new payment as a service clients as well as refresh business with early Tier-1 retail adopters of EMV.

Importantly, our small business vertical grew sequentially for the first time in the past five quarters as channel inventories began to reach more normalized levels consistent with the timing we recently expected.

And finally, in North America, our taxi business was down 2% sequentially. In Latin America, revenues for Q2 were $63 million down 10% year-over-year and up 10% sequentially. We benefited from strong year-on-year growth in Brazil, but this was offset by [indiscernible] challenges in Mexico and Argentina, though we believe most of the shortfall is timing related. Key recent highlights for Brazil include market share gains with the major acquirers and up-trended margins due to improved mix from new service wins.

In New York, Middle East and Africa, revenues of $178 million were down 10% from the prior year and up 6% sequentially. Despite lower sales year-on-year in Germany and parts of South Europe, which is created by a tough comparison from a PCI related upgrade cycle in 2016, we delivered sequential improvements in these markets versus Q1. And specifically, Eastern Europe and Russia turned in solid performance versus Q1 where our team is executing on a growing deal pipeline and secured several important client wins.

And finally, in Asia, Q2 revenues of $76 million are up more than 50% year-over-year and up more than 20% sequentially. Demand for devices in India was once again a main driver of growth. In fact, our Q2 India revenues surpassed our total sales in this country for all of FY'16, although we do expect our second half results to be more normalized after the first half demand surge created from the start of demonetization.

In addition, several Asia Pacific emerging markets including Thailand and Malaysia grew by low double-digit year-on-year.

Turning now to the balance sheet and then to cash flow where we delivered solid performance in Q2. We ended the quarter with total cash of $134 million, gross debt of $878 million and net debt of $744 million. Our debt levels continued to trend lower driven mainly by consistent free cash flow generation.

Within our working capital metrics, our cash conversion cycle was 62 days in Q2 versus 74 days in Q1. This metric is helped by a 6-day increase in days of accounts payable through the timing of payments and improved terms driven by supplier consolidation as well as strategic supply chain initiatives. We reduced inventory levels by $40 million sequentially driven substantially by our divestiture activities.

For the quarter, we delivered cash flow from operations totaling $36 million and free cash flow of $19 million. Year-to-date, our free cash flow conversion ratio was approximately 80%. Additionally, we have continued to reduce our CapEx with total outlays of $17 million during Q2 as compared to $28 million in Q2 of 2016.

And now, to our financial outlook. As Paul commented, we are seeing an increase in business momentum, successfully executing operational improvements and reallocating resources in capital to our core payments and commerce business. In support of this, we are divesting three businesses, additionally, we are updating our outlook for our North American petro vertical and let me now provide additional financial details.

First, Petro Media. As previously announced, we formed a Petro Media joint venture in Q2, as a result, our Petro Media revenues for the second half of 2017 will no longer be consolidated in our financial results. Our full year guidance reflects this divestiture.

Second, China. We are planning to divest our China business in which VeriFone will retain a minority interest. This reconstituted local Chinese entity is expected to be funded by third parties and we also expect our transaction to be completed this quarter. And our financial guidance now reflects a $15 million reduction in revenue associated with this transaction for the second half of 2017.

Third, taxi. We are actively engaged in discussion to sell our taxi operations. We will continue to report operating results and our financials until disposition, which we expect to be completed in the coming quarters. Our expectations for taxi in the second half of 2017 are included in our current guidance and totaled approximately $60 million in revenue with a modest earnings contribution.

Let me discuss a guidance bridge, on our Slide page 15, we are bridging the impact of the non-GAAP revenue and EPS related to the divestiture activities just discussed as well as the incremental impact of the push-out of client demand for EMV petro solutions.

For the second half of 2017, the delay in the liability shift is impacting revenues by approximately $20 million to $30 million relative to our prior projections.

With that background, let me now provide the consolidated financial guidance for the full year and the third quarter.

For the full year 2017, we now expect GAAP revenue of $1.861 billion to $1.866 billion and comparable non-GAAP revenue of approximately $1.865 to $1.87 billion, additionally, we expect the GAAP loss per share of $0.51 to $0.533 and for non-GAAP EPS for the full year, we expect the $1.31 to $1.34. For Q3, we expect both GAAP and non-GAAP revenues of $463 million to $465 million and expect GAAP EPS of $0.14 to $0.15 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 to $0.36.

Free cash flow from operations for the full year is expected to be approximately $100 million now and includes now approximately $20 million for restructuring related activities. Additionally, please refer to Slide 16 of our earnings presentation for other supplemental forward-looking financial information, including updated revenue, gross margin, operating expense, operating margin, EPS targets in Q3, Q4 and for the full year and these do reflect the China and Petro Media divestitures.

We believe this information will be very helpful for modeling purposes for the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

Thank you. And with that, we will now open up the call to take your questions. Austin?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Tien-Tsin Huang with JP Morgan. I apologize, one moment.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Can you hear me?

Operator

Sure. Your line is fine.

Paul Galant

I believe, you're fine Tien-Tsin.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Hey, guys. Thanks for the details. It’s actually coming on from the airport. Just -- I guess the China stuff I will ask about not too surprised to hear the divestitures out there. But, I'm curious, are you going to be closer to a 50% stake here or closer to a single digit, and I guess, Paul, you mentioned something about long-term structural or some long-term close of terminals in China. Can you maybe elaborate on that, I'm trying to understand how much of this is sort of country specific versus maybe something different going on from a technology point of sales standpoint in China?

Paul Galant

Let me take that Tien-Tsin first, and then, I will roll it over to Marc for his comments on percentages. I think you know that China has been on pretty much a tear for some period of time as they put terminals in place in a country that was primarily -- pre-dominantly cash. I think in 2011, there were like four terminals per 1000 people. Today, they are closer to 19. So, they have certainly grown quite a bit.

Since 2014, I think the growth rate has come down by probably 50%. We expect that to continue to decline. So essentially, they are not going to grow as fast. From our vantage point, the market is being saturated at this point. There are many competitors they keep piling on. They are all making purpose built devices. Some of them are PCI compliant, some of them are not. And as we look at the long-term profitability of this market as a U.S. public company we just don't see that as a great place to continue putting as much resource and capital.

And so, over the last two quarters we monitored the situation closely, we spent a lot of time on the ground there. We’ve come to the conclusion that, it’s best not to be a U.S. public technology company trying to compete in China. It is best, however, for us to continue staying in China with a minority interest.

Marc, you want to talk about the joint venture?

Marc Rothman

Yes. I would like to. Thank you, Paul. Hey, Tien-Tsin. So, just a quick point or two on China, the intention while we were going through this process by the way which we expect to complete this quarter is to take a fairly small minority interest in the entity. The expectation of course is that will be a deconsolidated and perhaps be treated more in a cost basis, so that would be perhaps even less than 20%. But, it is still a work in progress there. But, it is just to seek control.

And secondly, I think it would be helpful just to talk a little bit more about the guidance associated with China. We had originally projected for the period of time that we intend to after the fact would have divested about $15 million. So, we took that out of our prior guidance. And it was also in fact expected to continue with investments. So, it will pick up -- they will be accretive, if you will for 2017 to divest that business.

I think it's important to note as well that during the first half of the year, it was dilutive probably close to the same number. So, we think as we project into 2018 and perhaps we will be providing some more color on 2018 today and more so in Q3 and Q4 results. But, the losses that obviously we are incurring for the first half of this year provide accretion into next year too.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Got it. Thanks for that. So, I guess as my quick follow-up. Just -- is there more to do on the divestiture front and with capital raised from some of these actions, what should we expect in terms of what you might do here, is it more in a way of maybe there is more acquisitions or can we see some buybacks in the stock, just curious?

Paul Galant

Our capital allocation policy is what’s guiding us. There is really no change to it. We will continue to look at acquisition opportunities as we have had over time with particular focus on things that are tuck-in that help us to accelerate our transformation to a solutions and platform company. We will continue to look at distribution properties that have software capabilities across the globe as we go from selling terminals to providing solutions.

And then, of course, we are always going to look at balanced debt repayments and we still have $50 million left in our authorized stock repurchase program that we might choose to use proceeds. But again, there is really no change to the policy. There is no change to the outlook.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Great. All right. Thank you for the update.

Christopher Mammone

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Darrin Peller with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Darrin Peller

Hey. Thanks guys. Listen, just to make sure we are clear on this. The petro moves you are making. I mean when you talk about, first of all, what’s embedded in your guidance, now, is that just the petro EMV impacts or is that actually the divestiture. I think you said it was -- or maybe you just clarify that first?

Paul Galant

Sure, I will. In fact, the Petro Media revenue projections were actually out last quarter. So this was just highlighting the completion of that joint venture and reaffirming that in the original guidance we had previously pulled out that number.

Secondly, to your question on the EMV shift and the push out that's the $20 million to $30 million.

Darrin Peller

Okay. All right. So that's helpful. I guess then on the overall market, so that $20 million to $30 million before I go to the overall that's incremental now that we didn't see before as much of. I mean we knew there was a delay but the impacts are just a little more pronounced or noticeable now Marc?

Marc Rothman

That's right. I mean, the silver lining here is the fact that we've got this very strategic partnership with Gilbarco. And the market is not going away. These dispensers and these terminals have to get upgraded. It will happen over the cycle and it will be more normalized in nature. We just began to see in Q2 a more significant push out than we had previously planned. So, we thought it would be prudent to adjust the second half of the year based upon our forecast.

But, as I said, the silver lining here is that, the business is going to happen. It’s just going to happen more normalized over that three year cycle.

Darrin Peller

Okay.

Paul Galant

Let me just add a little bit -- let me add a little bit to that. When this first was announced, there is a three-year delay as I think everybody agrees, it was a bit of surprise. No one was really anticipating a delay that long.

Our projections that we made were essentially that the big guys were going to continue with their upgrade as if there was no push back because they had already started. And so, we thought that they were going to continue to do that maybe at a slightly lower rate. And then, we projected that the smaller guys were going to push out. They were going to essentially not worry about it in 2017, probably not in 2018 either, maybe start to think about it in 2019.

The reason why we've now seen another $20 million to $30 million of reduction in our projection is because we are seeing some of the big guys are actually slowing down a little bit, which we did not anticipate at first. But, overall, as Marc said and this is the key point, this is going to happen. It's just going to happen over a longer period of time, we are still going to earn all the economics.

Darrin Peller

Okay. That helps. All right. Now, putting aside the divestitures, on your core strategy now, I guess Paul, can you just give us an update again on the North America, on the certifications for the new suite of products whether it's Carbon, or and then, U.S. and abroad. And then, visibility into SMB adoption there and maybe just ended of with the overall conviction you have in your forecast on the rest of the business right now. And how things are feeling in terms of conviction and confidence?

Paul Galant

Let's take that one at a time here. For the North America business, we still have approximately 5 million devices that need to be upgraded to EVM. The EVM date now is somewhere around April of 2018. So, we should start to see a more pronounced pick up in that. As we mentioned about a million pumps need to be upgraded but that's not till 2020. Today, we think anywhere from 15% or so of the pumps have the ability to take an EVM payment, although none of them are turned on. Okay?

Darrin Peller

Okay.

Paul Galant

There is also additional devices that we are starting to see that are important, so the whole mPOS, the mobility side of it, we are seeing an increase in that. And we think at that time closer to 2 million devices. So, that's sort of the North America footprint. We believe that we are going to see in the second half of the year a continuation of what we saw in Q2, which is slight strengthening, quarter-to-quarter in the SMB business; slight strengthening quarter-to-quarter in the retail business and the retail business is really growing based on more of the mobility side than on the traditional terminal side.

Darrin Peller

Got it.

Paul Galant

All right. We also have growth from QSR. We have growth from lodging. We have growth from pay at the table. And we have growth from lottery. Those are all of the verticals.

On the PCI certification side, which is a question you asked. We have now achieved PCI certification of our entire current line-up of engaged devices. So, the full sweep, the portable, the counter top, the pinpad, the whole deck. So, once you receive PCI certification, you obviously start to work with the clients who want to pilot -- they go through a certification, they go through pilot, and then, they decide how much they want to buy, right? So, that's where we are on Engage.

On Carbon, we achieved certification -- PCI certification on Carbon 10 and we have announced our Carbon 8 device. So that's proceeding to plan and we feel pretty good about it.

Darrin Peller

Okay. So your conviction levels outside of the petro area per se, and obviously, taxi in China, I mean it sounds like everything else is growing on track or it actually has got real growth potential now.

Paul Galant

We feel quite confident that 2018 will be a growth year for the company. There are many reasons why we feel that way. So, it's not just a single thing, it's multiple things.

Darrin Peller

Great. All right, guys. Thanks very much.

Paul Galant

And it's really very much alignment with what we said in January at Analyst Day.

Darrin Peller

Okay. All right. Thanks guys.

Christopher Mammone

Thank you, Darrin.

Operator

Our next question is from Brad Berning with Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Brad Berning

Good afternoon. Given the changes on APAC revenues with the divestiture and the normalization of India, maybe you could be a little bit more specific about second half look -- outlook for APAC and kind of all the different changes what you are thinking about that contribution.

Secondly, if you just continue to expand upon your comments that you just made about 2018 and returning to growth, maybe you can talk a little bit about how much of that is expectations based on trends, how much of that is based upon order discussions or preliminary discussions on new products. Please us understand a little bit more about the visibility of that versus the expectation of growth in 2018?

Marc Rothman

Sure. Hey, Brad. Marc here. Let me talk geos, I will cover Asia, a lot of conviction around the Asia in the second half we are adjusting pro forma for China. But, even still and very consistent with last quarter's guidance, Asia will be upwards of up -- and past 20% growth year-on-year, mid-20s. And with the petro adjustments including Petro Media, I think North America now slightly above 20% decline, but better trajectory certainly around retail and SMB.

Latin America and EMEA, those projections are relatively consistent with what we provided last quarter, see both flattish perhaps slightly up plus or minus a percent or two, but relatively consistent with what we provided last quarter. The big shift is the petro business some color around the divestitures but we are quite bullish around Asia particularly still in India from a relative basis. But, there is a lot of momentum around cashless and fiscalization programs in a number of emerging markets that I mentioned.

Paul Galant

Yes. Let me just add, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, even places like Myanmar, Vietnam, Philippines, all of those countries, Japan -- all of those countries are going through either fiscalization or electronification initiatives, some driven by government, some driven by just continuation of what was started, some driven like in Japan by in fact that as EVM start to take hold in the U.S., some of the fraud is moving to them and they need to start combating it. And they have got some important things happening like, the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

So, we believe that our Asia business has a number of good growth opportunities. We are active in all of these markets. We are doing a lot of good listening and experimenting and pilots with clients. And we feel good about our trajectory for the second half of the year.

Marc Rothman

You asked about 2018, we provided as you are aware some longer term projections 4%, 5% to 6% on the business. We have it narrowed down this time in our planning cycle what perhaps that means for 2018, but there is a lot of momentum around a foundation of new certified devices and we are really excited about the potential for IPOS and the Carbon portfolio as well as the mPOS devices.

The services business in North America continues to go very well, continue to work down the backlog and that provides a nice annuity base of revenues too. So, we will provide more color on 2018 revenues, but the trajectory looks positive off the of the guidance that we have provided for the medium range plan.

Brad Berning

Thank you for the update. I appreciate it.

Marc Rothman

Thanks Brad.

Operator

Our next question comes from Andrew Jeffrey with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Andrew Jeffrey

Hi, guys. Thank you for taking the question. A real high level, I guess, we have seen a few events obviously, EMV delays in the U.S. and now retail [Technical Difficulty]. I just wonder how you think about your overall visibility to business performance especially given how geographically diversified you are?

And when you think about maybe over a multi-year period the things you are going to do, but as you go through the planning process for 2018, you maybe take a different approach a more conservative approach to your outlook just given that there are so many moving pieces and apparently mobiles ability of recent certain geos? and I've got a follow-up.

Paul Galant

Andrew, thanks for the question. I guess let me start-off, the biggest complexity in visibility comes from things like rule changes, obviously, most people didn't anticipate demonetization in India, that was a positive. Obviously, you had the EMV delays that you talked about. Those are very difficult to predict. One can anticipate some amount on a global portfolio basis will be delayed.

But, beyond that we are -- I think becoming better and better at forecasting, a lot of precision has been put around, how we manage our sales pipeline. There is a much more cohesive globally managed business in VeriFone today than we've ever had. And so, I think that [indiscernible] believe that we are in a much better place today to give guidance with conviction than we were some point in the last couple of years. Having said that, again, government cues things like that nobody can't control.

Andrew Jeffrey

Okay. So, it sounds like maybe to some degree you are intimating that the philosophical approach maybe is to risk adjust perhaps a little more, I guess a way to 2018 guidance.

Sort of a competitive question, with regard to mPOS, is there a geographic bifurcation in your thinking, in other words, you have seen a lot of competitors have quite a bit of success. Most recently it appeared that Clover is really gaining some traction. Is the U.S. really a viable mPOS growth market for VeriFone versus rest of world? Any feeling about those geos any differently today or run in a different way?

Paul Galant

Okay. Andrew, so let's separate mPOS from IPOS. mPOS being mobile point of sale, North America absolutely is a growth market for us in mobile point of sale. We started to compete and work in the mobile point of sale phase in North America targeting Tier-1 clients. And that's because they are the ones that really have to reinvent the consumer experience in-store to be competitive. So, there is not a single Tier-1 North America merchant, who doesn't have mPOS in their planning cycle. They are either piloting it, rolling it out, certainly thinking about it. And given our very high market share, we are about 75%, 80% in Tier-1 retail in North America. We think that is an important revenue and profitable for the company.

So, that's that. Where we were not as active as perhaps we should have been was in the small and medium market, we have no interest in the micro merchants. But, in a small and medium merchants and in the emerging markets where you have sort of a different definition of a small merchant than you have in the developed markets. In those markets you really need a much lower price with lower feature set -- set of devices. We have not focused on in that. What I've announced in the remarks I made earlier was that we now launched -- in the process of launching a mid-tier mPOS device which we did not have. And you will see us continue to also go to perhaps the lower tier and mPOS devices to cover the emerging markets and in places that are doing terminalization, demonetization et cetera. We really do want to have a set of solutions for those markets which we don't have today.

Andrew Jeffrey

Okay. So that's to say that perhaps and that's a really helpful distinction. Thank you. That perhaps to say that the IPOS market in the U.S. is distinct than the mPOS market isn't probably a real focus for growth? Would you -- is that a reasonable comment?

Paul Galant

Absolutely, absolutely. You have seen IPOS gain in popularity it has become steadily more interesting, you have had a number of important brands start to demonstrate that it's a new segment that they have created and during that it really does open up a important TAM for VeriFone that we just did not have a year ago or two years ago. And so, we are quite excited about it.

Carbon is the device and the software platform that connects to Carbon is the thing that really makes us quite excited about the future of this segment. It is a future of not just terminal sales but also backend services.

Andrew Jeffrey

Thank you very much.

Christopher Mammone

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from James Schneider with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

James Schneider

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe Paul, can we return to the commentary you made on the Engage and the sales platform and you see there, maybe any kind of quantification you can provide around kind of indicators of awarders in terms of how big you think Engage could be for you as a number and maybe fiscal 2018 or how many countries you will be shipping Engage actively in, exiting this fiscal year or some kind of metrics of that nature?

Paul Galant

Yes. Happy to answer that question. So, as I mentioned Engage is one of our next-gen platforms. It is a full line of terminals that not only take payments but can run applications. The Engage products connect to the same services platform that we used for Carbon. And in Q1 we rolled out Engage in places like India. In Q2, we rolled it out in places like Japan, France and Germany.

In Q3 and Q4, they really are going to take hold in many, many more countries. The first experiences in rollout have been very, very good. Clients really love the devices. They like the speed. They love the screen quality. They like the abilities that those devices have. So, we feel quite confident in that.

I think as you look a year or two, three, four years out, what you are going to see is that Engage will supplement some of the MX and VX devices that the company obviously have been driving for more than a decade.

James Schneider

Thank you. And then, maybe as a follow-up on the financial side for you Marc. Maybe, with respect to the divestitures, can you really talk about two dimensions, number one is, when you get clear of all these transactions, I guess I would have thought that there might an opportunity to do buyback for something to where that might be closer to EPS, if we do than what you are guiding to. So, can you help us with that? That's the first part.

And then, the second part would be -- once we get clear of the taxi divestiture piece as well on a kind of apples-to-apples volume basis, what do you expect to happen in both product and -- systems and services from a gross margin perspective, when accounting for all those divestitures?

Marc Rothman

So, on the capital allocation, Paul, covered it a bit earlier Jim and that's to really keep the capital out allocation policy as we have stated. I'm not expecting some tremendous windfall from this activity. In fact, the joint venture is -- there is not a monetary today benefit back to VeriFone, it's a contribution of assets. So there is no money is flowing back to. We have to obviously wait to see how the China -- the taxi process plays out and what type of purchase price we ultimately are able to receive.

But, nonetheless, free cash flow continues to be strong. There is an opportunity from proceeds from these transactions that we could put forth back to either reducing debt. We have capacity we can still lever the revolver and were transactions in terms of M&A tuck-in makes sense, we will do that.

I think going into 2018, certainly, we will continue to look at valuation on a relative basis. And buybacks are certainly part of the strategic capital allocation discussions and that will be certainly up for consideration. But, right now, as Paul mentioned we have got $50 million left under the previous authorized buyback and let's just stay tight on that one -- that one for the moment.

Great question and thank you for asking it on the profile going into 2018.

There is a number of scenarios that play out. Taxi as I mentioned is still in the guidance and I was hopeful and I'm still that the information that we've provided in the slides will give you some really good perspective in terms of our margin trajectory in the third and fourth quarter and into next year. We can talk about that now.

So, we see 150-basis point improvement in parts of the gross margin. Let me just get the numbers out here. So, I can be precise in particular. So, hold on second. I have lot of papers here, Jim.

So, we did 39.5 points of margin in Q2 as a result of the Petro Media and China, revenues and of the portfolio as well as some of the new product introductions. We see a 150 basis point improvement in each of Q3 and Q4. So, we see trajectory up to 41% then 42.5%. And if you look in particular at the services line, we see ourselves back into the mid-40s. We see a clear path to-date, it’s a 44%, 45% margins and as we divest taxi business because those margins are also significantly lower than the services average, we see accretion as we divest that business, Chris and I will provide enough financial information that folks can clearly model that as well.

But, the margin profile, we see absolutely in the right trajectory, which is going to drive higher operating margins for the business as well as EPS accretion.

James Schneider

Thank you.

Marc Rothman

Hope that's helpful. Thank you, Jim.

Paul Galant

Important to note that's mostly on the services line which is where we are focused taking the company.

James Schneider

Understand. Thanks very much.

Marc Rothman

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ramsey El-Assal with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Ramsey El-Assal

Hi, guys. I wanted to make sure that I got this. So apologies in advance if you have already addressed this. But, you closed the Petro Media JV in early April. So what was the EPS impact in the quarter from not consolidating our revenue as of early April? Was there any headwind or tailwind in that quarter due to that?

Marc Rothman

It was fairly benign. We didn't have much in terms of revenue closed in early April. There was some dilution albeit small, probably about a penny a share.

Ramsey El-Assal

Okay. And then, understanding, it sounds like it's going to be nicely accretive on the margin side of the divestitures. How do we -- how should we think about the impact on your sort of organic growth profile overall going forward.

Marc Rothman

I would say on the organic growth profile going forward, it's relatively consistent. I mean these are small businesses. The Petro Media business last year was sub-$20 million, it was investment mode. So, it’s also generally accretive as I just commented on the Q2 results.

And China the same -- China was also -- last year it was sub-$20 million, we had planned it for significant growth obviously it won't play out that way with the divestitures. But, it too will be accretive in nature.

Ramsey El-Assal

Okay. So, not much top-line impact, okay. And then, lastly for me, you called out in the past sort of supply chain optimization as a driver of margin expansion. Where are you in that process, is that something that we can continue to kind of bank on as a long-term driver, or what earning are you earn with supply chain optimization?

Marc Rothman

On supply chain, the team has made tremendous progress. It's an ongoing exercise relentless exercise and focus on all aspects of it from procurement to logistics to freight to repair et cetera, et cetera. And we will continue to drive savings from it. The major opportunity in the system side, the hardware side will be the new product introductions that have a significantly lower building materials. We are thoughtful and cautious about the trajectory, I see in the second half of this year with a new product introduction to see some accretion on the gross margin line. But, we are going to be balanced, things do ebb and flow relative to mix. Things do ebb and flow relative to competitive pricing and other challenges, but we do see some improvement and certainly the supply chain folks will have a nice impact on either that balance or improvement.

Ramsey El-Assal

All right. Great. Thanks so much.

Marc Rothman

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Wayne Johnson with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Wayne Johnson

Hi, yes, good afternoon. Couple of questions. On the services side, could you give us an update on how many devices are attached now to services and your global platform. And I think like in the year ago quarter, you guys were talking about there is $30 million there kind of incremental annual revenue. Where are we on that? And what is the outlook for that and given your comments, I mean it certainly sounds favorable, but I just like to get some detail please?

Paul Galant

Let me take a shoot, Marc can help me by correcting all my errors.

Marc Rothman

Never, never.

Paul Galant

Never. So, right now we have at VeriFone approximately 2 million devices connected back to us either through gateway or through our terminal management solution and in either of those we are able to deliver software to the device and that's where we start to see good upside of the services.

In North America, we got about 0.5 million devices connected. We expect that to grow steadily in Q2, we connected approximately 42,000 devices. We have commitments for another 10,000 devices. And today, we have got a pretty significant backlog of approximately 260,000 devices. So 508,000 in the box connected doing their job today with more to come. We expect that number to grow steadily.

In EMEA, approximately half of our devices are connected. So, there is -- give or take about 1.2 million devices connected today. And that will continue to grow especially as we move Carbon and Engage into the region.

Latin America really not very much, I would say probably in the low 20,000 or 30,000 range. And in Asia Pacific, where most of the connected devices for us are New Zealand and Australia. We have bit more than 300,000. So, that's the picture today as we move to our platforms; as we move to our next generation devices. This number will go up.

Wayne Johnson

Good. Thank you for that color. That's helpful. And then, this question is for Marc, on the FX in the second quarter and for the outlook, can you just remind us, where there tailwinds, was it neutral, how does that all play out?

Marc Rothman

Slightly favorable in Q2, Wayne. So, it was probably about 100 basis points favorable and it will be more balanced going forward as well more consistent with our reported results.

Wayne Johnson

Okay, great. All right. Thank you very much.

Marc Rothman

Thank you, Wayne.

Paul Galant

Sure. Thank you.

Christopher Mammone

Operator, we have time for one more question please.

Operator

Okay. And our last question will come from Bryan Keane with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Bryan Keane

Hi, guys. Thanks for fitting me in. Just wanted to ask about services, I knew was up about 9% last quarter year-over-year and down 1% year-over-year in the second quarter and I know there is a lot of moving pieces, so maybe you could just help us through kind of what services look like and the decline there, is there some impacts that we can call out?

Paul Galant

Before Marc answers that specifically. I just want to be sort of start at the top side of this. Strategically what we are doing is we are taking services businesses that today like Petro Media and taxi, which are not for us leveragable globally, which are not core to payments in commerce and we are replacing or moving that revenue out, taking the resources and capital and applying it to growing our payments and commerce services business, which is hinged in great part on being able to provide integrated and semi-integrated services with devices like Carbon and Engage.

So, we are still very much committed to the services space, it's just you are going to see us pivot out of certain types of services businesses and doubling down on those that we think have the most growth and margin potential.

Marc Rothman

Thanks Paul. We did a $188 million as you mentioned in Q2 services and it is down over the prior year, it is principally related to the Petro Media business. We so had Petro Media revenues in the prior period which we divested out on early April. So, that M&A or that divestiture activity had some impact. I think maybe more importantly Bryan moving forward and into Q3 as just a proxy. I see low single digit growth sequentially. So, on an apples-to-apples basis, there continues to be [Technical Difficulty].

Operator

Pardon me. This is the conference operator. We have temporarily lost the location and the speakers. Please hold for a moment while we reconnect in.

[Technical Difficulty]

Operator

I have reconnected the speakers. You may proceed.

Marc Rothman

Fortunately that was our question. Bryan, are you still on the line?

Bryan Keane

Yes. I think you answered, you basically answered sounds like sequentially it gets better. The only other little question I have is just on free cash guide. They went from I think 120 to 100, I assume that's a lot of that's due to petro business or anything else in there? Thanks so much.

Marc Rothman

It's actually, it's substantially all related to the restructuring activities. But you are correct. It's intertwined with the petro restructuring. And the small EPS adjustment as a result of, we think will be offset by some working capital improvements. But, it will be approximately $100 million and it's planning for $20 million in restructuring during the second half.

Bryan Keane

Okay. Thanks so much.

Marc Rothman

I appreciate it.

Paul Galant

So, in closing let me just say thanks again to everyone joining the call today. The team here is really excited about our clients' enthusiasm for our next generation solutions. We are committed to driving additional efficiency gains and to completing the restructurings and divestitures of non-strategic businesses. All told, we are feeling positive about the prospects full return to growth in 2018 for VeriFone.

We will be presenting and hosting Investor Meeting at the JPMorgan and Paul Hastings Next-Gen Payment Services Forum later this month in San Francisco. And so, we do hope to see many of you while we are out on the road.

With that let me just say to all, have a good evening.

Marc Rothman

Thank you.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. We thank you for attending today's presentation. And you may now disconnect.

