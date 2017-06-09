Strong Earnings Highlight Enormous Potential For Bazaarvoice

Introduction

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) is a software firm which primarily through a software-as-a-service (NASDAQ:SAAS) platform, enables its retail and brand clients to capture and display consumer-generated content, such as online ratings and reviews, photos, and questions and answers about specific products and services. Each month, more than 700 million shopper devices view and share authentic opinions, questions, and experiences about tens of millions of products in the BV network. Its offerings allow its clients to understand consumer behavior and monetize the value of consumer-generated content through targeted advertising based on online and offline shopping behavior.

BV, which currently trades at around a third of what it did five years ago, has been consistently penalized by markets for its history of hemorrhaging money with no end in sight. Thanks to effective cost control measures, strong performance in its core business, along with concrete growth narratives, BV is now clearly positioned to achieve sustainable profitability in the near future.

Earnings

BV reported 4Q earnings on Wednesday June, 6, achieving Q4 positive operating cash flow of $14.2 million and fiscal year positive operating cash flow of $14.8 million, the firm's first fiscal year of positive free cash flow as a public company. Revenue for the fiscal year was $201.2 million, consisting of Saas revenue of $191 million and net advertising revenue of $10.2 million. Net bookings, the primary economic driver of BV's core SaaS business exceeded expectations, as client retention improved over 300 bps to 82.8% for the year. Total active clients improved 7% to 1,494. Adjusted EBITDA grew to $16.7 million for the year, an increase of 80%.

Monetizing Data

In past calls, management has put forth ambitious long-term revenue figures predicated upon strong growth in the monetization of their extensive first party shopper data. At this point, advertising has yet to make the impact that management had hoped upon the top line. While net advertising revenue for the year increased 23%, this is hardly the kind of high growth that the company had invested so heavily for. Recognizing this, BV has cut down on their advertising sales expenditures while piloting different ways to monetize their data. On these pilots CEO Gene Austin elaborated, "The pilot results have been clear. Retailers believe our data can be pivotal in their personalization initiatives, but they do not want it in the form of a recommendations product offering. We are now piloting direct access to our shopper data that can further inform retailers installed personalization platforms, which we believe may be a better way to monetize our data."

These pilots along with the reeling in of advertising sales rep spending are highly encouraging, as they mean that management has come to terms with the fact that data monetization efforts in their present form will not yield the explosive growth previously hoped. Now BV is pursuing a more realistic strategy that can create real value to shareholders. Strong growth can still be attained with a simpler, direct access model, without draining resources by putting the cart before the horse with respect to sales.

Operational Efficiency

This decision falls within a greater strategy of cost control measures aimed at achieving profitability. The Q4 earnings call confirmed that these efforts are proceeding swimmingly. Sales and marketing expenses for the year were down $4.4 million, a 7% decrease. Q4 R&D expenses were $8.3 million (16.6% of revenue), down from $9.4 million (18.5% of revenue) for the same period last year. Annualized revenue per employee was $264,000, up 3% from last year.

Improving Operational Efficiency FY2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 Revenue (GAAP) 168.2M 191.2M 199.8M 201.2M SG&A 112.9M 108.9M 100.2M 93.9M % of Revenue 67.1% 57.0% 50.2% 46.7% R&D 37.6M 37.7M 41.5M 40.0M % of Revenue 22.4% 19.7% 20.8% 19.9%

Growth Potential

In addition to these increases in operational efficiency, BV is positioned for a positive inflection in top line growth. Expanding client base 7% and improving dollar churn, all while substantially reducing marketing expenses, indicates that the core SaaS business is strong. On top of this, sell-side analysts on the call were very intrigued with BV's new BRAND EDGE offering, a product launching in a few weeks that "helps a brand identify their advocates, collect content from them, and then use the power of the Bazaarvoice network to distribute that content to product pages of their retail partners." BV already has over 100 small and medium sized brands on board from early sales, and is confident that this product will improve the firms overall value proposition and shorten sales cycles. BV has made considerable strides to expand their offerings, and service products such as BRAND EDGE and Sampling are proving valuable to their efforts to keep clients, gain new revenue from them, and gain new clients.

BV anticipates FY 2018 revenue of between $203.5 million and $207.5 million, with growth accelerating as the year goes on as the firm reaps the benefits from increased bookings. In addition to top line growth acceleration due to strong fundamentals in the core SaaS business, a longer term acceleration due to increased advertising revenue should start to kick in during 2018. While shying away from explicit guidance for net advertising revenue, BV implied that as a proportion of total revenue, growth in advertising revenue and decline in "retail network" legacy revenue left over from Longboard Media will roughly cancel out in FY 2018. This means that going forward, revenue growth should accelerate as the monetization of data represents a greater portion of total revenue. The exploration of direct access model could further contribute to growth as BV's advertising and personalization offerings start to more closely reflect clients' needs.

BV beating guidance in the core business while providing concrete direction on the data monetization front lends more credence to management's long term projections for the business. On the Wednesday call, Austin put forth $300 million to $350 million as realistic figures for revenue in five years. The company's top line growth case provides a clear and credible path toward achieving these figures.

Valuation

With continued success in its operational efficiency efforts, this top line growth will quickly translate to healthy bottom line improvement. The prospect of a profitable BV merits a review of BV's valuation. On an EV/Revenue basis, BV is currently trading at 1.98x, far below the median SaaS multiple of ~4.4x. While BV's revenue is growing at a lower pace than the average SaaS firm, a range of 2.5x to 3.0x is reasonable given the long term revenue CAGR of 8.5%-12% implied by the five-year $300m to $350m range provided by management. This yields a share price of $6.72 - $7.92. In summary, the new reality of BV's profitability means that multiple expansion is inevitable, leaving considerable upside for shrewd and timely investors.

BV Multiple Expansion EV/Revenue 2.5x 2.75x 3.0x Price/Share $7.09 $7.70 $8.30 Premium to Current Price 39% 51% 63%

