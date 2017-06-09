Snap Inc. Bear Thesis Remains Short-Sighted

As such, we’re not changing our stance, as we like the underlying business/growth narrative and still see a path to $58 (our price target) in the next 12 months.

Therefore, we’re expecting the shares to trade lower on perceived risks, but when comparing our assumptions to other analysts, Snap Inc. can narrowly beat consensus estimates.

Instead, we look at long-term growth drivers when emphasizing our stance on Snap Inc., which have not changed by much, but are unlikely to materialize in the next quarter.

Long-term trends in usage/monetization growth are unlikely to change by much, but lumpiness in figures does alter expectations on revenue/earnings, thus contributing to negative sentiment.

Beware of the impending short cover rally on Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), the potential downside scenario from a higher share float following the expiration of lock-up seems already priced in. As of right now, Snap Inc.'s total percentage of shares short has increased to 28%.

Given the discrepancy in total shares short, there's a decent likelihood the stock could rally on seemingly minor news, or slight improvements in expected earnings/sales as we progress through the year.

In very few cases will you see total shares short as a percentage reach these levels. However, when the position unwinds, the stock will appreciate quite substantially over a narrow timeframe. Of course, prior to reaching that bullish inflection we're likely to trade lower, perhaps hovering closer to $15 per share.

Why we continue to like Snap Inc.

When compared to other large-cap peers, we generally believe the heightened bearishness isn't well warranted despite some negative data point pertaining to short interest/download data.

Of course, we can acknowledge that it will take time for Snap Inc.'s DAU figures to inflect meaningfully higher, but upon doing so, the stock will likely reverse course and move higher on substantial volume.

Source: Cho's Tech Research

Given the relatively minor penetration rate into the global installed base of smartphones, there's a lot of upside potential. This isn't a scenario where Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) growth comes at the detriment of Snap Inc., but rather both applications are more likely to co-exist alongside each other, with Snapchat retaining a niche among more savvy internet users, who have a preference towards privacy and video-based interactions.

Given Snap Inc.'s relative internet/mobile penetration when compared to Facebook, we believe there's meaningful room for growth. As illustrated in the above table, Snap Inc.'s mobile penetration percentage is 3.79% (at the end of FY'16). We believe Snap Inc. can reach a mobile penetration figure of 8.15% by the year 2020. By then the global installed base of mobile smartphone users is expected to reach 5.8 billion, according to estimates by Credit Suisse (CS).

This implies that Snap Inc.'s growth rate is contingent on the number of available mobile smartphone users, and its ability to convert a small portion of them. In this case, we're estimating that Snap Inc. would only need to convert 8.15% percent of the global installed base of smartphone users to reach our long-term sales/earnings targets.

Therefore, Snap Inc.'s DAU growth should trend in line with its historical penetration rate, and the growth in smartphone users on global aggregate. When modeling our projections using these inputs, we believe Snap Inc. has a path towards growing its mobile DAUs to a figure above 472 million by FY'20.

Source: Cho's Tech Research

As such, we anticipate Snap Inc.'s DAU figures to grow in line with its historical trend line. The stock likely appreciates based on usage/user growth with time spent on the application likely exceeding competing apps (given enough time).

We generally view the negative narrative pertaining to saturation of certain user demos or the potential inflection in near-term downloads to be short-sighted, as near-term data points likely remain lumpy, but not indicative of long-term trends in DAU growth/expansion.

Source: Barclays America

From what we can understand, Snap Inc. has expanded its presence internationally (mostly Europe). This really isn't that surprising, as ad-rates in Europe while lagging that of the USA also has the largest internet population outside of the United States and when excluding China. Therefore, we find efforts to expand into Europe a near-term driver to usage/monetization growth. However, as illustrated in the above graph from Ross Sandler over at Barclays, the ramp-up in monetization from expanding into new geographies doesn't immediately impact sales/earnings in the immediate quarters.

This is because the DAU/ARPU rate in Europe is $0.76 currently, which compares to $5.83 in the United States and $0.23 in ROW (rest of world), according to Goldman Sachs (GS) data. Therefore, the incremental user contribution doesn't directly translate into immediate revenues, as the platform needs to scale its efforts to appease advertisers in these new markets with the introduction of analytics, features, and conversion metrics that are deemed reliable.

Of course, this type of ramp-up will take longer to materialize. Though, we're certain that the long-term trajectory in monetization, user adoption, usage growth sounds promising. Therefore, we're patiently optimistic and wouldn't rely on near-term data to substantiate a multi-year bearish case. In fact, we're waiting for near-term headwinds as opportunities for investors to accumulate a position at a better cost basis.

Consensus expectation beatable?

That being the case, the near-term risks to valuation likely takes the share price lower. But upon doing further due diligence, we wouldn't join the short side of the trade as borrowing costs have increased and the trade seems overcrowded.

There's much more upside when moving to a longer holding period. The fundamental thesis of buying ahead of an unexpected inflection in top/bottom line growth rates has not changed. Of course, we acknowledge that we're more optimistic on the long-term trajectory, but anticipate historical trends in internet penetration/usage growth to re-emerge given enough time.

We generally think the stock is underappreciated in this environment despite the perceived risk of share lock-up.

In a note released to client of JPMorgan Investment Bank, Doug Anmuth revised his estimates lower on June 5th, 2017:

With 166M users creating 3B daily Snaps over an average of 30 minutes/day on the platform, engagement is strong. But it simply remains very early for the business side of Snap. Snap's been monetizing for just over 2 years and there is significant work required to scale the ad platform. We are trimming our 2Q17 DAU net adds from 10M to 8M, but the biggest cuts to our model near term come in 3Q17, where we believe consensus revenue estimates of $287M (+49% Q/Q) are likely too high.

Snap Inc.'s revenue estimates for FY'17 were revised lower to $933 million from $1 billion, implying 144% y/y sales growth. Whereas hardware revenue or Spectacles revenue was revised lower from $118.9 million to $55.8 million.

That being the case, our figures on revenue were far more conservative when compared to consensus expectations coming out of the IPO, as we estimated advertising revenue of $897 million with Spectacles contribution not included.

But, when estimating contribution of 500k to 1 million Spectacle units, or appx. $65 million to $130 million to total consolidated revenue, we estimate revenue contribution of $97.5 million from Spectacles or at the midpoint of a reasonable unit shipment range.

This brings our consolidated revenue figure to $994.5 million, which is just $2.5 million above current consensus estimates of $992 million.

We don't need much contribution from Spectacles to reach consensus estimate figures, but we do need 750k spectacle units at an ASP of $130 to narrowly beat consensus expectations. Furthermore, our estimates on digital advertising revenue are at the low end of the range, as we already anticipate that ad-load won't increase materially and pricing to trend slightly lower, with heightened ad-load increases slightly offsetting the impact from reduced pricing.

Weighing in on near-term price volatility

Therefore, we're less concerned by a miss on earnings/sales results. As current consensus estimates seem just narrowly beatable when pertaining to FY'17 revenue, though dil. EPS figures could disappoint. However, we haven't shifted to a profit-driven investment narrative, so we're not expecting bottom line misses to materially affect expectations in the near term. Though improvements in hosting costs adds incrementally to gross margins over the near term, and could alter expectations on cash burn given enough time.

Source: TC 2000

The stock likely trends lower to $15 per share, though volume is not very high following the recent sell-off. We owe this to the lack of available shares to short, and the heightened cost of selling on margin. As such, we don't anticipate the stock to trade much lower on heightened short interest, but to trade lower on perceived risks of share lock-up.

As noted in our prior research note, we mentioned that there was a discrepancy in block holders:

The current float is 482.4 million, not a whole lot, as it's representative of 40% of total share outstanding. Of course, when the lock-up expires, we're not anticipating the co-founders to sell their stakes, and in limited instances, some of the earlier stage VCs may liquidate small positions, so they can fund a later-stage round for a different portfolio company. But again, the remaining 60% of shares coming back onto the market won't trade on the market, as a decent chunk is accounted for among the various participating block holders, and there's really no incentive for either the co-founders or early stage investors to liquidate a chunk of their shares. This implies that aside from the employees holding stock options, there's not much added float coming from this event.

As such, we're wary of near-term price action and can acknowledge that the stock could trade lower on perception of heightened risk. But, given the composition of shares following lock-up expiration, we're not expecting the actual share float to improve by much.

Therefore, we think the stock is attractively valued at levels below or near $15. We may need to wait until Q1'18 to see a pattern of stabilization when pertaining to sell-side expectations and execution on DAU growth. Though, when looking extremely closely at the consensus figure, we think it's narrowly beatable assuming management can execute on key areas of the business.

Final thoughts

We continue to have conviction in the long-term investment narrative when pertaining to Snap Inc. However, we can acknowledge that near-term price volatility likely takes the stock price lower before a meaningful pattern of price recovery emerges.

Given the near absence of positive news it's hard to remain optimistic on Snap Inc. But, when looking constructively at long-term trends in usage/penetration and underlying appeal of the mobile app, we're maintaining our top pick designation on Snap Inc. (North America Internet stocks).

We reassert our $58 price target, as we believe FY'18 results will inflect meaningfully higher as we anticipate the roll-out of new self-serve functionality and digital advertising data to drive an influx of advertising dollars. Furthermore, we're certain that usage growth among millennials and penetration into non-millennial demos will contribute to DAU figures over the foreseeable three-years. Hence we expect DAU growth to be the main driver of stock price performance when we roll into FY'18.

