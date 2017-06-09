Nvidia: Citigroup Analyst Thinks The Stock Can Go To $300

The Citigroup bull-case scenario has Nvidia with a 50% share of the datacenter and automotive chip markets.

Rethink Technology business briefs for June 8, 2017.

The Citigroup bull-case scenario has Nvidia with a 50% share of the datacenter and automotive chip markets

Source: Nvidia

Citi analyst Atif Malik raised his near-term price target for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to $180 and his fiscal 2019 EPS estimate to $4.23. Malik appears to have the highest price target of analysts surveyed by FactSet.

However, it was his long-term prognosis for the company that set the stock on fire today with a gain of over 7%. In a note to investors, he pointed to Nvidia's growth opportunities in data center and autonomous vehicles:

Looking forward, we believe stock is not pricing in a) continued growth in data center sales where C17 sales are still ~7% of the projected $30B CY20 opportunity, b) auto inflection in C18 driven by NVDA's open source automated vehicle (AV) stack and increased traction with car OEMs this year; and c) multiple expansion to 'software like' IaaS [infrastructure as a service] + basic PaaS [platform as a service] comps on AI democratization with GPU [graphics processing unit] cloud offering.

In addition to Malik, UBS analyst Stephen Chin raised his price target to $168. After the downgrades that the company suffered prior to its fiscal 2018 Q1 earnings report, it's really gratifying to see analysts starting to get on board. The key areas that Malik highlights above were the subject of extensive analysis and discussion during Nvidia's Investor Day, which I discussed in a 3-part article series for my Rethink Technology subscribers.

I also had the opportunity to touch on some of Nvidia's key strengths in my recent Cheddar TV video appearance. However, I had the opportunity to sit down with my friend and fellow contributor Brian Bain for an in-depth interview for his forthcoming DIY Investing Summit. For a limited time, readers can hear the interview when the Summit goes live on June 27-28 for free by clicking this link.

In the interview, I talk more about what led me to invest in Nvidia more than a year ago when it was $32.32/share. Since then, the stock is up almost 400% and is the standout of the Rethink Technology portfolio.

As for Malik's bull-case scenario, he thought that share price could reach $300 if the company captured 50% of the datacenter and auto chip markets. Nvidia believes the 2020 TAM for the datacenter is $30 billion, and automotive adds $1-5 billion to that. So 50% of that is roughly $15 billion, which would more than double Nvidia's fiscal 2017 revenue of $6.9 billion. So, his bull case appears to be on target, although I personally think the automotive opportunity is larger than the company estimated.

Nvidia increases share in desktop graphics add-in boards

Malik echoed my theme of Nvidia intelligently pivoting out of the commodity PC space:

Nvidia continues to transform itself from a PC to a diversified gaming, data center, and auto software platform and is benefiting from secular trends such as VR/AR, deep learning, AI, and autonomous driving.

As reported by the WSJ, he added:

Increasing competition from both semiconductor peers and cloud management platform providers' internal AI chip efforts poses risk to NVDA's outsized sales growth.

I believe that risk has usually been overstated. Nvidia's Volta architecture effectively negated the impact of Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Tensor Processing Unit. And as much talk as there has been of competition in the datacenter, either from AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) GPUs or Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) FPGAs, there has been little evidence of either.

Nvidia has demonstrated an ability to manage and contain competitors, while growing revenue and margins in its core business and growth markets. Although there was much talk of AMD taking market share from Nvidia in desktop add-in boards, that came to a halt in Q3 of last year, as research from Jon Peddie shows.

Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Is Apple's Siri a victim of the startup culture?

With the introduction of the HomePod, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Siri assistant and its endeavors in AI in general have come under renewed criticism. A new report features a number of criticisms by former Siri personnel.

From the WSJ:

In the years since, former Siri team members say, progress has been slowed by a failure to set ambitious goals, shifting strategies and a culture that prioritizes user privacy-making it difficult to personalize and improve the product. The project also has suffered from the departures of key team members, some of whom went to competitors.

That last point may be the most salient. The co-founders of Siri left Apple in 2012, only two years after Apple bought it. They founded Six Five Labs, which has become Viv Labs since being acquired by Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) last October for $215 million. Viv is the name of its AI assistant.

I can understand some of the frustration of Siri's developers. Apple kept Siri walled off from developer access for years, only making limited functions available last year. At this year's WWDC, the company opened the door a little wider, expanding the SiriKit APIs that developers can use. Apple's concerns about privacy were also cited by Siri personnel as standing in the way of progress.

Nevertheless, Apple's problems may stem in part from the startup culture rampant in the Valley. It seems that as soon as they could, the founders of Siri left Apple in order to found another startup to build a competing AI assistant that would correct all the shortcomings of Siri. Viv would be open and accessible to developers in the way that Siri was not.

Despite Apple's challenges with Siri and with personnel retention, it continues to make progress in AI, as evidenced by SiriKit as well as Core ML, the company's machine learning API toolkit that was unveiled at the WWDC.

Is Apple still behind in AI? Certainly, when it comes to cloud-based AI, yes. But, as I recently pointed out, Apple is reportedly working on a chip for mobile AI, and such a chip would go a long way towards closing the gap.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.