PolarityTE's (COOL) CEO Denver Lough Presents at Future of Skin Regeneration Conference (Transcript)

Ned Swanson

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements based on factors described in this conference call and in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2016, and our most recent 10-Q. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward looking statements except as maybe required by the company’s disclosure obligations, and the filing that makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission under Federal Securities Laws.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Dr. Denver Lough, PolarityTE’s Chairman and CEO.

Denver Lough

Thank you Ned, and thank you all of the share holders, supporters, and those on this call for joining us today to discuss some very exciting material data and ultimate vision as it relates to PolarityTE and our regenerative medicine platform technology. Before I continue with items related to the press release from earlier today and a promise of our launch produce SkinTE, I would like to introduce other PolarityTE management members on the call with me who will all be commenting. Dr. Edward Swanson, our Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Stephen Milner, our Chief Clinical Officer and prior Director of Johns Hopkins Burn Center; and John Stetson, our Chief Financial Officer.

Saying that, the purpose of today’s call is to follow-up on today’s press release announcing some revolutionary data from our lead autologous homologous SkinTE construct for regenerative skin applications and burns wounds and scare treatment efforts. In order to understand who PolarityTE is and what our products are, really end up being about, we must clarify who we are not.

While the field of regenerative medicine continues to evolve and advance with regard to a variety of complicated technologies, we at PolarityTE believe that is not about a single stem cell, a single gene, a single growth factor, a single drug or a single type of 3D printed polymeric scaffold, none of that leads to true regeneration. That’s just not how biology healing or regeneration works or has evolved to work.

Furthermore, the deployment or addition of any of those single entities or foreign materials to a living system knowingly and often unknowingly will impact and alter and almost infinite spectrum of biophysiologic pathways and interdependent systems ranging from the immune system to gene regulation to cellular metabolism and to even commensurate microorganisms that live on and within us. The quantity is more numerous than our own cells.

I ask you to ask yourselves to name one regenerative medicine technology utilizing any of those characteristics that I listed that truly regenerates anything. You see, Dr. Milner, Dr. Swanson, the other physicians who have PolarityTE, including myself have realized while practicing a variety of forms of medicine is that regenerative medicine has made tremendous promises, but not reduced tangible products we could clinical utilize to treat patients in a fast affordable and simple manner that made it easy for medical providers to begin to practice a new novel to pragmatic manner of regenerative medicine.

It was from this understanding that our regenerative medicine platform and our autologous homologous constructs have been developed with a hope soon body to same complex simplicity with our cells, tissues, and our bodies practice each and every day. It’s not about outsmarting the millions of years of evolving biology, but instead using all of those years, a progressive fine turning and it can grow at manner to heal and regenerate cells.

Again, ask yourself to imagine honesty, how many assumptions need to be made to reliably believe that a single gene, a single growth factor, a single drug or scaffold to regenerate organized tissue. Here at PolarityTE we ask you to make one assumption, your skin regenerate more skin. Saying that, I hope I have given you all an idea, who and what PolarityTE is and where we are going and who we are not.

The preclinical image based data released today is by no means even 1% of the data we have collected, which will be released in due course via peer reviewed articles and other public forums. These figures are meant to show and validate that our SkinTE technology is capable of regenerating functionally polarized hierarchically organized care baring skin in full thickness burns and wounds across a variety of species, in this case Swine. The current standard preclinical model for human skin.

These images released detail burn and full excision of all layers of skin in subcutaneous tissues down to muscle. The common factors in burn and wound care in patients who suffer extensive and large deep wounds. 24 hours following burn wound excision the autologous homologous SkinTE product was deployed on the muscle facial wound base, so as to provide immediate autologous homologous wound coverage and then subsequently dressed and treated the same as typical skin grafts.

Over a short period of time, these specific time points will be included in our downstream publications the SkinTE construct underwent a form of full fitness regenerative healing, which resulted in polarized organization of appropriate skin layers in interphases, including epidermis, dermis, hypodermis, epidermal dermal junctions, hypodermal and dermal junctions, as well as cutaneous appendages, blood vessel formation, and hair follicles, which are indicated in the figures provided within our press release and on our website.

The regeneration of the hair follicle and associated follicular and Nextel bulge components is incredibly important here, not just because of the hair shaft, but because it is a key indicator of true skin regeneration in interfollicular neodermal propagation, something that has never been shown before to date. These results, as well as those to follow are a first for regenerative medicine and a validation of our PolarityTE patient tailored technology platform as it relates to SkinTE, which we look forward to having on patients later this year.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Stephen Milner, PolarityTE’s Chief Clinical Officer and Prior Professor of Burn Surgery and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and also prior Director of the Johns Hopkins Burn Center, my mentor Dr. Stephen Milner.

Stephen Milner

Thank you, Denver, and thank you to everyone who is able to participate in this call. After practicing burn surgery and wound care and treating such patients in several different countries during the past 30 years, something became abundantly clear. These patients simply needed their own skin back. To clarify, despite the complex round the clock intensive care required to treat burn patients, a burn surgeon is simply in a race to cover the patients with his or her own skin before complications set in.

The shorter the time it takes for them to be covered, the better the patient outcome. Something which sounds so obvious has been truly elusive and we have learned time and time again the skin is one of the most complex and functional organs of the entire body, as well as being the largest. In 2014, Denver and I were responding to one of the largest civilian burn mass casualty situations, which occurred in Taiwan where 500 youths were injured.

It became apparent that the regenerative technologies which Denver had developed years before possessed of a three-dimensional response to this plaguing problem. Today, we find ourselves moving to the exciting developments presented from our preclinical study. I am pleased to provide my view of the data in terms of what this means to a clinical burn surgeon and wound healing researcher based on a career focused entirely on trying to heal wounds in the safest, softest, and most complete manner to save patients, and to avoid morbidity.

That said, the available techniques haven't changed since I began my career. And the standard of care remains splits [ph] in the skin graft, which despite achieving wound coverage often result in contracted and scarred wounds with little function over the long term. The findings presented today reveal a technology that many burn surgeons have been waiting for, for the past century.

Full sick thickness functional skin regeneration has always been the goal. The Swine model is known to be the most reliable model to predict human wound healing. We have now shown that skin was completely regenerated from the living substrate that was placed within it. SkinTE has allowed a repopulation of the full thickness wounds with scar less skin.

Based on these results, I am confident and comfortable in taking this product to the next level with human pilot studies, and with that said, if this translates to humans the way it has worked across all species to date as we expected to I would be comfortable using this product on a regular basis. Thank you.

Ned Swanson

And this is Ned Swanson chiming in again and thank you to Dr. Milner and to Dr. Denver Lough for those comments and at this time would like to proceed to question-and-answer session.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Elemer Piros of Cantor. Please proceed with your question.

Elemer Piros

Yes, good afternoon gentlemen. What I’d like to ask is that some of the sample slides that are available on your website from the Swine study, if you can describe the experiment in a little bit more detail in terms of how large these wounds that are being treated? And what is the ratio between the extra biopsy report that the healthy cells or area that you remove, expand and then treat? And also if you could help us understand how large this study was and how many animals have you tested or how many different wounds per animal?

Denver Lough

Absolutely. Thank you. I appreciate those questions and some of the information will be released in peer-reviewed articles that come out, specifically related to the exact ratios and the time points that are available to such, but if you consider the way that skin grafts work, typically what ends up happening is people will take some they call the split thickness skin graft. They will use a dermatome and a high vibrating razor blade that is run across areas of your body that are not burned.

It gets the very top layer of your skin. The epidermis in the very top layer of your dermis. It negates all of the important stem cell niche populations in support of cellular structures that remain in the lower dermal components. That is why the donor site of a split thickness skin graft will regenerate those tissues. And the split thickness skin graft will then be taken and meshed to cover and stretch across a wound bed.

Those have been the limits with something like that and that is why full thickness skin grafts don't regenerate full-thickness skin and the donor site will re-epithelialize because the cell is capable of regenerating or left behind. As it relates to the study itself that we are showing here, we had conducted third degree full thickness burns in this Swine model. The size itself are 8x8 square centimeters, all the way down to muscular fascia, following excision, typical clinical treatment for a full-thickness burn.

So the images that you are looking at, typically on the far left, are the full excision of a third degree burn wound. The application of the SkinTE product is implied very similar to something like a taste, and you can apply that following a return of the product within less than 24 hours.

Moving that on the wound itself, it propagates over a short period of time, very similar to the way skin grafts work, and it permits the full thickness regeneration of scattered follicles and all layers of the skin tissues, epidermidis, dermis, hypodermal components and the appendages that are necessary.

Across the study itself there were over 80 wounds that were created on pigs themselves. Those will be again released in the peer-review journal, but we are confident with the data now that we have now optimized and created the true SkinTE product both from the harbor standpoint, the processing side of it, and also the redeployment addressing and that wound care following.

What’s exciting about this is that we’re not asking people to necessarily shift from the way that they have dressed and treated wound beds, but instead itself it is a change in technology that allows people to practice in a very similar manner, but have a very much better and more functional product. That being said, the exact numbers of the pigs in each one of the wounds will be included in these upcoming peer review articles in the time points regarding the exact formation of the layers the hair follicles themselves and the complete healing of the wound will also be included in those articles.

Elemer Piros

I mean, the result seems spectacular, how repeatable all those results to have been a qualitative manner?

Denver Lough

Absolutely. So that another - that’s a great question and one that’s very important. To be completely honest with you, kind of go off of that question, we've been asking for by other groups, what happens if it gets infected? We didn’t know the answer to that, until we had done these studies, because we have been fortunate enough to not get infections, but having done so many of these procedures now and they deployed so much of the SkinTE product.

We thought that when one of our pigs actually did become infected, because the dressing lifted up and fecal material, growth fecal contamination of the wound had occurred, we thought this may be the loss of the graft, because from clinical experience, it definitely happens. The skin graft would melt and basically shear off. We treated with topical butadiene changed the dressing, and used this as a data point. And in fact, it still regenerated the full thickness of skin like the other wound beds that had not become infected.

So with regards to reproducibility, in the current comparison to clinical standards with split thickness and full thickness skin grafts, it is essentially almost, I mean, I would consider it to be even better than a split thickness or a full thickness skin graft with regards to reproducibility, because even when infected, it still resulted in full thickness skin regeneration. And I believe that's also because skin grafts themselves act as graphs or sheets, which obviously with contamination gets underneath the graft, it will delaminate.

This operates in a different manner, and therefore allows the propagation of MPFU minimally polarized functional unit, a major component of the SkinTE substrate in product to essentially continue to propagate, migrate, proliferate and differentiate as it would in a natural wounds setting even when in the presence of microbial contamination.

Elemer Piros

Okay. I would just have maybe be two follow-ups, please. In the upcoming human trial, what size of wounds would you start looking at? Do you have a protocol that you have designed already?

Denver Lough

We do have a protocol, and I won't give you the exact numbers. But it is similar to what we are doing, or what we have completed with Swine.

Elemer Piros

Okay. And lastly, are there cosmetic applications beyond burn and wound care, I mean, would that might come into play in the future?

Denver Lough

Absolutely, that's another great question. So, with any form of reconstructive or regenerative forms of surgery or medicine, aesthetics and/or sort of the cosmetic appearance of your product and how it regenerates tissue is always of concern. And what I mean by this is, if you have a patient who had a pancreatic cancer and had a component of that tumor reflected, and they went to grocery store, no one there know that patient had it. No one know that they had a tumor resected out of their abdomen. Patients who have suffered from burns and wounds, particularly in areas on their face, hands, and legs are plagued with that even with today with skin grafting.

And so, we actually have developed an entire division that is dedicated to the aesthetic and cosmetic component of the regenerative medicine platform itself. The priority of this company is to provide patients and providers with the best full fitness regenerative technology that's out there with the best price, the cheapest price that is easy for them to use and deploy that they can get quickly.

But just below that is making sure that it is aesthetically resembling the patient's own tissues, whether it be our skin product, or our pipeline products; bone, muscle, cartilage and other ones that are coming down the line. So, we will be developing products that will also go along the line of that may be considered solely a cosmetic or solely for aesthetic use, but our priority will always focus on the regenerative medicine aspect in helping those patients that have severe tissue voids that will go more towards the reconstruction arena in medicine.

Elemer Piros

Very nice data. Thank you very much for taking my questions.

Denver Lough

We appreciate it, thank you.

Our next question comes from Robert O'Braitis of Cambridge Investment Research. Please proceed with your question.

Robert O'Braitis

Hey, thanks guys for taking my question here. I actually have a three-prong question, it's all related to the same topic. What would you say the potential market looks like for the first product? And then following on that, kind of help us out a little bit with competitors that might be in this current space now? And third would be, your economics and cost of goods to get this out?

Denver Lough

Those are all absolutely great questions, really appreciate it. So with regards to the SkinTE product unto itself, particularly, this specific type of construct, people would joke with us often and it regenerates hair. So what is the - skin - the hair restoration margin like, it's roughly about a $1 billion.

If you start looking at sort of just skin regeneration for burn itself, it can be - and for wounds will be roughly around $5 billion. But when you begin to think about skin regeneration market across all varieties of tissue voids, acute surgical wounds, post-cancer reconstruction, a variety types of sort of these post neoplastic head and neck or extremity reconstruction efforts that have been performed. Their market gets up to close to $50 billion to $60 billion for elements of SkinTE.

That doesn't necessarily consider our other pipeline products like bone or cartilage, which are actually larger markets, which we can address at a later time. But the skin products themselves have a relatively large and robust and also growing market.

With regard to the competitors themselves, I almost kind of turn it back on you, the shareholders and the analysts name one other product that’s out there that is truly autologous, homologous, and there really isn't one. There are groups that are out there like Epicel cultured epithelial autografts.

They’re a good company, they’re a good product. They also include [indiscernible] T3 fibroblast. They also just use the top layer of the skin. They culture it for weeks before they can return it to burn patients. They're under humanitarian device exemption, where they can only treat a certain amount of patients annually. Those types of things set us apart. It's not to say that Epicel isn't a good product, it's just that we are different and we develop full thickness skin with all of the layers in the hair follicles. With regards to the sort of the economic, the economics behind the company itself, Ned, would you like to address?

Ned Swanson

I think when you start to look at the economics of SkinTE and the cost of goods, we are able to do this quite cheaply. And part of that is based upon our processing of the tissue at the manufacturing center when we start to begin to do this clinically. The tissue itself has to be harvested from the patient, which is going to be done in a very streamlined manner. The physician is going to have a complete harvest box with all components in it, two harvest for full thickness skin biopsy. You can do this at the bedside in the ER or in the OR.

The tissue will come to the manufacturing facility. It will be processed and turned around within one to two days back to the center, as Denver described previously. And with all of those components said, the way we process this avoids a lot of the costs seen with products like Epicel that Denver mentioned, where we aren't culturing this for three to four weeks. We don't need enzymes to do this. We don't need media to do this, and those are all the factors that make a lot of regenerative medicine products extremely, extremely expensive in the thousands of dollars a range to produce based on all of those components required.

So needless to say, we can do this quite cheaply and quite efficiently for each one of these products produce. And the market Denver described is based on a lot of market research that done before. We became involved in this. We have done our own market analysis on all of these specific arenas.

We have done the most analysis in the burn market, and the ability of us to deliver those products so cheaply allows us to essentially provide a much greater value with the product we're delivering, while at the same time potentially coming in at a lower cost, which throughout all industries is a large leap in technology to be able to do that. So, I don't want to get into all of these specific numbers, but they're favorable on both ends for the way we create the SkinTE.

Robert O'Braitis

Okay. Well, thank you very much for elaborating on that. That's actually very exciting to hear the cost of goods in the economics. And obviously the potential market is just - it's mindboggling to be quite candid with you. And quick question here, I believe, the unfortunate circumstance you're talking about in Taiwan was the Western Digital plan, correct?

Denver Lough

It is actually the Formosa Water Park. What ended up happening in that unfortunate event, at least, 512 people who were actually burned. It was a water park event, where there was a band and concert that it was playing and they sprayed cornstarch into the air and unfortunately due to elements of power techniques and a spark, it ignited and had an enormous flashing fireball, which burned people extensively and third degree burns.

And so, a country like Taiwan, which has abundant medical resources, which has the finances in the medical training to respond to something like this was overwhelmed. And that by itself began to show us that, even when you have types of resources available, as Dr. Milner pointed out, there's still one fundamental void or one fundamental issue that is staring you in the face and that is the lack of the patients own skin to get back.

People can give allograft, category skin, it's temporary. You can give xenograft skin, pig skin, again, temporary. You can give these of high-priced products or dressings, again, temporary, all of it essentially temporary issues to a point, where eventually you need to get some form to patient's own skin back on them. I am not nearly as much of an expert as Dr. Milner is with his years and years of clinical expertise for burns, I’ll turn it over to him, if there's additional things he'd like to add.

Robert O'Braitis

I apologize. I - well, the whole - while that event was tragic, obviously, it immediately and we're headquartered right here in Washington D.C. in Northern Virginia. It immediately made me think of the interest from government organizations and military applications. And I know I may be asking a very pinpointed question here. But the government grants the strategic partnerships that could come from this type of technology, and I will just quite ask it, have you guys been approached, or are there any discussions with anybody about taking this to a level again for government or military?

Denver Lough

Yes, great question. I can't go into specifics based on that. But yes, we have been approached. Yes, we have spoken with government agencies about grants and contracts. Same math that is definitely around that we are very interested in continuing to work with and pursue a variety of integrative forms of technology. I would also point you to one of our Board of Director members, John Mogford, his involvement with DARPA should also give some key understanding to that, our goal has always been to serve a civilian population, but at the same exact time serve our military and our government. So, yes, we are in discussions with groups regarding exactly what you have suggested.

Robert O'Braitis

All right. Well, thank you, guys, very much. I'll let somebody else hop in the queue. I actually have some additional questions if they are not answered. I'll pop back in, but thank you very much.

Denver Lough

All right. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Matt Hewitt of Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Hewitt

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking the questions.

Denver Lough

Thank you.

Matt Hewitt

I was curious once you're ready for commercialization, if you can kind of walk through the distribution model, and how you proceed maybe initially will you be using independent distributors, or are your plans to go direct right out of the gates? And if so, how do you envision that sales force ramp over the first few years post-launch?

Ned Swanson

Yes, this is Ned Swanson. Thank you for that question, and it's one that comes up frequently, and we've designed a very strategic rollout of this product. And the first thing that had been mentioned briefly by Elemer Piros from Cantor was the pilot study in human burn patients, which we're hoping to initiate within this year. And following that trial, we will hopefully be entering the market within the first-half of next year. And that's when the commercialization plan that you're discussing will come into play. And we're out of the gate going towards the burn market.

And within the United States, there are 126 burn centers, and they are typically run by the burn center directors. And with all of our network coming from that world, especially with Dr. Milner, we are planning to target some of the higher volume very well respected burn centers when we go to market and we're going to do it in a stage and controlled fashion starting with the first.

And once we have the manufacturing handling the volume of the first center adding the second a month or two later depending on the ideal time. And doing it in that fashion over the course of the first year in the market, targeting anywhere from 7 to 12 burn centers in the first year. And within that year, planning our scale up of commercialization as we go into the second year, where if everything is going smoothly as plans, going a little bit more aggressively nationwide to all the burn centers. And that is sort of a two-year roll out plan.

And in terms of the sales force question, that also comes up frequently. We do have disadvantage in the burn market with our own networks already for using communication for the decision makers in this market, which is a concentrated market, and they are often connected to large wound centers. And all of the other plastic and reconstructive surgeons that we've worked with for years who also treat a variety of the other wounds beyond burn to begin in that an initial ramp up, a slow stage-manner and then the nationwide roll out staggered behind those burned market. Going to market with our network, as you've heard, and we are not actively pursuing a massive sales force for the SkinTE market roll out with the burn and wound care markets.

Matt Hewitt

Okay, great. Thank you.

Ned Swanson

We will certainly have the strategic plan in place to do so.

Matt Hewitt

Okay. And then I would assume after you've rolled out SkinTE and you start looking at some of the follow-on offerings, bone and whatnot, do you envision having separate sales forces of those, or would you just utilize the same sales force and just broaden their reach into some of the other hospitals and whatnot?

Ned Swanson

Yes. No, those are great questions, and you're almost backing us into a corner, where we have to give a little bit more away. So that's a great question, and I'm going to sort of answer with this. There are a variety of good biotech companies that are out there right now. I would give an example, but one of being actually they have a peripheral nerve cadaveric graft system that allows peripheral nerves to propagate in order to be part of renovate aspects of extremities and such. That product, while it is good, and they have brought in good revenue.

They have spent a tremendous amount of cost on building up a sales force. Being physicians and having practiced with other physicians, I can tell you that there is some limit to the knowledge base of the sales reps and their ability to really conduct sort of a peer-to-peer evaluation of whether or not the product should be used or not. Saying that, PolarityTE has strategically oriented itself and dedicated it a division to the development of something called a real-time assistance.

And what I mean by that is if a burn surgeon, wound surgeon, or a physician it located in certain area and already met with elements of the PolarityTE team and have questions about the products, the immediate deploying - the immediate use of the product, about wounds that the product may be used in, about whether or not the product would even be right for the patient. We have now begun to develop a system, a real-time assisting app system that allows us 24 hours a day in contact with those individuals, those providers.

So that if it is even 2:00 A.M. in the morning and they have a question about whether or not for example the SkinTE product looks good or not or whether or not if there is infection or whether or not the dressing needs to be changed that in itself would be directly communicated in a HIPAA-compliant face time real-time communication system, where you could face-to-face with one of the PolarityTE physicians from either the company or the clinical advisory team, 24 hours a day no matter what time it is, who can provide you with peer-to-peer assistance.

And also allow you to perform elements of real-time analytics on the wound integrated within the system and also cracking of where your product or construct may be for a patient, for example, I harvested, I send it to you guys at 6:00 P.M. last night, where is it now? With this particular app system you can see exactly where it is in the process, when it will be arriving, when it will be deployed the QC, QA elements of it, once you get it, if you have questions about how to deploy it there will be educational material on how to do search, if the provider is still confused they can click on a button and speak with someone like Dr. Stephen Milner at 2:00 A.M. in the morning so he has bright and shining face and be able to help him, help that team out to use that product or answer questions about the progression or dressings or such.

It’s not that we necessarily disagree with hiring on a sales force person, but I think that physician’s providers that are out there are really in need of having sort of this peer-to-peer contact. In this ability to really understand and not be alone when using our regenerative medicine product. And so not only do we want to provide ultimately one of the best regenerative medicine with autologous homologous products that’s out there, but we want to provide real-time assistance communication with qualified individuals who could help assess and address how to utilize our product or those specific types of patients the best that we possibly can.

Matt Hewitt

That’s great. And thank you very much and congratulations on your at least initial success.

Denver Lough

Thank you. We really appreciated.

[Operator Instructions] If there are no further questions, I’d like to turn the call back over to Dr. Denver Lough for closing comments.

Denver Lough

Thank you so much. First and foremost I would like to thank the operator for hosting us and all of the shareholders that have gotten on, also as well as the analysts, and anyone else who is listening to the call. We appreciate the opportunity to exchange all this exciting information and we welcome anyone who has more questions, concerns, or ideas totally to reach out and contact our line. Thank you so much for being on. We look forward to doing this again. Thank you.

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

