Keysight Growth Compares To Its Competitors

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) reported $753 million in revenue coming from the second quarter, meaning a 2.45% growth from last year, and a 3.7% rise from the prior quarter. This result includes only 13 days of revenue from Ixia, an acquisition which was closed in April, and was driven mainly by an increase in the Electronic Industrial Solutions.

Revenues have remained almost flat since they started trading as an independent company from Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) due to a combination of product segments that are delivering growth and others that are lagging. To understand which segment is boosting growth and which one is offsetting it, Keysight presents its results by market segment.

The first one is the Communication solution group, which is supporting sales heavily, but also with ups and downs due to the nature of the markets where it serves. This group can be broken down into the commercial communications market, and the aerospace, defense and government market.

For the Commercial communications market, revenue from the 2Q was $256 million, basically the same of what can be observed from previous quarters. These sales are sustained by the 5G and next-generation data center technology manufacturers to whom Keysight provide test and electronic measurement instruments. Sales coming from 5G are countered by a declining spending in wireless 4G, although this trend could be reversed in the next quarter as they recently got selected by Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) to test 5G chipsets and provide test solutions for protocol and RF validation.

On the other hand, aerospace, defense and government market have experienced some weakness in previous quarters coming from Russia and China with lower levels of orders and spending, although it seems to be upholding. Additionally, revenue have been impacted in this marked by soft spending in the U.S. due to delayed budget approvals, and as noted by the executives, is difficult to predict when the flow of funding will return to a steady state.

This kind of market is characterized by these setbacks and is subject to government expending which gives an additional risk and uncertainty on future earnings and orders. Although in some quarters have deliver abnormal earnings like in FQ2 on 2016 and boost revenue growth, most of the time lacks of consistency and diminish it.

Moving to the Electronic industry solutions group, for the period ended April 30, revenue saw a record high topping for $220 million, a 14% increase from the last year, which improved mostly by the semiconductor measurement solutions and the automotive and energy solutions.

Moreover, an interesting incorporation of new key customers for automotive solutions was noted for the period as more suppliers in the industry are shifting to autonomous-driving, which are developing wireless communications, radar and smart battery, being these are areas of strength for Keysight. New orders coming from this key customer could continue lifting this segment for the next quarters.

Now, about the acquisition of Ixia that closed in April 18, a new operating segment arrays from it named the Ixia Solutions Group, broadening Keysight services in the high-speed data centers by offering network security test and solutions. The incorporated revenues since the acquisition closed was $12 million and orders of $128 million for the full quarter, which are expected to be recognized as revenue over time.

Ixia outstanding common stock cost about $1.6 billion or $19.65 per share and was funded through a combination of cash and proceeds from debt and equity financing, giving an increased long term debt of $1.1 billion from the prior quarter.

With all this in mind, Keysight faces several challenges in some market segments, which are slowing down revenue growth or have not grown at all. Some of them like Commercial communications, Semiconductor measurement and automotive are showing an increase in sales and some momentum, with future prospect in the long term. The so-called transformation for growth mentioned by the CEO Ronald S. Nersesian come at the hand of Ixia acquisition which will allow to be better positioned and it could take advantage on high-speed datacenters and the 5G technology transition.

Growth drivers by competitor

Expanding the landscape, there are other key players in the electronic measurement equipment industry, which are listed by Keysight and arrange by market segments. Their major competitors are Fortive, Corp. (NYSE:FTV) and its subsidiaries, National Instruments, Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI), Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TDY), and Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) which are listed in the U.S.

Of these competitors, the most capitalized is Fortive, which has enjoyed some momentum in sales since it started trading in June from last year. In the first quarter of 2017 revenue increase 4.1% to $1.5 billion supported by growth on all its platforms and as well by acquisitions. The catalysts that boosted this surge in sales comes from its subsidiaries Tektronix and Gilbarco Veeder-Root which are delivering double digit growth, and as a result, gaining market share in the regions of North America and Western Europe.

The guidance has been risen given that are feeling confident in its investments and acquisitions, expecting an EPS for the full year of 2017 in a range of $2.68 to $2.78 which includes an assumption of low to mid-single digit core revenue growth.

Coming with a similar growth in the same period is National Instruments, and like Keysight, this growth has been inconsistent over periods. The Revenue in the first quarter of 2017 was about $300 million, a 5% improvement from the same period last year, mainly supported by its wireless, semiconductor, and transportation test systems. Looking backwards, the reasons for this disparity in results quarter over quarter is attributed mainly by fluctuations in revenues from its largest customer and the impact of foreign currency exchange.

The issues National Instruments faces are pretty specific and come from expense overruns and manufacturing inefficiencies, which in additions to volatility coming from larger orders and clients, has left the company in a state of stagnation in previous quarters. Despite this, the expectation for the 2Q are in the range of $305 million to $335 million in revenue, meaning a 5% increase in the midpoint, which could imply a new run for sales growth coming from its RF products and semiconductor test systems.

Another story is Teledyne, which has reported an increase in revenues year over year for the first time in a while, achieved by growth coming from each of its business segments. Teledyne has gone through a significant decline in its marine instrumentation for the past 2 years guided by the energy sector decline in capex and investment in the sensors that are used for exploration and production, this has deteriorated overall sales and offset growth coming from other sectors like digital imaging and the aerospace and defense electronics.

Revenues for Teledyne in the first quarter of 2017 were $566 million, a 7% increase YOY and 2.4% from the previous quarter. This result was due to strong performance in its Digital Imaging that grow 26.6% from the last year, delivering $113.8 million alone. Complementary Teledyne portfolio in this segment, is the acquisition of e2v technologies plc that got completed by March 28 on the present year, a company that provides high performance image sensors, custom camera solutions, and application specific standard products in addition to the existing products line. This acquisition has not yet been reflected and is expected to lift full year EPS in the range of $5.76 to $5.86.

Moving on to Teradyne Inc. Revenue has seen major ups and downs, giving the fact that sales of its products and services are subject to cyclical trends and demand from its customers, who often delays or advance purchases in relation to their business cycles. Teradyne note on its filings that this seasonality impact mainly the Semiconductor Test segment and this tendency could be seen as an even/odd year trend where demand increased in even years and decreased in odd years.

Considering all this, Teradyne reported growth in revenues by a 6% YOY or $457 million compare to $431 from a year ago. The drivers for this increase was the Semi Test and Universal Robots markets demand that continue its strong pace from the previous quarter, particularly the first one with a contribution on revenues of 77.7% or $355.5 million. Turning for the next quarters, executives are expecting sales coming into the range of $660 million and $700 million, meaning about a 27% increase from the FQ2'16 in the midpoint as a result of customers that are speeding up orders to get capacity in place sooner than in other years.

In the end, it seems that the industry of electronic measurement equipment in general is highly competitive and is having a switch through communication markets and new technologies like 5G, mobile, IoT, 3D sensing, autonomous car, and consumer electronics. Revenue coming from these sources could mean a renovation in terms of growth for those companies investing in it and restructuring to serve these markets, however, this value added will take some time to be capitalized.

Market valuation

For Keysight, recent results have been discounted negatively probably by an increase in long term debt and also by an addition above than was expected of outstanding shares for the period, causing a dilutive effect, this has led to a change in valuation as ratios has risen, even though, holding lower levels compare to its peers.

Also, it seems to be trading at a premium over its 2-year average, as a result of current stability of some of its market segments, especially the aerospace and defense.

In addition, there has been an increase in activity coming from analyst, in one side, Citigroup initiated coverage on Keysight with a target price of $44 and a recommendation of Buy on May 30. Contrarily, Goldman Sachs reinstated its position of Neutral with a target price of $38 right before the second quarter results.

In the outlook, executives announced guidance on revenues coming from the next quarter in the range of $840 million to $880 million, a 19.8% YOY increase in the midpoint and 14% from this quarter. They are feeling confident on their recent acquisition and new partnership with Qualcomm, although it seems that something else is needed to lift the price from what it seems to be a $40 resistance.

