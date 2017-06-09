Pembina Pipeline: A Great Monthly Dividend Stock For A Roth IRA

I break down the value of Pembina's stock and why holding the stock in a retirement account is recommended, especially for U.S. investors.

Pembina pays a solid monthly dividend and yields close to 5%, and there's a good chance dividends will grow in the future following an acquisition.

Pembina Pipeline: Why You Should Buy it in a Roth IRA

PBA data by YCharts

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is a Canadian petroleum and natural gas pipeline operator which recently announced a mega-acquisition of competitor Veresen in a $9.7 billion stock and cash deal. With a dividend yield approaching 5% (and a monthly dividend payout), a low-risk, fee-based business model with predictable cash flows, and the potential for long-term dividend and earnings growth, I think the stock is an excellent buy here and a particularly good fit for a Roth IRA.

Here's what you need to know about Pembina: the company is a high-yield stock with some impressive growth opportunities, but it also operates a low-risk business. The stock has performed quite well over the past 10 years. It has grown its dividend by 5% annually and paid $5.1 billion in dividends. Total shareholder returns are 18% on average, with a 440% total return since 2006, according to its corporate presentation.

Last year, Pembina reported a record of $1.2 billion in adjusted EBITDA and $2.54 in adjusted cash flow per share, and has maintained a conservative balance sheet with 4X debt/adjusted EBITDA.

Following the takeover of Veresen, the company is aiming for up to $2.55 to $2.75 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2018. Its enterprise value of $33 billion will place it right below Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), which carries a $40 billion enterprise value.

Approximately 87% of its Pembina's cash flows will come from "fee-for-service" throughout 2022 following the acquisition, up from 80%. This gives it more stable, predictable cash flows.

Pembina currently pays a monthly dividend of $.17 per share and yields 4.58%. However, the company is planning an immediate 5.9% dividend increase upon closing of its transaction With Veresen.

I think the buyout is a no-brainer. The result will be a larger, more diversified company with stronger cash flows and additional growth opportunities: Pembina estimates that its growth projects will increase by $1.5 billion to $6 billion, with an additional $20 billion in unsecured growth opportunities, according to its corporate presentation.

(Credit: Pembina presentation)

Above is a highlight of the pro forma company estimates for 2018, which shows it will be a more diversified company, have a larger portion of its EBITDA come from the United States, and have slightly less counterparty exposure to non investment grade companies.

What does this all mean for Pembina's earnings and cash flow? The company is is targeting 8% to 10% cash flow per share growth throughout 2022. Notice that this is per share growth and not total growth, as the company is looking to grow value on a per share basis.

U.S. investors should note that Pembina's dividends are considered qualified dividends and are subject to Canadian withholding tax. However, this tax can be avoided: as of 2009, Canadian corporate dividends and interest income are exempt from this 15% withholding tax, as long as the investment is held in an IRA or 401(k).

This is one reason I'm focused on adding Pembina shares to my Roth IRA. I expect solid long-term returns driven by the acquisition of Veresen. Dividends should continue to grow at a pace of at least 5% per year if cash flow per share grows as planned. Holding shares in a Roth allows investors to avoid paying any taxes or capital gains, as long as you don't make withdrawals until you're 59 1/2.

Monthly payment of dividends also means the total returns will actually be better than if dividends were paid quarterly. For example, a $5,000 investment that earns 10% per year with monthly compounding ends up equally $99,187 after 30 years; the same investment with the same exact returns compounded quarterly turns into $96,791 (use this compound interest calculator to see for yourself).

In conclusion, Pembina Pipeline is a solid dividend paying stock, which should only grow stronger following its takeover of rival Veresen. I'm expecting long-term, average annual total returns of 8% to 12%, including re-invested dividends. I plan on buying more shares on future weakness. Along with Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Magellan (NYSE:MMP) and Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD), this is one of my favorite energy stocks to own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBA, EPD, MMP, PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.