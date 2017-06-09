Exelon: Sold Another Half

Exelon’s latest overriding investment strategy of relying on government “bailouts” in the form of 10-yr power price subsidies to increase profitability is not the investment thesis I prefer.

I have written several articles over the past 6 years concerning Exelon (NYSE:EXC) with the majority being positive for longer term utility investors. However, the latest rally and a switch to a larger nuclear footprint is giving me pause. I recently sold half my positions due to these factors, after selling half in January. The initial reasons for selling remain valid, and are outlined in my January SA article.

EXC is the largest generator of unregulated nuclear power in the US and has been expanding its regulated businesses over the past few years. The demise of profitability is a direct result of weak power prices in the PJM and NEISO geographies - Washington to Boston to Chicago. To understand EXC merchant power business requires an understanding of the differences between Purchase Power Agreements PPA and PJM's 3-yr rolling auction process. PJM controls the pricing structure of 1,300 generating facilities in 13 states.

The electricity markets in PJM area are controlled by a government agency that monitors the amount of energy on the grid and facilitates the payment of grid power between buyer and power generator. The current preferred method of determining power prices is an open-market auction process where merchant power producers offer to sell specific quantities of electricity over a 12-month period, beginning 3 years after the auction. For example, PJM just completed its auction to purchase power in 2020 to 2021. There are several adjustments made to power prices based on such non-auction considerations as reliability. In other geographic areas, such as the south, power is generated and sold on long-term contracts, PPAs, where a buyer will commit to upwards of 20 years.

The 3-yr rolling auction price causes substantial volatility for merchant power generator. Enernoc offers a long-term chart of market prices for power in the Northeast. As shown, prices collapsed from $140 in 2008 to a low of $40 four years later and has been stuck in the $40 to $50 range, with the exception of about 15 months over $60. In 2016, next-day power prices in New England averaged $35.40 per megawatt hour, the lowest on record, according to Reuters data going back to 2001, and was 40% below the 10-year average (2007-2016) of $59.02. Prior to the collapse in electricity prices in 2008, EXC generated about 83% of its earnings from merchant power whose pricing is based on the 3-yr auction process. In response to low merchant power profits, EXC went shopping for regulated utilities close to its power generating footprint.

As described in previous articles, EXC is also a play on sustained higher natural gas prices. Low gas prices depress merchant electricity prices. Enernoc offers the following chart of the correlation between natural gas prices and electricity prices in the Northeast. Simplistically, the higher the price of gas, the higher the price of electricity. With natural gas-fired generating plants now being the major competitor to EXC in the auctions, low gas prices depress earnings at EXC.

Recently, the nuclear power industry, especially in the PJM territory, has been pushing state legislators to offer subsidies to power producers similar to wind and solar installations. Faced with unprofitable operations, the threat is to either subside or risk closure of nuclear power plants, their base-load power supply and carbon-emission-less attributes along with the historically high-paying jobs. As described in the previous article, in Illinois alone, EXC employs 4,200 employees at its three nuclear power plants vs 713 jobs for all wind installations over 140 MW. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, a 1,000 MW wind farm employs 250 full-time employees.

In Dec 2016, Illinois regulators decided to give EXC a subsidy of $235 million a year for the next ten years, totaling $2.35 billion. EXC is now set to receive $235 million a year in "zero emission credits", or ZEC, clean power subsidies. Last August, the state of New York passed similar legislation for a ZEC program to save three nuclear plants in upstate. The program will last 12 years and provide upwards of $600 million a year to its operators. Exelon currently owns two of the three and is seeking to purchase the third from its current owner. Combined, these two programs could inject $835 million a year to EXC's bottom line.

Connecticut could make a similar move in 2017, for the Millstone nuclear plant (not owed by EXC). The Conn. General Assembly recently passed a ZEC-like bill and the Senate just approved a PPA-like purchase agreement for upwards of 50% of Millstone's capacity. The two different approaches to "nuclear power subsidies" needs to be reconciled in the legislature, but either would have the same effect of goosing up nuclear power prices and profitability. Ohio might float similar legislation in 2017, followed by Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018.

However, there is opposition from various fronts to these nuclear power subsidies. PJM has filed a lawsuit challenging the legislation and so have non-nuclear power generators in these same states. The results of these challenges will not be known for some time.

Earnings per share and dividend estimates are increasing, with the latest expectations from 4-traders.com:

2016 earnings $1.22, dividends $1.26

2017 earnings $2.73, dividends $1.31

2018 earnings $2.89, dividends $1.35

2019 earnings $2.76, dividends $1.38

Not all analyst and stock researchers are negative on EXC. Below are the current recommendations, price targets, and most recent action taken over the past year by various Wall Street firms, according to marketbeat.com

Fastgraph.com also offers a fair valuation case for EXC and below is their latest graph.

Historically, utilities generate a return on invested capital ROIC in the 5% range. As shown by the Fast Graph, from 2000 to 2012, EXC generated substantially above average ROIC, but it peaked along with power prices in 2008. The past few years, EXC's more even split between regulated and merchant power business has reduced ROIC to the same as its peers, removing an important justification for a preference of EXC.

How well have I done with Exelon as a portfolio selection? Not well enough to justify continuing with even a half position. Below is a table of Exelon's total stock return based on an investment on the day of each previous article. Dividendchannel.com offers a total return calculation based on stock and date purchased, with dividends reinvested. As shown, when compared to the underlying S&P Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU), the majority of the time EXC underperformed, even when share prices were purchased at 10-yr lows.

I have offered 15 positive articles on EXC. The table outlines the return of a $10,000 investment on each of these days vs the valuation on June 7, 2017. Even purchases made in Nov and Dec of 2013 at 10-yr lows of below $30 a share would not have surpassed a similar investment in the utility ETF - close but no outperformance. However, overall, a total investment of $150,000 over the previous 6 years would have a current value of $192,669.

Even though 6 of the 13 analysts recommend EXC and their price targets seem to offer a 10% potential gain along with 3.57% current yield, I sold another half of the remaining position after a trim in January. This reduced my position from overweight to now about a quarter of that position and a level considered as a "starter" position.

EXC's latest overriding investment strategy of relying on government "bailouts" in the form of 10-yr subsidies to increase profitability is not the investment thesis I prefer when choosing utility stocks for the long-haul. There are better choices out there in the mostly overvalued utility sector.

Sadly, it's time to move on.

Author's Note: Please review disclosure in Author's profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.