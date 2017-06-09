Upland Software's Price Target Depends On Improving Bottom Line

We believe UPLD’s stock price would likely reach the current price target of around $26 per share if the company can improve their bottom line in the coming quarters.

UPLD’s management is taking the right steps to gradually improve their service offerings like releasing the new platform integration and data Management capabilities for PowerSteering PPM Solution last week.

UPLD’s recent acquisition of RightAnswers Inc would help management improve their EBITDA margins as well as add $9 million annual revenue.

UPLD’s stock price has gone up by 200% in the last 12-month period, which we believe would likely to continue.

Despite impressive revenue growth in recent quarters, Upland Software Inc's (NASDAQ:UPLD) bottom line has failed to deliver the profits to its investors. While we remain optimistic about Upland Software Inc's long-term prospects, there are concerns if the management would be able to translate their top line growth to achieve sustainable profitability.

Figure 1: Upland Software Inc's Stock Price Has Gone Up by Over 200% In the Last 12 Months

Over the last one year, Upland Software Inc stock price has gone up from around $7.19 per share, and currently, it is trading at $21.61 per share, representing a 200.1% increase. Last week alone, their stock price went up 7.69% after Upland Software Inc releases New Platform Integration and Data Management Capabilities for PowerSteering PPM Solution.

While we believe Upland Software Inc's management is on the right track to improve their top line, and if they can maintain even break even at this point, then their stock price would likely remain bullish and go above their current price target.

Takeaway from Upland Software's Recent Financial Performance

Figure 2: Upland Software Inc's Price Is Highly Correlated to Surging Quarterly Revenue

Over the last year, Upland Software Inc's quarterly revenue increased from $17.58 million in Q1 2016 to $20.75 million in Q1 2017, which represented a 18.03% year-over-year increase in the company's top line. If we examine carefully, Upland Software Inc's recent price chart fits perfectly with their increasing top line. Hence, it may be fair to say that the bullish momentum has of the company's stock price has a high correlation to the increasing revenue growth.

Figure 3: Upland Software Inc Revenue Growth Came at the Expense of Sustained Profitability

Although Upland Software Inc's management was able to maintain a gradual top line growth over the last year, they did so at the expense of profit. Despite a record quarterly revenue in Q1 2017, the net loss of the company was a massive -$5.61 million. In fact, since 2015, this is the third time Upland Software Inc posted a negative first quarter of the year, which prompt us to believe that there are seasonal expenses that the management is not being able to handle during the first two quarters of the year.

Upland Software Likely to Maintain the Growth Momentum

Since the revenue growth is the key, which is driving investors to increase their exposure to Upland Software Inc, it is worth taking a look at if this growth would likely to be sustainable in the coming quarters or not.

On April 24, 2017, Upland Software Inc announced to acquire cloud-based knowledge management system company RightAnswers Inc, which will complement their existing services and provide Upload's customers the ability to boost their enterprise-wide collaboration capabilities.

Jack McDonald, the Chairman and CEO of Upland Software Inc, is right to predict that the acquisition would help the company to increase their EBITDA margin to around 40%. We believe this acquisition will greatly help them to address their bottom line issue as well.

RightAnswers Inc's current customers and create an additional revenue source for Upland Software Inc, which the press release claimed to be around $9 million per year. Hence, we believe the current revenue growth momentum of Upland Software Inc would likely to sustain in the near future, as the RightAnswers Inc alone would push their quarterly revenue up by around $2.25 million.

Furthermore, last week, on June 1, Upland Software Inc announced that they rolled out the PowerSteering Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) solution, which will greatly improve the integration capabilities through the Upland Integration Platform. It will connect enterprise PPM with their Tenrox Professional Services Automation (NYSE:PSA)) application. As a result, it will integrate their key solutions like PowerSteering and Tenrox PSA together. Small, but significant, improvements like these would likely help Upland Software Inc maintain its growth momentum.

Conclusion

While we are certain that Upland Software Inc management is taking the right steps, like buying the right companies and improving their core value propositions, to maintain their growth momentum, we think it is about time they focus on improving their bottom line as well.

Upland Software Inc currently has a high price target of $26 per share. Based on the current market price of $21.61 per share, it offers secondary investors an additional 20.32% upside potential.

Being established in 2010, Upland Software Inc does not have much room to convince investors that they are growing at the cost of their bottom line. We think if the management takes necessary steps to leverage the RightAnswers Inc acquisition, which would likely help them improve their EBITDA margins, then their stock price would likely go much higher than the current price target of $26 per share in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.