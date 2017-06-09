NXP Semi: An Overlooked Balance Sheet Item Could Lead To A Higher Offer

I believe the trend of NXP Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NXPI) holding out and not tendering their shares along with the recent comments by Elliot management about seeking a higher price are justified. After an article I read about different scenario's concerning the merger with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), I decided to go back through all the data I used when I wrote my article on NXPI at the end of January. Surprisingly, I found a balance sheet item that has meaningfully changed since the deal was announced and which would allow Qualcomm to increase its offer if they were pressured to do so by investors. In addition, I will also update my DCF model to include the most up to date data as well as updating where NXPI could fall to in the event the deal falls apart.

Balance sheet change

When the deal was announced, Qualcomm agreed to purchase shares of NXPI at $110/share, which based on the current share count of 344 million, represents $37.84 billion. Additional to this was the assumption of $9.382 billion in short & long-term debt. Combined those add up to the $47 billion ($47.22 billion to be exact), which is the total that was reported in all the news reports about the deal. The key here is that Qualcomm is expecting to pay that total $47 billion over the long-term because they will be the ones paying off the debt when it comes due. This is where the important balance sheet change has occurred. As the following table from Gurufocus shows, from the time the deal was announced until now, NXPI has significantly reduced their short & long-term debt. By lowering their debt, NXPI is giving Qualcomm an even better deal.

As I noted above, Qualcomm was fully expecting to pay the total $47.22 billion, however, that is now down to $44.35 billion given the lower NXPI debt. The second table below shows, NXPI reduced their debt by $2.87 billion since when the deal was announced. Therefore, I believe NXPI investors could push for an increased offer by the difference per share of $8.35, which would represent a revised deal price of $118.35. At that price, Qualcomm would still end up paying a total of $47.22 billion over the long-term, since the debt of NXPI is lower now than when the deal was announced.

Table from Gurufocus

Q3 2016 Q1 2017 NXPI Shares Out. x $110 $37,840,000,000 $37,840,000,000 Long-term Debt $8,761,000,000 $6,498,000,000 Short-Term Debt $621,000,000 $11,000,000 Total $47,222,000,000 $44,349,000,000 Difference $2,873,000,000 Shares Out. 344,000,000 Difference Per Share $8.35

Table data from Gurufocus

Updated DCF

I updated my DCF model to include to most recent data for the potential prospect that NXPI remains a standalone company. To determine the upside opportunity for NXPI, I conducted a discounted cash flow analysis [table below] and found that shares of NXP Semi have a fair value of $135.32/share, which is 23.88% above the current price.

I used data from NXPI financials on Gurufocus and growth data for my growth estimate table from Zacks, Morningstar and Fidelity. To determine the discount rate & terminal growth rate, I used the following calculators.

Discount rate calculator

Terminal Growth calculator

Growth Estimate Table

To estimate the future projected growth for NXPI, I acquired data on projected growth from multiple sources referenced above. Zacks and Fidelity provide long-term growth estimates, but Morningstar does not, but it can be easily calculated by taking the PE ratio and dividing it by the PEG ratio that is provided on Morningstar. Based on this data, I will be using a growth rate in my discounted cash flow calculations of 21.18%.

Zacks Morningstar Fidelity Price $109.23 $109.23 $109.23 Current EPS 5.53 5.53 5.53 PE 19.75 19.75 19.75 LT Est Growth 24.67 *NA* 15.9 PEG 0.80 0.86 1.24 Est. Growth 24.67 22.97 15.90 Average 21.18%

DCF Calculator Inputs

CF/Share: $2514/344 shares = $7.31 CF/share

LT Debt/Share: $6498/344= $18.89

Proj. Long-term growth rate: 21.18%

Terminal growth rate: 0.35%

Discount rate: 8.91%

Calculator Assumptions

Cash flows grow for next 5 years.

After that, growth levels off to the terminal rate for 15 years.

Year CF/Share PV 1 8.86 $8.13 2 10.73 $9.05 3 13.00 $10.07 4 15.76 $11.20 5 19.10 $12.46 6 19.16 $11.48 7 19.23 $10.58 8 19.30 $9.75 9 19.36 $8.98 10 19.43 $8.28 11 19.50 $7.63 12 19.56 $7.03 13 19.63 $6.47 14 19.70 $5.96 15 19.77 $5.50 16 19.84 $5.06 17 19.91 $4.67 18 19.97 $4.30 19 20.04 $3.96 20 20.11 $3.65 Year 1-5 Growth Value $50.91 Terminal Growth Value $103.29 LT Debt/share $18.89 Value $135.32 Current Price $109.23 Upside/Downside 23.88%

Downside target for failed deal

I do not expect NXPI to fall back to anywhere near its pre-deal price of $82.24 given the strength in the chip sector. I expect that NXPI would fall back to a level it would have been at if shares had performed on par with VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) as if no deal was announced. NXPI currently holds a 4.09% weight in SMH, which with that data allowed me to roughly strip out the performance of NXPI from SMH. Based on historical quote and percentage change data from Seeking Alpha for NXPI & SMH, I estimated SMH would have returned 29.54% since September 28th excluding NXPI. The overall performance of SMH, with NXPI included has been 31.84%. If NXP Semi would have not received the buyout offer and performed right along with the rest of the sector, NXPI would be trading at $106.53/share [$82.24 close on Sep. 28th x 29.54% gain=$106.53]. Assuming that current shareholders continue to hold out by not tendering their shares and NXPI walks away from the deal, they have to pay a break up fee of $1.25 billion or $3.63/share. Therefore, I see the worst case scenario being that if everything falls apart, NXPI has the potential to drop to $102.90 ($106.53-$3.53 = $102.90)

Closing thoughts

In closing, because NXPI has significantly lower debt than when the deal was announced, I believe Qualcomm can increase their offer and in the long-term still end up paying the same total as the initial deal. In addition, the standalone DCF valuation points to the fact that shares are undervalued at their current levels. Finally, if NXPI had simply performed the same as the rest of the semiconductor sector, the price would be only slightly below where it currently is. Factoring in the potential breakup fee, the most downside from the current price I see is to $102.90, which is a decline of 5.80%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.