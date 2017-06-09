Under Armour: Can Curry 4 Make A Difference?

Footwear remains a category where the company has tremendous growth opportunities though the on the court numbers don't support a big uptick from Curry.

Over the last couple of days, Under Armour (NYSE:UA)(NYSE:UAA) has gotten a bid from excitement surrounding Steph Curry. The combination of his team on the verge of another championship and some excitement surrounding the launch of his new shoes in the fall naturally have investors perking up to the possibilities that the athletic apparel company has a bright future.

At $21, Under Armour trades not too far from the multi-year lows near $18. The question is whether Steph Curry has enough juice to warrant excitement for the large company.

Footwear Business

For starters, Under Armour is worth roughly $9 billion now with revenues on pace to surpass $5 billion this year. In the latest quarter, the athletic apparel company only sold $270 million in total footwear with the category only growing 2%.

As an example, sector leader Nike (NYSE:NKE) sells $5 billion in footwear on a quarterly basis. The footwear category accounts for over 60% of sales and nearly doubles apparel. On the other hand, Under Armour obtains nearly 70% of sales from apparel far under indexing Nike on footwear.

For Under Armour, the launch of the Curry 3 shoe was on all accounts a complete failure. Not only were sales sluggish due to fashion questions, but also the two-time NBA MVP failed to perform at a high level in the playoffs last year leading to an unexpected loss for the Golden State Warriors. On top of that, the addition of Nike athlete Kevin Durant to the team this season stole some of his thunder leading to the MVP slipping to a 2nd-team, All-NBA position.

At 50/1, Curry currently ranks in the sixth position in the MVP odds for this year. He even trails KD making him possibly the first two-time MVP to be surpassed as the top player on his own team while still in his prime.

Both issues question whether Curry and Under Armour has the power to drive sneaker sells long term.

Curry 4s

For the NBA Finals, Steph Curry is wearing different pairs of the Curry 4s including during the spectacular come from behind win over LeBron James in Game 3. Previously, Wells Fargo had noted that the Curry 4 was seeing strong social media trends though the shoe doesn't launch until later this year.

This apparent excitement over the new shoes is in stark contrast to a couple of previous versions of his shoe. FootwearNews went so far to round up a list of the funniest tweets surrounding the Curry 3 Lux "Oxblood Leather" shoe including this gem below.

In a previous article from FootwearNews about the top 10 basketball sneakers, the Curry 3 was listed in the last position. Shoes for the likes of James Harden, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, and even a random shoe from Adidas was included in the list before the Curry shoe despite Curry having credentials far in excess of these players.

Likely MVP Russell Westbrook and other top MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard aren't even on the list. With multiple titles and MVP awards, Curry will never fade away, but the competition is only likely to heat up going forward.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the opportunity for Under Armour to close the gap with Nike clearly exists in the footwear category. Steph Curry has the potential to gain market share with a better shoe, but the results on the court aren't as supportive of him turning into an iconic brand.

Buy Under Armour for better fashion and lifestyle products, but don't buy the stock due to the Warriors winning a title if Curry isn't the Finals MVP.

