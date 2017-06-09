Risk Arbitrage Today: Yahoo, Pandora And An M&A Fund That Has 20% In One Stock

Yahoo

In its last days before changing its name to Altaba Inc. (AABA) and becoming an investment company, there's a lot going on with Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO).

For starters, on Thursday Yahoo shareholders approved the previously announced proposed sale to Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) of the company's operating business. The transaction is expected to close on Tuesday.

Yahoo also extended its previously announced modified Dutch auction self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to $3 billion of shares of its stock. The tender now will close next Friday at 11:59 p.m., ET. Yahoo says the tender offer was extended in order to align the timing of its expiration with the last trading day prior to the removal of Yahoo's shares from the S&P 500.

The formula remains the same: The Alibaba Volume Weighted Average Price or VWAP multiplied by multiples specified by tendering stockholders not greater than 0.420 nor less than 0.370. The Alibaba VWAP is the second trading day prior to the expiration date, which is now next Wednesday.

Shareholders may select multiples within the permitted range in increments of 0.002. Yahoo will announce the Alibaba VWAP and the prices payable for shares pursuant to the tender offer for each multiple within the company's specified range through a press release on Wednesday. Shareholders will have two full trading days following the determination of the Alibaba VWAP to tender their shares in the offer (check with your broker for their deadline).

The maximum number of shares Yahoo will buy is approximately 8.5% of its issued and outstanding shares. The tender offer is subject to proration and has an odd lot preference for those shareholders holding less than 100 shares.

As an investment company, Yahoo will hold BABA shares and Yahoo Japan shares along with cash. Yahoo's stock had a fabulous day on Thursday, thanks to Alibaba's massive stock move. BABA estimated its next year's revenue growth to be in the range of 45-49% and its shares hit an all-time high. For every dollar that BABA's stock increases, Yahoo's increases roughly 40 cents.

Pandora Media

It looks like Pandora (NYSE:P) has its minority investment deal. But according to Bloomberg, it turns out to be Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI), not KKR (NYSE:KKR). A statement from Pandora on Thursday hinted at this possibility.

Although all conditions to closing of the investment by Private equity firm KKR and Pandora have been met and both parties are prepared to close immediately, KKR and Pandora agreed to a brief extension of the pre-closing period and Pandora's termination right to enable Pandora to explore interest expressed by a strategic investor in making a substantial minority investment in Pandora, in lieu of the KKR investment. If Pandora determines that the KKR investment continues to be in the best interest of its stockholders, the KKR investment will close immediately following the expiration of this extended period-Pandora PR

Sirius XM Holdings turned out to be the strategic investor. They have been rumored to have been having discussions with Pandora.

KKR had a deal to provide $150 million to Pandora in return for preferred shares, which would have been consummated if not for the Sirius XM agreement.

Activists Matrix Capital Management and Keith Meister's Corvex Management, Pandora's top two shareholders as of March 31, had been pushing the company to sell itself.

Pandora's stock has been weak the past few days, trading near its 52-week low.

Forestar Group

The battle for Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) continues. On Thursday, the company determined that the $16.25 bid for 75% of the company from D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) could reasonably be expected to lead to a superior proposal.

Forestar is already in a definitive deal with Starwood Capital. In April, Starwood agreed to buy all of FOR for $14.25 per share or a total of approximately $605 million.

Forestar's merger agreement with Starwood allows it to participate in discussions or negotiations regarding, D.R. Horton's proposal. Under D.R. Horton's proposed transaction, Forestar would remain a public company. The Merger would have a cash election feature in which Forestar shareholders could elect to receive $16.25 per share in cash for all of their shares, subject to proration.

Forestar's stock finished Thursday's session just below D.R. Horton's offer.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals

There was a deal announced in the pharmaceutical sector on Thursday with a consortium of Chinese investors agreeing to buy SciClone Pharmaceuticals (SCLN) for approximately $605 million, which works out to $11.18 per share in cash.

The consortium is made up of entities affiliated with GL Capital Management, Bank of China Group Investment Limited, CDH Investments, Ascendent Capital Partners and Boying.

The transaction is expected to close this year and is subject to approval by SciClone stockholders.

Merger Fund Weekly

Every week, we highlight a merger fund or a hedge fund that specializes in M&A. Today, we take a look at the current top holdings of Sand Grove Capital Management as of March 31.

Time Warner (TWX) 19.75% Monsanto (MON) 13.43% Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) 13.16% NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) 11.3% Mobileye (MBLY)7.1% Mead Johnson (NYSE:MJN) 6.0%

One of the reasons I follow this fund is because of its desire to concentrate its portfolio. The top six positions make up almost 3/4 of the portfolio so they would have to have conviction in the names.

As of March 31, Time Warner was the largest position accounting for about 20% of Sand Grove's portfolio and was also the top buy of the quarter. Monsanto, Reynolds American and NXP Semiconductors also are 10% or more of Grove's portfolio.

