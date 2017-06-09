Impressive Dividends And Growth For A Decade

The risk from sector allocation in DON needs to be considered when looking for future growth.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Founder of The Mortgage REIT Forum, with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Dividends and growth in the same fund

When analyzing ETFs, I've found many of them have either succeeded at giving a steady dividend or at showing strong growth. The WisdomTree MidCap Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DON) is a fund which has succeeded at both of these metrics. There aren't many funds that can have a material yield while growing at a very strong rate.

Why would I want to invest in DON?

DON is a fund which aims to satisfy a demand for an investment with both growth potential and a focus on a material yield. Thus far, the fund has accomplished what it set out to do. DON follows an index which seeks to track results of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index. Here's the index information from WisdomTree's website:

"The WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the US dividend-paying market. The Index is comprised of the companies that compose the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed. The index is dividend weighted annually to reflect the proportionate share of the aggregate cash dividends each component company is projected to pay in the coming year, based on the most recently declared dividend per share. This index was established with a base value of 200 on May 31, 2006."

Returns with a yield

Here are the annual returns since 2007 from the MorningStar website:

DON came out in June 16, 2006 and has since then had total returns of 164.4%. It currently carries a yield of 2.45%. Compared to other ETFs I have covered, this is a material yield.

The fund carries a material amount of risk when looking at the sector allocation:

The sector allocation isn't defensive enough for me to consider putting this ETF as a large portion of my portfolio. I believe the market is currently valued too high overall based on the current P/E ratios and on headwinds to earnings growth. Expectations for rapid earnings growth rely on the assumption that major corporate tax reform is inevitable or absurdly optimistic forecasts of GDP growth. Putting a large portion of my portfolio into cyclical is something I'd consider after a market panic.

Expenses

The expense ratio right now is .38%. There are some great funds in the market with a materially lower ratio, but there are also funds with one that just makes you walk away. DON lies somewhere in the middle. Some of my favorite diversified ETFs are the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM), Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG), Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), Vanguard Consumers Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC). All of these ETFs have a low expense ratio. If you're willing to pay a higher expense ratio PowerShares S&P 500 Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) should also be a contender.

If an investor held DON since the start I doubt they'd be complaining about the expenses they've had to pay.

Holdings

Here are the top 30 holdings of the fund:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NYSE:TRGP) Targa Resources Corp 1.49% 7.86% (NYSE:CNP) Centerpoint Energy Inc 1.31% 3.73% (NYSE:COH) Coach Inc 1.16% 2.92% (NYSE:MIC) Macquarie Infrastructure Co LLC 1.02% 6.69% (NASDAQ:MAT) Mattel Inc 1.02% 6.61% (NYSE:PNW) Pinnacle West Capital Corp 0.85% 2.96% (NYSE:GPS) Gap Inc/The 0.81% 4.02% (NASDAQ:HAS) Hasbro Inc 0.79% 2.15% (NYSE:DRI) Darden Restaurants Inc 0.79% 2.50% (NYSE:SCG) Scana Corp 0.78% 3.61% (NYSE:LNT) Alliant Energy Corp 0.77% 3.04% (NYSE:AES) AES Corp/The 0.74% 4.04% (NYSE:MOS) Mosaic Co/The 0.73% 2.61% (NASDAQ:SPLS) Staples Inc 0.72% 5.23% (NYSE:EMN) Eastman Chemical Co 0.71% 2.49% (NYSE:PKG) Packaging Corp of America 0.71% 2.44% (NASDAQ:WYNN) Wynn Resorts Ltd 0.71% 1.49% (NYSE:WYN) Wyndham Worldwide Corp 0.70% 2.26% (NYSE:WU) Western Union Co/The 0.69% 3.60% (NYSE:OGE) OGE Energy Corp 0.66% 3.40% (NYSE:CF) CF Industries Holdings Inc 0.65% 4.41% (NASDAQ:GLPI) Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc 0.65% 6.77% (NYSE:IRM) Iron Mountain Inc 0.65% 6.34% (NYSE:GXP) Great Plains Energy Inc 0.64% 3.83% (NYSE:NI) NiSource Inc 0.64% 2.68% (NYSE:IPG) Interpublic Group of Cos Inc 0.63% 2.88% (NYSE:MKC) McCormick & Co Inc/MD 0.62% 1.80% (NYSE:SIX) Six Flags Entertainment Corp 0.62% 4.23% (NYSE:KSS) Kohl\\''\''s Corp 0.62% 5.59% (NYSE:TSO) Tesoro Corp 0.61% 2.64%

COH combines with GPS and SPLS to create a substantial exposure to apparel and retail. The retail sector and the manufacturers of apparel have been in a near free fall over the last year. Investors are concerned Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is going to decimate retail across the country and eventually throughout the world. Those same concerns are spilling over to some of the manufacturers.

KSS is also facing intense competition from both brick-and-mortar enemies and the rise of e-commerce. These could be challenging years for KSS, but at least they are not in the dreadful situation exemplified Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD).

Conclusion

Historically, DON has been a great fund both from growth and the material dividend yield. It will be an interesting fund to keep an eye on. This could be a fund I'd put as a small portion of my portfolio if the price were to drop 30% and I was looking for slightly more dividends. The reason I want to see a large drawdown is because of the highly cyclical nature. A 30% drawdown could correlate to a smaller decline than the S&P 500. Without a substantial drawdown, I wouldn't want to go overweight on the more cyclical sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B, CMO-E, ARI-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.