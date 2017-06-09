Is Nvidia Ahead Of Its Time?

Mainly aided by Toyota’s partnership and the most bullish street recommendation, NVDA has soared nearly 60% in less than a month after last earnings announcement.

What a difference a month can make! Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has soared nearly 60% since last earnings announcement. One impressive yet puzzling fact is that more than half of the advance occurred three days after the quarterly announcement. At the end of another record high session, it is as good a time to revalue NVDA.

Long-Term Revenue Growth Revision

Probably the most meaningful piece of new information is that the concern over the slowing gaming industry has been quickly dissipated by Nvidia's bright future in self-driving technology. On May 10, Toyota (NYSE: TM) announced the partnership with Nvidia's Drive PX2 self-driving supercomputer platform, powered by its Xavier chip. It is expected that Toyota will use Nvidia's technology in its mass-market cars which moved over 10 million units last year. To put this in perspective, Nvidia's current largest automobile partner, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to deliver 500,000 units of Model 3 later this year.

Data center and automotive segments are projected to grow at compound annual growth rates of 30% and 15%, respectively. It will account for about 30% and 10% of total revenue in next five years. On June 5, Citigroup analyst Atif Malik said, "Looking forward, we believe stock is not pricing in continued growth in data center sales," and hiked his price target from $145 to $180.

The gaming segment, which accounts for over half of total revenue, has a gross margin effectively at the corporate average, while the Tegra processor is relatively lower. The enterprise and cloud platforms all have higher margin between 65% and 70%. Thus, corporate gross margins may increase to high 50s, as advanced gaming GPU products (Pascal-based) account for a larger portion of sales. As Nvidia must invest heavily in research and development to maintain its competitive edge in graphics processors, it is estimated that the longer-term R&D as a percentage of sales at 25%, and gross margin will be between 58.5% and 59% for next 3 years.

Approximately 70% of the 100 million GeForce installed base is still using legacy GPUs. While the typical upgrade cycle is up to 4 years, NVDA introduces a new architecture every 2 years. The majority of the mid-end and low-end users will be ready to upgrade and it will result in 2.8 million new shipments, gaming revenue growth for FY18 will be 7%, or $4.8 billion.

NVDA 2017 Fair Values versus 2018 Target Price

In light of the new information, I update the previous estimates of NVDA target prices. For consistency in valuation, I use the same Sales Franchise Value Model (SFV) which focuses on future revenue growth and gross margin (Equation (1)). Using the input values drawn from the previous discussions, the base case is demonstrated as below:

The logic behind the SFV is that the revenue multiple, or price to sales ratio (P/S), is determined jointly by the future growth in revenue and improvement in profitability. Mainly aided by the Toyota's partnership, the long-term revenue growth rate is revised from 9% to 10%. In Table 1, the current fair values under various scenarios are presented. The most likely cases are in green. NVDA current fair value ranges from $126 to $140, with most likely case of $140, increased from $134.

It should be clarified that SFV can be estimated either in fair stock value version or in fair P/S version. The choice one over the other depends on the purpose of the estimation. Based on Equation (1), the key factor to determine the current fair P/S ratio or fair stock value is the annual revenue growth rate for the current year, 2017. For the future P/S target ratio, the relevant revenue growth rate is for the next year, 2018. Using the historical analysts' forecast of revenue growth and margins at the time, I use Equation (1) to calculate the fair prices at the time, since the sales has been already known.

As the prognosis can be quite different just a year from now, the future stock prices are determined by Equation (1) using the forecasted fundamentals at one-year from now. To forecast future target prices, it is more appropriate to estimate the future price to sales ratios (P/S) since future revenue is more uncertain further into the future. Based on likely scenarios of revenue growth and margin for 2018, the NVDA target P/S ratio, calculated by Equation (1), is 12.32 relative to the current 10.43. This would suggest that NVDA's relative valuation is expected to increase by 18% in 2018.

What this would also mean is that the 2018 target price can be estimated by increasing the 2017 fair values (Table 1) by 18%, assuming the 2018 revenue meets the estimates. In Table 2, the same most likely scenarios, in green, indicate that the 2018 target prices are between $149 and $165.

In other words, today's NVDA at $160 is already trading at the 2017 year-end level.

Despite of the 18% premium over the current fair value, NVDA is not necessarily fundamentally overvalued. The price level around $160 is still within the range of target price by the end of 2017 if Nvidia meets the estimates at the time. The actual outcome will depend on the revenue surprise. Say, if 2017 actual revenue rate beats the estimate by 10%, the actual price at the end of 2017 will be 10% higher than $160.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.