Wal-Mart's Debt Balance And Its Implications

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has been on a tear lately and that has led investors to bid up the stock price unlike anything we've seen in recent years with the retail behemoth. WMT continues to use capital returns to the favor of shareholders as well, including a tremendously successful buyback. I've been critical of WMT's strategy but you cannot argue with results and in this article, I'll look at how WMT's balance sheet has been transformed in the form of the use of long term debt, as well as any implications it has going forward.

I'll be using data from Morningstar for this exercise.

Let's begin by just having a look at how much long term debt WMT sports and how its interest expense has changed over time.

We can see that WMT's LT debt balance hasn't actually moved around all that much in the past five years, bouncing from just over $38B in 2012 to a peak of $42B in 2013 and then back down to about $36B last year. For a company the size of WMT, that's a very manageable amount of debt and, more importantly, the fact that it has made steady moves downward in recent years is quite good. WMT clearly has not taken part in the debt binge that many other mega-caps have found themselves indulging in and that has some important implications for WMT going forward; more on that in a bit.

The other thing is that its interest expense, after peaking in 2015, moved down last year. Again, the overall movement hasn't been huge - ranging from just under $2.3B in 2012 to just under $2.6B in 2015 - but the most recent direction is encouraging as WMT chisels away at its LT debt and with that effort, a reduction in interest expense. The reduction in interest expense doesn't look all that meaningful except for when we see it in the context of operating income.

There are many ways to look at a company's debt servicing capabilities and the measure I prefer is to simply take the amount of interest expense and look at it as a proportion of operating income. That gives us an idea of how much of the company's earnings are being consumed just to service debt and for WMT, the number isn't bad at all.

We can see that this metric has actually moved in the wrong direction for the entirety of our dataset save 2016, when it ticked down slightly. We know interest expense has risen mostly over this time frame but we also know that WMT's operating margins have been deteriorating for quite some time, exacerbating the impact of rising interest expense. Astute readers will have noticed that this metric rose much more quickly than interest expense itself and that is because operating profitability is moving in an unfavorable direction. That hasn't been a problem yet as WMT is still only spending about one-tenth of its operating income servicing debt but should operating profitability continue to deteriorate in concert with rising debt, it could be.

So what conclusions can we draw from this data? First, WMT's ability to finance its debt payments is superb. Even after some run-up in the cost of its debt relative to its operating profits, WMT is still in fine shape. That means it can continue to finance its current debt very comfortably forever but more importantly, it also means it can afford to take on much more.

Debt has been en vogue for the past few years as companies of all stripes have used rock bottom interest rates to finance things from buybacks to acquisitions to general corporate usage. WMT hasn't done that and maintains a very manageable level of debt. That implies that should WMT want to turn on the debt spigot, it can do so and in huge numbers. In my view, WMT could easily double the amount of LT debt it sports and while I wouldn't necessarily want that to be the case, should WMT find an attractive acquisition target or if the stock were to selloff and an enhanced buyback was in order, I also wouldn't want it to pass up an opportunity. WMT is uniquely positioned with respect to debt in that it has been able to finance its R&D, acquisitions, growth, buybacks and dividends without materially changing its LT debt balance. That leaves the door open for WMT to buy a large competitor or engage in a huge, one-time buyback if it so chooses to fund EPS growth in the future. Either way, WMT's balance sheet right now is a source of strength and shouldn't be overlooked, even if I do disagree with WMT's strategic direction at times.

