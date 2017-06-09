Wall Street Breakfast: May Day With Hung U.K. Parliament

Economy

The prospect of a second Scottish Independence referendum has been called into question as theelection results dealt a major blow to the SNP. The nationalists lost 21 of their 56 seats in parliament to parties that want to keep the United Kingdom united. The vote also claimed the scalps of former party leader Alex Salmond and deputy leader Angus Robertson.

The U.K. could suffer another ratings downgrade after a general election led to a hung parliament, according to S&P Global. The country lost its AAA rating last June following its vote to leave the EU. S&P said at the time it was worried the decision would lead to a deterioration of Britain's economic performance and institutional framework.

More elections around Europe: Voters in France will go to the polls on Sunday for the first round of legislative elections that will decide how far President Macron can push his reformist agenda. Italy is also due to hold the first round of municipal elections, which will test populist sentiment in a nation that's seen as the next big source of political risk in the eurozone.

The U.S. is "no longer interested in guaranteeing Europe's security in our place," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker declared, saying the bloc had to push for more defense and security cooperation on its own. "Our deference to NATO can no longer be used as a convenient alibi... We have no other choice than to defend our own interests."

Starting today, financial advisers will be required to put their customers' interests ahead of their own when providing advice about their retirement money. However, the so-called fiduciary rule could be killed by a provision in the Financial CHOICE Act, which was passed by a House vote on Thursday. Whatever the case may be, the DOL will not enforce the law until next January.

"Dodd-Frank represents the greatest imposition on our business enterprises than all Obama era regulations combined," said House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling following the vote on the CHOICE Act. The bill would relieve healthy banks of some regulatory requirements and force failing firms through bankruptcy, but it's expected to be substantially rewritten in the Senate.

Puerto Ricans are due to vote this weekend in a referendum on the island's political status. Three choices will be on the ballot: statehood, "current territorial status" and independence. It's not certain what would happen if any of the options wins clearly or how Congress would interpret the results, but the referendum, the island's fifth since 1898, comes amid a crippling economic crisis.

Subsidies and their effects on the environment will be high on the agenda when G7 environment ministers meet in Bologna on Sunday. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt will lead the U.S. delegation. During last year's summit in Japan, the G7 confirmed a commitment to eliminate inefficient fossil fuel subsidies and encouraged all other countries to do the same by 2025.