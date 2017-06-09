Highest Dividend Yields By Sector

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Founder of The Mortgage REIT Forum, with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

So you want some dividend yields?

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) is just the place to look for some high dividend yields with good sector diversification. SDOG seeks the results from the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs Index.

Yield

The current dividend yield is 3.34%

This is a dividend yield I can get excited about from a fund which has a high correlation to the S&P 500. I like the defensive nature dividends bring to a portfolio.

Strategy

Here's the strategy breakdown from the ALPS website:

So far this sounds like a great strategy, but let's take a closer look at the strategy and diversification the fund has. There isn't a lot of history on the fund since it's only been around since July 16, 2012. Here are the returns so far:

These returns were a lot higher than I would've thought when initially looking into the strategy of the fund. Chasing high dividends can be a great way to invest defensively, but this fund has also been doing well during a bull market. Dividends are going to be coming in to some extent whether the market goes up or down. In the event of a market decline the dividends will be a source of returns which helps alleviate some of the losses. Years ago, there was a nice piece which was published explaining the methodology behind the index.

The fund hasn't been around long enough to see how it would perform in a down market, but here's some historical data following the index's strategy from the website:

This is about what I would expect for a defensive dividend investor when the market goes on a major decline, so it's impressive to see that even recently SDOG has been doing so well.

Here are the sector weights from MorningStar's website:

This is an allocation I want on my watch list for a dividend yield fund. SDOG has great sector allocation and it would be a great starting point in a portfolio. For the real estate sector, I'd be doing my own investments since it's what I specialize in. Then given the current market having high P/E ratios overall, I'd want to follow it up with more defensive ETFs. The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) would be a great addition. VDC has a history of being defensive and also helps bring down the volatility of the entire portfolio. SDOG is highly correlated to the S&P 500, which carries too much volatility for my liking as an entire portfolio.

Holdings

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NYSE:CAT) Caterpillar Inc 2.41% 2.91% (NYSE:CTL) CenturyLink Inc. 2.35% 8.35% (NYSE:PPL) PPL Corp. 2.33% 3.94% (NYSE:PM) Philip Morris International Inc. 2.32% 3.42% (NYSE:ETR) Entergy Corp 2.30% 4.34% (NYSE:HPQ) Hp Inc 2.30% 2.79% (NYSE:KO) Coca-cola Cothe 2.28% 3.23% (NYSE:ETN) Eaton Corp. Plc 2.27% 3.08% (NYSE:IP) International Paper Co. 2.27% 3.40% (NYSE:DUK) Duke Energy Corp. 2.25% 3.96% (NASDAQ:SPLS) Staples Inc. 2.21% 5.27% (NYSE:JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 2.18% 2.58% (NYSE:IVZ) Invesco Ltd. 2.18% 3.52% (NYSE:SO) The Southern Co. 2.17% 4.55% (NYSE:ABBV) Abbvie Inc 2.15% 3.81% (NYSE:AJG) Arthur J Gallagher Co 2.14% 2.72% (NYSE:UPS) United Parcel Service Inc 2.12% 3.08% (NASDAQ:GRMN) Garmin Ltd. 2.12% 3.85% (NYSE:WMB) The Williams Cos. Inc. 2.11% 4.16% (NASDAQ:TROW) T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 2.11% 3.19% (NYSE:EMR) Emerson Electric Co 2.10% 3.24% (NYSE:MRK) Merck Co. Inc. 2.10% 2.87% (NYSE:DOW) The Dow Chemical Co. 2.08% 2.92% (NYSE:MO) Altria Group Inc. 2.07% 3.25% (NASDAQ:NAVI) Navient Corp 2.07% 4.50% (NYSE:KMB) Kimberly-Clark Corp 2.06% 2.97% (NYSE:PG) The Procter Gamble Co. 2.05% 3.12% (NYSE:OXY) Occidental Petroleum Corp. 2.05% 5.01% (NYSE:XRX) Xerox Corp 2.02% 3.53% (NYSE:PFE) Pfizer Inc. 2.01% 3.93%

CAT carries a 2.91% dividend yield and has a tendency to trade based on global growth projections. As the major manufacturer of construction equipment, the company's results are heavily influenced by expected future demand for infrastructure spending. Lately the company has been hyping their data services. Their gathering and analyzing information from sensors on their equipment and monetizing it for customers.

Philip Morris International is on a tear since January. The company is finally getting respect from analysts for its innovated IQOS product line. Their heat-not-burn technology is expected to dramatically reduce cancer rates among smokers. Unlike their major competitors, they have a product consumers actually want. Vaping has not been as successful in converting users, because it delivers an experience many smokers consider inferior. PM is also benefiting from a weaker dollar. The dollar index has fallen below 98 and broken the upwards trend we saw going into the year.

Expenses

The expense ratio is .40%.

SDOG is a good fund, but I'm not fond of the expenses.

Conclusion

This ETF is a great allocation in a portfolio for added dividends. I like how it's allocated and how evenly the companies are weighted. I like the defensive nature of the fund in the form of the high dividend yield, sector allocation, company weights, and the lack of real estate. This will be going on my watch list as a fund for a portion of my portfolio. Over the last few months I closed out the last of my domestic equity index exposure.

My macroeconomic concerns are based on more than just the high P/E ratios throughout the S&P 500. At this point corporate profits after taxes still represent a historically high portion of GDP. I believe earnings growth will be slower across the next decade because of headwinds to GDP growth. Notably growth in the labor force is projected to run .5% over the next decade.

Due to the funds correlation to the S&P 500 it should be considered as a core part of a portfolio. The high dividend yield coming from the holdings can assist investors by providing income during a down market. The high dividends helps newer investors avoid making the mistake of selling investments when they take a significant drop in price. While there is some risk in having less investments, this can be remedied by putting other ETFs in the portfolio like VDC. There's also the option of individual companies like I would be doing for the mortgage REIT sector.

