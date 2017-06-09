The Move In BlackBerry Is Done - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/8/17)

Nokia doesn't have much left in it.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, June 8.

Bullish Calls

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV): It's a slow-growth and stable stock. This is the correct level to buy.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD): "I'll see your Anheuser Busch InBev and I'll raise you a Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). By the way, I didn't like that Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) report yesterday at all."

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII): Huntington Ingalls is a good stock, and so is General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), Cramer said.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI): The stock doesn't deserve the punishment. A merger will make things work. Stick to the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR): "Just a consistent, good gainer. Look, they take care of the stuff, the animal processing, the junk, and it's been a good business for them."

Bearish Calls

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY): "No, it's already moved so much. Intellectual property can only get you so far. We missed that one. Let's find the next."

Nokia (NYSE:NOK): There's not much left here.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up