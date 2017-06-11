The Nest Egg Portfolio: 4 New Names Added To The Dividend Portfolio

Introduction

It has been a while since I published the previous update of the dividend income portfolio, and in this week's edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio ("NEPO"), more cash will be deployed by adding four new names to the portfolio.

Adding new positions to the portfolio

A) Making a case for BinckBank

Whilst I have to make sure the weighing of the financials in the portfolio remains limited, in this edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio, I would like to make a case for the Dutch BinckBank (OTC:BINCF) (OTC:BINCY), an Internet broker. The company's main areas are the Netherlands and Belgium (where it has a leading market position in these countries) and France and Italy.

Source: Annual Report

Binck has a very generous dividend policy, but its financial-year 2016 was below par. One of the main culprits was a capital gains tax in Belgium, which initiated a 33% tax on capital gains realized within six months. This had a huge impact on the trading volumes in Belgium, and the total amount of trades fell by 30%. As you can see in the next image, whilst the net interest income increased (despite the low-yield environment), the fee and commission income fell from 156M EUR to 130M EUR.

Source: Annual Report

As you can see on the income statement, Binck's net income fell by roughly 85% to just 4.6M EUR, and this was a very painful result for its shareholders. This was immediately visible in the dividend payment, and after paying an interim dividend of 4 cents per share in August, BinckBank declared a final dividend of 19 cents for a full-year dividend of 23 cents (paid out of the previously retained earnings, as the 2016 EPS was just 7 cents per share). Substantially lower than the previous years, but the dividend yield remained high, due to the lower share price.

Source: Company Website

What attracted me to the story was the fact the Q4 volumes and transaction sizes were increasing, and this was confirmed in the company's Q1 trading update.

The total number of transactions continued to increase compared to Q4 whilst the commission income also increased compared to Q1 last year. Whereas the difference was just 4%, I expect to see a continuation of this trend and a higher percentage-based increase in the amount of transactions and fee income as the "tougher" trading periods started in the second quarter when the impact of the Belgian capital gains tax could be felt.

I'm adding 500 shares of BinckBank to the portfolio at 4.33 EUR each for a total cost of 2,190 EUR. I'm expecting Binck to keep its dividend at least stable, and very likely increase it. Using the 2016 dividend of 0.23 EUR per share, the current yield is in excess of 5%. I am also writing three put options with a strike price of 4.50 EUR expiring in December at a price of 0.48 EUR per option for a cash inflow of 135 EUR. Both transactions take the transaction costs into account.

What makes Binck really interesting is that it's not just a low-capex business model with steady cash flows and dividend payments during "up-cycles". It would also be an immediate solution for any of the larger banks to "upgrade" their own archaic and outdated trading platforms. The first bank coming to mind is ING (NYSE:ING), which still uses a very old trading platform with limited trading possibilities.

B) Other Additions

I think Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) (OTCQX:AHODF) is ready for big things. Ahold completed its acquisition of Belgian Delhaize quite a while ago, and is on track to generate hundreds of millions of euros in synergy benefits. Whilst I definitely do realize the competition is pretty fierce in North America, I think the "mainland Europe" business is doing pretty well.

Ahold's operating and free cash flows are very robust, and the ongoing share repurchase program (which allows the company to spend 1B EUR on buying back and cancelling its own shares) will create a lot of value. Even if the company's net income and free cash flows remain stable, the share repurchase program will increase the impact of the "per-share performance". 200 shares are added to the portfolio at 19.13 EUR for a total cash outflow of 3,851 EUR.

I am also adding Energias de Portugal (OTCPK:EDPFY) to the portfolio, as the company's 5%+ dividend is fully covered by the free cash flows. I am adding 600 shares at 3.24 EUR per share for a total cost of 1,969 EUR.

And as a fourth addition, I think Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKY) (OTCPK:AAUKF) deserves a chance. The company has suspended its dividend as it was planning to repair its balance sheet and as the net debt position is now more under control after a decrease from $13B in 2015 to very likely less than $7B by the end of this year.

Whilst the company currently isn't paying a dividend, I would expect it to restart its dividend payments as it has been guiding for a new dividend payment before the end of this year. Anglo American is currently trading at 10.62 GBP/share, which equals 12.10 EUR. I am adding 200 shares for a total cash outflow of 2,445 EUR.

C) Incoming dividends

More dividends have been rolling into the portfolio, as CTT-Correios (OTC:CTTPY) and the National Bank of Belgium (OTC:BQNBF) have gone ex-div. Larger dividend cheques are expected to follow in June as heavyweight Total (NYSE:TOT) and NN Group (OTCPK:NNGRY) will both distribute a dividend whilst Real Estate company Atrium European Real Estate (OTC:ATRBF) will also pay its quarterly 6.75 (euro) cent dividend in June.

The next table provides an overview of the incoming dividends, minus a 15% foreign withholding tax. Keep in mind virtually every country is able to reduce their standard dividend withholding taxes to the 15% level, and I'd urge you to figure out if you need to complete any paperwork to do so to avoid any nasty surprises. In this case, Portugal has a 35% dividend withholding tax rate whilst Belgium is hitting you with a 30% dividend tax. So it's really worth your time to figure out how to apply the dividend withholding tax treaty to your portfolio.

Source: Calculation based on dividends and dividend announcements

The net cash inflow from the dividend is 242 EUR, and this is a welcome cash inflow before some bigger cheques from Atrium, Total and NN Group will hit the account later this month.

The current portfolio + updates

Updates

Hibernia REIT (OTCPK:HIBRF) has released its preliminary financial results which are pretty much in line with the expectations. The net rental income increased by 56.3% whilst the EPRA-calculated NAV per share is 1.463 EUR. That's a great update, and it means Hibernia is currently trading at a discount of approximately 7% to its NAV!

The strong performance allowed the company to hike its dividend by almost 50%, and Hibernia will pay a final dividend of 1.45 cents per share. This still puts Hibernia in the low yield category, but I have no doubt the dividend payments will continue to increase as Hibernia continues to expand its asset portfolio.

And by the way, an LTV ratio of 13.3% is almost absurdly low, so Hibernia literally has access to hundreds of millions of euros (in excess of 1B EUR if it increases its LTV towards 60%) in additional debt funding.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) has now signed a heads of agreement with Gazprom (OTCQX:GZPFY) (OTCPK:OGZPY) to fund, build and operate an LNG plant in Russia's Leningrad Oblast. No financial details or expectations have been published, but the margins should be pretty high, thanks to Gazprom's low-cost gas production rates.

Conclusion

I have now deployed in excess of 55% of the principal amount, but am still careful about where to deploy the capital. There are some other companies on my watch list, and I hope to be in a position to add them to the list at a more opportunistic price.

It also looks like the put options on Philips Lighting and Bpost (OTC:BPOSF) will expire worthless on June 16th, and if that's indeed the case, the option premiums on both options will have added in excess of 125 EUR to the cash position of the portfolio. A good move in hindsight.

More positions will be added in the near future, as even though I would like to keep a substantial cash position on the sidelines for now, I would like to see 80% of the principal amount being invested before the end of the summer.

