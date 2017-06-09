The 2017 Q1 earnings season has been outstanding for the U.S. stock market. This has been an important development for a stock market that is badly in need of some sustained fundamental earnings growth to support its ever-rising prices. Adding to the importance of the recent quarterly strength is the fact that it provides a critically positive thrust as corporate earnings continue to emerge from what was a two year long profit recession that finally ended in 2016 Q4. But now that the 2017 Q1 earnings season is largely (but not entirely) in the books, it is important to consider the following question - can it continue?

The Importance Of Follow Through

It is critically important for the sustainability of the current bull market in stocks for corporate earnings to continue to strengthen in the quarters ahead. This is due to the fact that it would be unprecedented from a historical perspective for the bull market to end while corporate earnings were still accelerating having just come out of a profit recession. However, if corporate earnings were to roll over and fall back into recession, particularly if growth in the U.S. economy continues to fade, then the probability of the second longest bull market in history coming to a more abrupt end becomes meaningfully higher.

Thus, it is worthwhile to delve into the numbers to determine two items.

First, given that corporate earnings came in so strong during 2017 Q1, it is worthwhile to consider exactly what segments of the economy drove this upside surprise. For if this upside is coming from capital intensive sectors with high multipliers, it bodes particularly well for the outlook. Conversely, if this upside is coming from more defensive or less sustainable sources, the recent upside surprise in earnings is less constructive.

Second, it is great that 2017 Q1 earnings have come in so well, but it is also worthwhile to consider how the earnings forecast for coming quarters has changed as well. This includes how different sectors have adjusted their earnings outlooks for the coming quarters and is important for the same reasons as highlighted above.

Dissecting Earnings

So how did it come together in 2017 Q1? Let's begin with the broader aggregates. Heading into the quarter as of March 31, trailing 12-month as reported earnings on the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) were projected to come in at $99.64 per share. As of May 31 with more than 97% of companies in the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:VOO) having reported, this same earnings reading on the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) is coming in at $100.43 per share. This represents an +0.80% upward revision to what was projected versus what actually is taking place.

A difference of +0.80% does not sound like a big deal? To put this upward earnings revision into context, more often than not typically overly optimistic analysts will have set a number heading into the quarter that is almost always revised lower. Put simply, it's usually not a matter of corporate earnings falling short of its EPS target heading into the quarter, but by how much companies will fall short. So the fact that earnings actually came in better than initial estimates at all is a notably positive accomplishment.

So from exactly where has the upside surprise in 2017 Q1 earnings come? Unfortunately, this is where the story becomes a bit less constructive, but is still rather positive.

Industrial sector (NYSEARCA:XLI) earnings have come in roughly +10% better than expected, which is decidedly positive. It is worth noting, however, that the industrial sector had been running ahead of trend since late last year, so stronger than expected earnings are only helping to fill in the recent price outperformance gap.

Also surprising to the upside has been the energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE), which saw profits come in +27% better than expected for the quarter. But this notable earnings outperformance is coming off of a low base, and the energy sector is a relatively small part of the broader index from an earnings contribution perspective anyway.

The third major driver was the consumer discretionary sector (NYSEARCA:XLY), which had earnings that came in +10% better than expected. While this is another positive and consumer discretionary is a meaningfully larger contributor to corporate profits for the index, it is an upside surprise that is once again reliant on spending from a consumer that by a number of readings is already overextended and if anything is becoming increasingly so in an economy where real incomes remain stubbornly stagnant and the broader pace of growth is disappointing yet again. Put simply, how much more can we expect the consumer to keep it up?

What about the laggards for 2017 Q1? Leading on the earnings disappointment side has been the technology sector (NYSEARCA:XLK), with profits coming in -6% below expectations. With that said, the quarterly profit growth for tech stocks was higher by a robust +31% even after falling short of projections, which is still constructive.

So in summarizing this first question on sectors that drove the upside surprise, we have industrials, energy and consumer discretionary, with technology being the primary laggard but still performing well overall.

This leads to the next question, which is sustainability going forward.

Once again on the promising side is the industrial sector. Although forecasts have only been revised higher by 1%, it still ranks among the only sectors to see its earnings projections for the remainder of 2017 to be pushed higher. This is positive, as we will need to see more upside surprises from the industrial sector going forward, as it continues to work to support its recent outperformance gap over the S&P 500 Index. Whether industrials can follow through on continued strong profit results will be worth watching for as we move through the summer.

As for the energy sector, the surprisingly strong result for 2017 Q1 may prove difficult to replicate for the remainder of the year. Earnings forecasts for the rest of 2017 have already been revised lower by -5%, and if oil prices continue falling, further downside revisions to the future profit forecast may soon follow.

In regards to the consumer discretionary sector, the outlook for coming quarters is also decidedly less promising. Quarterly earnings growth for 2017 Q2 is already projected to decline on a year over year basis after having been revised meaningfully lower since March. And while earnings are projected to pick up in the second half of the year, these targets have already been lowered and may be difficult to sustain if the economic outlook continues to fade from initial projections heading into the year.

Then there is the high flying tech sector, which in addition to its first quarter profit numbers falling short of expectations has seen its forecast for the remainder of 2017 also pulled lower by more than -2%. This includes a -4% drop for earnings in the upcoming quarter in 2017 Q2. But even with these downward revisions, quarterly earnings growth for the rest of the year is projected to increase by +20% to +30% on a year over year basis, which remains positive. Thus, monitoring the pace of further downward revisions for technology will be worthwhile in the weeks ahead.

The Bottom Line

The 2017 Q1 earnings season has been outstanding including results for the overall market (NYSEARCA:DIA) that have truly exceeded expectations. And the fact that the earnings upside has been driven by the more capital intensive industrial sector adds to the promise for markets coming out of the first quarter.

But the remainder of the supporting cast for earnings is more mixed. The secondary support from the energy sector does not appear repeatable, and the resilient consumer appears set to take a breather in the upcoming quarter before working to regain its footing for the remainder of the year.

As for the technology sector that has played such a large part in driving 2017 year to date stock market gains, the downward revisions to the earnings outlook are continuing at a steady pace. Whether these downward revisions continue and how much they end up cutting into the robust earnings forecast remains to be seen.

Thus, in the coming weeks as we begin to look toward 2017 Q2 earnings season, the two most important sectors to watch in support of a continued rise in the stock market for fundamental reasons are the industrials and technology sectors. Industrials for whether they can keep up their recent surprises and technology for how much they can salvage in the end of their currently heady projections.

But overall in 2017, so far, so good as it relates to corporate earnings, which is a plus.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.