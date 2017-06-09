NetScout Takes A Nervous Jab At Radcom

To be truly disruptive in the NFV investment cycle, vendors need the best technology AND embrace new pricing models based on functionality, not capacity.

Readers of mine know that I've been pounding the table for RADCOM (RDCM) for a few years now. When I first invested in the stock, I wasn't aware how big the gales of competitive destruction would be for the incumbent telecom vendors such as Cisco (CSCO), NETSCOUT (NTCT), Ericsson (ERIC), Nokia (NOK) and others as seen through many sequential quarters of revenue declines in their respective CSP segments. I bought RDCM in 2014 because I liked the theme, management team and controlling shareholder/Board member, and it appeared like RDCM's financial model was inflecting to consistent profitability due to a shift from hardware to software solutions, leading to a compelling risk/reward even if the company would only continue to sell into its traditional customer base in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Yet as I've done extensive work on the NFV marketplace and investment cycle, coupled with RDCM's ability to sell into and expand its business with AT&T (T), garner commercial interest from at least 10 other major CSPs for its disruptive, "cloud-native" service assurance VNF MaveriQ, and attract high-level talent from incumbents, all of a sudden it felt like a path to a very big valuation opened up for forward-looking, discerning investors. RDCM is a small company, led by an A+ management team and Board, with a demonstrably disruptive product over incumbents (100% test score in AT&T trial), and playing in a large $1B+ market. In my mind, this has some of the hallmark attributes of an asymmetric growth opportunity if investors have a long enough time horizon given CSP purchase decisions have long sales cycles.

That isn't to say that RDCM stock is "cheap" here in the classical sense. Some Seeking Alpha observers comment that RDCM is overpriced on current or trailing twelve month data, or that it only has one mega anchor customer and a lot of customer concentration risk. That might be true. AT&T will account for 50-60% of RDCM's estimated $36-$39 million 2017 revenue. My response has always been that I'm comfortable with the management team/corporate governance, that valuations are forward-looking, the capital structure is clean and the company is well-capitalized, and that RDCM's financial model has impressive earnings leverage at higher levels of revenue.

If you believe that RDCM will win more mega NFV transformation deals, then the stock is likely attractive here at ~$20 per share (although its difficult to figure out exactly what investor expectations are in terms of the size of the next deal or who the next customer will be). Remember that RDCM management has guided to the back half of 2017 for new tenders (even though they point out they can't be certain of deal timing), and we are only another 3 weeks out until that timeline begins.

NETSCOUT and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt

To be a successful investor, one also must to be able to read between the lines. Everyone can see the current and historical financial data. That's easy. What isn't so easy to see is the competitive positioning, industry dynamics and other intangible factors that will ultimately show up in future financial figures of the winners/losers in the marketplace.

To that end, William Blair analyst Dmitry Netis recently issued a research note and reiterated his outperform rating for RDCM shares after meetings with management, citing that RDCM appears to be the only NFV probe vendor in the marketplace with meaningful "cloud-native" technology and a continued 12-18 month lead against the competition. RDCM management will present at a William Blair conference next Tuesday.

Turning now to NTCT, I found the recent comments at a JP Morgan (JPM) technology conference from NTCT CEO Anil Singhal confounding as it relates to competition from RDCM and how NTCT plans to benefit from NFV via its "software form factor" service assurance product:

Unidentified Analyst

Could you talk a bit more about NFV, as to whether that creates a change where that could impact your incumbency? And also where RADCOM fits in as a competitor?

Anil Singhal, CEO NETSCOUT Systems

So I mean, RADCOM is a 1-customer company, right now. AT&T. They got -- we are doing more business with AT&T than RADCOM despite that, and they keep talking about that. I think it's a company, which is 10 years in business and still have only $25 million or so, $30 million to show for revenue. We do more than that with AT&T, just as an example. Where they have one - they're supposed to have one. So NFV has nothing to do with RADCOM, it's something to do with software probing. And...

Unidentified Analyst



It's not what NFV is. Now this is sort of a 2-part question. So with NFV, is that an opportunity? Or does it, in some way, does it open up some of your protected position that you got through Danaher and other acquisitions?

Anil Singhal, CEO NETSCOUT Systems

So NFV is more of a network infrastructure play, not a monitoring play. So it doesn't directly affect us, but we announced the NFV product for embedding, and because the NFV problem is more of a problem for Ericsson and Cisco. So we have created a solution which can be OEM by Ericsson or Cisco or Huawei to be more competitive in NFV play. So that's the story. It has -- and then RADCOM is a separate issue, like I talked. That's about software pricing, and how we want to play versus them.

I can't really square the tone of the Mr. Singhal's comments with recent NTCT business performance (looking at flat to declining revenue in NTCTs CSP service assurance business). If investors comb through NTCT earnings calls and investor presentations, you find similar information which seems contradictory.

First, on NTCT's most recent earnings call, they discuss a $35-$40 million service assurance purchasing delay from a legacy Tier-1 CSP customer. That seems very significant in light of NTCT losing the AT&T NFV transformation deal in which NTCT said they didn't want to compete with small vendors based on price. We know now that wasn't entirely accurate since RDCM scored 100% on the AT&T trial, and was awarded the cutting-edge NFV deal over NTCT (and many other competitors). Yes, NTCT appears to still have maintenance revenue from AT&T from the legacy probes in place for the physical 4G LTE network, but that revenue stream will clearly be under pressure as AT&T migrates to NFV where RDCM is deeply embedded.

Second, NTCT purports that NFV won't have a negative effect on their revenue since they can simply sell more licenses or charge for additional software probes/capacity. That doesn't comport with what network architects want in terms of a pricing model, whereby vendors such as Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) are suggesting incumbents are simply trying to use traditional hardware capacity pricing models in the "software form factor." Rather, it appears that CSPs want to pay for functionality, rather than on a per subscriber, per probe/capacity approach.

To that end, according to Mr. Netis, RDCM's "solution has been deployed in AT&T’s network for nearly 18 months and endured nine engineering releases per year. In this time, RDCMs virtual probe (vProbe) product has grown significantly in feature functionality and scale across world’s largest NFV network."

This comports with RDCM's COO Eyal Harari's comments at his recent Stifel presentation:

So one of the changes, and this is a dramatic change, that you decouple the capacity from the license [as it relates to NFV investments]. So the licenses that we sell are not local capacity based. The license we offered is nationwide to cover the whole network and all the capacity. In the old world, when you used to buy boxes, then it was very much connected to capacity. But when you go to software, it is more about functionality and which network services are being monitored. We showed again, we announced an initial order, then announced expansions, again not necessarily more capacity, but more areas and more functionality AT&T acquired from us.

So there it is, RDCM has a disruptive product (100% in AT&T trials and 9 software updates) AND is embracing a disruptive pricing model that CSPs want. By comparison, NTCT is behind from a technology perspective, and is motivated to retain old pricing models to protect their own revenue streams. But that strategy clearly isn't working as large, legacy CSP customers delay larger sized purchases, apparently to test and consider new technologies like RDCM's MaveriQ.

Risks

The biggest risks I see for RDCM shares is continued delay in CSP purchasing decisions and the size of potential deals not meeting expectations. I really don't see any reason why RDCM should lose any of the deals that it is currently engaged given NTCT was clearly behind RDCM from a technology perspective in 2015, and that gap has likely only widened as RDCM acts as the "gatekeeper" for AT&T's NFV transformation which is ahead of pace and moves into production in the months ahead.

Conclusion

RDCM is not a traditional value play. It's a disruption play in which RDCM has a pole position given it controls the service assurance piece of at least one of the emerging NFV MANO standards, ONAP via its AT&T engagement. Of course, RDCM's stack should be interchangeable given the whole idea of NFV is to help CSPs avoid vendor lock-in. But if RDCM continues to have the most cutting edge technology, and offers CSPs a compelling value proposition given it can price the technology based on functionality and not capacity, why would a CSP go anywhere else for its service assurance needs?

Sounds like a winner-take-most opportunity to me, and I expect the shares to be valued as such over the next couple years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDCM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.